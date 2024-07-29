Pinkbike.com
12 Hardtails From Ardrock 2024
Jul 29, 2024
by
Nick Bentley
9 Comments
Once again we headed out to find the hardtails of Ardrock. In amongst the 3,727 riders who raced the Ardrock enduro there were still plenty of hardtails to be seen, so we grabbed 12 for your viewing pleasure.
Mark Gisby's Nukeproof Scout
Dan Ellams' On-One Hello Dave
Rowan Simpson's Ragley Mmmbop
Pete Barnes' Sonder Transmitter Carbon
David Mackie's Merida Big Trail 700
William Banner's Whyte 905
Damian Shep's Orange
Laurence Riley's Ragley Big Wig
Stu Bailey's Cotic BFeMAX
Andy Baker's Stanton Switch9er
Luke Dawson's Cotic Solaris Max
Darren Hull's Stanton Switch9er Ti
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
Hardtails
Ardrock Enduro
Author Info:
Mandownmedia
Member since Nov 28, 2019
310 articles
9 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
5
0
LukeDaws
FL
(39 mins ago)
Wow that SolarisMAX is nice. Thankfully I own it.
Ardtails are just the secret sauce to finding joy on the bike again (apart from for the one rider/lunatic moaning about too many hardtails)
[Reply]
4
0
rtg9891
(50 mins ago)
Hardtails for life!
[Reply]
2
0
Dav82
FL
(46 mins ago)
Ard tails for ard trails…..
[Reply]
2
0
Einfach
(31 mins ago)
I want to see shots of them racing ...
[Reply]
1
0
Merohedra
(1 hours ago)
Always wanted to buy a Sonder , don’t think they make them anymore ?
[Reply]
1
0
LukeDaws
FL
(34 mins ago)
Pretty sure they do - think it’s an AlpKit brand
[Reply]
2
1
LukeDaws
FL
(33 mins ago)
Hardtails know Schwalbe Tyres rule
[Reply]
1
0
danstonQ
(13 mins ago)
Not false.
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(30 mins ago)
The good stuff!
[Reply]
