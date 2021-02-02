Spotted: Is Cascade Components Developing Brake Calipers?

Feb 2, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

Cascade Components, based in the Pacific Northwest, are known for manufacturing aftermarket linkages for a slew of trail and enduro bikes with the aim of providing more options for riders to further tune their bikes to their liking.

Pinkbike's eagle-eyed Social Media Wizard spotted their not so subtle Instagram story which shows a very nicely machined brake caliper quickly stopping a spinning wheel on a bike in a stand. Although the story will disappear after 24 hours, we captured it here to live on for speculation.


The caliper is obviously a four-piston and it appears to be made for a SRAM brake system. Our best guess, judging by its shape and the rotor it's paired with would be the G2 Guide which has, at times lacked some power although, on closer inspection, the pads seem to look more like those from SRAM's Code brake. It's notable that it appears to be using stock brake housing and fittings with the caliper itself being the only noticeable difference.

At this point, we don't have any further details but we've reached out to Cascade Components and will update the story when we find out more.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Brakes Cascade Components


51 Comments

  • 70 15
 SRAM is so shitty the aftermarket industry has to re-make their products for them. I'll be sticking with Shimano and their patent pending migrating bitepoint and Hiker Awareness System (rattling brake pads) thank you very much.
  • 14 0
 if your pads rattle, don't you just bend the retaining wire to hold them better?
  • 9 0
 Stop using the finned pads.
  • 5 1
 Galfer brake pads on Shimano brakes FTW!
  • 3 1
 @alexsin: not just the finned ones that rattle...
  • 1 0
 @nug12182: I've seen these and been curious about them, especially since the price for oem pads has raised recently. How do they compare to an oem pad?
  • 1 0
 @thats-joe: I love them! Green ones all day for me. Check them out.
  • 29 2
 More progressive than stock brakes by 15% and able to use rotors 5mm larger than what's out there on the market.
  • 1 1
 a new standard? so much for Scram or was it ... Scam....meh
  • 23 3
 make that baby in ano colors
  • 3 0
 That'd just be taking the market away from hope.
  • 1 0
 @Badbassist: Not available on this planet until 2024
  • 1 0
 @Badbassist: Especially if they don't brand the shit out of them
  • 25 13
 Why “fix” Codes? Best brake I’ve ever used. Maybe if Inwant to spend $ and add weight like their links?
  • 19 7
 Their links change the leverage ratios/travel of the frames they are designed for and improve strength and rigidity, all while being beautiful.. But in your eyes its just extra money and weight?
Pretty boring outlook you have.
  • 4 3
 Ya, never realized how much weight their links add until that recent Vital review. Does seem like they have a good product... but the weight added is substantial. Probably not too bad if you're running an air shock, but if you're already running coil... your bike is going to be very heavy. I'm no weight weenie, I run coil and a 38... but at some point you have to draw the line.
  • 3 0
 Could just be a more powerful version. The Code master cylinder is solid, lever feel is really nice, but some would like a bit more power out of them. Like with their linkage, it would just be an option for those looking for that little extra power. Put 4x17mm pistons or even 2x17 and 2x18 and you would get a significant power boost. As you can get the Code lever to have close to zero free-throw, the increased free throw of the bigger pistons wouldn't be too bad. Even better, if they offer such a caliper, but with 2 sets of seals to either use mineral oil or DOT, would be nice to mix with other brands of master cylinder.
  • 2 2
 @radrider: at least you’ve got the press material down!
  • 3 0
 @CircusMaximus: I'm not the best cynic
  • 2 0
 @radrider: hahaha
  • 3 0
 @CircusMaximus I would say why fix caliper? the only issues I has is with lever part
  • 1 0
 @islandforlife:
Depends on the link. The stumpjumper one was only 20grams difference if I recall. I think the only on vital was replacing a carbon link, which definitely would be a larger difference
  • 12 0
 Cool, I'd buy those, nothing like supporting local companies
  • 9 1
 Gap in the market if they can make something for shimano that stops their wandering bite point......
  • 5 0
 Larger piston reservoirs?
Trying to figure out what end goal would be with just working on the caliper end of things.
  • 5 0
 While I have no problem with my codes, my bike is special and deserves special things.
  • 4 0
 They should coat it matte red, and in little itty bitty words write "brembo" on then. Then I would buy them to match some ohlins. Feel like a freaken race car driver.
  • 1 0
 Smile tup Beer
  • 1 0
 Pretty soon after that we’ll see guys putting double sided tape on their Levels/Deore brakes with covers to make them look like Brembos/XTR like the guys that paint their brake drums red on their Tacomas
  • 2 0
 Wonder if or when Pinkbike will do a brake shootout. I've ran SRAM forever and like them, but would love to try a TRP, Hayes, or Magura(especially after seeing Danny ride that slab last week). It's just hard to drop the cash on something you might hate.
  • 1 0
 It would be a shootout where trickstuff wins all, and everyone else fights for 2nd place and lower.
  • 1 0
 There are so many good brake options on the market right now, I don't get why they would enter this space... sure there are supply shortages right now, but there won't be by the time a new product like this is commercialized. The only thing I can think of is as a "hop-up" caliper with larger slave pistons than stock for more power from the same levers. It would fit CC's MO, but levers might get pretty spongy if the lever and hose aren't designed (i.e. stiff enough) for that increased leverage.
  • 4 0
 Sick. Anodize that shit!
  • 8 8
 The only thinking keeping me from buying their sentinel v1 link is how butt fuck ugly it is. As much as I would love the extra progression and bottom out resistance, I don't really want my bike to look like it's 20 years older than it is.
  • 5 0
 what if they could make it look like a baguette?
  • 2 0
 I have a black one on my Merlot Sentinel. About 1cm longer on both ends of the link, 150gr heavier. I’m person it doesn’t look like a Kona stinky haha. Yes it’s bigger but it does actually stiffen up the rear end as an added bonus.

Get Black, it does reduce the Stinky factor visually Wink
  • 2 0
 ^^and it does change the ride a lot and snipping the 2.5 spacer gives me a bit more squish (152mm). Pricy but worth it to some indeed
  • 2 0
 They should make a brake lever for sram guide Rs, just hate those sticky levers...
  • 1 0
 Nah. I reckon this is just some custom fun for people who work there. They put it up to drive interest in the brand. Looks like you guys bit.
  • 2 0
 Looks like Code pads to me, spikey pad pin is only on code pads IIRC
  • 2 0
 Make me some green ano baby!
  • 2 0
 If these brakes are any bit as good as their links– I'm in
  • 1 0
 Or, just buy Hayes Dominion A4. Everything Sram/Avid want their brakes to be, and more.
  • 1 0
 I'd buy those in silver for sure.
  • 2 0
 haha funny metal lines
  • 1 0
 Just go maguras and never look back
  • 1 0
 fix my wandering bite point next please
  • 1 0
 what did you spot if they published it online!!!???
  • 1 3
 not a one-piece caliper, not running it!
  • 4 0
 Arguably the most powerful brakes out there, Trickstuff, are two-piece calipers. Several other high-end brakes are two-piece. Magura's are one-piece and rad. That said, being one-piece has zero to do with quality /performance. It's who makes them and the attention to details and build quality.
  • 1 0
 @bman33: It does give better performance to a point by increasimng stiffness, but a well engineered two piece caliper can perform just as well while being cheaper to manufacture and easier to service.

Post a Comment



