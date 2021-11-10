Are Bike Brands Greenwashing? We Asked An Expert

Nov 10, 2021
by Seb Stott  
A lot of companies claim to care about the environment, but when I asked over forty bike brands if they have plans to measure and reduce their CO2 emissions, their responses were a mixed bag. I was glad to see some companies had put serious thought into this subject, though, and a few made big claims about cutting carbon and even going "carbon neutral" in the near future. But climate change is a complex topic and it's tough to distinguish genuine improvements from greenwashing.

Fortunately, Pinkbike's comments section can be an illuminating place. The top comment on that article was from professional sustainability consultant Mike Bascombe. He called out some brands for only discussing their direct emissions and ignoring their supply chains, where the vast majority of the CO2 is released. I messaged him directly to find out more and he agreed to answer some follow-up questions to help me see the wood from the carbon-offsetting trees - which brands have a credible plan to reduce their environmental impact, and which claims aren't as impressive as they sound?



bigquotesThis moral reasoning doesn't need to exist at this stage. There is more than enough business-based justification. It's adapt or die for companies now.Mike Bascombe


First off can you tell us a bit about your background and your credentials?


I work for a specialist sustainability consultancy called Avieco where my role focuses on strategies to reduce carbon emissions and helping clients adopt sustainable practices in the tech, culture, sport and media sectors. Bikes have always been a huge part of my life and my heart is firmly in the off-road community. To me, cycling holds answers for some of the biggest sustainability questions, but the industry needs an introspection that is emerging now. I am first and foremost an environmentalist and want cycling to be a force for preserving wilderness and appreciating it rather than contributing to its decline.

How do you see the role of companies, as opposed to individuals or governments, in tackling climate change?


Companies play a vital role in mitigating climate change but the three groups are really interlinked. Businesses are reliant on an economy and market forces driven by customers (individuals) and regulation governments) so they can't be considered in isolation. There is clearly a move towards sustainability. Whilst there are some well-established brands that are known in this space (Patagonia for example) there is still room for pioneering brands to take a lead, especially within cycling.

Companies will soon be forced to adapt, the writing is on the wall. As the financial buying power moves to millennials and on to Gen Z sustainability becomes even more of a market force. These groups consider climate-related credentials as a key influence in which brands they are willing to spend and companies that don’t engage in sustainability will lose any connection with their customers. As disclosure projects like CDP are forced on companies by investors it becomes easier for anyone to rate a company on its climate credentials. Consumers won't buy a less sustainable option if there's a choice of equal value.

Sustainability is good business. Aligning your company to sustainable values makes you more attractive to both customers and investors at the same time as mitigating risks in your business model by addressing the threats to supply chains. Being aware of climate-related threats is in essence just awareness of resource availability. Awareness of the risks posed by climate change and mitigating them needs to be a core activity for any manufacturing business. The current supply issues the bike industry is experiencing due to COVID are small in comparison to the disruption that regular climate emergencies will cause.

Government regulation is backing up market forces by codifying the need to disclose through mechanisms like TCFD (Taskforce for Climate Related Disclosure) which forces companies to treat climate change as a financial threat and significant risk to business. Here in the UK, you cannot win a government contract over a certain size without having a Net Zero plan in place now, so business development is tied into sustainable practice. Companies that can't react to these evolving requirements simply won't get invested in, won’t win any work or will lose their customer base.

Look at Larry Fink at Blackrock, one of the biggest funds in the world, completely divesting from fossil fuel related investments purely from a risk perspective. Whilst I personally believe there is a moral imperative to do what you can to limit climate change on an individual and company level, this moral reasoning doesn't need to exist at this stage. There is more than enough business-based justification. It's adapt or die for companies now.

Which brand(s) do you think gave the best response on their emissions targets or reporting?


Looking at the responses in the article I have to applaud Trek here for producing a full sustainability report that included all 3 scopes (see below for more detail on these). Disclosing a footprint can be a painful process at the start. It shines a light on things that don't necessarily support sales or brand strength. Revealing that carbon frames are significantly worse from an emissions perspective than alloy versions is not something Trek's marketing team would want to highlight but the numbers are out in the open now. They have first-mover status and deserve the kudos for this.

What we will hopefully see now is the rest of the industry matching this ambition. Companies that don't report fully will soon be the outliers and the associated negative perception will kill the brands involved. The bar has been raised.

I think Cotic should be included too in their honesty and for clearly understanding the need for improvement. Decarbonising is not an easy thing. Companies will have to undergo massive transformation to reach the necessary levels but that all starts with an appreciation of the real status quo.

Ibis choosing to avoid air freight inbound is a huge deal and they have studied their supply chain in detail from a carbon perspective. They also have a healthy scepticism of offsets which is important.

Canyon are doing good work too. Aligning with the Science Based Targets initiative is really the best standard. It will be interesting to see which particular pathway they signed up for, however. So far there is just a commitment. I don't doubt their intentions but there is still a long process for them to get a real decarbonisation target approved and a pathway designed.

Both Endura and Pole have a focus on local manufacturing. This is a significant move and will greatly reduce the emissions overall because shipping is always such a large proportion. It also of course supports local industry and craftsmen.

Were there any misleading claims, in particular, you'd like to call out?


Programs like GoGreen from DHL offer offsets equal to the carbon value of the shipping route. There are usually a number of issues with projects like these in the accuracy of carbon calculations and the quality of projects associated with them. Tree planting schemes don’t factor in several key issues which I discuss below. Even if the best projects are supported it doesn’t change the fact that offsetting without the company making any real decarbonisation themselves isn’t helping. Schemes like these can give companies a false sense of achievement in mitigating climate change, or can be manipulated to give the impression more is being done than reality would suggest. Offsetting has its place but only as a small part of a bigger change.

Any of the companies who report on only scope 1 and 2 whilst not mentioning 3 are choosing a very limited range of their operations to report on publicly. This won't include the majority of their footprint (more detail below) and could be considered misleading.

Similarly, any of the companies without a defined time frame are behind the curve. Without an endpoint, they can't have defined a yearly target to reduce emissions, which means they don't have a concrete reduction strategy. Lots of commitments and even "internal audit" but these ultimately mean very little.

What do you think about bike companies buying offsets to reduce or neutralise their carbon emissions? Is that cheating, or a step in the right direction?


Neutralisation of some emissions is inevitable. No company will realistically be able to completely decarbonise as that would negate manufacturing on any scale and make it unrealistic for companies to engage in change. The real question is at what point should offsetting, compensating or neutralisation happen.

The recent evolution of the Net Zero standard is a good example of considering this in real terms. Previously we had "carbon neutral". This is pretty meaningless in terms of actually reducing emissions or mitigating the climate crisis in a material way as a company could simply work out its emissions and buy offsets equal to that. No change in behaviour, no guarantee of offset quality or efficacy. Net Zero is far more stringent and forces companies to actually decarbonise to certain levels at certain time frames before neutralising or compensating.

The Science Based Target initiative has just released their definition for Net Zero which is great news as it standardized the process for companies and provides a roadmap. The other factor is the quality of the offset. There are good standards out there, The Gold Standard and VERRA for example, but many companies buy products that have little if no real benefit. Something people forget to include in many discussions are the time lags involved. Planting trees is an easy example as trees take time to mature to reach a certain level of CO2 absorption that is assumed by the offset calculation. The tree planting example also demonstrates how looking at an offset in isolation is rarely beneficial for the planet.

Old-growth forests are vital for biodiversity, soil health and are essentially irreplaceable, in any timeframe we're now working to, relating to global warming. Creating acres of fast-growing pines and claiming a similar positive effect purely looking at decarbonisation potential simply doesn't represent reality. If companies want to use neutralisation it needs to be thought out very thoroughly, ideally creating a bespoke project that the company can take ownership of throughout their decarbonisation journey.

There is unfortunately scope for offsetting to be abused. Some projects promise carbon sequestration based on misinterpreted or false data. The market is still not fully regulated so it is left to companies to find projects of real value and legitimacy. There are many people working in offsetting with a genuine desire to do good and there are projects offering real climate and social benefits but it is still too easy for some to take advantage.

As to whether offsetting can be a negative force in itself, that is certainly possible. If companies see it as purely a marketing tool, or if it in any way replaces actual decarbonisation then it is not part of the solution.

That being said there needs to be a recognition that companies are on a journey. Whole business models are needing to be reworked and global business realigned. Rapid decarbonisation is the priority and whilst this is underway there is a genuine case for compensating current operating emissions with good quality programs.

Similarly, once a company reaches the maximum decarbonisation it can (the current SBTi Net Zero standard puts this at a 90% reduction versus the baseline carbon emissions) the remaining operating emission should be neutralised. Offsets can not only serve to reduce carbon emissions but also support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These are aimed at supporting global social development and any company that claims to be based on any sort of social value should be using these as a framework. Good offsetting projects should support these goals at the same time, so it's not a straightforward carbon question. None of this is really. Climate change is inherently linked to global inequality, debt and racism. Companies who are leading in this space combine their environmental efforts with social ones too.

If a company is serious about reducing their emissions, where should they start?


A deeply integrated footprint that covers all 3 scopes as defined by the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Protocol that is made publicly available. Many companies, especially in the manufacturing sector, only report on scopes 1 and 2. Scope 1 is direct emissions; company facilities and company cars. Scope 2 is electricity usage. Looking at these two only leaves out the vast majority of a company's emissions profile. Scope 3 has 15 categories and makes up the largest part of a carbon footprint for most companies. Scope 3 includes travel, purchased goods and services and critically for the bike industry transport and shipping among others. [According to Trek's sustainability report, shipping made up about 6% of their total emissions while bicycle manufacturing made up about 83%. Much of this could be counted under Scope 3 emissions.]

If any company is serious about making a positive change they will have to know where their hotspots are, where are the worst areas for emissions. Only a proper footprint can provide this. From there the company can strategise how best to change what they can within their own operations, and influence their value chain to reduce emissions. We are past the time for commitments now. Action is needed. You can't change what you don't know.


Thanks to Mike for giving up his time for this interview.

Posted In:
Industry News Interviews


45 Comments

  • 12 0
 Thanks for this Pinkbike and Mike Bascombe. I think (hope?) there are a lot of us out there who feel very uncomfortable about what our passion for bikes is doing to the world. The more information we have to make decisions that are, at least, less impactful on the planet the better, and hopefully it drives a change in the industry towards more responsible practice.
  • 1 0
 Thanks. I think we might be at the start of a trend towards manufacturers taking more responsibility for their output and their supply chains, partly because, as you say, many customers care and partly because, as Mike says, it makes more business sense now.
  • 9 1
 I'm currently in the process of writing a Environmental Impact Assessment and Policy for my (albeit very small) bicycle manufacturing company. Understanding the emissions and impacts directly of my company is relatively easy, but trying to get the impact from my suppliers is proving very tricky.

Some companies, such as Ohlins, have the data published as it is mandated by their government. But others have nothing but vague statements about how they aim to be better by some point in the future. The Far East manufacturers have no information or even statements of intention.

Until everyone takes responsibility for not just their own impacts, but their suppliers too, we're knackered!

Blaming China for the Worlds problems is useless, if we don't take responsibility for their impacts making products for us.

Greenwashing will kill us all, be intelligent about how you assess companies environmental claims.

"Our carbon can be recycled" for example. No it can't, it can be re-used in a much lower grade, maybe once. That's not a cycles, a cycle goes forever.

Steel for example can, and is readily and in massive quantities, returned to it's original state again and again, in a continuous cycle, that's recycling!!
  • 1 0
 Good luck with the environmental impact policy and the company. I agree that the current trend for blaming China for everything is both hugely counter-productive and in many ways disingenuous - partly because their economy involves making carbon-intensive products for us in the West. If enough manufacturers start asking questions and putting pressure on their suppliers to cut emissions, or swap suppliers to those with lower emissions, then progress can be made.

I agree that, based on the research I've done so far, it looks like steel is the greenest material to make bikes from (at least compared to aluminium or carbon). Even making steel from virgin material produces about 2Kg of CO2 per Kg of product, which in the context of a bike frame is relatively small.
  • 8 0
 I am so glad about Mike pointing out that planting trees is not going to save us. People think that pine farms are forests but in reality they are mono culture with poor biodiversity. Not even close to natural forest.
  • 2 0
 It's true - not all carbon offsets are equal or even valuable. I would recommend having a read of www.goldstandard.org (one of the offsetting organisations Mike mentioned) for an idea of what good offsetting projects look like.
  • 1 0
 Also, don't forget that it takes ~20yrs for a tree to become carbon negative. Up until then it is actually producing more carbon than it absorbs.
  • 6 0
 Awesome article. This is so great to see a powerful media like pinkbike writing about it, especially with the help of a neutral expert to avoid all the greenwashing BS. It would be even better if you include these issues more and more in your future articles. Maybe a first step in showing us that some of the big companies we like are not going in the right direction. Thank you pinkbike.
  • 1 0
 Great feedback, thanks. Have you got any more specific ideas on future issues/articles?
  • 6 0
 Even thought the process of producing bikes generates a fair bit of CO2, if they help to reduce reliance on internal combustion vehicles that's still probably a hefty net gain for the environment. Obviously if you then drive your bike to the nearest heli-shuttle probably not... But that said, it's probably arguable that greater proliferation of bikes (and ebikes) could benefit the environment despite the CO2 associated with their production and distribution.
  • 2 0
 Totally agree. Using a bike instead of a car (or even instead of a bus or train) is a huge win for the environment. You have to use a new bike instead of a car for about 300 miles for it to break even on its manufacturing carbon emissions, but there is potential for bikes to cover hundreds of times that in their lifetime.
  • 5 0
 "
Fortunately, Pinkbike's comments section can be an illuminating place.
"

So glad this is finally getting the recognition it deserves. The truth is somewhere deep, deep, deeeeep down somewhere in the comment section. Sometimes...
  • 1 0
 Admittedly, the phrase "can be" is doing a lot of work there.
  • 6 1
 You didn’t even ask this “addicted bike rider” anything about bikes, I dunno if I can trust a guy that refuses to post his strava history
  • 4 1
 I hate this ZERO emission label really. You CAN'T do that ! Even on the smallest scale if everything is handmade, hand mined, foot/hand transported there are emissions. Your company is a Zero emission company? Really , what are you doing? Nothing? That would be the company who could actually be successful and nothing else.
  • 1 0
 The zero emissions label is misleading and another form of greenwashing, because it is simply impossible. I mean we all produce emissions from just being alive. Carbon dioxide just from breathing. Companies should just try to do their best instead of using nonsensical fantasy labels like zero emission.
  • 1 0
 @OneTrustMan: Don't forget the methane we expell when we flatulate or belch. Which is quite often for many of us LoL
  • 6 0
 I wish more companies would publish sustainability reports. It would would be my first filter when buying a new bike...
  • 5 0
 I've kept the same bike for 6 years, pretty sure I'm producing oxygen as I ride by now
  • 1 0
 Same here,and once I sell it to somebody it continue to be ridden,people just don't throw away bikes over here. I've read on one of these articles that manufacturing a bike has the same carbon emissions as driving a car for 300 miles,if that is correct I don't even considered it an issue worth mentioning.
  • 3 0
 Now please someone calculate how much CO2 is produced while a regular everyday normal guy works to earn 10 000 USD to be able to get a bike.
  • 1 0
 You would be surprised at how much C02 these posts create. carbonliteracy.com/the-carbon-cost-of-an-email

Let's keep pontificating.
  • 2 0
 I support carbon emission nutrition labels for all industries specifically so people realize that making a bicycle company 50% greener doesn’t do anything compared to making a major automotive company 5% greener
  • 1 0
 Or an oil company 0.01% greener.
  • 1 0
 This is a truly fantastic and (to the average reader) thorough insight into the reality of what companies need to do. It is in plain English and easy to understand. Information like this makes consumers aware of what they need to be looking for and some ability to filter through the greenwashing (marketing department taking their share of the consumer's dollar to tell them mostly bullshit). Thank you a million times over for providing this insight, both to pinkbike and Mike. This will be a part of my future purchasing decisions.

Next can we please ask companies for a breakdown on their marketing budgets. Things like team/pro rider sponsorship, social media and associated sponsored riders, event sponsorship and then direct advertising and marketing (someone could better categorise these). I'd like to know what is spent on marketing vs R&D vs investment in manufacturing vs sustainability measures. It would provide a great insight into where our dollars go.

Thanks for running articles like this.
  • 3 0
 Carbon offsetting. Is it not just a guilt tax..
"I`ve paid, so my conscience is clear"..no, you`re just paying lip service and passing the Buck.
  • 1 0
 My 2 cents on responsibility: Responsibility lies 100% on goverments. Until governments don’t ban fossil fuels for power and heat generation, nothing will really change. After that (or at the same time) fossil fuels for trnasportation have to be banned. Then we start talking.

I am sorry but no one individual/company can do anything about climate change until governments do something about it.
  • 1 0
 Excellent article, it's great to see real experts brought into to cut through the general marketing BS which unfortunately seems to pervading all industries right now. Working in a medium size bike shop I'm constantly dismayed by the fact that every garment we receive from manufacturers is individually wrapped in single use plastic, resulting in bags of wasted plastic for every delivery we receive (think a family of four using plastic carrier bags for a year and just throwing them ALL in the bin). Even more galling is when the point of sale packaging (i.e. the bit the customer sees) espouses the manufacturers environmental virtues!
  • 1 0
 Best place to start is with how many companies are actually trying to cut emissions?
However is global supply issues is doing more!
Having bike manufactured in a country that does care about emissions is easiest way to cut emissions?
But What would the financial cost of that be?
  • 4 0
 The best and most important article on pinkbike in recent years…
  • 2 0
 Also the rider has to take responsibility, alot of people cant go out and ride without their vehicles or aren’t wiling to focus on riding local
  • 2 2
 Yes. Yes they are. Most companies do this today. Not interested to read the "experts" opinion. This article is, in itself, a form a green washing.

Buy. Buy. Buy. Buy. Buy. Buy. Buy. Buy. Consume. Consume. Consume. Consume. Consume. Consume. Interest rates are low. Credit is readily available. Gotta keep those profit margins ever increasing.
  • 2 0
 We all know the answer to global warming is to abolish greed, consumerism and capitalism, also birth control... but humanity will never do it, we're f@!ked
  • 2 0
 A sustainability auditor... stoking the demand for sustainability. Who would've saw it coming.
  • 1 0
 Kinda like a part team owner signing himself to a racing contract... LoL
  • 2 0
 Kimi,you are on POLE
  • 2 1
 Smart companies would just paint all the bikes green...
  • 1 0
 Some really insightful analysis here! Thanks Pinkbike/Mike!
  • 1 0
 So online stores Air shipping around the world is a really bad idea.
  • 1 3
 asking bike brands to improve while nothing happens with China & india... winning lol
Below threshold threads are hidden

