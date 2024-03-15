Ari Factory Racing Signs Kailey Skelton, Nikolas Nestoroff, Jakob Snow & Justin Fierro

Mar 15, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


After rebranding from Fezzari to Ari Bikes and announcing their partnership with Kyle and Rachel Strait last week, Ari Bikes has now announced a US-based Factory team of Kailey Skelton, Nikolas Nestoroff, Jakob Snow, and Justin Fierro.

The team will compete in the Big Mountain Enduro Series, Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series, and other top North American events on the Superior Peak DH bike, La Sal Peak enduro bike, and Timp Peak enduro EMTB.

bigquotesAri Factory Racing is excited to announce the addition of Kailey Skelton, Nik Nestoroff, Jake Snow, and Justin Fierro to its roster for the upcoming 2024 season. This dynamic team will bring their talents to the industry’s premiere domestic competitions such as the Big Mountain Enduro Series, Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series, and other top North American events. The Team will primarily be riding Ari’s brand new downhill bike, the Superior Peak, along with the La Sal Peak enduro bike, and Timp Peak enduro EMTB.Ari Factory Racing

The team's title sponsors also include GoPro and SRAM. Other sponsors include Pearl Izumi, Kenda, 6D Helmets, DT Swiss, CrankBrothers, and Renthal.

Racing and Events Ari Kailey Skelton Nikolas Nestoroff


6 Comments
  • 11 0
 I love this race team its the best race team and the best bikes and everyone is the best and I definitely do not work at Fezzari.
  • 7 0
 I have to say I love Ari Bikes! Their on-trail feel is amazing, nearly as good as seeing an instant transfer of $200 dollars with a link to a press release!
  • 4 0
 The best team ever with the greatest bikes! Can’t wait to see them win.
- not an ari employee
  • 3 0
 ARInt ya glad it’s not a KHS!
  • 2 0
 soundtrack straight out of 2008 youtube club penguin tutorials
  • 1 0
 this is cool to see!







