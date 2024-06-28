Archibald Cycles Announces Production-Ready, Customizable AC1 Enduro Bike

Press Release: Archibald Cycles

Archibald Cycles AC1 Details

• KVA MS3 stainless steel frame

• 140-192mm rear travel, 150-200mm front travel

• Mixed wheel only

• Available Effigear Mimic or Pinion SmartShift gearbox options

• Available Single Speed *upon request only

• 62° – 66° head tube angle options

• 79º seat tube angle

• Chainstay: 435mm (454 at sag)

• Frame weight: 3.2kg (average size frame, no shock, with hardware)

• Sizes (reach): 430mm – 530mm in 1mm increments

• Price: frames start at $5000 CAD (~$3650 USD)

• archibaldcycles.com

Custom Geometry for Every Rider

The AC1's geometry is fine-tuned to give you the perfect ride.

Proud Canadian Craftsmanship

Proudly built in Canada with local partners.

Refined Construction and Advanced Materials

KVA Stainless is rare in the bike industry as it requires more sophisticated tooling than the traditional materials most brands use.

Versatile Drivetrain Options

Riders can swap between belt and chain systems at any time, providing flexibility to adapt to different preferences.

Lifetime Warranty and Service Support

Experience the AC1 with a test ride – your old bike may get jealous!

Order Your Custom AC1 Today