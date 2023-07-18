Must Watch: Array ft. Brandon Semenuk

Jul 18, 2023
by SRAM  

The dog days of summer lend themselves to productivity. The light is out late, the air is warm on the breeze even in the late evening and the sessions can go for hours. Light fades from white to gold to blue to black, making one session feel like four all melting together. With long open days and free reign to conceptualize and create a new build in Montana at the Legacy Bike Park, Brandon Semenuk has pieced together one of his best trail bike edits yet.

Film by Isaac Wallen & Benoit Lalande. Photos by Ian Collins.

photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Brandon Semenuk


Author Info:
SramMedia avatar

Member since Apr 1, 2011
176 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: SRAM's New GX Transmission
75794 views
Red Bull Hardline is Cancelled Due to Extreme Weather Conditions
55501 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: What Pinkbike's Editors Actually Carry on Rides
49500 views
Deviate Cycles' High Pivot Titanium Prototypes
38865 views
2 Unique Mountain Bikes from the Enve Builder Roundup
34392 views
UCI Limits Some Transgender Athletes from Competing in International Races
31282 views
18 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2023
30981 views
Value Field Test: Specialized Status 160
30795 views

40 Comments
  • 22 0
 Sick!

Hey legacy, you gonna let us on that trail? I'd be excited to injure myself on it.
  • 3 0
 You can see it from the logging camp road. I doubt anyone would notice you go over there…until you broke in half.
  • 8 0
 I love that I can see the whole photo in on my screen at the same time. 10/10
  • 3 0
 Just a curiosity I guess...that track's dirt looks different than the surrounding environment's dirt. Do they, like, truck it in?
  • 4 0
 I'm guessing capes / body warmers /. gilets are going to be the next 'party shirt'?
  • 1 0
 Sign me up.
  • 4 0
 Shire Boys + Evan the Intern = MAGIC
  • 4 0
 This guy is pretty good.
  • 5 3
 Riding Codes…didn’t anyone tell him they are horrible and don’t work?!
  • 1 0
 How do you figure?
  • 1 0
 It doesn't matter how bad your brakes are if you never use them.
  • 2 0
 @jomacba: sarcasm...check the SRAM brake tech article from last week.
  • 3 0
 those lily pads where so cool
  • 2 0
 Must watch but can’t watch
  • 1 0
 Whats so important?
  • 3 2
 legendary skills as ever, but please mr.cameraman pan back so we can see ALL the action...
  • 3 0
 The dad vest is dope
  • 1 0
 I thought it was his well deserved cape!
  • 2 1
 We're getting blessed with all these Semenuk vids lately. This one was even better than the last
  • 1 0
 Is he riding a Remedy? Or a slash?
  • 1 0
 Looks like a slash to me.
  • 1 0
 Ticket S most likely
  • 1 0
 ''Gillet'' The best a man can get !
  • 1 2
 only thing not 100% on point here was color correction in some shots, other than that, great vid, creative build and some sick af riding. i want more, i need more
  • 1 0
 That cut of night to day scub at 0:20....ooouuffffff....
  • 2 0
 F@& you Shoresy!!
  • 1 0
 It takes a special man to make a vest look good !
  • 3 2
 Great rider. So much needless editing.
  • 1 0
 trail builders must hate him Wink
  • 1 0
 I guess Mtb heroes do wear capes
  • 1 0
 wonder if he's teasing us about coming back into comps?
  • 1 0
 Looks like it's time for me to invest in some new outerwear
  • 1 0
 He made a pillow line for a bike! So sick.
  • 1 0
 I have no complaints
  • 6 6
 best riding in the world. worst zooming and editing in the world.
  • 1 0
 Erray!
  • 1 0
 Yes.
  • 1 0
 Array.pop()
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.041670
Mobile Version of Website