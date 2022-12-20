Are Elite Athletes At Higher Risk Of Heart Problems & Premature Death?

Could too much exercise be bad for you?

This video by a consultant cardiologist discusses the findings of this study (and more) in detail.

From JAMA Internal Medicine, 2015. The horizontal axis represents how much exercise people performed per week. The units inside the arrow are approximately the number of times the minimum amount recommended by the 2008 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans. The vertical axis represents the relative risk of dying due to any cause after adjusting for other known risk factors. (Lower is better).

If anyone's pushing their bodies to dangerous extremes, surely it's Pro Tour cyclists.

What about the fittest cyclists in the world?

Short-term risk and long-term safety: insights from one of the largest and longest-running endurance races

Averages disguise a spread

From "Sudden Cardiac Death in Athletes", 2016. The table shows the risk of SCD for different groups.

Should you consult your doctor? What about screening?

Interview with Lennard Zinn, co-author of The Haywire Heart.

There is plenty of "anecdata" of athletes dying suddenly from cardiac arrest, plus good evidence of arrhythmia and fibrosis [scarring of the heart] in athletes, particularly veteran athletes. Why do you think that doesn't show up in all-cause mortality studies like the Tour de France study we mentioned or the ones on mortality among participants in Vasaloppet? Is it just outweighed by the benefits of exercise and the selection of healthy participants?

Yes, that’s exactly right—it’s outweighed by the overall benefits of exercise and the selection of healthy participants. Those studies look at mortality and don’t drill down into actual causes. And on the subject of overall mortality, I suspect that the chances of finding any significant numbers of smokers among them is vanishingly small, thus cutting mortality significantly right there. Same goes for obesity, another big risk factor for mortality. I also suspect that they are statistically less likely to drink and drive than the average population, although that is going further out on the limb of conjecture, and I suppose that is less of an issue in Scandinavia, and perhaps in France, than it is in the USA.

Do you think there should be more emphasis on the risk of reduced quality of life as a result of heart problems caused by overtraining, as opposed to the risk of premature death?

Yes. The caveat is that saying that requires a value judgment to say that being able to ride or run up a long hill faster than athletes 20 years one’s junior or to compete in dozens of races/year is a higher quality of life than walking for an hour a day. I personally had to give up a lot after developing an arrhythmia—namely hard training, racing, the camaraderie found in those things, the satisfaction of outriding other people, and the competitive reaction in general. On the other hand, I enjoy my life immensely, and, now that I have become accustomed to it and could care less if other people pass me on a bike or on foot, I would not want to go back to that lifestyle I had. I do miss the travel, the friendships, and the burn feeling; I don’t miss the compulsion.

What would the stereotypical patient/athlete most at risk of these heart problems look like? It seems to mostly affect male athletes, some studies suggest taller athletes are at greater risk, perhaps someone overtraining into their fifties. And what about caffeine - is that a problem?

I think the link to caffeine is under question. The rest of those, yes. I think taking into account work and family commitments in that list is overlooked, too. People in this category tend to be successful, which is why they have the time and resources to train and race so much, which means they probably also work a lot, and combining lots of work with lots of racing and training tends to also accompany being stretched thin when it comes to family, too.I think the overtraining, and under-resting is particularly an issue for people who were already competing at endurance sports in their 20s and 30s—I know of very few in this group who recognize(d) how much less they could (safely) train and how much more they should rest once in their 50s. I think it is endemic in this group to want to do close to what they used to do in their prime. Certainly, that was the case with me.

What do you think can/should be done to reduce the risk?

Key Points

Take a deep breath and remember why you started doing the sport in the first place—which in most cases would be for fun. Then notice whether what you are doing is bringing you joy or not. And realize nobody other than the people you race with care one iota about what your placings are in masters races.Recognize that just taking a walk with your spouse or your dog can bring great satisfaction for yourself as well as for them and is not necessarily a downgrade from pushing yourself as hard as you can up a big climb or through an interval session.• Excercise is good for you! Multiple studies show a variety of benefits to exercise, including a longer life.• One study suggests there could be an optimum amount of exercise for longevity. On average. those traininghard (more than 12.5 hours of vigorous exercise equivalent per week) had a slightly higher mortality risk than those training slightly less (4-12.5 hours of vigorous exercise per week), but still had a lower risk than those doing too little exercise.• French Tour De France competitors were significantly less likely to die young than their counterparts in the general population.• Large studies into endurance cross-country ski racers show a short-term increased risk of cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac death during the event, but this is far outweighed in the longer term when it comes to the overall risk of premature death.• Athletes are more likely to develop an irregular heart rhythm (arrhythmia) and other heart abnormalities, but this too seems to be outweighed in terms of overall risk.• Although the average risk of cardiac death in athletes is low (between 1 in 50,000 and 1 in 80,000 per year), evidence suggests the risk is higher for those who are male, tall or black, and the most important risk factor is a genetic condition called Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM). HCM is the commonest underlying cause of sudden cardiac death.• Anyone with a family history of cardiac arrest, or those experiencing palpitations, lightheadedness, faints, chest pain, shortness of breath, or passing out during exercise should consult their doctor. They might suggest checking for HCM and those diagnosed with the condition are often advised to avoid intense exercise.