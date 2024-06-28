Archibald Cycles Announces Production-Ready, Customizable AC1 Enduro Bike

Press Release: Archibald Cycles
Following successful prototyping and refinement over the past several years, we are proud to introduce the production-ready AC1, a bike that embodies cutting-edge design, bespoke craftsmanship, and unrivaled performance. Following the buzz from initial industry impressions last year, the AC1 has continued to evolve, and we're excited to share the latest advancements with the community.
Archibald Cycles AC1 DetailsCustom Geometry for Every Rider
• KVA MS3 stainless steel frame
• 140-192mm rear travel, 150-200mm front travel
• Mixed wheel only
• Available Effigear Mimic or Pinion SmartShift gearbox options
• Available Single Speed *upon request only
• 62° – 66° head tube angle options
• 79º seat tube angle
• Chainstay: 435mm (454 at sag)
• Frame weight: 3.2kg (average size frame, no shock, with hardware)
• Sizes (reach): 430mm – 530mm in 1mm increments
• Price: frames start at $5000 CAD (~$3650 USD)
• archibaldcycles.com
We believe that no two riders are the same, and their bikes shouldn't be either. The AC1 is not just another off-the-shelf mountain bike; it's tailored specifically to each rider's unique needs. Our customization process begins with determining your desired travel, riding style, and geometry. Proud Canadian Craftsmanship
Each AC1 is handcrafted in Canada, right from our Vancouver-area shop with the support of our local machining partner, North Shore Billet. Our commitment to local manufacturing not only supports the community but also ensures that each bike meets our stringent quality standards. Refined Construction and Advanced Materials
The evolution of the AC1 has been a hands-on journey with meticulous attention to detail. From the initial prototype to the current production model, I've personally fine-tuned the bike's kinematics through multiple iterations, incorporating valuable feedback from test riders along the way. This iterative process ensures that the AC1 offers exceptional performance across a wide range of terrain.
An average-sized frame now weighs 3.2 kg (~7 lbs), thanks in part to a refined front triangle that used Precipitation Hardening Stainless Steel that shed ~680g. This material choice not only ensures durability and strength but also eliminates the need for paint. Each frame undergoes passivation after welding to remove the oxide layer, preventing corrosion and maintaining a sleek, raw finish.Versatile Drivetrain Options
The AC1 offers both belt drive and chain drive options across gearbox drivetrains from either Pinion or Effigear, allowing riders to choose their preferred setup. Replacement gearbox parts are available through Archibald, but particularly masochistic riders can also choose a singlespeed option if they want.Lifetime Warranty and Service Support
We stand behind the quality of our frames with a lifetime warranty covering all frame-related issues. Additionally, we carry service kits and replacement parts to ensure your AC1 remains in peak condition. Our commitment to after-sale support means you can ride with confidence, knowing we've got you covered.Order Your Custom AC1 Today
Due to the custom nature of each frame, we currently have an 8-10 week lead time for new orders. To reserve your AC1, we require a 50% deposit upfront, with the remaining balance due when the frame is ready to be welded. Visit our website
or email us at info@archibaldcycles.com
to place your order. We also offer limited local test rides.
For us the AC1 is a statement of what’s possible when innovation meets craftsmanship. For more details and to stay updated on our journey, visit archibaldcycles.com
and follow us on social media
. Get ready to redefine your mountain biking experience.Photos courtesy Mitch Kaiser