Ard Rock Enduro 2019 Cancelled Due To Flash Flooding

Jul 30, 2019
by Brian Park  

Massive flooding has forced the organizers to cancel the 2019 Ard Rock Enduro. Mother Nature has not been kind to cycling events in the UK this summer; the 2019 Malverns Classic was cancelled last month due to weather as well.

Flooding this serious can be incredibly dangerous, and we're hoping that everyone is able to stay safe through this.


bigquotesDear friends,

We are heartbroken to tell you that the 2019 Ard Rock enduro is cancelled. Flash flooding in the Swaledale valley has flooded roads, homes, land and submerged the Ard Rock site. Right now we are doing everything in our power to ensure our team on the ground is safe, and we can support all those who need help. The rainfall and situation is unprecedented in this area. Access to the area is blocked by emergency services from all roads. Please do not travel.

Please allow us some time to ensure everyone is safe before we update you with all required details and FAQ’s.

Rest assured that none of our racers, participants or partners will be out of pocket. If you are a catering/services vendor, or brand we will be in contact shortly. We will update you via video when we know everyone is safe.

Thank you for your understanding.

With heavy hearts,
Joe and the whole team at Ard Rock.


Regions in Article
Swaledale

Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Ard Rock


8 Comments

  • + 12
 Ard times
  • + 3
 f*cking weather, yesterday I was burning like f*ck on the beach, today I'm trying to mop up a flood in the back garden, got to love the UK Smile
  • + 3
 Well fuck. So much for my annual day of sitting on a hill heckli... I mean Marshalling with the greatest of professionalism.
  • + 2
 This sucks!! Gutted for joe and the team! Hope everyone is safe and not too much damage is caused in what is a beautiful area full of friendly, welcoming people!!
  • + 3
 Ard luck
  • + 2
 Ard duck
  • + 1
 Sorry to hear everyone in the UK! Hope everyone is safe
  • + 1
 Global warming man. It's like poking the climate with a pointy stick

