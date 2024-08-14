Powered by Outside

Archer Components Ceases Operations

Aug 14, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
photo

Archer Components has announced that they will be closing their doors. The Scotts Valley, California, company will no longer be producing new products, although they will continue to sell off their existing inventory and provide service and support for as long as possible.

Archer Components says that they are "actively seeking potential buyers who are interested in acquiring the company's innovative technologies."

Archer Components has been around since 2016 and offered the DX1 system, which claimed to turn any standard drivetrain into an electronic one using a phone app to program a control box for any number of gears and any gear spacing. Back in 2018, we tested an early version of the product, and you can find that review here.

They have made the news public on their website.

bigquotesWe are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished at Archer Components. Our team has always been driven by a passion for innovation and a commitment to improving the cycling experience. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, the current market dynamics have made it unsustainable for us to continue full-scale operations. We are deeply grateful to our customers, partners, and the cycling community for their support over the years.Brandon Rodgers, Co-founder and CEO

For any warranty support, you can contact support@archercomponents.com.

photo


Posted In:
Industry News Archer Components


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,516 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Results: 2024 Leadville 100
64847 views
First Ride: Schwalbe's New Albert Gravity Pro Tires Use a Radial Casing for Improved Grip
49895 views
Bike Check: Keegan Swenson's Drop Bar Santa Cruz Highball - 2024 Leadville 100
46754 views
YT Industries Announces Jeffsy Uncaged 14 (And It Comes With an Action Figure)
40857 views
Final Results from the 2024 European DH Championships in Champery
38666 views
Ford Joins Ranks of Automotive Companies Offering Horrible eMTBs
37748 views
Review: The Rocky Mountain Altitude C90 Has Impressive Grip & Adjustability, But Isn't the Easiest to Work On
36918 views
Review: Devinci E-Troy Lite - Canadian Made, Reasonably Priced, & Lots of Fun
26947 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

15 Comments
  • 18 5
 Happy to hear they'll be around to support the tens if not dozens of products they've sold
  • 8 1
 So many customer will be happy he will still get the technical support needed.
  • 9 0
 Such a bummer. They seemed like cool peeps and it’s always great to see people innovate the bike world. Hope they have other successful ventures
  • 7 0
 Sorry to see another company bow out of the game
  • 2 0
 Back to Celtic, I guess.
  • 5 7
 "... offered the DX1 system, which claimed to turn any standard drivetrain into an electronic one using a phone app to program a control box for any number of gears and any gear spacing".

Who needed this?
  • 6 7
 who needed this ? someone who wanted AXS but didnt have lots of $$$ to spend. It's a super cool idea. what a weird comment, you just stated what the product does and then asked who needed this.
  • 4 1
 @pinegrove: gx axs is what, $540? This is what, $450 and you have to still source a derailleur? What a weird comment, you just stated it's a super cool idea and then said it's for people who didn't have lots of $$$ to spend
  • 2 0
 @pinegrove: You can pick up the entire group set for $200 more than what they were selling this for.
  • 5 3
 let's be honest...no one "needs" anything more than Shimano Deore really.
  • 3 1
 @pinegrove: people who want AXS would just buy AXS and sell what they have. Price will likely be about the same. This is stupid.
  • 2 2
 This allowed indexing of each gear meaning you could run and EXTREMELY bent rear der if you spent some time programming it in the app. Fantastic idea, real shame sram CHOSE not to include this feature on axs thus keeping rear derailures expendable items.
  • 3 0
 @2004hyuandielantra: you know what's a lot easier than programming individual shift points on a trail? Replacing a hanger or bending your cage back.
  • 1 0
 @2004hyuandielantra: THIS exactly! My X01 AXS is slightly bent and I refuse to replace it because it still works fine, albeit not as precise as it used to be. Would be nice to have this feature like Archer had. Oh well.
  • 6 5
 who?







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.068006
Mobile Version of Website