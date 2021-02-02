Spotted: Is Cascade Components Developing Brake Calipers?

Cascade Components
, based in the Pacific Northwest, are known for manufacturing aftermarket linkages for a slew of trail and enduro bikes with the aim of providing more options for riders to further tune their bikes to their liking.
Pinkbike's eagle-eyed Social Media Wizard spotted their not so subtle Instagram
story which shows a very nicely machined brake caliper quickly stopping a spinning wheel on a bike in a stand. Although the story will disappear after 24 hours, we captured it here to live on for speculation.
The caliper is obviously a four-piston and it appears to be made for a SRAM brake system. Our best guess, judging by its shape and the rotor it's paired with would be the G2 Guide which has, at times lacked some power although, on closer inspection, the pads seem to look more like those from SRAM's Code brake. It's notable that it appears to be using stock brake housing and fittings with the caliper itself being the only noticeable difference.
At this point, we don't have any further details but we've reached out to Cascade Components and will update the story when we find out more.
