Ari Releases Updated Cascade Peak Aluminum Trail Bike

May 9, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  
photo

We featured the Cascade Peak trail bike in our Value Field Test a couple of years ago, and came away impressed with the price, but even then the geometry was in need of some modernization. That's been addressed with the latest iteration, which has received a new, lighter weight aluminum frame, and revised geometry.

The rear travel has increased by 5mm, and now sits a 135mm, but at its core the Cascade Peak is still intended to be an all-round trail bike. The new frame uses hydroformed, butted tubing, as opposed to straight gauge, a move that Ari says helped them save 250 grams compared to the previous version.
Ari Cascade Peak Details

• Travel: 135mm rear, 140mm fork
• 29" wheels (mixed wheel compatible)
• 65° head-tube angle
• 78° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 480mm (large)
• Price: $1,999 - $2,999 USD
aribikes.com

The slight hump in the top tube has also gone away, giving the bike a much more modern look, along with increasing standover clearance. Other features include a universal derailleur hanger, a molded chainslap protector, and epoxy-infused paint that's claimed to resist chips and scratches. Prices range from $1,999 to $2,999; it's great to see that even at those prices all of the models have dropper posts and 4-piston brakes, something that's not always the case with other value-oriented options.

photo

photo

The new geometry numbers bring it right in line with the latest batch of modern trail bikes. It has a 65-degree head angle, a fairly steep 78-degree seat tube angle, and the reach numbers have been increased by around 20mm per size. The chainstays are a fairly short 434mm across all sizes. A flip chip in rocker link makes it possible to run a 27.5” rear wheel for riders who prefer a mixed wheel setup, although all of the builds are spec'd with two 29” wheels.

photo

Builds & Pricing

Cascade Peak Comp - $1,999 USD
SR Suntour XCR 34 fork / Raidon R shock
Microshift Advent X 10-speed drivetrain
Tektro TKD-147 4-piston brakes, 180mm rotors
X-Fusion Manic dropper post
WTB i30 rims

Cascade Peak Elite - $2,499 USD
DVO Diamond T3 fork / DVO Opal T2 shock
Shimano Cues U6000 11-speed drivetrain
Tektro Gemini 4-piston brakes, 180mm rotors
X-Fusion Manic dropper post
WTB i30 rims

Cascade Peak Pro - $2,999 USD
DVO Diamond D1 fork / DVO Opal T2 shock
SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain
TranzX dropper post
e*thirteen Sylvan Core rims



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Trail Bikes Ari Ari Cascade Peak


Author Info:
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,737 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
162554 views
Semi-Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
105852 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
83160 views
Extra Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
53958 views
4 Tech Takeaways From the Fort William DH World Cup
52787 views
Bike Check: Greg Minnaar's Norco Prototype DH Bike at Fort William World Cup
51309 views
More Tech Randoms - Fort William World Cup 2024
47290 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
44771 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

9 Comments
  • 11 0
 Oh this is super duper news! I was having a proper shite week but this has brought an instant smile to my face. The good folks at Ari are knocking it out of the park once again. I have no links or affiliations with Ari and I grew my lawn from seed.
  • 9 0
 Wow! What a neat bike! Perfect geometry, perfect aesthetics, and from such a neato brand. All for a great price! I've personally ridden every bike ever, and this one is at least 14% better across the board.

(don't check my IP address)
  • 3 2
 I don't work for Ari, and I don't have any connections to the company.... gotcha..

Seriously tho, these are some of the ugliest bikes out there. What's going on with their rear triangles?
  • 3 0
 Looks OK to me. Just a normal back end. I guess I am less of a back-end aficionado.
  • 4 0
 @HciNGPDo: You're more of a headset routing aficionado?
  • 2 1
 I think these are nice. I'd skip the comp spec wise but the other two seem like good bikes to start on or upgrade into as a rider gets more into it. These and the more expensive ibis ripmo af line seem like great values.
  • 1 0
 I think it looks okay! Two bottle mounts, no funky stuff. Would take it for a demo for sure…
  • 1 0
 Seems like a Ripley AF competitor?
  • 1 0
 Really dropped the ball not having a gold anodized frame option.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.048762
Mobile Version of Website