Archer Components Ceases Operations

Archer Components has announced that they will be closing their doors. The Scotts Valley, California, company will no longer be producing new products, although they will continue to sell off their existing inventory and provide service and support for as long as possible.
Archer Components says that they are "actively seeking potential buyers who are interested in acquiring the company's innovative technologies."
Archer Components has been around since 2016 and offered the DX1 system, which claimed to turn any standard drivetrain into an electronic one using a phone app to program a control box for any number of gears and any gear spacing. Back in 2018, we tested an early version of the product, and you can find that review here
.
They have made the news public on their website
.
|We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished at Archer Components. Our team has always been driven by a passion for innovation and a commitment to improving the cycling experience. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, the current market dynamics have made it unsustainable for us to continue full-scale operations. We are deeply grateful to our customers, partners, and the cycling community for their support over the years.—Brandon Rodgers, Co-founder and CEO
For any warranty support, you can contact support@archercomponents.com.
Who needed this?