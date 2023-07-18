Must Watch: Array ft. Brandon Semenuk

The dog days of summer lend themselves to productivity. The light is out late, the air is warm on the breeze even in the late evening and the sessions can go for hours. Light fades from white to gold to blue to black, making one session feel like four all melting together. With long open days and free reign to conceptualize and create a new build in Montana at the Legacy Bike Park, Brandon Semenuk has pieced together one of his best trail bike edits yet.