Ari Releases Updated Cascade Peak Aluminum Trail Bike





The rear travel has increased by 5mm, and now sits a 135mm, but at its core the Cascade Peak is still intended to be an all-round trail bike. The new frame uses hydroformed, butted tubing, as opposed to straight gauge, a move that Ari says helped them save 250 grams compared to the previous version.

We featured the Cascade Peak trail bike in our Value Field Test a couple of years ago, and came away impressed with the price, but even then the geometry was in need of some modernization. That's been addressed with the latest iteration, which has received a new, lighter weight aluminum frame, and revised geometry.The rear travel has increased by 5mm, and now sits a 135mm, but at its core the Cascade Peak is still intended to be an all-round trail bike. The new frame uses hydroformed, butted tubing, as opposed to straight gauge, a move that Ari says helped them save 250 grams compared to the previous version. Ari Cascade Peak Details



• Travel: 135mm rear, 140mm fork

• 29" wheels (mixed wheel compatible)

• 65° head-tube angle

• 78° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 480mm (large)

• Price: $1,999 - $2,999 USD

• aribikes.com

• Travel: 135mm rear, 140mm fork• 29" wheels (mixed wheel compatible)• 65° head-tube angle• 78° seat-tube angle• Reach: 480mm (large)• Price: $1,999 - $2,999 USD

Builds & Pricing

Cascade Peak Comp - $1,999 USD

Cascade Peak Elite - $2,499 USD

Cascade Peak Pro - $2,999 USD

The slight hump in the top tube has also gone away, giving the bike a much more modern look, along with increasing standover clearance. Other features include a universal derailleur hanger, a molded chainslap protector, and epoxy-infused paint that's claimed to resist chips and scratches. Prices range from $1,999 to $2,999; it's great to see that even at those prices all of the models have dropper posts and 4-piston brakes, something that's not always the case with other value-oriented options.The new geometry numbers bring it right in line with the latest batch of modern trail bikes. It has a 65-degree head angle, a fairly steep 78-degree seat tube angle, and the reach numbers have been increased by around 20mm per size. The chainstays are a fairly short 434mm across all sizes. A flip chip in rocker link makes it possible to run a 27.5” rear wheel for riders who prefer a mixed wheel setup, although all of the builds are spec'd with two 29” wheels.SR Suntour XCR 34 fork / Raidon R shockMicroshift Advent X 10-speed drivetrainTektro TKD-147 4-piston brakes, 180mm rotorsX-Fusion Manic dropper postWTB i30 rimsDVO Diamond T3 fork / DVO Opal T2 shockShimano Cues U6000 11-speed drivetrainTektro Gemini 4-piston brakes, 180mm rotorsX-Fusion Manic dropper postWTB i30 rimsDVO Diamond D1 fork / DVO Opal T2 shockSRAM GX Eagle 12-speed drivetrainTranzX dropper poste*thirteen Sylvan Core rims