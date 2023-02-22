Video: 'Balkan Express', A Ski & Cycle Adventure Through Europe's Wildest Mountains

Cycling and skiing Europe's wildest mountains.



This film is sponsored by Arc'teryx. Epic athletes. Ambitious feats. Spellbinding places. Countless stories and endless inspiration, all in one spot. Arc'teryx Films , coming from the mountains to a screen near you.

Follow along as skiers Max Kroneck and Jochen Mesle book a one-way train ticket from Munich to Thessaloniki and start their way back home by bike and ski. Along the route they explore the mountains of the Balkans, search for fall line skiing, and get to know the local mountain communities. The documentary captures their personal experiences from over 2,500km on the road, and a challenging adventure across ten degrees of latitude.