Powered by Outside

Tech Randoms From Ard Rock 2025

Jul 28, 2025
by Nick Bentley  
The Ard Rock Festival may be mostly about the riding, but it's also one of the few times the UK cycling industry gets together. Ard Rock always manages to draw some of the industry's hottest releases, so we took a walk around the event village to see what we could find.

Manitou

photo

Manitou's products are now distributed in the UK by Ison Distribution.

photo
photo

Throwback graphics on the Mezzer mounted to this YT Capra.

photo

There was also a custom-built bike from their Swiss distributor, Gamux, the same company behind the gearbox-driven Sego raced by the Aon World Cup DH team. This build is a homage to classic Manitou FS, with a modern gearbox twist. As amazing as it looks, it’s sadly not rideable, or so they say.

photo
photo

Matt Beer actually took a look at this bike last year, which you can find Here, but it's too good not to share again.

photo
photo

Fidlock

photo

With so many Bosch-powered bikes coming out, this Fidlock adapter makes a lot of sense. It uses the standard Fidlock connection for your water bottle, but mounts using the same interface as the Bosch range extender battery.

photo
photo

VHS

Again, much like Manitou, there’s nothing new with the VHS product itself, but there’s a big change behind the scenes: the VHS tape we all know and love is now under the RideWrap banner. That means you can now get it directly from them or wherever you usually buy your RideWrap; check out there press release here

photo
photo

Viris

The UK-based eyewear brand Viris seems to be growing steadily, now with distribution pretty much worldwide. With plenty of World Cup racers running their goggles and glasses, they’re quickly becoming more than just a UK brand . At Ard Rock, they had some of their riders’ signature goggles on display, with Phil Atwill, Brook Macdonald, Greg Minnaar, and Jack Menzies all receiving their own signature ONYX Goggle.

photo

E*thirteen

photo

E*thirteen brought their new Sidekick hubs for everyone to get up close and personal with. This is the hub that has kind of taken both the enduro and downhill world cups by storm, and at Ard Rock they had demo sets available for riders to take out and try for themselves. That’s one of the amazing things about this event, the demo loop at Ard Rock is no joke. It’s a proper test track, perfect for putting gear through its paces, and there was a pretty long line of people eager to take the Sidekicks out for a spin.

photo
photo

It wasn’t just the Sidekick hubs that were fresh on the E*thirteen stand, they also had their new Turbocharger bashguard and a 104 BCD aluminum chainring. Designed to provide drivetrain protection for e-bike motors and chainrings, this setup defends vulnerable components from impacts and damage. E*thirteen is offering versions compatible with TQ HPR50, Fazua Ride 60, Bosch SX, and DJI Avinox motor systems.

photo
photo

Bluegrass

photo

Bluegrass had their new limited edition camo colourway for the Legit, Vanguard Core, Jetro, and their Rogue Core MIPS.

photo
photo

Kids Ride Shotgun

Kids Ride Shotgun are the go-to brand for parents who want to take their kids out with them on their bike. Their bolt-on system really is revolutionary, but they’ve gone a step further with the Pro EVO version. As you will have noticed, the Pro EVO has the harnessed setup (for kids 9–15kg), and it transforms into the Pro seat (for kids 12–27kg) when your little one is ready. So for £299, you get a setup that lets your child enjoy riding with you from 9 months to 5 years old.

photo

photo
photo

The Pro EVO handles are actually the foot pegs needed for the Pro seat setup, and it all converts really simply.

photo

Crankbrothers

photo

Crankbrothers had all the usual pedals you’d expect from them, and then something new you might not. They’ve launched a new entry-level pedal aimed at beginner riders, called the Stamp 0. This new Stamp uses the same shape and internals as the existing Stamp flat pedals, but it features 12 moulded plastic pins with textured surfaces around them. These are designed to inspire confidence and provide grip, without the same potential for shin damage as metal pins. They also come in two sizes to match your shoe size, and best of all, they’re just £39.99, great value for new riders or the perfect pedal for your pub bike.

photo
photo

Met

MET had their new Terræ trail helmet on display. This is a mid-tier helmet that still comes packed with some of the premium features you’d expect from MET’s higher-end models, including MIPS and NTA 8776 certification.

photo
photo

Topeak

photo

There were some new tools from Topeak on display, they're calling them their Team Issue range. These tools are a bit more substantial than their standard lineup and are built to handle the rigours of working at the World Cup or World Tour level. They also pack in a few more features and will be included in their PrepStation too.

photo
photo

The hammer features interchangeable heads: hard plastic, softer rubber, and soft brass, all stored on the hammer itself. These are the kinds of thoughtful little touches that the Team Issue range brings.

photo
photo

Alongside the hammer, a lot of the other tools have had some upgrades to make them that little bit more rugged for the heavier use that teams put them through.

Whyte

photo

The Whyte stand had plenty of their new bikes on display, but the pick of the bunch really is the Kado. This is a full-fat beast of an e-bike.

photo
photo

The Kado is equipped with the Bosch Performance motor as well as the new Fox Podium fork on this version. It’s loaded with just about every top-end part you could want, including the new Hope GR4 brakes, the British brand’s Pro 5 hubs, and EVO cranks. It’s truly a top-tier bike straight out of the box.

photo

photo
photo

It’s not all high-end e-bikes at Whyte, they also had their Secta hardtail trail bike on display, which is a really fun, budget-friendly option that delivers all the fun with less of the faff. They even have some hardtail fun for the kids too. The Secta 26 is a 26-inch wheel version of the Secta that comes in under £700 and makes for the perfect kids’ trail weapon

photo

Yeti

photo

It’s Yeti’s 40th birthday this year, and they’re releasing anniversary editions of their current range, including this stunning ASR Anniversary model.

photo
photo

The idea behind these bikes isn’t just about the nostalgia of the colourways, they’re also spec’d with a no-holds-barred mentality, featuring the very best of everything. Yes, that makes them expensive, but this is a 1-of-200 bike built with some of the finest components money can buy. It was never going to be cheap.

photo
photo

The detailing on the ASR is amazing, from the '40' logos to the beautifully designed cable management clips under the stem. Even Maxxis has created a Yeti Blue hot patch specifically for these bikes.

photo

photo

Alongside the ASR, Yeti also had their new e-bike on display, the MTe, a lightweight, TQ motor-equipped model. This particular bike belonged to Yeti rep Meg White and had been out doing laps on the Ard Rock demo loop. The MTe uses the TQ HPR60 drive unit.

photo
photo

Norco

photo

This isn’t new, but I can’t help myself when I see a downhill bike. Norco had Danny Hart’s front and center on their stand, with the Redcar Rocket out racing his enduro bike this weekend.

Fox

photo

The Podium fork was everywhere at Ard Rock. If anything, the most subdued display was on Fox’s own stand, but this upside-down fork has definitely been making a splash.

photo

Deviate

photo

The team at Deviate have been cooking up their first e-bike for a little while now, and it's almost here. Well, these were production bikes, to be fair—they're just not released yet. The Kurgan is its name, and it’s a full-fat e-bike with a 180mm fork and 165mm of rear travel, powered by a Bosch motor. Sounds like a good recipe so far. There will be two versions, first up is the Factory model, featuring Fox Factory suspension, XTR Di2 wireless gearing, and XTR brakes.

photo
photo

photo

Alongside the Factory model is the Elite version, using Shimano’s new XT groupset and Fox’s Elite-level suspension, while keeping everything else the same. The bike stays true to the high pivot design of all the other Deviate models, and it’ll be interesting to see how it rides; there’s a review on the way.

photo
photo

photo

Deviate also had this titanium beauty hanging up, which was one of their old Lowlander prototypes.

Hope

photo

We’ve already seen Hope’s new brake out on the World Cup circuit, fitted to the MS team’s bikes, but at Ardrock the GR4 was joined by Hope’s new TR4 as well. This is their medium-duty brake, replacing the E4. It features the same new master cylinder and the same refinements in the caliper, just not to the extreme level of the DH-focused GR4.

photo
photo

photo
photo

Like always with Hope, you can get all the parts for the new brakes in a variety of Hope’s anodised colours, so you can dial in exactly the look you want.

photo

Alongside the new addition of the bleed port, you can also swap the lever blade to give you either more power or more feel. And as always, the entire lever is machined in the UK by Hope.

photo
photo

Trickstuff

photo

It was good to see Trickstuff; although they’re now part of DT Swiss, it’s business as usual for them. Starting with what we’ve seen for a while now, the Direttissima. It’s just a thing of beauty, and its performance is well documented.

photo

The star of the Trickstuff display was the Piccola HD Titanium brakes. They’re a much more compact system than the Direttissima, at least at the lever, but they share the same caliper and deliver similar power. The standout feature, though, is the 3D-printed titanium lever, which is absolutely stunning.

photo
photo

Pivot

photo

Pivot's new Firebird.

photo
photo

Fitted with Fox’s new Podium fork and their latest DHX2 coil shock, with Enve wheels laced to Chris King hubs and SRAM’s XX drivetrain, this bike is wanting for nothing. It’s a proper superbike.

photo

Schwalbe

photo

Finally I thought I'd give a big shout out to Ben and Grant at Schwalbe who spent the weekend fitting tires non-stop for people who had brought them this weekend.

photo

It’s not just Schwalbe, there were plenty of companies offering servicing and parts fitting this weekend. For me, that’s what makes this festival so special. As amazing as the riding is, and as cool as the new tech on display may be, this is one of the few times in the year where people can speak directly to experts in the industry, and that’s worth a lot. Best of all, you get access to that just for the price of a day’s parking, as you don’t need a race entry to visit the event village.

photo
photo

That’s Ard Rock tech for another year. I’m sure I missed some things, but it’s always such a great event, and this is just a sample of what was on show.

photo


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech eMTB Randoms Ard Rock


Author Info:
Mandownmedia avatar

Member since Nov 28, 2019
414 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany
69440 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
53691 views
Rider Sues Specialized, Claims Turbo Levo Motor ‘Defect’ Caused Him to Crash
45587 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
44466 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
37904 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
34579 views
Racing Rumors: Oisin O'Callaghan to Trek, Dakotah Norton Off Mondraker, Changes for the Yeti Team & More
29539 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
29018 views

107 Comments
  • 9336
 The KidsRideShotgun for a 9 month old is just plain irresponsible! We had a Chariot (now Thule) bike trailer when our kids were young, under 1 year old you're not even supposed tow them behind a bike, and that's when they're in sling supporting their head and neck, surrounded by a big metal frame. A 9 month old simply does not have strong enough neck muscles to sit upright with a helmet on, getting jiggled around on a bike!
  • 795
 From Kids Ride's website: "Before using the harnessed seat we recommend your child can support the weight of their own head. For kids under 1 year please consult a pediatrician before use."
  • 380
 @ChiefSilverback They did in the 80's! Whippin' around in dad's Trans Am. Probably had a dart hangin' out the mouth too...
  • 100
 If they ride one and survive then they get a free entry to Ardrock when they're an adult - it's basically evolution
  • 1717
 I'd rather have my kid follow me on a balance bike at a snail's pace than using a shotgun seat for anything other than road riding
  • 207
 I thought America was all about freedom of choice?
  • 236
 You're not taking them mountainbiking at that age. You're taking them on flat and smooth trails/paths so the parents can get back in shape.
  • 533
 Aaah parenting...Someone is always waiting to let you know you're doing it wrong. We should all take a universal approach to raising our kids and follow the same guidelines and disregard the fact that every child develops at different rates. I'll cancel my order.
  • 122
 @Dnik: Did you also know that sometimes prams tip over?! they must be banned immediately.
  • 115
 @bodhibruh: child mortality rates in car accidents have reduced by ~80% since the 70s, but the US is still way behind Sweden which has a rate of 0.2 fatalities per 100,000, compared to 2 per 100,000 in the US.

In Sweden children must be in rear facing car seats until they are 4 or 5, and booster seats until they are as old as 12!
  • 612
flag Dougal-SC (Jul 28, 2025 at 18:20) (Below Threshold)
 @ChiefSilverback: compare the amount of high speed motorway driving the number of absolute muppets in cars and the differences will make sense.

It is nothing to do with car seats. It's about the severity of the crash.
  • 165
 @Dougal-SC: your statement makes no sense. We drive further and faster than ever, but fatalities have reduced significantly as the use of seat belts and child restraints has improved. How does that support your assertion that “it is nothing to do with car seats”?

The fact that Sweden leads the world in child safety in motor vehicles, and they long ago acknowledged that supporting a child’s head and neck is key to prevent serious and/or fatal injuries, hence why they keep children rear facing for so long.
  • 43
 @tealdub: If a make/model of pram was found to have an design flaw that made it prone to tipping over, resulting in serious injuries there would be a recall...
  • 52
 @ChiefSilverback: What part of this seat is prone to tipping over, resulting in serious injuries? I ride my 9 month old to daycare on the Thule equivalent frequently without issue. I genuinely think it's safer and more predictably stable than when we walk with the 3 wheel pram.
  • 63
 @tealdub: I was responding to your sarcastic comment about prams tipping over, because in reality if a model did it with enough frequency and injuries it would be banned.

End of the day everyone makes their own decisions, my kids are 9, 12 and 14, and they mountain bike and are competitive mogul racers, with the older two heading to water ramp training this week to learn how to do front and back flips! They also were in rear facing car seats for much longer than the average American child, and still used booster seats way after their friends had stopped.
  • 47
 @ChiefSilverback: fatalities have reduced due to engineering of cars getting better and safer. In spite of that a country with bigger distances, faster travel and bigger variation in vehicle size will always have higher fatalities.

Rearward facing seats only help in a head on crash and are worse in a rear end crash. No different in other crashes. Attributing a statistical difference to one minor detail is disingenuous.
  • 81
 @ChiefSilverback: You directly said that what I do is irresponsible. You are making gross generalisations and assumptions without having a clue as to the situation and use-case nuances.
  • 20
 @ChiefSilverback: Only if the potential lawsuits outweigh the cost of the recall ;-)
  • 14
 People wanting to share something that is fun for them... but babys only wanting to play at ground level!

"Look son (less than a 1 year old or even 2year old!)... isn't it fun, we two, riding the bike???"

Mental.....

PS: Same people that might find normal, going into concerts with he/she lover! Ahahahah
  • 59
flag ChiefSilverback (Jul 29, 2025 at 1:59) (Below Threshold)
 @tealdub: if you are putting a helmet on a 9 month old and then strapping them into an upright seat on your bike then I would say you are being incredibly irresponsible.

Based on the up to down vote ratio my initial comment got about 75% replies of Pinkers would agree with me.

I thought the same about the woman I once saw on an alpine touring setup going uphill at a busy ski mountain on a Saturday afternoon with a small child in a backpack carrier, who then turned around and skied back down…
  • 43
 @ChiefSilverback: that's purely selfish!

People doing so, sincerily doesn't seam to understand the word: "parenting" or "taking care".

Your life shifts and you enter into a new cycle with kids!
If people aren't ready for such commitment, just wait until you're willing to!
  • 10
 And I thought you were referring to the image of a push bike with VHS box on it... A push-bike for 9 months old toddler?? The industry is really looking forward for some talents right away!
  • 50
 @Dougal-SC: unless your driving in reverse collisions to the rear of the car only involve the sudden acceleration due to the transfer of energy, usually in the direction you are traveling in. A collision from the front often involves more significant force as the object you are hitting is usually either solid or often traveling towards you. Forward collisions are also much more prevalent along with often having more force involved.
Due to this, rearward baby seats are absolutely safer. There are myriad of studies that support rearward facing seats Be8ng safer for infants.
Ignoring the facts to try and make your point seem right is disingenuous.
  • 50
 @ChiefSilverback take a trip to Europe where people actually ride bikes as a lifestyle and you will routinely see babies as young as 6 months on their parents' bikes. Kids develop neck musculature at different rates.

You use Sweden as a reference point, but in Sweden there are plenty of infants riding around on bikes before the age of 1.
  • 11
 @NERyder: All collisions involve sudden accelerations. Physics doesn't care which one was moving and which one wasn't, only which direction the impact accelerates you. The impact force is exactly the same for the person running into the car in front as it is for the car in front which was hit from behind.

Newton's second law and all that.

Head-rests are mandated to help rear end collisions and crumple zones are at the front. Rearward facing adult seats are outlawed all these reasons. Yet people think it's safer to put kids backwards with their legs all folded up! In a rearward impact the kid will be fired into the seat and then squashed between whatever seat they're in and the car seat. With no room for their arms or legs except into their chest and heads.

All european car seat standards allow forward facing from 9 months. Which is around the point they're not laying down in a properly anchored baby capsule.
  • 22
 @Dougal-SC: I think EU law requires rear facing until 15 months, and the countries with the lowest rates of serious injury and death for infants in cars keep kids rear facing the longest.

I asked ChatGPT if any studies support your assertion and this is the response I got:

“ No — there are no credible studies indicating that rear-facing car seats are less safe than forward-facing seats. In fact, all high-quality crash data and biomechanical research overwhelmingly support rear-facing as the safest position for young children, especially in frontal crashes (which are the most common and deadly).”
  • 10
 @bodhibruh: Quote, unquote "Who wants to do some doughnuts"? My Dad.! Us Gen X kids are built different.
  • 10
 @bodhibruh: My Dad smoked in the car with the windows up on road trips. We'd complain about the smell. He would crack the window an inch.
  • 11
 @ChiefSilverback: hey look it's ai slop.

Does anyone actually remember than correlation does not equal causation any more?

Or are we do dumbed down we just ask an Internet chat bot for answers?
  • 30
 @tkul: I actually see it the other way around, using a child seat on a bike can be a beautiful expression of parenting and care.
It’s about including your child in your life while still staying active, connected with nature, and reducing your carbon footprint.
Of course safety comes first, but responsible cycling with kids is absolutely compatible with good parenting.
  • 21
 @Dougal-SC: "AI Slop" is the tidal wave of AI generated content currently flooding certain parts of the internet e.g pinterest. It isn't asking ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Gemini etc... to scour the internet for research to support/rebut a statement or assertion.

There is decades of research and testing that conclusively proves that rear facing car seats are safer for small children, and the recommendation is pretty much unanimous to keep children rear facing for as long as possible.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center studied the safety of rear facing seats in rear impacts, and found they are as safe as forward facing seats.
  • 11
 @brajal: it's all blue sky, until it isn't!

The issue with carrying toddlers in bikes, is not what the rider will do, but rather the risk you take, and the risk of being hit by some else!

And yes. Of course you can be hit while walking, but the Risk Matrix, takes into account not only the Risk Level (consequense), but also the Probability of the risk occur (or likelihood).

When you ride a bike, the likelihood of falling is much greater than walking, even if you ride bikes before you were born!
Ex: the likelihood of falling from a bike is 4x or 5x greater than me falling while walking!

As an example, if you Run, and depending on the speed, the likelihood of you falling will be greater than while walking!

That's how insurance works, and set premium prices.

Some say it will be Good Parenting, some will say it's careless/irresponsible behaviour
  • 10
 @brajal: @brajal: it's all blue sky, until it isn't!

The issue with carrying toddlers in bikes, is not what the rider will do, but rather the risk you take, and the risk of being hit by some else!

And yes. Of course you can be hit while walking, but the Risk Matrix, takes into account not only the Risk Level (consequense), but also the Probability of the risk occur (or likelihood).

When you ride a bike, the likelihood of falling is much greater than walking, even if you ride bikes before you were born!
Ex: the likelihood of falling from a bike is 4x or 5x greater than me falling while walking!

As an example, if you Run, and depending on the speed, the likelihood of you falling will be greater than while walking!

That's how insurance works, and set premium prices.

Some say it will be Good Parenting, some will say it's careless/irresponsible behaviour
  • 11
 @ChiefSilverback: your ai generated content is simply garbage scraped from the Internet and regurgitated by a chat bot.

It shows the posters have no understanding, argument or creativity of their own.

Your claim about the wexter study just defeated your own claims.

@tkul better give up biking then. Stay at home on the couch.
  • 11
 @Dougal-SC: you claimed rear facing car seats are more dangerous in rear impacts than front facing, and Wexter's study found that you are wrong, that rear facing seats offer the same level of protection in a rear impact.

How about you provide all the studies/research/other evidence that supports your claims, because you are the first person I've met who wants to argue that rear facing seats don't offer any benefits...
  • 10
 @ChiefSilverback: You are wrong on both my claims and Wexner's.

You claimed they are safer. I said they weren't and pointed out adult rear facing seats are no longer legal. Here's what Wexner said:

Mansfield and her team conducted crash tests with multiple rear-facing car seats, investigating the effects of various features like the carry handle position and anti-rebound bars. The study, published in SAE International, shows that when used correctly, all were effective because they absorbed crash forces while controlling the motion of the child, making rear-facing car seats a safe choice no matter which direction impact comes from.

The "carry handle position" shows they are testing baby capsules. Usually used only until 9 months of age as they don't fit bigger children.
  • 10
 @Dougal-SC: I personally used rear facing seats for older children that included straps that attached to the seat rails for the front seats that created an anchor for the rear tethers. Other models use support legs that brace into the rear footwell. In Sweden it is common for the child seat to be in the front passenger seat which provides more space for the larger seats used to accommodate 3 and 4 year olds.

The adult rear facing seats you are referring to are those that folded down in the boot/trunk area and had people sitting with their legs fully extended into the back of the car. These undoubtedly were dangerous because I suspect they were thrown in as an after thought, and not really engineered with safety in mind. I remember travelling in the back of a Land Rover Discovery with side facing seats, and going on school trips in the minibus with the benches running along either side of the vehicle, bags thrown in the middle.
  • 10
 @ChiefSilverback: the only kids seats I've seen with a leg down were baby capsules which max out at a 6-9 month old.

There is no room to safely put a 3-4 year old rear facing as they're simply too big. Your strap down seat sounds hokey AF. What is the brand and model?

Front passenger seats are only legal to use for child's seats if the rear seats are all taken by kids. Your strap down rear facing seat has nothing to strap into in a front seat.
  • 10
 @Dougal-SC: do your own research, there are hundreds of car seat models designed for holding kids safely rear facing way past 9 months, each with their own unique design for safe install using straps, legs, anti-rebound bars etc…

It feels like a really weird hill for you to take a stand on, but you do you.
  • 11
 @ChiefSilverback: which brand and model did you use though?

You know. The one you keep referring to. Burden of proof and all that.
  • 10
 @Dougal-SC: the burden of proof surely lies with the person arguing against decades of collective research, knowledge and law?

We had Dionos and Recaros, but every manufacturer of car seats has options for rear facing seats for ‘older’ kids, and you could just search for “Swedish rear facing car seats”…
  • 11
 @ChiefSilverback: burden of proof lies with the one making the claim.

You claim lots of car seats are for rear facing children up to 4 years old. But can't even name the one model you claimed to have used.

So you argument evaporated. You can't provide any evidence.

Also you find zero studies to back your claims. The wexner one refuted your claim.

this recaro limits rear facing to 105cm tall. That's a big 2 year old: www.recaro-childsafety.com/xenon-1.html
  • 10
 @Dougal-SC: I genuinely can’t understand why you would want to keep this going when you must know you are on the losing side of the debate, but here is my last post on this. We had Diono Radian RXT seats that were rated rear facing up to 50lbs/49”. Nuna, Graco, Britax, Clek to name a few all make similar rated seats.

Neither Google or ChatGPT can find a single piece of evidence that would support your position, but they did provide the following summary of some of the recommendations and guidelines from various bodies and associations across the world:

Medical & Health Bodies
American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP – USA) -Recommends keeping children rear-facing until they outgrow their seat's height or weight limits, which may be well beyond age 2.

Canadian Paediatric Society (CPS – Canada) - Supports extended rear-facing and encourages use to the maximum limits of the seat.

Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (UK) - Advises rear-facing to at least 15 months, supports longer when possible.

Road Safety & Transport Agencies

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA – USA) - Recommends rear-facing as long as possible, up to seat limits. Emphasizes it's the safest position for young children.

Transport Canada - Recommends keeping children rear-facing to the seat’s maximum weight or height rating, often beyond age 2.

New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA / Waka Kotahi) - Recommends using a rear-facing child restraint for as long as the child fits within the manufacturer’s weight and height limits. Rear-facing is legally required for infants under 9 kg (about 20 lb), but advised beyond that point until limits are reached. NZ Child Restraint Guidelines endorse extended rear-facing, and many approved restraints (e.g., Type A4) allow use to 2–3+ years old or more. - Source: Waka Kotahi (NZTA)

European Transport Safety Council (ETSC / UNECE) - Rear-facing to 15 months minimum (under UN R129); encourages use to 105 cm (~41") and beyond if possible.

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS – USA) - Recommends rear-facing as long as possible due to superior crash protection.

Swedish Transport Agency / Folksam (Sweden) - Recommends rear-facing to age 4–5. Swedish car seat safety policies are widely considered the gold standard globally.

Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) - Supports rear-facing to 30 months or more with Type A4 restraints, and emphasizes using the seat as long as the child fits within limits.
  • 11
 @ChiefSilverback: how do you list all of those stating 15 months to 2 years without realizing it?

Go back and read what you've just posted. It's over and it never began.
  • 30
 @ChiefSilverback: Oh wow, ChatGPT research, how edgy.
I work in automotive development and have two little kids. Two points:
a. there is no crash test for rear impacts. Thus, no "credible studies".
b. The rear impact is the main crash that you, as the driver, can't influence much.

The counterpoints to rear-facing seats are: distraction for the kids (can't see nothing, so they don't remain seated properly), rear-facing seats aren't as securely attached to the car (danger of hitting the roof in a rear impact), during a crash cargo from the boot can impact the kids face-on, and the average 2-year-old is too tall to sit properly in such a seat (knees at chest height).
The rear-facing child seat is a classic example of selection bias. In anything but a clean head-on collision with an empty vehicle, a regular seat will be preferrable. But there are very few crash tests that aren't head-on collisions, and none from the rear.
  • 311
 Podium-"so, how do I get to be at the top of the page?"

Dorado- "have been doing since the beginning."
  • 50
 Funny thing is that all the suckers who bought the Podium are in for a surprise because apparently when you tighten the axle clamp, it puts a bending moment on the lower stanchion, which causes lots of binding.

I can't find the insta post but basically the guy had the stanchions out of the uppers and flat on a table parallel to each other, and when tightening the right axle clamp bolts, the right stanchion lifts from the table because the bottom axle clamp is being pulled in and transferring that bending to the stanchion.

Edit: found this showing the same effect: www.instagram.com/p/DMjL7O2S-5t
  • 10
 @phops: oh...oh...oh!

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks to the person who made it!

@FOx racing

Lol!
  • 241
 The talk of ard rock was YT had a huge area with plenty of bikes and showing off a new bike, right after the recent events and people losing their money. It was pretty outrageous. They really are committing brand suicide
  • 40
 Shoulda pulled a Kona and set it all up just to publicly tear it all down the next day.
  • 111
 I see that Michelin tent in the background. Given their tires were recently changed and are, as far as I can tell, the slowest-rebounding rubber out there with performance as good as anything else (if not better), it sure would be swell if you could cover that just a little. Your recent blind test covered the old version and had the nerve to call a DH race tire overkill as if we all put DH tires on our bikes to take it easy. The First Ride article re: their new Enduro tires (which also mentions a DH lineup revamp) promised a full review (of the Enduro tires) "soon." That was 15 months ago. Will you be reviewing their Enduro or DH tires anytime soon? I (and perhaps I'm not alone) would be curious to know your impression. I find myself thinking that they might just be the best all-around DH tires out there.
  • 10
 Michelin dh tires are horrible. Side walls are way to stiff. Genuinely makes a difference on how my hands feel after a park day. Could run them with 0 psi
  • 10
 @Endo79: based on your assertion, I’m guessing that makes you pretty lightweight? Perhaps we need to acknowledge that different rider weights and different biking styles necessitate different designs? I have always gravitated to tire designs with larger knobs that are better supported, and really enjoyed the Eddy Current (F) and the advent of CushCore and its ability to allow me to run lower pressures and still have sidewall support, perhaps because I’m heavier than average. I just returned from a few days at the park and have never ridden anything better than a DH22, and didn’t notice any hand fatigue (quite the contrary).
  • 10
 @chocolate-thunder: im 100kg, not lightweight. I really don't like them. Been brutally stiff isn't any better than two soft. You need a new balance. The new Continental dh tires have that perfect balance.
  • 20
 @Endo79: I think what’re you’re trying to say is that Michelin tires are not for me but could be for someone else
  • 11
 @midwest-mtb: genuinely don't know anyone that chooses them over the new Continental tyres. For DH anyway
  • 10
 @Endo79: Well now you know one. I have Conti Kryptotal DH SS (F&R) on the e-MTB for which I think they’re perfectly well-suited (stout sidewall, good grip, long-lasting, roll OK), but for the super Enduro/DH bike, where grip is of paramount importance (above rolling resistance or durability), Michelin, esp. DH22 FTW. The difference comes down to the rubber compound. Perhaps I would have a different opinion if I valued rolling resistance more, but I don’t; I value grip.
  • 121
 Beautiful trickstuff lever......... that looks like an Intend Trinity
  • 146
 No Stamp pedals are great value. What you get is short lived plastic bushings on over priced pedals that have ok-ish grip and feel. Stamp 7's are probably one of the worst buys I've made in my 22 years in mountain biking.
  • 11
 I've had similar experience with these. I came from worse pedals to the Big plastic Stamps with metal pins. And as they were an improvement in grip I thought they were OK good. I upgraded to Race Face Atlas Pedals and the grip is nonsense. Had to go back to Stamps for a few rides and I could not believe how much you feel the axle at the middle of the pedal, and how much it hinders grip because of the lesser effective concavity. Stamps are now my beater pedals
  • 10
 But they're easy to service /s

Agreed. They feel good under foot but barely hold up even on my commuter bike.
  • 80
 Love the retro graphics on the Mezzer. If I still have one of the original Manitous in the back of the shop with the matching graphics, can we trade?
  • 20
 Why not both? BTW it was the 1995 EFC with those red flames.
  • 10
 @Dougal-SC: Not really flames, more black and red streaks. But yes, it is a throwback to the Answer Manitou EFC. It's missing the made in USA decal that is on my EFC, as well as a few other logos, but I wouldn't turn it down.
  • 10
 @nnowak: the made in USA decals were only on the aftermarket forks. Those forks fitted OEM back in 95 didn't get the sticker.

The streaks are stylised flames.
  • 20
 I could be wrong but it looks like the bike that Doddy from GMBN painted a while back. They made a video on the process
  • 40
 Does anyone know how Deviate are doing? I personally don’t really care much for high pivot bikes but theirs are sick and I find them pretty interesting.
But I haven’t seen any new releases (besides their e-bike) and there don’t seem to be many news/updates on their website.
  • 30
 They've been working hard on releasing the Kurgan. In 2022 they released the Claymore, 2023 the Highlander II, 2024 the Claymore MX option and a MX retrofit kit for both bikes (my timeline might be off a bit), and now the Kurgan and full builds for their analog bikes are available for pre-order. I think most brands lifecycle their designs every 3-5 years, so they've been busy. They've also had a couple of prototype projects floating around - Lowlander and Project Broadsword.
  • 10
 Not sure what's going on with the company, but that Ti frame... wow. That and the titanium Trickstuff levers were the highlights here for me. That purple Firebird was up there too just because purple. Anyway, I'd assume no news is good news for Deviate, especially with new designs to showcase.
  • 50
 We're doing great thank you! As spotted we have an full fat ebike on the way this year, alongside some very tasty complete bikes decked out in new Shimano kit that are already released. Lots of projects in the pipeline - but good things come to those that wait...
  • 10
 @deviatecycles: glad to hear you guys are doing well! I guess not selling bikes off as cheap and fast as possible is a good indicator that someone is doing well… all the best to you guys!!
  • 10
 @deviatecycles: Please make that TiLander happen. I still have wet dreams about it :')
  • 115
 Maxxis should release those tyres with the blue flashes, they look way nicer than the garish yellow colour
  • 30
 CABLE MANAGEMENT CLIPS on the stem bolts is looking pretty sick. With my own personal mental compulsions there hasn't been a great way to manage the front end cables. Having something off the stem bolts seems adaptable among hardware while questionably solving a setup decision almost every bike has. Even some guide bushings (if clips are too inflexible) would really help out - hoping to see more of this.
  • 20
 Those appear to be stock SRAM clips.
  • 60
 Keep ya fancy bikes, just give me more topeak tools.
  • 50
 I must have walked around those stalls 10 times over the weekend and managed to miss 90% of this. 🤔
  • 50
 Can’t wait to send a f*cking hammer head FLYING across the shop after it works itself loose.
  • 10
 “ The bike stays true to the high pivot design of all the other Deviate models” — actually your own photos show that the Deviate ebike has a totally different design than their single pivot bikes. Looks like a dual link virtual pivot with high idler. I assume they’re addressing the brake jack complaints the Claymore gets from some reviewers.
  • 70
 Just don't think it's possible to package their normal suspension design around a motor...
  • 30
 I think it was a single reviewer who completely overdramatized it. The rear suspension is great and you don't slow down when cornering.
  • 20
 We really didn't see widespread complaints about "brake jack" - but we did need to redesign our suspension layout to work well with ebike motors and settled on a virtual high pivot arrangement which performs incredibly well. More details when we formally release the Kurgan!
  • 10
 I have owned a Kids Ride Shotgun and still own a Shotgun Pro. They make amazing products. I've done hundreds of miles on trails with my 4 kids over the last 10 years (have only crashed a handful of times!). We had the similar Thule Yepp front seat prior to the kids being able to hold themselves up, but that thing steered with the handlebars which was kind of awful and limited us to paved surfaces (for the most part 😉) Love that this is a one-stop shop. Almost makes me want to have 1 more kid!! 😂
  • 10
 "The Kado is equipped with the Bosch Performance motor as well as the new Fox Podium fork on this version. It’s loaded with just about every top-end part you could want, including the new Hope GR4 brakes, the British brand’s Pro 5 hubs, and EVO cranks. It’s truly a top-tier bike straight out of the box."

Don't be shy, give us the price tag Wink
  • 40
 Whyte Secta looking good.
  • 10
 Love the hope grips on their brake display.... if you're reading this hope... please bring them back... they were the G.O.A.T
  • 20
 What is the point of those hideous, useless visors on the Met helmets? Meeting the letter of UCI regs?
  • 20
 Too bad YT is in the state it is in currently, but that Capra looks amazing
  • 10
 Hopefully those new hope calipers won’t corrode as rapidly as my current tech4 e4s. Never seen nothing like it in my 45 years of bike owning
  • 20
 Pro5 in Gunsmoke (on the Whyte)? Really hope this colour is back.
  • 10
 it is back. I just bought some V4's in Smoke and they look brilliant
  • 10
 the three bar linkage is wild on the rear-fork bike, I want to see it compress fully
  • 20
 Mac-Strut and Fork-Stay bikes were a significant thing in the 90's. I have an original 95 Manitou FS with Manitou 4 forks on the front and Manitou 4 seat-stay forks on the back. I had a 97 Specialized Ground Control AIM with a shock bolted to the seat-stays too.

They were pretty short travel. Usually 2.5-3" and the back ends quite flexy too.
  • 10
 @Dougal-SC: ah yeah I see that now, its like a shock mount essentially holding the crown to the chain stay. haha!
  • 32
 Manitou, maybe showing your components on a YT isnt the best idea for marketing given whats been going on
  • 10
 That was done over a year ago and it's too good to ignore: www.youtube.com/watch?v=HXteSygr8ak
  • 20
 Cyrus The Viris
  • 11
 After 2020, I'll take a hard pass on anything named Viris.
  • 20
 @rrolly: Haha, fair enough! Just don’t tell me you gave up on Corona beer after 2020 too… gotta draw the line somewhere!
  • 20
 @Viris: Is it really beer though? Wink
  • 21
 So that Manitou homage bike is not rideable, why TF make it then?
  • 10
 Pretty sure it could be made rideable. They just don't want people riding it. That fork seat stay design never performed that well. It's falling rate which will become noticeable with more travel like this bike vs the originals.
  • 10
 No trip to the Cotic stand
  • 14
 Love all Hope stuff but never gotten on with their brake levers, just the width for resting a finger on leads to fatigue quicker
  • 34
 That Kurgan is fugly but It's better to burn out than to fade away......
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.040467
Mobile Version of Website