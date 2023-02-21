Watch
Learn
VeloNews
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Are E-Bikes For REAL Mountain Bikers?
Feb 21, 2023
by
Christina Chappetta
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
102 Comments
Looks like a mountain bike.
Corners like a mountain bike.
The lightweight e-mtb enters the chat.
What can't these bikes do? Serious question...
How do you feel about this new genre of mountain bikes?
Over it! Earn your turns and pedal yourself uphill!
Love the idea... not sure if they are for me.
Need one now! Think about how much more riding I could get it.
Mayyyybe if they come down in price I would consider having one.
Already have one and it's the bees' knees.
Responses: 961 Faves: 0 Comments: 1
Posted In:
Videos
Christina Chappetta
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Inside Pivot's Secret Carbon Fiber R&D Facility
69046 views
Meet The All New Transition Smuggler
67181 views
Reserve's New Aluminum Wheels Come With a Lifetime Warranty
58821 views
First Look: Hope's New Pro 5 Hubs
54932 views
First Look: The Vasttech Veli is Even Stranger Than It Seems
51985 views
Pinnit Cycles Shredmaster - The Armchair Engineer's Dream Is Now For Sale
41025 views
Slack Randoms: The History of Honda's Bicycle Gearboxes, Sam Hill Back on a DH Bike & More
37911 views
Results: Jackson Goldstone & Sian A'Hern Win the Thredbo Cannonball DH 2023
31944 views
102 Comments
Score
Time
60
3
GravityCandy
(54 mins ago)
Sounds like an ad and an attempt to rebrand ebikes.
[Reply]
24
0
Mac1987
(53 mins ago)
Plus it's autoplay. That's three strikes!
[Reply]
3
0
everythingsucks
(14 mins ago)
This is pinkbike how to get user interaction 101. Post about e-bikes.
[Reply]
2
0
dtheio
(6 mins ago)
Newspeak is the hype. Motorbikes are bicycles. Hate is love. War is peace.
[Reply]
41
2
bashhard
(52 mins ago)
E-Bike filter is not working
[Reply]
16
3
dukesofhazzard
(43 mins ago)
Fairly certain, like 100%, that I opted out of E-trash articles. Not sure why this crap keeps rearing its wretched head.
[Reply]
2
0
vinay
(33 mins ago)
It is not tagged as e-bike content. I think it needs that for the filter to work. Not sure whether it was on purpose actually. How are you going to do a poll like this if people adverse to e-bikes don't even get to see it? That said, this is a PB multiple choice poll. Which implies that the most relevant answers are excluded and all other answers are colored. I suppose they should forego polls now and just ask ChatGPT all these questions.
[Reply]
1
2
lostlunchbox
(9 mins ago)
@dukesofhazzard
: Unfortunately you're not helping yourself by commenting on these articles. All it does is drive up user engagement which is probably their main metric for ad sales. Does nothing to encourage them to maintain the filter..
[Reply]
31
2
ChristianToole
(44 mins ago)
I like that e-bikes allow people who are older or may have some physical setbacks to have an easier time getting up the hill and enjoying the sport. I think that it's nice that people who have limited time in their work days can now ride a bike that will maximize the allotted time they have set aside to ride. I don't like it when someone is too lazy to improve their physical health and gets an e-bike as a way of enjoying the sport without wanting to put in the hard work that will get you in shape. As for me, I'm just not a huge fan of having electronics on bikes. I'm not against e-bikes, but they just aren't for me personally.
[Reply]
2
1
SATN-XC
(33 mins ago)
well said...best application is on a need basis, not as a replacement for. if you need one, go for it, have fun. I'm not going to reconsider my stance on the matter b/c I don't need one at the moment
[Reply]
2
3
christinachappetta
(30 mins ago)
Great answers all around! I love this conversation and love the polarizing view points HAHA
[Reply]
2
1
mrti
(24 mins ago)
"it's nice ... people who have limited time..." VS "...lazy... without wanting to put the hard work in..."
So... what it it now?
[Reply]
6
1
Woody25
(18 mins ago)
I agree with all your points except this one:
"I don't like it when someone is too lazy to improve their physical health and gets an e-bike as a way of enjoying the sport without wanting to put in the hard work that will get you in shape"
I don't really understand why anyone would express (or even have) a preference or opinion about how someone else chooses to enjoy a sport? I doubt most of the dirt jumpers enjoying a smoke at my local spot are going to be smashing any climbs any time soon, but they're definitely great mountain bikers.
For me skill trumps fitness, but I don't look at people who can't bunny hop two feet and think "I don't like how they choose to participate in this sport".
[Reply]
1
1
ChristianToole
(6 mins ago)
@Woody25
: I understand where you are coming from. It's just personally an action I wouldn't take. If someone is willing to spend let's say, an extra ≈$1500 to have a motor on their mountain bike because they are too unfit to ride a regular mountain bike up a hill, rather than addressing their physical health and going to the gym and improving it, I see it as laziness and it's not something I would do if I were in their shoes. If that's how someone chooses to enjoy the sport, then that's completely fine and that's their decision. It just not something that I would do and is why I have a disliking towards it.
[Reply]
2
0
stunnanumma1
(6 mins ago)
@Woody25
: my take on it is a little subtler. Instead I just kind of consider ebikes something other than ... bikes. If someone wants what is an "ebike" i think it is great, go ahead...better to exercise some than none. But I do not like precious MTB space, geographic or cyber, to be taken up by something else...The best example is ebikes on the ews series...use the track time for other purposes.
[Reply]
22
4
JSTootell
(40 mins ago)
Mountain bikes don't have motors. eBiking isn't mountain biking. Just a different sport. Buy whatever you want, I don't care. Just don't go on thinking that your powered cycle is a human powered object.
[Reply]
30
10
jclnv
(50 mins ago)
Boomer scooters!
[Reply]
12
4
Joecx
(33 mins ago)
Except most of the riders I see on them are 30-50 year old couch potato's. More like yuppy mobiles.
[Reply]
2
0
Schbeemb
(6 mins ago)
@Joecx
: like me! Getting more laps in and many more smiles per mile. Until you sit in the chair or uplift of course. Which surely you don't because then any argument against ebikes is lost. Poor little fingy.
Wooooooo. More ebike articles. Yay!!!
[Reply]
12
2
Woody25
(39 mins ago)
At the end of the day, I think we can all agree that there's absolutely no place in mountain biking for people who don't want to knacker themselves riding uphill and prefer to conserve their energy to bomb down instead. That will never catch on, we've never supported that sort of thing and we certainly shouldn't start now.
[Reply]
3
2
sarcosphaera
(21 mins ago)
Guess there's no place for the downhill world cup then, those filthy dirty shuttlers /s
[Reply]
3
0
everythingsucks
(15 mins ago)
@sarcosphaera
: you just made their joke. But worse.
[Reply]
1
0
Schbeemb
(5 mins ago)
So well said.
[Reply]
12
2
rickybobby18
(35 mins ago)
The majority of people I see on eBikes now are white dudes, presumably well-off because they're on frickin expensive eBikes, in the 50+ age bracket. None of them are ripping uphill at 15+mph (which is/was my main concern in terms of trail conflict). Most of them are driving the eBikes to the trailhead in a full size truck that's less than 4 years old and has a hood high enough to run over 15 kindergarteners in a row without knowing it.
So they don't really seem to be taking vehicle miles off the road, like commuter eBikes to. They seem to mostly be helping post-middle-age wealthy guys get up the hill without it being too hard on them, because riding a regular mountain bike is too hard I guess.
[Reply]
2
1
rickybobby18
(14 mins ago)
BTW, I've found that testosterone level is inversely proportional to truck hood height. The function is as follows:
H = truck Hood Height in cm
T = Testosterone Level in ng/dL
H = 7.5/T + 121
Similar functions can be derived for truck hood height in terms of age (proportional) and penile function (inversely proportional).
[Reply]
12
0
corposello
(52 mins ago)
Mmmm I love a little BRAWNDO - THE THIRST MUTILATOR with my coffee in the morning.
[Reply]
8
4
corposello
(38 mins ago)
Also, why do we gotta try and make biking easier all the time? Lifts and shuttles exist to fill that space. You don't see hiking shoe companies coming out with mountain-specific battery-powered heelies or hiking boots with hydraulic spring-loaded soles. I like my sports like I like my bikes, silent.
[Reply]
1
0
KeithShred
(11 mins ago)
Hahahaha!!
[Reply]
13
1
Longroadtonowhere
(43 mins ago)
Survey needs a “who cares ride what you want and lets others ride what they want” option.
[Reply]
10
1
spendtimebehindbars
(48 mins ago)
My only issue with e-bikers is when they expect people to stop and pullover on single track climb trails so they can wiz by... Gets annoying when you do it every 10mins on a busy day. Apart from that, live and let live.
[Reply]
5
4
G-Sport
(46 mins ago)
This isn't an issue with e-bikers, this is an issue with bell-ends.
[Reply]
10
4
plustiresaintdead
(45 mins ago)
@G-Sport
: There's a difference?
[Reply]
7
0
4thflowkage
(34 mins ago)
I don't hate ebikes, they can be really great for people with conditions and for commuters.
But I do hate a lot of what they get used to represent. People just want to buy more shit, spend more money, make more waste, and ultimately try to get around the fact that mountain biking is a sport and the only way to truly improve is training and practice. It's the same reason I think those giant jockey wheels or buying a new bike every other year is stupid. The bike industry tries to get people to buy more crap because buying things is way sexier than hitting the gym and putting in work.
Again, I actually don't have a problem with class 1 ebikes. Bad knees? Old? Lung damage? Great! An ebike will let you experience life again! But people who get an ebike cause they are trying to buy their way out of the fact they are out of shape or not making time to train are really robbing themselves.
EDIT: Get off my lawn, back in my day we had to walk up hill in the snow to school both ways
[Reply]
3
0
Chuch
(13 mins ago)
I own 4 bikes including an e. I get tired of the "you guys are too lazy to train." First off, JOB. Second off, I like to do a ton of stuff - disc golf, pickleball, hike, take the dogs for a walk, coach...blah blah blah. I am super active but not ALL of my time is gonna be on a bike. I get tired of feeling guilty every time I try to find time to do something else with the little free time I have, because I am not training to my expectations on the bike. My bro's are ripping on them...all smiles. Its new. It's fun.
[Reply]
4
0
bicyclelifestyle
(38 mins ago)
I guess for me, an e bike wouldn't really add much to my experience I call 'mountain biking'. I'm not sure if I'm a 'real' mountain biker, whatever that means, but I've been doin it year round for 16 years. The big reason I ride is to be out in nature and exercise and away from my modern tech. My experience is they don't handle as well due to the weight and it limits the amount of time I get to play outside. Getting to the top of the hill with less effort takes away some of the feeling of accomplishment and I enjoy making big efforts on the bike.
[Reply]
9
2
quantumfireball
(49 mins ago)
Mountain bikes are for real mountain bikers.
[Reply]
3
0
cirque4
(21 mins ago)
… and e-bikes are for real e-bikers
[Reply]
7
1
chrismac70
(47 mins ago)
Nice advert for the sponsors. Otherwise Im not sure what the point of it was.
[Reply]
3
0
Aburjakowsky
(34 mins ago)
It is getting old in my particular riding area in So cal.... Earn your climbs and I mean that in the nicest way possible. Not having the physical aptitude to get to those heavily desired trails, only to get there and not have the ability to descend down them correctly, then form a B line, then the trail erosion gets wider, and noticeable from a ranger POV afar, its all bad and does no good.
Honestly its ruining the sport, and what the discipline is about, in my opinion they should be used for two things, 75+ mile rides back country rides, being how they can't achieve that distance that's out lol or hauling a trailer full of trail tools and water to do trail work. Want something powered? go get a 450L I guarantee you'll have way more fun on those and probably save a dime or two.
[Reply]
4
1
rhannigan
(33 mins ago)
I have been rather conflicted about the whole e-bike thing, I'm definitely not as against it as I used to be. It really sucks talking to someone while I'm climbing and them saying that they have ridden the trail I haven't ridden yet 3 times. I honestly feel like they are a huge advantage to those who have a tight schedule (which i do) yet i think there is quite a disadvantage in terms of pricing which i understand. Do I wish i had one? yes if i kept my patrol, do i wish they were cheaper? yes do i want it to be my only bike? No. Defintiely convincing to have one though, but a lot to think about
[Reply]
4
1
C4coach
(23 mins ago)
I love my Eeb. Don't really care what Christina or anyone else think about it. Just like how so many mtb friends used to hate on dirt bikes and notw they are all loving them. Ride what you want. The trails will be fine. Just don't use a straw lol
[Reply]
3
0
Peskycoots
(18 mins ago)
I dont particularly mind them but they’re not mountain bikes are they? If you put a motor on something it be becomes something else. I wouldn’t want yet another technical marvel to charge up and use to propel myself around in The Nature, but I know people with them that don’t give a shit about mountain bikes they just want to scoot about the forest. I think it’s just another way of making something more consumable for the masses, no need to be fit or progress now this f*cker pedals for you. When it “wears out” in a couple of years chop it in for a new one.
[Reply]
5
0
93EXCivic
(36 mins ago)
I predict this comment section will be calm, collected and not at all a clusterf#^k
[Reply]
1
0
Southeast-Shredder
(35 mins ago)
I 100% agree not
[Reply]
3
1
SATN-XC
(25 mins ago)
PB knows what its doing with this....some people just want to watch the world burn
[Reply]
6
3
alexisalwaysonfire
(33 mins ago)
yes I use both. Normal bike on big days and when I have time really. Ebike on lunch breaks and late evenings when time is limited. Don't knock it till you try it. Just another tool really.
[Reply]
2
1
DirtCrab
(9 mins ago)
Bingo, perfectly summed up. Downvotes incoming from people without a job/family/life.
[Reply]
1
0
BermJunky
(3 mins ago)
Just ordered an emtb. Will then have both. Meat powered for family / friends on mtb / camping rides and my emtb enduro beast for big mountain days.
[Reply]
2
0
blissindex
(26 mins ago)
Okay hear me out. I don’t think these “lightweight” e-mtbs actually make a difference at all. People in our area (SoCal/Laguna) ride a lot of e-bikes because the climbs are very steep and long, and there is far more time spent climbing than descending. The climbs are brutal, so I get it, you can do 2 laps instead of 1. Except they CAN’T. These bikes don’t add enough juice to really make a difference in the overall time spent climbing. Maybe they exerted less effort, sure. But all I care about is elapsed time, since I’m trying to squeeze it in before a busy day. And in that regard, both the lightweight e-bike and myself take the same exact time to complete the loop. Full-powered e-bikes are another story. Then you have real power, and that’s for another rant. But you’re better off just spending some time training to improve your fitness than to ride one of these.
[Reply]
3
0
Chuch
(10 mins ago)
I see where they are headed, but the half a$$ ebike thing seems silly. My aluminum, full power, cush cored big dog ebike is many chapters away from my pedal bike...and I like it that way. Two different animals.
[Reply]
5
0
pivotpoint
(13 mins ago)
Love the closed minded gatekeeper whining towards e bikes. It's like the "26 isn't dead" era. Ride and let ride.
[Reply]
1
0
BermJunky
(7 mins ago)
We need more of this attitude! Ride and let ride!
[Reply]
3
1
teejaaymtb
(12 mins ago)
E bikes and great tool for older people and those who have physical limi…..blah blah blah. I’m 33, in good shape, and I ride an E bike. They’re fun, I get more downhill runs in, and there’s nothing quite like bar bagging up a climb with your buddies. I’ve pedaled enough bikes in my day. I wish I had an e bike back when I was hike a biking the local trails in 110 degree heat. If you don’t like ‘em, don’t ride em. I have a regular mtb as well, which I also love, but I can’t wipe the grin off my face after an e bike ride. Haven’t had one bad ride on it yet.
[Reply]
5
2
vinay
(40 mins ago)
The poll isn't complete. I'd vote for "I don't care as they're not relevant for the riding and I wouldn't feel good about my increased environmental footprint."
[Reply]
1
0
NomadNinja
(30 mins ago)
If you asked me 4-5 years ago, NO. It's a nice tool to have in the quiver. If I'm on vacation an can ride 4-6 trails vs 1-3 why not? See more, explore more! It boils down to time and when you enter the 2nd half in life guess what? Can't buy that sh@t! So I want to see and ride more trails!
If I can only have 1 bike? No, it will always be the traditional mountain bike.
PS. I'm well aware of self propelled as I have, under my own power in the Tour Divide and across multiple countries.
[Reply]
2
0
slabba53
(24 mins ago)
Soon hikers will be complaining about these things:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=qe4CHWulnDs
. Next exoskeleton legs, then floating hover chairs. No where is safe for human powered vehicles.
[Reply]
2
0
vinay
(17 mins ago)
I'm cool with that. I draw the line at gasturbine assisted horseback riding. That'd be cheating. Yet I'm aware that strong proponents will claim that it is actually a harder workout and that it is still horseback riding. I don't know. I just think it is pretty annoying to be overtaken on the climb by those cheaters.
[Reply]
1
0
Phil0031
(6 mins ago)
Like my ebike
Love my regular bike
I work 50 hours a week (sometimes 60) and have a family, so I dont have time to squeeze rides on ther weekdays whenever I want with a regular bike. Since I got my ebike I can go out way more often since it does not take 1.5h to climb (since I dont drive to the trailhead ever and bike to the trailhead). I am also pretty happy to have an ebike to carry my shovel and chainsaw when needed for trail maintenance.
I will ride my regular bike over my ebike anytime with my friends.
[Reply]
5
1
jayacheess
(50 mins ago)
So ebike argument aside, the production quality on this video is awesome.
[Reply]
3
3
G-Sport
(25 mins ago)
I'll stick my head above the parapet.
Recently got a Levo SL and am loving it. Sure it would be nice if it was even lighter, but overall it has resulted in an increase in fun.
Instead of slogging up a fire-road or actual road, I will take a more techy way back up the hill, this is just extra-fun that I didn't have before. Downhill it is a little more inclined to take a straight line and plough through but that is probably as much from switching to a 29" front wheel as anything else.
It also means I can do more rides from home and hit a bigger variety of tracks a little further afield that I usually drove to before.
Is it cheating? Yes. But so is uplift, but riding up the hill is way nicer than sitting in a cramped van between runs.
But I'm very glad I didn't get a full-bastard of an ebike. The temptation to up the assist from 30 to 60 to 100% is always there and when you drop it back down you feel like you've just been dropped in treacle, I can't imagine the come-down from full power on a full-bastard ebike.
[Reply]
4
1
Seldomseen83
(20 mins ago)
-you will never see see someone on an E-bike that can achieve or deploy a healthy erection.
[Reply]
1
0
Leviathandive
(4 mins ago)
So if you have a e bike you either have erectile disfunction or you are a female.
[Reply]
3
3
motts
(14 mins ago)
This idea of "I don't have time to do a pedal ride" is flawed. Just do a shorter lap on a pedal bike and get/stay in shape. If you substitute an ebike ride, you will get even less exercise in that short timeframe and proceed to get weaker. Fine, you're "still working" on an ebike, but if you get 3x the number of laps in that same, that's 3x the downhill time at the same pace, so a lot less time pedaling.
Also, all the ebikers arguing "people who complain just can't afford it" are just exposing themselves as egotistical d-bags and contributing to why people don't like ebikes. They're probably the same people failing to yield to uphilll riders and skidding through corners.
[Reply]
3
1
pablo-b
(11 mins ago)
Most unpopular opinion:
The ideal setup is a DH bike as a main bike and a full power ebike as the secondary bike.
Come at me.
[Reply]
3
1
slayerdegnar
(11 mins ago)
Ebikes could bring world peace and prosperity but people would still be against it. Can't change ignorant peoples minds no mater what.
[Reply]
3
0
Woody25
(42 mins ago)
Wow, I'm amazed the topic of ebikes hasn't come up before
[Reply]
1
0
donaarblitzen
(39 mins ago)
Makes a fat profit margin for manufactures...not like a mountain bike. Cooperate is cramming with everything they've got eh.
[Reply]
3
0
jrez70
(29 mins ago)
Let the bike douche comments begin..
[Reply]
2
1
badbadleroybrown
(10 mins ago)
My favorite thing about my Rise is how much fun it is to ride... my second favorite thing about it is how many people get their panties knotted up over it.
[Reply]
3
4
SEA5ONS
(50 mins ago)
Used to be against em until my schedule started to not allow for a regular MTB ride. Would love to have something to make getting more miles in. That being said, nothing is ever gonna replace the good ol sit n spin.
[Reply]
2
0
davehuffstetler
(45 mins ago)
The new transition convertable E-bike seems like the answer to this
[Reply]
6
8
HendersonMike
(45 mins ago)
NO! E-bikes are for Fake Mountain Bikers like me who spends about $10,000 each year on Mountain Bikes and parts. The KOOL-KIDS and REAL Mountain Bikers don't spend money on Mountain Bikes, they just go on the forums and talk shit.
[Reply]
5
3
cashew
(43 mins ago)
Simple answer: No!
If you want to work out and stay fit buy a bike.
[Reply]
1
0
Woody25
(26 mins ago)
Whereas if you want to gain skills, have an adrenaline buzz, hang out with your mates, d**k around and not necessarily have any interest whatsoever in fitness or riding up hills, buy a mountain bike.
[Reply]
2
0
raisinbrandt
(42 mins ago)
obviously dont pedal your DH bike up...
[Reply]
5
5
mcozzy
(41 mins ago)
Are real mountain bikers the ones I see pushing their bikes uphill at the bikepark every weekend?
Looks more like they are hikers rather than mountain bikers.
[Reply]
2
0
bitterbiker
(12 mins ago)
Or shuttling!
[Reply]
2
1
y9pema
(41 mins ago)
Didn't the whole ebike thing start from disgraced roadies being caught putting motors in their race bikes?
[Reply]
6
4
WalrusRider
(36 mins ago)
If you care about the environment you will not buy an e-bike.
[Reply]
1
0
badbadleroybrown
(8 mins ago)
Hold up... are you under the impression that mountain biking is good for the environment?
[Reply]
2
0
kriesel
(17 mins ago)
All these coffees look terrible
[Reply]
1
0
Leviathandive
(7 mins ago)
I dont understand the controversy, if you dont want one dont get one. Options are good.
[Reply]
2
1
ElDragon
(28 mins ago)
E-Bike filter is not working.
@bashhard
that's right!!!
[Reply]
1
0
Chuch
(19 mins ago)
Bout to go contemplate on my lunch break gravity laps real quick. LOL
[Reply]
1
0
bitterbiker
(14 mins ago)
Gravity is a power source so all mountain bikes are motor bikes, haha!
[Reply]
3
3
StewartHowe
(13 mins ago)
A Moped, by any other name, is still a Moped. It's not a bicycle if it has a motor. Deal with it.
[Reply]
1
1
badbadleroybrown
(9 mins ago)
"Bicycle: a vehicle composed of two wheels held in a frame one behind the other, propelled by pedals and steered with handlebars attached to the front wheel."
By definition, an e-bike is very much a bicycle, no matter how much that fact hurts your feelings. Deal with it.
[Reply]
1
1
BermJunky
(8 mins ago)
Nobody gives a shit what you think. Deal with it.
[Reply]
2
1
pink505
(11 mins ago)
Haters going to hate, count me as a hater. Zero interest.
[Reply]
1
0
KeithShred
(10 mins ago)
Remember when Rapha tried to get into mountain biking
[Reply]
1
0
polebot
(6 mins ago)
"hate hate hate hate hate hate hate hate"
-ICE T Hater of the Year
[Reply]
5
4
Southeast-Shredder
(44 mins ago)
Bike is bike
[Reply]
1
1
nvranka
(18 mins ago)
Lmao how did I know this would be a Chappetta special.
[Reply]
1
0
RogerMexico
(18 mins ago)
no
[Reply]
1
0
ElDebarge
(0 mins ago)
This is a gateway bike
[Reply]
5
7
FranzMuhr
(47 mins ago)
Pedal or moto. Do or do not, there is no try.
[Reply]
2
2
Woody25
(33 mins ago)
* Pedal or pedal-assisted or moto. Do or do with a bit of help or do not, there is no try. Exertion not only path to happiness young Padawan.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
3
7
camcoz69
(53 mins ago)
Gaining ~4000-5000 feet with ease is pretty sweet, but it's not enough to justify one...yet. There should be an option for "I'm a future e-biker, but the technology isn't quite there yet."
[Reply]
4
2
cxfahrer
(43 mins ago)
There should be an option "I'm a future e-biker, but my age and mindset isn't quite there yet"
[Reply]
5
10
Dustfarter
(38 mins ago)
LOL. Comments smack of a bunch of people who can't afford one as a second bike and are bitter about that. I'm not sure I know a single person who really rides and owns an e-bike that doesn't also own a regular bike.
If they are accepted / legal in your riding area owning one makes so much sense. Even if you're young and fit.
One great example is trail building. You get so much more done with a little e-help.
[Reply]
7
14
JonDud
(51 mins ago)
I think E-bikes are good for obese people.... At least they're doing SOMETHING.
[Reply]
4
2
rajcoont
(42 mins ago)
I expect to see the obese still pedalling, only the morbidly obese ( and bedridden) will get an e-pass from me
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.037060
Mobile Version of Website
102 Comments
So... what it it now?
"I don't like it when someone is too lazy to improve their physical health and gets an e-bike as a way of enjoying the sport without wanting to put in the hard work that will get you in shape"
I don't really understand why anyone would express (or even have) a preference or opinion about how someone else chooses to enjoy a sport? I doubt most of the dirt jumpers enjoying a smoke at my local spot are going to be smashing any climbs any time soon, but they're definitely great mountain bikers.
For me skill trumps fitness, but I don't look at people who can't bunny hop two feet and think "I don't like how they choose to participate in this sport".
Wooooooo. More ebike articles. Yay!!!
So they don't really seem to be taking vehicle miles off the road, like commuter eBikes to. They seem to mostly be helping post-middle-age wealthy guys get up the hill without it being too hard on them, because riding a regular mountain bike is too hard I guess.
H = truck Hood Height in cm
T = Testosterone Level in ng/dL
H = 7.5/T + 121
Similar functions can be derived for truck hood height in terms of age (proportional) and penile function (inversely proportional).
But I do hate a lot of what they get used to represent. People just want to buy more shit, spend more money, make more waste, and ultimately try to get around the fact that mountain biking is a sport and the only way to truly improve is training and practice. It's the same reason I think those giant jockey wheels or buying a new bike every other year is stupid. The bike industry tries to get people to buy more crap because buying things is way sexier than hitting the gym and putting in work.
Again, I actually don't have a problem with class 1 ebikes. Bad knees? Old? Lung damage? Great! An ebike will let you experience life again! But people who get an ebike cause they are trying to buy their way out of the fact they are out of shape or not making time to train are really robbing themselves.
EDIT: Get off my lawn, back in my day we had to walk up hill in the snow to school both ways
Honestly its ruining the sport, and what the discipline is about, in my opinion they should be used for two things, 75+ mile rides back country rides, being how they can't achieve that distance that's out lol or hauling a trailer full of trail tools and water to do trail work. Want something powered? go get a 450L I guarantee you'll have way more fun on those and probably save a dime or two.
If I can only have 1 bike? No, it will always be the traditional mountain bike.
PS. I'm well aware of self propelled as I have, under my own power in the Tour Divide and across multiple countries.
Love my regular bike
I work 50 hours a week (sometimes 60) and have a family, so I dont have time to squeeze rides on ther weekdays whenever I want with a regular bike. Since I got my ebike I can go out way more often since it does not take 1.5h to climb (since I dont drive to the trailhead ever and bike to the trailhead). I am also pretty happy to have an ebike to carry my shovel and chainsaw when needed for trail maintenance.
I will ride my regular bike over my ebike anytime with my friends.
Recently got a Levo SL and am loving it. Sure it would be nice if it was even lighter, but overall it has resulted in an increase in fun.
Instead of slogging up a fire-road or actual road, I will take a more techy way back up the hill, this is just extra-fun that I didn't have before. Downhill it is a little more inclined to take a straight line and plough through but that is probably as much from switching to a 29" front wheel as anything else.
It also means I can do more rides from home and hit a bigger variety of tracks a little further afield that I usually drove to before.
Is it cheating? Yes. But so is uplift, but riding up the hill is way nicer than sitting in a cramped van between runs.
But I'm very glad I didn't get a full-bastard of an ebike. The temptation to up the assist from 30 to 60 to 100% is always there and when you drop it back down you feel like you've just been dropped in treacle, I can't imagine the come-down from full power on a full-bastard ebike.
Also, all the ebikers arguing "people who complain just can't afford it" are just exposing themselves as egotistical d-bags and contributing to why people don't like ebikes. They're probably the same people failing to yield to uphilll riders and skidding through corners.
The ideal setup is a DH bike as a main bike and a full power ebike as the secondary bike.
Come at me.
If you want to work out and stay fit buy a bike.
Looks more like they are hikers rather than mountain bikers.
By definition, an e-bike is very much a bicycle, no matter how much that fact hurts your feelings. Deal with it.
-ICE T Hater of the Year
If they are accepted / legal in your riding area owning one makes so much sense. Even if you're young and fit.
One great example is trail building. You get so much more done with a little e-help.