Asa Vermette Fractures Hip in Tennessee National Crash

Mar 25, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

Frameworks Racing has shared an update that Asa Vermette will be recovering for eight to twelve weeks after a finals run crash at the 2024 Tennessee National downhill race.

After setting the fastest Elite Men's seeding time and leading finals through the first two splits, Asa Vermette slid out during his run and fractured his iliac crest on his right hip. Asa's team, Frameworks Racing, have provided an update on his condition, stating he will not need surgery with a recovery time of eight to twelve weeks.

bigquotesInjury Update: Our doood Asa Vermette slid out in his race run and fractured his iliac crest on his right hip yesterday. It’s a pretty straightforward injury, no need for surgery, 8-12 week recovery time is what we were told here at UT Medical. He will see a specialist when he gets back home to Colorado this week for more info.

No pressure for him to rush back! He’s got a lot of years ahead of him. We’ll have the rig warm and ready whenever he is.Frameworks Racing

We wish Asa all the best with his recovery and hope he is back riding and racing soon.

