Dirt Church with Emil Johansson and Micayla Gatto - Video
Jul 14, 2017
by
Mark Roblin
Team Pitchwork - Åre Video Challenge 2017
by
AreBikeFestival
Views: 4,121
Faves:
35
Comments: 10
Emil Johansson and Micayla Gatto's entry took home the Best Cinematography award at the Åre Video Challenge.
2 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
adrennan
(7 mins ago)
emil is way too good at riding a bike for a 17 year old (18 maybe?)
[Reply]
+ 1
OliverParish
(19 mins ago)
Art
[Reply]
