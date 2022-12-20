Are Elite Athletes At Higher Risk Of Heart Problems & Premature Death?

Dec 20, 2022
by Seb Stott  


The untimely death of Rab Wardell, just days after becoming Scottish Cross Country champion, raised fresh concerns about the risks of extreme endurance training. Sadly, it is not unheard of for young athletes in prime physical condition to suffer cardiac arrest or even sudden cardiac death, where the heart suddenly stops. When this happens it's sure to catch the attention of the media and generate a lot of speculation.

The first thing to address is something several readers were questioning in the above article about Rab's death: does this have something to do with Covid vaccines? The short answer is no. Although vaccines have been linked to a slight increase in the risk of myocarditis or pericarditis (heart inflammation), the absolute risk is low - about 30 cases per million for the highest-risk age group, according to this study published in the British Medical Journal. There is no evidence that people are at increased risk of cardiac arrest after taking the vaccine. In fact, the study found that vaccination was linked with a lower risk of cardiac arrest or death. Unfortunately, contracting Covid-19 its self has been linked to a dramatic increase in the risk of various heart problems, including a 72% rise in the risk of heart failure. For more information on this, check out this article.

The other question readers were asking was whether repeatedly pushing the human body to the limit in pursuit of performance is dangerous. In other words...

Could too much exercise be bad for you?

There is plenty of published research into the effects of exercise, and without question, for most people doing more exercise reduces the risk of death and cardiovascular problems dramatically. In fact, exercise has been described as the best medicine in the world, as it reduces the risk of various diseases while improving mood, sleep, mental health, sexual function, bone density, and brain health, (among other benefits). If you only remember one thing from this article, it should be that exercise is good for you. However, it's not quite as simple as more exercise always equals a longer life.

This video by a consultant cardiologist discusses the findings of this study (and more) in detail.

This 2015 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) pooled data from a whopping 661,137 people and compared how much exercise they performed outside of work to their all-cause risk of dying during the follow-up period, which was on average 14 years. Even after adjusting for lifestyle factors (age, gender, race, education, smoking status, cancer history, heart disease, alcohol consumption, marital status, and BMI), they found that people who did more exercise were less likely to die in that time than people who did little to no exercise, but the benefits diminished with higher "exercise doses". So far, so intuitive.

From JAMA Internal Medicine, 2015. The horizontal axis represents how much exercise people performed per week. The units inside the arrow are approximately the number of times the minimum amount recommended by the 2008 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans. The vertical axis represents the relative risk of dying due to any cause after adjusting for other known risk factors. (Lower is better).

However, the highest exercise group (people doing more than the equivalent of 750 minutes (12.5 hours) of vigorous exercise per week - that's ten times the minimum amount recommended by the 2008 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans - had a slightly higher risk of dying than those doing the optimum amount of exercise (around 3-10 times the recommended minimum). Specifically, the lowest risk groups had a 39% lower risk of death than those doing no leisure time exercise, but people doing more than ten times the recommended minimum had only a 31% lower risk.

It's important to underline that this highest-exercise group (on the far right of the graph) still had a substantially lower mortality risk than those getting less than the recommended amount (the two groups towards the left of the graph), which includes most people. And whether the reduction in risk of death is 31% or 39% compared to no exercise, if there was a pill that delivered that result everyone would be taking it.

But while this study adds even more weight to the message that exercise is good for you, it does suggest that those doing extremely high levels of exercise could start to increase their risk of dying as they add even more training to their routine. And while only 0.6% of those involved in the study fit into that highest-exercise group, elite athletes like Rab Wardell might be in the top 0.01% of the population in terms of exercise dose. So, are the elite of the elite at higher risk?


Berg en Terblijt - Netherlands - wielrennen - cycling - cyclisme - radsport - Wout Van Aert Belgium Team Jumbo-Visma - Tom Thomas Pidcock GBR Team INEOS Grenadiers - Maximilian Schachmann Germany Team Bora - hansgrohe pictured during Amstel Gold Race 2021 - a one day race fromValkenburg to Berg en Terblijt 216.7KM - photo NV PN Cor Vos 2021
If anyone's pushing their bodies to dangerous extremes, surely it's Pro Tour cyclists.

What about the fittest cyclists in the world?

This 2013 study from Paris Descartes University looked into Tour de France cyclists. The researchers followed up on all French participants in the Tour de France who competed between 1947 and 2012. Of the 786 cyclists who participated at least once in that time, 208 (26%) had died by 1 September 2012. That works out to be a 41% lower risk of death than what would be expected in the general French male population.

Does this prove that competing in high-level sports is good for you? No.

To quote the authors' conclusion: "Our results do not allow us to assess in detail the balance between positive effects of high-level sports activity and selection of healthy elite athletes, vs. any potential deleterious effects of excessive physical exercise or alleged doping." In other words, it may be that cyclists talented enough to compete in the Tour were already naturally healthy, so it's unclear whether the combination of intense training, competing (and possible doping) shortened or lengthened their lives. However, this study does put to bed the idea that ultra-high-level athletes are at an increased risk of dying young than average.

So how do we reconcile this with the many news stories of endurance athletes dying during or shortly after a sporting event?

It's well known that elite athletes are more likely to have heart arrhythmia, an irregular heart rhythm which can occasionally lead to sudden cardiac arrest, where the heart stops pumping due to problems with the heart's electrical system. This is not the same as a heart attack, a blockage of the blood vessels supplying the heart, which is far less common among athletes than sedentary individuals. The risk of cardiac arrest may also be raised in the short term during especially strenuous activity - such as racing. However, this seems to be outweighed in the longer term by the benefits exercise brings.



Short-term risk and long-term safety: insights from one of the largest and longest-running endurance races

One of the best sources of information on this comes from a huge and long-running cross-country skiing race in Sweden, called Vasaloppet. The 90 km race has been running for over ninety years and draws in huge numbers of competitors from elite athletes to, well, anyone capable of skiing 90 km, making it a treasure trove of data.

This 2015 study from Uppsala Universitet dug into the numbers. Over ninety years of racing and over half a million competitors, thirteen people died during the race. That works out to about 1 in 50,000 skiers. For comparison, in the USA you have a seven times higher risk of dying in a car accident over a given year.

Still, that's about 7.7 times the number of deaths you'd expect from the same number of people in the general population over the same amount of time just living normally. Twelve of those people died due to cardiac arrest - 22.1 times as many as would be expected in the general population. The increased risk of cardiac arrest per hour while ski-racing was similar to that during marathon running. All deaths occurred in men and most were among those between 51 and 70 years of age.

But that's not the end of the story. The study also compared the skiers' risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease to the general population in the years after competing in the event. Here's how the authors summarise the findings: "The short excess mortality in endurance physical activity is by far outweighed by the long-term protective effect of exercise in cardiovascular diseases and cancer."

This is backed up by an earlier study published in the Journal of Internal Medicine which followed up on people who raced the Vasaloppet between 1989 and 1998. Much like the Tour de France study mentioned earlier, they found that the ski racers had about half the overall risk of dying during the follow-up period than what would be expected in the general population after adjusting for age. This result was similar for all categories of skiers when ranked from fastest to slowest, but those who raced multiple times were at an even lower risk than those who competed once.

In other words, there is a short-term increased risk of dying due to cardiac arrest while competing in this endurance race, but in the longer term, people who compete are less likely to die prematurely than you'd expect from the general population. Like with the TDF study, this doesn't prove that racing the Vasaloppet extended their lives, as those who chose to compete were likely already healthier in general than the average person, but it does show once more that athletes are much less likely to die young than average, despite the increased risk during the event. So while there are real risks associated with high-level exercise, not exercising enough is a far bigger risk in the long run.

Averages disguise a spread

Heart disease is sadly very common. It's the biggest killer in developed countries, killing one in six Americans, and too little exercise is a major cause. So there's no contradiction in saying that athletes face a lower risk than average, but the risk of heart problems is still significant. The fact that athletes face less risk than sedentary individuals is perhaps like the fact that air travel is safer than driving; it doesn't mean the risk is negligible or that it can't be reduced further. Also, the studies we've looked at so far can only tell us about the average risk faced by athletes, and the risk is not evenly distributed.

This study called Sudden Cardiac Death in Athletes compares risk factors for SCD in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) athletes. The table below shows how sex, race and sport affect the odds dramatically. For comparison, the risk of SCD among older athletes aged 35-65 in another study was slightly higher, at about 1 in 46,000 per athlete per year, and this article in the British Medical Journal puts it at between 1 in 50,000 and 1 in 80,000 for athletes in general. To try and give those numbers some context, the average risk of dying in a traffic accident in the USA in 2004 was 1 in 6,197.

From "Sudden Cardiac Death in Athletes", 2016. The table shows the risk of SCD for different groups.

The most important risk factor is called Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM). It's a genetic condition that affects about 1 in 500 people. It causes the heart muscle to become thick and rough which can impair heart function or predispose people to arrhythmia. Most people with HCM have a normal life, usually without any symptoms, and the absolute risk of sudden death is low, but it's the most common cause of sudden cardiac death in young people and athletes. For this reason, people who are diagnosed with HCM are often advised to avoid competitive sports and high-intensity exercise, but screening is rare so many HCM cases go undiagnosed.

.


Should you consult your doctor? What about screening?

I spoke with an NHS GP to fact-check this article and to ask when people should approach their doctor:

“I would encourage people experiencing palpitations, chest pain, shortness of breath, or lightheadedness to come forward and discuss this with their doctor. Of course, there are lots of different causes of these symptoms and investigation/management will be decided on a case-by-case basis agreed between the patient and their clinician”.

“In particular, people experiencing exercise-induced syncope (fainting/loss of consciousness), exercise-induced seizures, or those with a family history of sudden death should discuss this with their Doctor since this would most likely require further investigation/management”.

"Screening athletes prior to competition for unrecognised heart conditions has been proposed. However, there is much disagreement regarding the benefits vs harms of such screening programmes amongst experts and international recommendations vary. (Harms resulting from false-positive screening results, leading to athletes’ disqualification from competitive sports, psychological and financial harm and the resulting medical follow-up with unknown benefit). With current evidence, [more information on that here or here] there is no such screening programme in the UK."



Interview with Lennard Zinn, co-author of The Haywire Heart.

I also got in touch with Lennard Zinn, a former U.S. national cycling team rider and technical writer at VeloNews, who, after suffering a huge arrhythmia and tachycardia (a very high heart rate that won't come down) while training in 2013, co-authored the book The Haywire Heart about the risks of extreme endurance training.

There is plenty of "anecdata" of athletes dying suddenly from cardiac arrest, plus good evidence of arrhythmia and fibrosis [scarring of the heart] in athletes, particularly veteran athletes. Why do you think that doesn't show up in all-cause mortality studies like the Tour de France study we mentioned or the ones on mortality among participants in Vasaloppet? Is it just outweighed by the benefits of exercise and the selection of healthy participants?


Yes, that’s exactly right—it’s outweighed by the overall benefits of exercise and the selection of healthy participants. Those studies look at mortality and don’t drill down into actual causes. And on the subject of overall mortality, I suspect that the chances of finding any significant numbers of smokers among them is vanishingly small, thus cutting mortality significantly right there. Same goes for obesity, another big risk factor for mortality. I also suspect that they are statistically less likely to drink and drive than the average population, although that is going further out on the limb of conjecture, and I suppose that is less of an issue in Scandinavia, and perhaps in France, than it is in the USA.

Do you think there should be more emphasis on the risk of reduced quality of life as a result of heart problems caused by overtraining, as opposed to the risk of premature death?


Yes. The caveat is that saying that requires a value judgment to say that being able to ride or run up a long hill faster than athletes 20 years one’s junior or to compete in dozens of races/year is a higher quality of life than walking for an hour a day. I personally had to give up a lot after developing an arrhythmia—namely hard training, racing, the camaraderie found in those things, the satisfaction of outriding other people, and the competitive reaction in general. On the other hand, I enjoy my life immensely, and, now that I have become accustomed to it and could care less if other people pass me on a bike or on foot, I would not want to go back to that lifestyle I had. I do miss the travel, the friendships, and the burn feeling; I don’t miss the compulsion.

What would the stereotypical patient/athlete most at risk of these heart problems look like? It seems to mostly affect male athletes, some studies suggest taller athletes are at greater risk, perhaps someone overtraining into their fifties. And what about caffeine - is that a problem?


I think the link to caffeine is under question. The rest of those, yes. I think taking into account work and family commitments in that list is overlooked, too. People in this category tend to be successful, which is why they have the time and resources to train and race so much, which means they probably also work a lot, and combining lots of work with lots of racing and training tends to also accompany being stretched thin when it comes to family, too.

I think the overtraining, and under-resting is particularly an issue for people who were already competing at endurance sports in their 20s and 30s—I know of very few in this group who recognize(d) how much less they could (safely) train and how much more they should rest once in their 50s. I think it is endemic in this group to want to do close to what they used to do in their prime. Certainly, that was the case with me.

What do you think can/should be done to reduce the risk?


Take a deep breath and remember why you started doing the sport in the first place—which in most cases would be for fun. Then notice whether what you are doing is bringing you joy or not. And realize nobody other than the people you race with care one iota about what your placings are in masters races.

Recognize that just taking a walk with your spouse or your dog can bring great satisfaction for yourself as well as for them and is not necessarily a downgrade from pushing yourself as hard as you can up a big climb or through an interval session.


Key Points

• Excercise is good for you! Multiple studies show a variety of benefits to exercise, including a longer life.

• One study suggests there could be an optimum amount of exercise for longevity. On average. those training extremely hard (more than 12.5 hours of vigorous exercise equivalent per week) had a slightly higher mortality risk than those training slightly less (4-12.5 hours of vigorous exercise per week), but still had a lower risk than those doing too little exercise.

• French Tour De France competitors were significantly less likely to die young than their counterparts in the general population.

• Large studies into endurance cross-country ski racers show a short-term increased risk of cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac death during the event, but this is far outweighed in the longer term when it comes to the overall risk of premature death.

• Athletes are more likely to develop an irregular heart rhythm (arrhythmia) and other heart abnormalities, but this too seems to be outweighed in terms of overall risk.

• Although the average risk of cardiac death in athletes is low (between 1 in 50,000 and 1 in 80,000 per year), evidence suggests the risk is higher for those who are male, tall or black, and the most important risk factor is a genetic condition called Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM). HCM is the commonest underlying cause of sudden cardiac death.

• Anyone with a family history of cardiac arrest, or those experiencing palpitations, lightheadedness, faints, chest pain, shortness of breath, or passing out during exercise should consult their doctor. They might suggest checking for HCM and those diagnosed with the condition are often advised to avoid intense exercise.



Posted In:
Interviews Other Stories Health and Fitness


Must Read This Week
10 Things I loved in 2022: Mike Levy
55391 views
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Mike Kazimer
53305 views
10 Things I Loved in 2022: Henry Quinney
50139 views
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Seb Stott
39807 views
[Updated] Jack Moir is Leaving the Canyon CLLCTV
36269 views
The UCI's Major Rule Changes for the 2023 DH World Cup
36057 views
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Matt Beer
34056 views
Field Test: 5 Trail Bikes Face the Efficiency Test
28772 views

118 Comments

  • 66 2
 Comments section is about to be an absolute dumpster fire.
  • 19 5
 Jabbed dumpster fired Wink
  • 32 63
flag RedBurn (51 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @mxmtb: i will probably get banned if i say that vaccines were never about health, its about control ! They dont even work! lol Stay unjabbed!
  • 16 3
 Bla bla bla... Do your own research... Bla bla bla insert your non peer reviewed research article>
  • 14 9
 @RedBurn: and yet here you are still spouting bullshit so I guess it didn’t work? Well done you?
  • 2 1
 The Jab race is about to heat up like shimano and sram, slam as many in theeere !!!
  • 5 1
 @RedBurn: so true! I heard it on the Joe Rogan podcast. It’s a conspiracy! Now go to the hospital and start licking door knobs and see what happens!
  • 1 1
 @derekr: if athletes are jabbed then yes, they have a much greater likelihood of “dying suddenly“ also in the article where they died suddenly, you’ll see that scientist were “baffled “
  • 34 2
 On a long enough timeline, the survival rate for everybody drops to zero.
  • 2 0
 Sticking feathers up your butt does not make you a chicken.
  • 4 0
 It could be worse A woman could cut off your penis while you're sleeping and toss it out the window of a moving car.
  • 1 0
 @Dopepedaler: even if you identify as one?
  • 1 0
 You are not a beautiful, and unique snowflake
  • 45 17
 Today's comments section is brought to you by Pfizer...
  • 15 2
 Co sponsored by Coca-Cola and McDonalds
  • 20 6
 Died suddenly? Another one? Hmmmm...Must be global warming? :-)
  • 18 1
 It was a pretty well researched, written and referenced article, the sort of thing that drives you mad eh?
  • 6 9
 @mattmach7: God forbid idiot Trudeau reads the pinkbike comments
  • 1 1
 @Peskycoots: Did my flippant sarcasm give the impression that I was mad? That's a weird take...
  • 3 0
 @badbadleroybrown: no your previous form did
  • 14 1
 "Although vaccines have been linked to a slight increase in the risk of myocarditis or pericarditis (heart inflammation)"..."the study found that vaccination was linked with a lower risk of cardiac arrest or death."

The link explaining this odd discrepancy Error 404's. I would very much like to read it if you have the unbroken link.
  • 4 0
 The link works for me (if this is the one you're referring to www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj-2021-068665)
  • 6 5
 jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2788346

The funny part is there's still people denying there is any risk with this vaccine. It ultimately becomes a risk/ reward thing of course if the vaccine could have eradicated the virus the myocarditis risk would in my mind have been worth it. However, it clearly did effectively nothing to eradicate even though it was preached it would.. the virus was already mutating and it was widely accepted that the vaccine was not as effective on the mutations as it was still being pushed as a cure all.
  • 1 0
 The link is fixed now. Thanks.
  • 15 4
 Hang on a second.....healthy athletes were dying of heart conditions way before Covid was a thing?? Well now that can't be! My mate Barry from down the pub said that someone he met on the bus told him that someone had said that a scientist on instagram informed him that it was all very definitely because of vaccines.
  • 4 2
 You get it. Been in the sport 40 years. The so-called unexpected deaths of athletes has always been a thing. Congenital heart defect and routine extreme stresses. Drug use, extreme stresses. Severely under rested, poor care and unreal ability to push (beyond) limits.

What's interesting here is if a history of extreme training and/or long term constant exercise without rest has a statistically significant impact to heart health.
  • 16 3
 Everyone who volunteers for drug trials is at higher risk of premature death.
  • 1 2
 World Data: At least 1 dose - 90.8% / Fully vaccinated - 66.2%....and you all have been lied to? Nah....
  • 11 3
 Anyone who is interested in high-quality information on health-related topics can check out www.peterattiamd.com. Dr. Attia curates a carefully vetted website and podcast series.
  • 1 1
 Absolutely love this podcast. It's the only podcast I listen to without fail. Smile
  • 6 4
 One and ONLY - CDC, thrusted name in Science. LOL
  • 6 0
 Careful with Attia and Huberman. I used to take their word as gospel, and then they both talked about a topic i am fairly knowledgable in, and realized that their info isn't necessarily as vetted as it appears.
  • 7 4
 The fact that those who die suddenly after vaccination may have died from the hidden effects of the Covid vaccine on their heart is thus now firmly established in the medical literature. The big remaining question is how often it occurs.
  • 1 0
 On Dr. Attia's podcast, he recently discussed this very topic with a guest. If memory serves, the overall probability of having a cardiac event goes down materially as one exercises more (to a limit); however, the probability that a well trained athlete has a cardiac event during, or immediately after vigorous exercise (if they are going to have one at all) is much higher than in the general population.

So much lower overall risk, but if they are to have, it's more likely to be during or immediately after a big effort.There is a 'name' for this...welcome corrections if anyone is familiar with this topic
  • 2 2
 @mattmach7: Sub-clinical ("hidden effects) vs clinical myocarditis. The numbers are potentially staggering.

Many cardiologists are raising alarms, especially Dr Aseem Malhotra.
  • 1 2
 @radpagoat: More are waking up to see they have been fooled, but sorry folks. TOOOOO FU>>>> LATE to the party now. Go ride your bike, could be your last one. Merry Christmassssss to ALL.
  • 8 1
 I'd be careful about relying on the mortality risk plot and related results. That wide confidence band (likely reflecting a 95% chance that the true mortality rate is somewhere within that band) indicates that the sample size used for the mortality rate estimate for the most active group is very small compared to the others, and that we can be relatively less certain that the true mortality rate is "close" to the estimate for that group. In short, that group may truly have the lowest mortality rate of all, but there could be a cluster of outliers in that small sample of "elite athletes" that are distorting reality.
  • 6 3
 Yes! I have my degree in economics, and took a class that did nothing but teach you how to read scientific papers that use econometrics and other advanced statistical techniques. We went through dozens of papers that dedicated pages and pages to advanced statistical analysis, but their sample size was 17, or the data has severe collection bias, etc. And these are published, cited, peer-reviewed papers.
  • 3 1
 The article indicates that the differences between the highest and second highest exercise groups are statistically insignificant, and again point it out in their discussion: '...and 3), there does not appear to be an elevated mortality risk with leisure-time physical activity levels as high as 10+ times the recommended minimum.'
  • 1 0
 This is what happens when Pinkbike tries to be a scientist
  • 1 0
 Was gonna say this. The lack of appropriate sample size for people in the elite class makes the effects of each outcome overweighted. The comment section is a lousy place to learn about statistics though.
  • 6 0
 At the risk of wandering into difficult territory, I wonder how many of the elite athletes who develop various cardiac conditions have also utilized performance enhancement drugs. Not victim blaming if so, just wondering about variables.
  • 6 2
 There is a terrific podcast called, "The Drive" where Dr. Peter Attia routinely goes into great detail about this/these types of topics. The TL;DR is that there is, in fact, a "J shaped curve" to mortality associated risks of exercise. That said, the vast majority of athletes will not train frequently or intensely enough to increase their risk. Meanwhile, overall strength, bone density and VO2 max are enormously predictive of increased longevity throughout life. In fact, it is more advantageous to be in the top 1% of VO2 max (relative to the bottom 25%) for your age group than it is hazardous to be a smoker, Type II diabetic, or even in renal failure.

Also important to recognize that certain heart "abnormalities" that arise from training are often not associated with increased mortality risk if other factors are in control. For example, many cyclist develop some degree of Left Ventricular Hypertrophy (LVH) - however, this is not dangerous if your blood pressure is in normal or low (which many trained athletes will enjoy). Simultaneously, this lower blood pressure also helps to mitigate atherosclerosis and heart disease, which are still the leading causes of mortality in the developed world.
  • 2 0
 EKG criteria for LVH or echo criteria for LVH? Not sure that this should be developing a true measured LVH without some underlying comorbidity, such as exaggerated BP response to exercise, or undiagnosed underlying hypertension

See plenty of young healthy athletes that come in with palpitations and EKG LVH criteria. Haven't seen many without a family history have echo LVH or HCM, HOCM, ARVCM etc...
  • 7 1
 Ain’t nothing elite about the pb comments section, other than being an incel of course
  • 5 2
 Bravo Seb. You must have put a lot of work into this and it shows. Part of my work involves cardiac screening and explaining the risks of exercise following the results. I'm going to steal away this article into my resource library and may end up sending it to clients.
  • 3 0
 My mother in law has been sedentary her whole life, and she keeps telling me that doing sports is going to have a repercussions in my later life and repercussions in my daughters growth (my eldest ditched the balance bike to the 16" at 3 and a half yo), she doesn't want her granddaughters to have "male bodies", pfff ignorance at its best.

That's why clickbaity titles like this one are so successful, people believe a lot of BS.
  • 3 0
 Call me skeptical, but whenever I hear about a young endurance athlete dying my first thought is what PEDs they’ve been taking. Not saying that’s the case for the person mentioned in the article, but we know that stimulants and drugs that increase hemocrit raise risk of cardiac events.
  • 2 0
 I remember reading about Sir Steve Redgrave training to such a degree for the Olympic rowing team that when he retired he had to do several years of heavy exercise gradually decreasing in intensity to train his heart back into a normally active life in order to prevent massive heart failure...
  • 4 0
 I mean yeah, if you take EPOs not quite right and then your heart explodes, I'd say you're an elite athlete at a higher risk of a heart problem!
  • 5 0
 Edit: I should have said a cocktail of EPOs, testosterone, HGH, maybe an asthma inhaler or the occasional amphetamine for good measure, and your heart might explode. My bad!
  • 2 0
 30 year old male here who just had an ablation to correct for exercise induced afib. Reasonably fit, qualified for Boston this year, Emerald mtn epic “king of the boat” podium last year. That sort of thing.
It’s tough getting reliable information even straight from cardiologists. One suggested I take up golf. This post is great but I think the science is still catching up to the explosion in popularity of things like ultra running. Hopefully more will become evident in the next 5 or 10 years. For now quality of life > the length of it.
  • 2 0
 Seb,

Thank you for publishing this. I've known endurance athletes that have died suddenly during events and no one seems to accept the answers. It's always easier to blame something that we don't understand than to accept an answer that we don't want.

He had an enlarged heart with scaring
But how could he? He was running the Pikes Peak Marathon again, how could he have underlying heart disease if he was so healthy?

He had an abnormal heart valve that lead to increased shearing forces on the aorta
That couldn't be the truth, he was in his 20s, something else must have happened.

He suffered a heart attack during a run, he had severe atherosclerotic disease
But he was skinny and fit, how could that be? Nevermind the genetic history of this disease in the family
  • 1 0
 Thanks for pulling all this together! I train pretty hard (for me and for the time available) and this is something that has been on my mind for years. I've read most of these studies and conclusions before, but I think it's good for more people to see them. A big thing that I've tried to incorporate into my riding/training is to keep it to no more than 2 hard sessions a week and prioritize rest. Good news, the science also supports that this is a very effective training method, and helps limit over training.
  • 5 4
 That was one of the best written articles on any medical subject I have read. Well done Mr. Stott! There is so much health information available now, but what is really needed is writers who can sift through it to offer give the average person enough information to make good decisions. After getting literary recommendations from Kazimer last week, I’m thinking pinkbike is the only source of information I need.
  • 1 0
 I have a friend that's a very decorated track cyclist. He's won the masters, national championships, even qualified for the Olympics in the 80's. He's raced weekly (April-September) for over 35 years. 3-4 years ago, he had a heart attack. Just out of the blue. He had a relaxed training schedule every year after he built the spring base miles. It happened towards the end of the season. I don't know think he's back racing, but that was the last person I would have ever picked for a heart attack. I also had friends in high school that were fit and developed heart problems and "retired" by their mid 20's. I think genetics play a part with endurance athletes.
  • 7 2
 100% of people who drink water eventually die.
  • 1 0
 no more water
  • 1 0
 That's why I only drink coffee and sports drinks
  • 1 0
 @DizzyNinja: you’ll never believe what the number ingredient is in coffee and sports drink!
  • 1 0
 Beer it is then.
  • 1 0
 I friend of mine died last year. He was a massive ultra runner and swimmer. He had a heart attack in his early 50’s. A uni mate died last year in his 30’s and was a hyper fit ultra runner. A work colleague died in his 30’s a few years ago with the same sporting inclination.
A good mate is an olympic running coach. He will tell you that huge amounts of high level constant exercise is bad for you due to heart scaring. Do the exercise but put the rest in as well. You are a human not a machine and even they need maintenance.
  • 1 0
 So, where is this middle ground? They basically compare intensive sports with doing nothing at all. Ride your bike to the shops, to work, play outside, dance... And don't sit too much.

"People in this category tend to be successful"
You have success if you can achieve your goals. These goals are different for everyone and you should define them yourself. But if you can't balance your life, did you miss your goal or would it be a good idea to review your goals?
  • 1 0
 Tall, male, overtraining, and developed arrhythmia (LAF) in my fifties, and nearly died.

But healthy all the time and still fast enough Wink , if I don't forget to take my pills and don't dehydrate.
Stroke risk is still there, so next year when I'm 65 I will take some more pills...
  • 1 0
 As an individual with diagnosed HCM, the risk is real. I used to have boundless energy and would make a jump out of the smallest of rocks on any ride. I could also eat my weight in whatever fatty foods I wanted and never gain weight. When I turned 24-25, I seemed to slow down. I figured it was simply due to getting old. I stopped enjoying riding my bike for a time, longing for the times when adrenaline fueled each ride with speed and spontaneity. Instead, my riding became more of a "I'll hit that next time", or "I'm too tired today". After my siblings having experienced heart symptoms (one died of sudden cardiac arrhythmia), I consulted with a cardiologist and electrophysiologist who both recommended an ICD (as described above). My wife was scared spitless for me, however, I looked at it as a new potential outlook on life. I went into surgery with a resting heart rate of 38 bpm (at 1pm) and came out with a 'doctored' resting rate of 60 bpm. I came out of surgery like I had just drank a redbull, with loads of energy and I was super hungry. While my energy still isn't quite what it used to be, it is night and day different from just before my surgery. After going easy for a time, I have the full green light from my doctor to ride my bike and even race. I have had to realign my likes of riding to not long for the days when I could go full out for 5 minutes straight to slay a downhill trail. That's not possible anymore. But I have still found joy in riding my bike by focusing on the fact that I can still ride and still have fun at a slower pace. I ride confidently knowing that the last thing to give out on my ride (with my ICD) is my heart.
  • 34 34
 No evidence of heart issues after the jab? Now that's a bold statement when there are. I believe
over 25 Canadian doctors between 25-59 died suddenly with no known reason and kids dropping dead during sports. Yep nothing to see here carry on.
  • 29 13
 Hey man, its not cool to spread misinformation online. Peoples health and lives are at risk. The data so graciously provided to us by Pfizer shows no correlation between their latest mRNA treatment and heart conditions in healthy young men. Its not like they would lie to us for profit. Its not like they paid the largest criminal fraud fine in history, that was billions of dollars. Its not like they sued to keep their data secret for 75 years. Its not like they are given immunity from lawsuits.
  • 8 4
 There have been some interesting discussions about this exactly, and the most nuanced were done by those who examined the relative and absolute risks of COVID infection (and its potential acute impacts on the cardiovascular system) versus potential risks from vaccines (and the specific types of vaccine administered). The TL;DR was that, irrespective of age above ~mid twenties, the absolute risk of cardiovascular complications from a COVID infection (even amongst healthy individuals) was significantly greater than the potential complications from the vaccine.

Because of the way in which some vaccines work its been suggested that some people who may face adverse effects were, due to genetic or other reasons, at an unknown but increased risk of more severe COVID as well. If you're going to have this conversation, its important to remember and consider that COVID also carried cardiovascular, respiratory, systemic inflammatory and neurological risks to people - including healthy and young populations - as well.

Not here to tell anyone what to do. But your supposition/assumption is that "pro-vaccine" people are ignoring some data that you find concerning. Meanwhile, you are also ignoring the COVID mortality data and committing the same "sin", if you will. As many will say, there is no perfect, only tradeoffs. If, for an otherwise healthy, 30-year-old male there is a 1% risk of complications from COVID-19 and a 0.1% risk of complications from a COVID vaccine, then you should take the vaccine all day. (This is not factual - but an illustration of how you might think about risk).
  • 9 8
 @hamncheez: Agree, be careful, it's not like they said you can't spread when jabbed so protect others....wait, wait, nope....it's more like 99% effective, wait.....nope, 98..96...94...86...70 .... 65.....wait, 63,are we now below 50%. LOL. Best Circus we all have experienced over the last couple of years.
  • 6 1
 @hamncheez: If you can’t trust the government or pharmaceutical companies then who can we trust???
  • 6 9
 @KJP1230: The part that gets me is that you can still get C*VID even after you get the vaccine. So if you got the vax AND can still get c*vid then you unnecessarily increased your risk of a negative outcome.
  • 5 3
 @KJP1230: None of that is true. We have no idea what is true because Pfizer's data STILL isn't publicly available and they have a history of lying over and over again.
  • 3 3
 @BMXJJ327: That's absolute garbage. The evidence (both published evidence and my own personal observations) pretty clearly show that when you get COVID (because you most likely will) your outcome is significantly better if you've gotten the vaccine. In my entire social/family circle I know 3 people who were hospitalized with COVID. Those 3 people all did not have the vaccine. Of the 20+ others I know who got COVID (I stopped counting) 18 of them were vaccinated and did not end up in the hospital. 2 of them were not vaccinated and also did not end up in the hospital. But 3 for 3 hospitalizations (one nearly died) is pretty compelling reason to get the damn vaccine.
  • 1 1
 @BMXJJ327: Well of course you can still get it!
  • 2 0
 @rockandride6: Please. Don't forget your booster.
  • 2 0
 @KJP1230: by covid mortality rate, you mean Mortality WITH covid rate?
  • 3 0
 That’s why I bike then e bike then repeat. Gotta give the old ticker a rest day.
  • 2 0
 Wow the upvotes and downvotes are not what I expected here. A stark contrast to what they would have been just a short time ago? Times have definitely changed.
  • 16 13
 if vaccinated against COVID, yes
  • 2 0
 It is strange, that androgen abuse was not discussed in depth, because it is a well documented cause of HCM.
  • 2 1
 Athletes Heart. It's more of a combination of genetics and training. If you train hard. Get your heart checked. It's that easy.
  • 2 2
 When I worked as a flight medic, we had a pilot that had 2 theories. 1. 4 Wheel drive only takes you farther from help 2. You have so many heartbeats, if you make your heart beat faster, you die faster. Seems legit.
  • 1 0
 Proper exercise gives you more heartbeats, just like proper vehicle maintenance gets you home from farther
  • 1 0
 That sounds a lot like when Trump said the body only has so much energy and that's why he doesn't exercise.
  • 1 0
 If you are agree 14 to 35 in the UK you can get a free heart screening from Cardiac Risk in the Young. They tour sports centres around the UK. www.c-r-y.org.uk
  • 2 0
 Are they required to drink RedBull or Monster as part of their sponsorship?
  • 2 1
 Were they vaxxed? Then yep, probably a much greater chance of “dying suddenly” and in the article you will also read how scientists were “baffled”
  • 2 0
 Great article, thank you @seb-stott
  • 2 0
 100% safe and effective! This article sponsored by Pfizer.
  • 1 0
 I have been meaning to pick up the Haywire Heart I heard about it a few years ago.
  • 1 0
 Hey pink bike, I speak for everyone when I say…. the f*ck out of here with that shit
  • 3 1
 bikes are fun!
  • 1 2
 Strava and elite racing may lead to unhealthy efforts. Ride for fun, don't overdo the alcohol consumption and you'll be healthier than 99%+ of the human population.
  • 1 0
 I'd rather die while living than live like I'm dying.
  • 1 0
 I enjoyed this article and would read more like it. Cheers.
  • 1 0
 Thanks, Seb. That was great article.
  • 1 0
 Well written article… thanks for the effort
  • 1 0
 Please use moderation pinkers! too much of anything is bad.
  • 2 2
 The jab is poison..Strava sucks.. ebikers are dicks..and leave your dog home
  • 1 0
 @brianpark I need this on a tshirt!
  • 1 0
 3 outta 4 ain't bad.
  • 1 0
 PB algo or moderators are blocking comments
  • 6 6
 Cue the conspiracies in 3, 2, 1...
  • 1 2
 Feel free to make a list of all the "conspiracy theories" and lets see how many turned out to be true.
  • 2 1
 Great work Seb
  • 1 0
 Ask Sonny Colbrelli
  • 1 0
 Ed Dowd
  • 2 4
 It's sad. In this day and age, straight up lying is normal.
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.046134
Mobile Version of Website