Tech Randoms From Ard Rock 2025

The Ard Rock Festival may be mostly about the riding, but it's also one of the few times the UK cycling industry gets together. Ard Rock always manages to draw some of the industry's hottest releases, so we took a walk around the event village to see what we could find.Manitou
Manitou's products are now distributed in the UK by Ison Distribution.
Throwback graphics on the Mezzer mounted to this YT Capra.
There was also a custom-built bike from their Swiss distributor, Gamux, the same company behind the gearbox-driven Sego raced by the Aon World Cup DH team. This build is a homage to classic Manitou FS, with a modern gearbox twist. As amazing as it looks, it’s sadly not rideable, or so they say.
Matt Beer actually took a look at this bike last year, which you can find Here
, but it's too good not to share again.Fidlock
With so many Bosch-powered bikes coming out, this Fidlock adapter makes a lot of sense. It uses the standard Fidlock connection for your water bottle, but mounts using the same interface as the Bosch range extender battery. VHS
Again, much like Manitou, there’s nothing new with the VHS product itself, but there’s a big change behind the scenes: the VHS tape we all know and love is now under the RideWrap banner. That means you can now get it directly from them or wherever you usually buy your RideWrap; check out there press release hereViris
The UK-based eyewear brand Viris seems to be growing steadily, now with distribution pretty much worldwide. With plenty of World Cup racers running their goggles and glasses, they’re quickly becoming more than just a UK brand . At Ard Rock, they had some of their riders’ signature goggles on display, with Phil Atwill, Brook Macdonald, Greg Minnaar, and Jack Menzies all receiving their own signature ONYX Goggle.E*thirteen
E*thirteen brought their new Sidekick hubs for everyone to get up close and personal with. This is the hub that has kind of taken both the enduro and downhill world cups by storm, and at Ard Rock they had demo sets available for riders to take out and try for themselves. That’s one of the amazing things about this event, the demo loop at Ard Rock is no joke. It’s a proper test track, perfect for putting gear through its paces, and there was a pretty long line of people eager to take the Sidekicks out for a spin.
It wasn’t just the Sidekick hubs that were fresh on the E*thirteen stand, they also had their new Turbocharger bashguard and a 104 BCD aluminum chainring. Designed to provide drivetrain protection for e-bike motors and chainrings, this setup defends vulnerable components from impacts and damage. E*thirteen is offering versions compatible with TQ HPR50, Fazua Ride 60, Bosch SX, and DJI Avinox motor systems. Bluegrass
Bluegrass had their new limited edition camo colourway for the Legit, Vanguard Core, Jetro, and their Rogue Core MIPS.Kids Ride Shotgun
Kids Ride Shotgun are the go-to brand for parents who want to take their kids out with them on their bike. Their bolt-on system really is revolutionary, but they’ve gone a step further with the Pro EVO version. As you will have noticed, the Pro EVO has the harnessed setup (for kids 9–15kg), and it transforms into the Pro seat (for kids 12–27kg) when your little one is ready. So for £299, you get a setup that lets your child enjoy riding with you from 9 months to 5 years old.
The Pro EVO handles are actually the foot pegs needed for the Pro seat setup, and it all converts really simply.Crankbrothers
Crankbrothers had all the usual pedals you’d expect from them, and then something new you might not. They’ve launched a new entry-level pedal aimed at beginner riders, called the Stamp 0. This new Stamp uses the same shape and internals as the existing Stamp flat pedals, but it features 12 moulded plastic pins with textured surfaces around them. These are designed to inspire confidence and provide grip, without the same potential for shin damage as metal pins. They also come in two sizes to match your shoe size, and best of all, they’re just £39.99, great value for new riders or the perfect pedal for your pub bike.Met
MET had their new Terræ trail helmet on display. This is a mid-tier helmet that still comes packed with some of the premium features you’d expect from MET’s higher-end models, including MIPS and NTA 8776 certification.Topeak
There were some new tools from Topeak on display, they're calling them their Team Issue range. These tools are a bit more substantial than their standard lineup and are built to handle the rigours of working at the World Cup or World Tour level. They also pack in a few more features and will be included in their PrepStation too.
The hammer features interchangeable heads: hard plastic, softer rubber, and soft brass, all stored on the hammer itself. These are the kinds of thoughtful little touches that the Team Issue range brings.
Alongside the hammer, a lot of the other tools have had some upgrades to make them that little bit more rugged for the heavier use that teams put them through. Whyte
The Whyte stand had plenty of their new bikes on display, but the pick of the bunch really is the Kado. This is a full-fat beast of an e-bike.
The Kado is equipped with the Bosch Performance motor as well as the new Fox Podium fork on this version. It’s loaded with just about every top-end part you could want, including the new Hope GR4 brakes, the British brand’s Pro 5 hubs, and EVO cranks. It’s truly a top-tier bike straight out of the box.
It’s not all high-end e-bikes at Whyte, they also had their Secta hardtail trail bike on display, which is a really fun, budget-friendly option that delivers all the fun with less of the faff. They even have some hardtail fun for the kids too. The Secta 26 is a 26-inch wheel version of the Secta that comes in under £700 and makes for the perfect kids’ trail weaponYeti
It’s Yeti’s 40th birthday this year, and they’re releasing anniversary editions of their current range, including this stunning ASR Anniversary model.
The idea behind these bikes isn’t just about the nostalgia of the colourways, they’re also spec’d with a no-holds-barred mentality, featuring the very best of everything. Yes, that makes them expensive, but this is a 1-of-200 bike built with some of the finest components money can buy. It was never going to be cheap.
The detailing on the ASR is amazing, from the '40' logos to the beautifully designed cable management clips under the stem. Even Maxxis has created a Yeti Blue hot patch specifically for these bikes.
Alongside the ASR, Yeti also had their new e-bike on display, the MTe, a lightweight, TQ motor-equipped model. This particular bike belonged to Yeti rep Meg White and had been out doing laps on the Ard Rock demo loop. The MTe uses the TQ HPR60 drive unit. Norco
This isn’t new, but I can’t help myself when I see a downhill bike. Norco had Danny Hart’s front and center on their stand, with the Redcar Rocket out racing his enduro bike this weekend. Fox
The Podium fork was everywhere at Ard Rock. If anything, the most subdued display was on Fox’s own stand, but this upside-down fork has definitely been making a splash.Deviate
The team at Deviate have been cooking up their first e-bike for a little while now, and it's almost here. Well, these were production bikes, to be fair—they're just not released yet. The Kurgan is its name, and it’s a full-fat e-bike with a 180mm fork and 165mm of rear travel, powered by a Bosch motor. Sounds like a good recipe so far. There will be two versions, first up is the Factory model, featuring Fox Factory suspension, XTR Di2 wireless gearing, and XTR brakes.
Alongside the Factory model is the Elite version, using Shimano’s new XT groupset and Fox’s Elite-level suspension, while keeping everything else the same. The bike stays true to the high pivot design of all the other Deviate models, and it’ll be interesting to see how it rides; there’s a review on the way.
Deviate also had this titanium beauty hanging up, which was one of their old Lowlander prototypes. Hope
We’ve already seen Hope’s new brake out on the World Cup circuit, fitted to the MS team’s bikes, but at Ardrock the GR4 was joined by Hope’s new TR4 as well. This is their medium-duty brake, replacing the E4. It features the same new master cylinder and the same refinements in the caliper, just not to the extreme level of the DH-focused GR4.
Like always with Hope, you can get all the parts for the new brakes in a variety of Hope’s anodised colours, so you can dial in exactly the look you want.
Alongside the new addition of the bleed port, you can also swap the lever blade to give you either more power or more feel. And as always, the entire lever is machined in the UK by Hope. Trickstuff
It was good to see Trickstuff; although they’re now part of DT Swiss, it’s business as usual for them. Starting with what we’ve seen for a while now, the Direttissima. It’s just a thing of beauty, and its performance is well documented.
The star of the Trickstuff display was the Piccola HD Titanium brakes. They’re a much more compact system than the Direttissima, at least at the lever, but they share the same caliper and deliver similar power. The standout feature, though, is the 3D-printed titanium lever, which is absolutely stunning. Pivot
Pivot's new Firebird.
Fitted with Fox’s new Podium fork and their latest DHX2 coil shock, with Enve wheels laced to Chris King hubs and SRAM’s XX drivetrain, this bike is wanting for nothing. It’s a proper superbike. Schwalbe
Finally I thought I'd give a big shout out to Ben and Grant at Schwalbe who spent the weekend fitting tires non-stop for people who had brought them this weekend.
It’s not just Schwalbe, there were plenty of companies offering servicing and parts fitting this weekend. For me, that’s what makes this festival so special. As amazing as the riding is, and as cool as the new tech on display may be, this is one of the few times in the year where people can speak directly to experts in the industry, and that’s worth a lot. Best of all, you get access to that just for the price of a day’s parking, as you don’t need a race entry to visit the event village.
That’s Ard Rock tech for another year. I’m sure I missed some things, but it’s always such a great event, and this is just a sample of what was on show.
