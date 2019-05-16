Arkansas and Innerleithen Host Enduro Series Races This Weekend

Cody Kelley in action at EWS Madeira last weekend

Innerleithen in Scotland is one of the UK's most famous race venues

Pedro Burns will take to the start line as one of the favourites in Scotland this weekend

There’s a big weekend of enduro racing on the horizon on both sides of the pond as the North American Enduro Series kicks off in Arkansas and the second round the European Enduro Series gets underway in the UK.The North American Series takes place in Eureka Springs with the Arkansas Enduro Series, where a stacked field of pros will take to the start line. Meanwhile, over in the UK, the POC Scottish Enduro Series will host the second round of the European Series on Innerleithen’s hallowed trails.The sold-out Eureka Springs event will host some big name riders, all keen to try out the famous Oz Trails trails network, which has a growing reputation for their variety and technicality. Canadian McKay Vezina (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) will be hoping the USA’s Cody Kelley is still fighting the jet lag from round three of the Enduro World Series last weekend, as they go toe to toe as some of the highest ranked riders in the race.The Yeti/Fox Shox Development Team will be pinning their hopes on Jubal Davis and Quinn Reece, but they’ll face stiff competition from legend of the sport Brian Lopes, who’ll no doubt be looking to show the young guns how it’s done.In the women’s competition, Rachel Throop will lead out the favourites alongside Alex Pavon, Porsha Murdock and Lauren Bingham (Yeti/Fox Shox Development Team).Featuring six stages over two days - including a spectator friendly urban stage through the heart of Eureka Springs itself - the race is shaping up to be the perfect opener for the three-stop series.Meanwhile, on the other side of the Atlantic, the second round of the European Enduro Series is also getting ready to race this weekend in Innerleithen, Scotland.The round hosted by the POC Scottish Enduro Series will put 400 riders through their paces on some of the UK’s most iconic trails. A field deep with homegrown talent is complemented by some well-known faces and a whole host of international riders, all looking to pick up valuable Enduro World Series (EWS) global ranking points which could allow them qualification into the main EWS races.In the men’s field Chile's Pedro Burns (Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team) will be looking to capitalise on his career-best 20th place finish in Madeira last weekend, but he’ll face tough competition from Scottish riders Mark Scott (Santa Cruz), Ben Cathro, Joe Barnes, and Reece Wilson who all cut their teeth on these trails before stepping on to the international stage. In the women’s category Louise Ferguson, Jess Stone and Roslynn Newman will take to the start line as the hot favourites for the podium.Alongside the races in Arkansas and Scotland, EWS Qualifiers are taking place in Punta Ala in Italy, Kouty nad Desnou in the Czech Republic and Pensylvania in the USA this weekend.