12 Hardtails From Ardrock 2024

Jul 29, 2024
by Nick Bentley  
Once again we headed out to find the hardtails of Ardrock. In amongst the 3,727 riders who raced the Ardrock enduro there were still plenty of hardtails to be seen, so we grabbed 12 for your viewing pleasure.

Mark Gisby s Nukeproof Scout
Mark Gisby's Nukeproof Scout

Dan Ellams On-One Hello Dave
Dan Ellams' On-One Hello Dave

Rowan Simpson s Ragley Mmmbop
Rowan Simpson's Ragley Mmmbop

Pete Barnes Sonder Transmitter Carbon
Pete Barnes' Sonder Transmitter Carbon

David Mackie s Merida Big Trail 700
David Mackie's Merida Big Trail 700

William Banner s Whyte 905
William Banner's Whyte 905

Damian Shep s ORANGE
Damian Shep's Orange

Laurence Riley s Ragley Big Wig
Laurence Riley's Ragley Big Wig

Stu Bailey s Cotic BFeMAX
Stu Bailey's Cotic BFeMAX

Andy Baker s Stanton Switch9er
Andy Baker's Stanton Switch9er

Luke Dawson s Cotic Solaris Max
Luke Dawson's Cotic Solaris Max

Darren Hull s Stanton Switch9er Ti
Darren Hull's Stanton Switch9er Ti


9 Comments
  • 5 0
 Wow that SolarisMAX is nice. Thankfully I own it.

Ardtails are just the secret sauce to finding joy on the bike again (apart from for the one rider/lunatic moaning about too many hardtails)
  • 4 0
 Hardtails for life!
  • 2 0
 Ard tails for ard trails…..
  • 2 0
 I want to see shots of them racing ...
  • 1 0
 Always wanted to buy a Sonder , don’t think they make them anymore ?
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure they do - think it’s an AlpKit brand
  • 2 1
 Hardtails know Schwalbe Tyres rule
  • 1 0
 Not false.
  • 1 0
 The good stuff!







