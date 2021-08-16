Specialized Granted Patent for Linkage Fork Design

The fork described in the patent looks a lot like the Shout and Message forks from Trust Performance.



Specialized have history of developing their own in-house suspension. Who could forget the 2007 Specialized Enduro with its Specialized-branded shock and 150mm-travel dual-crown fork? Not to mention their Brain inertia-valve technology used in their cross-country bikes. So perhaps "The Big S" is planning on developing an in-house linkage fork based off of Weagle's designs. The Trust Shout and Message both showed potential, but had their faults, not least of which was the hefty price tag. Perhaps with the capital, scale and expertise of Specialized, the full potential of the linkage fork will be unleashed at a more reasonable price point. Could Specialized be working on innovative in-house forks? It wouldn't be the first time.

The fork has a damper and an air spring in one side and a (larger) air spring in the other.

The shock absorber has a damper below an air spring using the same shaft to drive both the damper and spring piston The piston area of the air spring in the non-damper side (B-B) is larger than the damper side (A-A), helping to balance the compression forces from the damper.

