Asa Vermette & Neko Mulally's Course Preview for the Monster Pro Downhill Series Round 2
May 24, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
2 Comments
Asa Vermette and Neko Mulally give us a course preview on the Mountain Creek course for Round 2 of the Monster Pro Energy Downhill series.
Monster Energy Pro Downhill
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,155 articles
hohmskullkrishten
(28 mins ago)
After 35 years Americans have finally designed a good European style track.
Joe89
FL
(36 mins ago)
Track looks good. That guy in front isn’t bad ay
