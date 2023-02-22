Video: 'Balkan Express', A Ski & Cycle Adventure Through Europe's Wildest Mountains

Feb 22, 2023
by Carlin OConnell  

Cycling and skiing Europe's wildest mountains.

Follow along as skiers Max Kroneck and Jochen Mesle book a one-way train ticket from Munich to Thessaloniki and start their way back home by bike and ski. Along the route they explore the mountains of the Balkans, search for fall line skiing, and get to know the local mountain communities. The documentary captures their personal experiences from over 2,500km on the road, and a challenging adventure across ten degrees of latitude.

This film is sponsored by Arc'teryx. Epic athletes. Ambitious feats. Spellbinding places. Countless stories and endless inspiration, all in one spot. Arc'teryx Films, coming from the mountains to a screen near you.

Images from Balkan Express Film Mountaineers Max Kroneck and Jochen Mesle book a one-way train ticket from Munich to Thessaloniki then make their way home over 2 500km by bike and ski.
Posted In:
Videos Stories Travel Arcteryx


2 Comments

  • 3 0
 I saw this film at the Banff Film Fest. Easily one of the best and most engaging ones... Worth the watch!
  • 1 0
 Same it was by far the best





