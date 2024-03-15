Ari Factory Racing Signs Kailey Skelton, Nikolas Nestoroff, Jakob Snow & Justin Fierro

After rebranding from Fezzari to Ari Bikes
and announcing their partnership with Kyle and Rachel Strait
last week, Ari Bikes has now announced a US-based Factory team of Kailey Skelton, Nikolas Nestoroff, Jakob Snow, and Justin Fierro.
The team will compete in the Big Mountain Enduro Series, Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series, and other top North American events on the Superior Peak DH bike, La Sal Peak enduro bike, and Timp Peak enduro EMTB.
|Ari Factory Racing is excited to announce the addition of Kailey Skelton, Nik Nestoroff, Jake Snow, and Justin Fierro to its roster for the upcoming 2024 season. This dynamic team will bring their talents to the industry’s premiere domestic competitions such as the Big Mountain Enduro Series, Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series, and other top North American events. The Team will primarily be riding Ari’s brand new downhill bike, the Superior Peak, along with the La Sal Peak enduro bike, and Timp Peak enduro EMTB.—Ari Factory Racing
The team's title sponsors also include GoPro and SRAM. Other sponsors include Pearl Izumi, Kenda, 6D Helmets, DT Swiss, CrankBrothers, and Renthal.
