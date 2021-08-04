Video: Mark Scott & Joe Flanagan Preview the Ard Rock 2021 Maxxis Stage 1

Aug 4, 2021
by ard-rock  

With the much anticipated Ard Rock finally playing out this weekend, hop on board with Santa Cruz's Mark Scott and Joe Flanagan to take a look at the Maxxis Stage 1. They take you through ups and downs, the in's and outs and the ooh's and aah's.

ard rock

ard rock


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 What a funny c*nt! Great personality there. I’ve seen Flanners in mags but never in a vid.

I wish I was doing the Hard Rock. If only they had a turn up and race category instead of the register sixteen years before the event system they currently utilise.
  • 2 0
 In fairness to them, two races have been cancelled due to circumstances outside their control. There won't be any priority tickets next year, so if you get up early enough you'll be able to get one.

Post a Comment



