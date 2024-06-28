Powered by Outside

Archibald Cycles Announces Production-Ready, Customizable AC1 Enduro Bike

Jun 28, 2024
by Archibald Cycles  
photo

Press Release: Archibald Cycles

Following successful prototyping and refinement over the past several years, we are proud to introduce the production-ready AC1, a bike that embodies cutting-edge design, bespoke craftsmanship, and unrivaled performance. Following the buzz from initial industry impressions last year, the AC1 has continued to evolve, and we're excited to share the latest advancements with the community.


Archibald Cycles AC1 Details
• KVA MS3 stainless steel frame
• 140-192mm rear travel, 150-200mm front travel
• Mixed wheel only
• Available Effigear Mimic or Pinion SmartShift gearbox options
• Available Single Speed *upon request only
• 62° – 66° head tube angle options
• 79º seat tube angle
• Chainstay: 435mm (454 at sag)
• Frame weight: 3.2kg (average size frame, no shock, with hardware)
• Sizes (reach): 430mm – 530mm in 1mm increments
• Price: frames start at $5000 CAD (~$3650 USD)
archibaldcycles.com


Custom Geometry for Every Rider
We believe that no two riders are the same, and their bikes shouldn't be either. The AC1 is not just another off-the-shelf mountain bike; it's tailored specifically to each rider's unique needs. Our customization process begins with determining your desired travel, riding style, and geometry.

photo
The AC1's geometry is fine-tuned to give you the perfect ride.

Proud Canadian Craftsmanship
Each AC1 is handcrafted in Canada, right from our Vancouver-area shop with the support of our local machining partner, North Shore Billet. Our commitment to local manufacturing not only supports the community but also ensures that each bike meets our stringent quality standards.

photo
Proudly built in Canada with local partners.

Refined Construction and Advanced Materials
The evolution of the AC1 has been a hands-on journey with meticulous attention to detail. From the initial prototype to the current production model, I've personally fine-tuned the bike's kinematics through multiple iterations, incorporating valuable feedback from test riders along the way. This iterative process ensures that the AC1 offers exceptional performance across a wide range of terrain.

An average-sized frame now weighs 3.2 kg (~7 lbs), thanks in part to a refined front triangle that used Precipitation Hardening Stainless Steel that shed ~680g. This material choice not only ensures durability and strength but also eliminates the need for paint. Each frame undergoes passivation after welding to remove the oxide layer, preventing corrosion and maintaining a sleek, raw finish.

photo
KVA Stainless is rare in the bike industry as it requires more sophisticated tooling than the traditional materials most brands use.

Versatile Drivetrain Options
The AC1 offers both belt drive and chain drive options across gearbox drivetrains from either Pinion or Effigear, allowing riders to choose their preferred setup. Replacement gearbox parts are available through Archibald, but particularly masochistic riders can also choose a singlespeed option if they want.

photo
Riders can swap between belt and chain systems at any time, providing flexibility to adapt to different preferences.

Lifetime Warranty and Service Support
We stand behind the quality of our frames with a lifetime warranty covering all frame-related issues. Additionally, we carry service kits and replacement parts to ensure your AC1 remains in peak condition. Our commitment to after-sale support means you can ride with confidence, knowing we've got you covered.

photo
Experience the AC1 with a test ride – your old bike may get jealous!

Order Your Custom AC1 Today
Due to the custom nature of each frame, we currently have an 8-10 week lead time for new orders. To reserve your AC1, we require a 50% deposit upfront, with the remaining balance due when the frame is ready to be welded. Visit our website or email us at info@archibaldcycles.com to place your order. We also offer limited local test rides.

For us the AC1 is a statement of what’s possible when innovation meets craftsmanship. For more details and to stay updated on our journey, visit archibaldcycles.com and follow us on social media. Get ready to redefine your mountain biking experience.

Photos courtesy Mitch Kaiser

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Enduro Bikes Archibald Cycles North Shore Billet Archibald Ac1


Author Info:
archibaldcycles avatar

Member since Jun 18, 2023
1 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: Giant Trance X Advanced - Not Your Parents' Volvo
44078 views
[UPDATED] Elite XCO Results & Overall Standings from the Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024
40713 views
Pinkbike Poll: Are XC Courses Getting Too Gnarly?
39772 views
OneUp Announces New Hubs
38106 views
Welcome to the 2024 Downhill Field Test
37275 views
DH Field Test: Intense M1 - For Your Gnarliest Trails
35369 views
First Look: Garbaruk's Aluminum Enduro Crankset
33082 views
First Ride: Magura Relaunch the Gustav Pro Brakes
32980 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

12 Comments
  • 11 0
 Well this is awkward. Now I have to hide a boner at work...
  • 8 0
 OOOOOHHH That looks incredible
  • 5 0
 gearbox with trigger shift
  • 5 1
 YES!! More of this, less Chinese plastic frames.
  • 2 0
 Starting to collect cans for return, this looks tasty! Nice work folks at Archibald.
  • 2 0
 I'm aroused
  • 1 0
 Same CS for all sizes? Or am I missing something?
  • 1 0
 It read that way at the top summary, but the 3 examples of different setups show different CS lengths.
  • 1 0
 That pic from below the bottom bracket...is it ok to find it a bit sexy?
  • 1 0
 This looks amazing! Steel frame, gearbox... Oh, yes!
  • 1 0
 Yes. !.
  • 1 0
 That looks sooo good







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029245
Mobile Version of Website