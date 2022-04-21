Armed Thieves Target Mountain Bikers in Oakland

Apr 21, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Armed thieves are reported to be stopping mountain bikers in the Oakland Hills and taking their bikes at gunpoint.

Oakland police have so far responded to three armed robberies in the past month with the East Bay Regional Parks Police Department saying it has also responded to a further incident.

Louisa Spier told SFGate that she had been riding her bike in the Oakland Hills last month when she was confronted by the armed thieves who told her to give up her bike while a gun was pointed in her face. Louisa Spier said in the SFGate article: "I felt super scared … and super heartbroken. I love Oakland, I love living in Oakland and I’ve lived here for over 30 years. It made me feel so sad.

“I said good morning, but in that moment I could see that they were completely covered, hats with brims, masks all the way up to their eyes. The one closest to me had an arm behind his back,”

Two days after this incident two riders were inside a car parked near trails in Joaquin Miller Park as two thieves stole a mountain bike from the car and as one rider got out a gun was pointed in his face. April 6 saw two more robberies with a car stopping alongside two riders and demanding their bikes. The same day East Bay Regional Parks Police Department responded to another robbery that is currently believed to be related to the three other incidents being investigated by Oakland Police.

Oakland Police has said: "The department remains vigilant of the numerous incidents occurring in Oakland and urges you to be aware of your surroundings at all times. Don’t be distracted by your electronic devices. Do not resist. Property can be replaced."

Posted In:
Industry News


Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Value Bike Field Test - Reasonably Priced Full-Suspension and Hardtails
105526 views
First Ride: 2022 Santa Cruz Megatower - Build It Bigger
72858 views
Tech Briefing: Brand New DH Bikes, Dropper Posts, Knee Pads, & More - April 2022
54280 views
Review: The 2022 Canyon Strive is Longer, Slacker, & Still Has a Shapeshifter
49428 views
Review: Last Tarvo - A Sub-30-Pound Enduro Bike
43169 views
Video: Aaron Gwin's Massive Crash from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
40502 views
Another Spectator has Caused a Crash in a Major Road Race
34477 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Fox 36 Fork
34225 views

82 Comments

  • 61 3
 Meanwhile in other parts of the Bay Area the cops chase mountain bikers with helicopters
  • 3 1
 Wait, what?
  • 5 0
 like they don't have anything better to do..
  • 20 1
 Marin County spends more money on Game cameras, radar guns, paying rangers to hide at bottom of trails to catch bikers, then Oakland does on it's police force.
  • 17 0
 “That mountain cyclist must’ve gone by me at least 60mph! Scared my purebred dog! And my horse! All these hooligans act like they own the place! I’m calling your manager… I mean the police—for emotional assault!”
  • 1 0
 @anaughtymouse: nailed it!!
  • 5 2
 I hope the robbers got jailed soon. I love riding at JMP in Oakland Frown

To state the obvious: any country, state or area is not a solid block. They are dozens of counties and thousands of cities combined. Just keep that in mind
  • 2 1
 You must live in the East Bay.
  • 1 0
 @phalley: ohh yeah park rangers ride around on enduro motos trying to catch mtbers
  • 1 0
 @crazyjohnny: Not actually true but funny.
  • 1 0
 @anaughtymouse: lol everyone at my neighborhood trails
  • 2 0
 Do you at least get the chopper footage with the ticket?
  • 3 0
 Marin County, the cradle of mountain biking, can’t get their heads out of their rich asses and embrace the culture. Sad AF.
  • 2 5
 @winkeyless: just one more prisoner bro just lock up one more criminal that will fix it bro just trust me punitive justice works once we house 30% of the worlds prisoners we’ll all be safe
  • 2 1
 @kleinblake: if they're not on the street, they can't commit crimes.
  • 1 2
 @zamanfu: and if I close my eyes mommy and daddy disappear Frown
  • 1 0
 Hey way back around '99 a friend handcuffed face down on the hood of a patrol car for riding a trail in Banff. It was an illegal trail, but the judge threw the case out when he heard the cop was a bit zealous when apprehending this "dangerous" criminal.
  • 1 0
 @kleinblake: I see your point, but what do you recommend we do to perpetrators of armed robbery if not put them in jail?
  • 36 0
 Tell me you don't ride a mountain bike without telling me you don't ride a mountain bike:
"Property can be replaced"
  • 3 0
 yeah, even if you are on a fully stock rig, how many months wait are you looking at these days?
  • 3 0
 @AyJayDoubleyou: How many months wait is it to be re-incarnated as a human who can afford a MTB these days?
  • 22 0
 Is that actually the best photo of Oakland that PB has?
  • 7 0
 This was paid for by the Mormon Tabernacle you see dead-center.
  • 24 4
 "Why is everyone leaving California"
  • 1 1
 I can't figure it out either...
  • 9 2
 they can't afford it.
  • 2 0
 Because home price is too high Because the richest parts of CA built too few homes to keep up with job growth
  • 2 0
 @winkeyless: not the whole story, many cities in the Bay Area purposely restrict or fight against any new housing development.

Here is an article with a good overview of the extent to which rich Silicon Valley cities go to kill any new housing: www.sfchronicle.com/politics/article/One-city-s-excuse-was-mountain-lions-Here-s-16907704.php

“Mountain lion habitat” lol.
  • 6 0
 Nobody lives there anymore. It's too crowded.
  • 2 0
 @singletrackslayer: Hi Yogi
  • 2 0
 @shapethings: Yep but as you know Woodside is NIMBY AF and an outlier. Thing about CA is you really can't lump us all together like our more homogenized neighbors in say, Idaho like to do ("Commiefornia!"). Many very different regions like any entire country.
  • 2 0
 @suspended-flesh: Yeah, well, say what you will about Idaho, but there aren't thieves pulling up to road and mountain bikers to steal their bikes.
  • 1 0
 @singletrackslayer: Funny enough, this was published recently: www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-03-25/california-census-data

If people don't have to live in the Bay Area or LA to keep their well paying jobs, it looks like they are choosing not to.
  • 10 0
 Since it’s easier and cheaper to get cocaine than bike parts, this isn’t surprising.
  • 1 0
 There need to be more cameras in parking lots of riding areas, and maybe even trail cams. If this is the future of the sport it would be worth it for local mountain bike organizations to try to combat it somehow to protect the riders.
  • 12 2
 Florida man has relocated I see. But seriously, I'd love to ride more trails in the USA, but your country kinda scares me.
  • 32 1
 To be fair, Oakland’s not exactly known as a mountain bike mecca.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: heyyy!!
  • 5 0
 I'm still here... not going anywhere soon.
  • 4 2
 @mikekazimer: Back in the 90s I spent some weeks camping and mountain biking near Breckenridge, one day the armed police arrived and took the guy in the tent next to ours, turned out he had shot somebody. The camp host later showed me the selection of guns he had hidden around his RV. That kind of scared me.
  • 6 0
 @mikekazimer: There are some fun trails in the oakland hills, less fun at gunpoint tbf
  • 1 0
 True. The hills above Oakland where the trails are (Redwood Park, JMP, Chabot, etc.) is barely considered Oakland by the people who live and ride there. But there is wealth up there and that attracts the hill jackers and moon stompers.
  • 11 0
 This is why I ride armed in bay area...
  • 4 2
 Crazy that's what is necessary. I sometimes carry a small NAA 22 magnum when way out in the hills alone in Utah, not for people but for possible mountain lions stalking me. Different worlds.
  • 6 0
 @psyfi: trying to piss them off so they rip your face off quickly?
  • 4 0
 Got that blammy in the fanny
  • 1 0
 Same here.
  • 7 0
 @Dmaxwell Please tell me, how much better would the kind of incident that the woman described in the above article have ended, just because you ride with a gun? I'm all ears.
  • 1 0
 @arek: to the neck
  • 1 0
 @mobil1syn: lol, hoping the noise startles them more than anything else. However, at close range, see 5', a little Hornady 22WMR is a pretty hot round...peace of mind, though perhaps not effectiveness, that is what I'm after I guess lol.
  • 1 0
 @arek: With dead thieves and no one else getting robbed, potentially.
  • 5 0
 The bike jackers aren’t just keeping it to Oakland city limits, all of the East Bay is a target. This one was particularly sinister:
sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/video/6227048-berkeley-bikejacking-latest-in-spate-of-robberies-targeting-cyclists
  • 7 0
 y'all got any more of them full squish
  • 5 0
 A fun, common nightly game we play in Oakland: “is that gunfire or fireworks?”
  • 5 0
 Wait, but don't all the bikes there have tha whistles go WOO WOOOOOO....?
  • 1 0
 Get Bubb Rubb on the case, he’ll sort it.
  • 1 0
 It's only in the morning.
  • 2 1
 "Property can be replaced." - clearly stated by someone that has never tried to replace a stolen mountain bike. Even if you have receipts for each individual part that you might have upgraded on top of the receipt of the bike itself you will not be getting a replacement of equal value to what you had. Even with great insurance coverage replacing a mountain bike is not going to be smooth. These people see a bike as a bike.

Some quick math - Bike costs $4000. You make $20/hr. You have traded 200 hours of your life for that bicycle. As well as roughly 10% of your annual income.

While I get the sentiment that a bike is not worth losing your life over, because that is very true, these aren't "just bikes".
  • 1 0
 It’s all true. And very sad. I live in North Bay and have no desire to check out those trails. A BIG issue in the bay is not at the trail heads or in the park, but shuttling to and from. Thieves are following cars with expensive bikes hanging off of them. They have done the following: robbed at the trail head, rob your garage once they know where you live, or even car jack you and the bikes with it. A NorCal high school MTB team was carjacked for their van and bikes within the last few weeks.
  • 3 0
 Parts of Oakland remind me of what The Bronx looked like in the late seventies. Sketchy.
  • 2 0
 JQM is a hot spot for car break ins & now bike theft . In the last 20 years I've never seen any police presents near Joaquin Miller ,redwoods ,Chabot or skyline gate.
  • 1 0
 Yep - better to send laps on General Ed or other trails the ripoffs don't know about. Also wear cutoffs and a t-shirt, ride a clapped-out stickered-up 7 year old YT, have a fixed blade on your belt and act sketchy. Hey wait - that's me.

Edit - Just don't ride a Santa Cruz. You think the crooks don't know the difference? Oh, they know, my friends - they know.
  • 1 0
 @suspended-flesh: Leona was subject to a rash of car break-ins too. I wouldn’t put anything past this crew in terms of targets. JMP is just so easy for them due to fish in a barrel concentration.
  • 2 0
 I see the LDS Oakland Temple in the photo! Bummer about the bike thieves, I'd be so caught off guard if while on a trail somebody pulled a gun on me and took my bike...
  • 2 0
 Also this happened on Saturday:

www.berkeleyside.org/2022/04/19/berkeley-high-mountain-bike-team-carjacking-gofundme

Three streets from my house...
  • 3 0
 Time for Smith & Wesson to partner with One Up Components on a new EDC pop gun.
  • 1 0
 As always...I-Pack a bowl for the ride is it time to start pack’n a gun Idk- maybe a remote detonator under the seat would do the trick that way you can get the savage off the bike and continue your ride.
  • 9 6
 Now we know why Gwin moved from CA to TN.
  • 4 10
flag tunnel-vision (54 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 after voting democrat in cali...
  • 3 1
 Smart man.
  • 2 0
 Safer and at opposite ends of the tax burden scale. Good on him!
  • 3 0
 ♬ Californiaaaaaaaa ♬
  • 1 0
 No mention from the PD about stepped up patrols/presence. Not surprised. Thank goodness I left CA.

They basically said be a victim while we take your tax dollars.
  • 2 0
 Don't Be Long if Ya Don't Belong.
  • 1 0
 Thieves probably couldn't afford gas to get home and needed a ride Seriously though, F that noise. People suck.
  • 1 0
 Property can not always be replaced so easilly. Not worth dying for but still.
  • 2 0
 Oakland....
  • 1 0
 "Do not resist. Property can be replaced."
Niceee... ))
  • 1 0
 Congrats, mountain biking is truly going mainstream!
  • 1 0
 California uber alles
  • 1 0
 Is skeggs still safe?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011417
Mobile Version of Website