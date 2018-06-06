Arkansas Will Host Pump Track World Championship Final

PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull Pump Track World Championship
The Jones Center, which boasts a year-round ice arena, junior-Olympic size swimming pool, basketball court, fitness center, indoor running track, conference center, and auditorium will now add a Velosolutions pump track to its offering and host the 2018 Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Final on the 13th of October.
The Runway Bike Park is being constructed at The Jones Center for families, a community center in Springdale, Arkansas built on a 48-acre campus. Northwest Arkansas is one of the USA's premier mountain biking destinations with over 250 miles of singletrack soft surface with an additional 100+ in progress and 100 miles of hard surface trails.
The Velosolutions Pump Track at The Runway Skills Park will be the USA’s newest and largest pump track.
Qualifying events have been taking place around the world ahead of the grand final which will take place on the bespoke new Velosolutions Pump Track being built at the Jones Center. The pump track will form part of the center's continued efforts to encourage sporting excellence and help to make cycling and action sports a part of their development programs.
With 21 qualifier events taking place throughout 2018, the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship has travelled the globe in search of world’s best riders to battle it out to be crowned World Champion. From Olympians to World Champions, professionals to local heroes, the very best pump track riders from over 20 countries will earn their place at the world final on the 13th October.
Pump tracks are a worldwide success, combining rolling jumps with banked turns, they are accessible for all. Riders use the track features to gain momentum and attack the track as fast as possible. The Red Bull Pump Track World Championship is open to anyone to compete for the World Championship title.
As qualifier events continue to take place in the build-up to the world final the competition continues to heat up. The top 4 men and 4 women from each qualifier event secure a place at the final with the 1st place qualifier winning an all-expenses-paid trip to The Jones Center in Springdale, Arkansas. With 10 qualifier events still to take place the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Final is set to excite the cycling community around the globe as we crown a new Pump Track World Champion.
“We are both excited and honored to partner with Velosolutions and Red Bull to bring this inaugural event to Northwest Arkansas where riders will have the opportunity to compete for the World Championship and experience some of North America’s finest trails”. –Mike Gilbert, Jones Trust Chief Operating Officer
“The new pump track at the Jones Center in Springdale will be a great addition to our community. As the heart of Northwest Arkansas, Springdale is a destination for visitors looking for great amenities. With the opening of the pump track, and the subsequent events at this location, Springdale will only benefit from the increased tourism and international interest. We are appreciative of the work the Jones Center has done to make this a reality, and the work they do in Springdale never ceases to amaze me." – Mayor Doug Sprouse, City of Springdale
