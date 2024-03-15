Ari Factory Racing Signs Kailey Skelton, Nikolas Nestoroff, Jakob Snow & Justin Fierro

Ari Factory Racing is excited to announce the addition of Kailey Skelton, Nik Nestoroff, Jake Snow, and Justin Fierro to its roster for the upcoming 2024 season. This dynamic team will bring their talents to the industry’s premiere domestic competitions such as the Big Mountain Enduro Series, Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series, and other top North American events. The Team will primarily be riding Ari’s brand new downhill bike, the Superior Peak, along with the La Sal Peak enduro bike, and Timp Peak enduro EMTB. — Ari Factory Racing