Argentinian XC Racer Paula Quirós Suspended for EPO Use

Nov 24, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Quirós (right) with coach Ignacio Gili (left). Photo: Instagram (@gilibikemtb)

Paula Quirós, 31, an Argentinian XC rider who finished 28th at the 2019 World Championships, has been suspended by the UCI after returning a positive test for EPO.

EPO (Erythropoietin) stimulates the production of red blood cells and has banned in and out of competition since the 1990s. It is the drug that was at the centre of the Festina Affair and was used by Lance Armstrong and the US Postal Team.

The current World number 39 returned her Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) on March 7 after finishing second in a race in Araxá, Brazil, just before the country's lockdown for COVID-19. Quirós was told about her results at the end of October and has been provisionally suspended for four years and could also face a fine.

An architect by trade, Quirós had hopes of qualifying for the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year, although she will now likely face a lengthy suspension for the infringement however, she is hoping to reduce her suspension as she claims she took the drug involuntarily.

In an interview with El Territorio, she revealed that she initially believed the test was false and was going to ask for a second sample but she was contacted by her coach, Ignacio Gili, who said he had injected her with EPO. He gave her the injection in January while the pair were at a high-altitude training camp and apparently told her it was iron and vitamin B12. Regardless of the reason for the AAF, Quiros remains ultimately responsible for the substances in her body as laid out by WADA's Strict Liability rules but special circumstances can be taken into account when sanctions are handed out.

Quiros told the paper, "This is very hard, but it makes me realize that you have to know how to choose a coach well, whatever the situation ends up being partly my responsibility. The worst of all is to think that I don't know if it was just that time, I already doubt everything."

She continued, "He ruined my life, but he is going to take care of everything, but the damage has already been done, what do I do now? How do I start again? Because it's going to be my name, my family's name, and not all people are going to know the real story. It's very serious."

Quirós has submitted her explanation to the UCI disciplinary court, including a written testimony from Gili, and has requested that the test be annulled or her sentence be reduced. We have contacted Quirós for comment and will update this story hear more.

Racing and Events Drug Testing XC Racing


