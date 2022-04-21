Armed Thieves Target Mountain Bikers in Oakland

Armed thieves are reported to be stopping mountain bikers in the Oakland Hills and taking their bikes at gunpoint.
Oakland police have so far responded to three armed robberies in the past month with the East Bay Regional Parks Police Department saying it has also responded to a further incident.
Louisa Spier told SFGate
that she had been riding her bike in the Oakland Hills last month when she was confronted by the armed thieves who told her to give up her bike while a gun was pointed in her face. Louisa Spier said in the SFGate article: "I felt super scared … and super heartbroken. I love Oakland, I love living in Oakland and I’ve lived here for over 30 years. It made me feel so sad.
“I said good morning, but in that moment I could see that they were completely covered, hats with brims, masks all the way up to their eyes. The one closest to me had an arm behind his back,”
Two days after this incident two riders were inside a car parked near trails in Joaquin Miller Park as two thieves stole a mountain bike from the car and as one rider got out a gun was pointed in his face. April 6 saw two more robberies with a car stopping alongside two riders and demanding their bikes. The same day East Bay Regional Parks Police Department responded to another robbery that is currently believed to be related to the three other incidents being investigated by Oakland Police.
Oakland Police has said: "The department remains vigilant of the numerous incidents occurring in Oakland and urges you to be aware of your surroundings at all times. Don’t be distracted by your electronic devices. Do not resist. Property can be replaced."
To state the obvious: any country, state or area is not a solid block. They are dozens of counties and thousands of cities combined. Just keep that in mind
"Property can be replaced"
Here is an article with a good overview of the extent to which rich Silicon Valley cities go to kill any new housing: www.sfchronicle.com/politics/article/One-city-s-excuse-was-mountain-lions-Here-s-16907704.php
“Mountain lion habitat” lol.
If people don't have to live in the Bay Area or LA to keep their well paying jobs, it looks like they are choosing not to.
sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/video/6227048-berkeley-bikejacking-latest-in-spate-of-robberies-targeting-cyclists
Some quick math - Bike costs $4000. You make $20/hr. You have traded 200 hours of your life for that bicycle. As well as roughly 10% of your annual income.
While I get the sentiment that a bike is not worth losing your life over, because that is very true, these aren't "just bikes".
Edit - Just don't ride a Santa Cruz. You think the crooks don't know the difference? Oh, they know, my friends - they know.
www.berkeleyside.org/2022/04/19/berkeley-high-mountain-bike-team-carjacking-gofundme
Three streets from my house...
They basically said be a victim while we take your tax dollars.
Niceee... ))
