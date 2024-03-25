Asa Vermette Fractures Hip in Tennessee National Crash

Injury Update: Our doood Asa Vermette slid out in his race run and fractured his iliac crest on his right hip yesterday. It’s a pretty straightforward injury, no need for surgery, 8-12 week recovery time is what we were told here at UT Medical. He will see a specialist when he gets back home to Colorado this week for more info.



No pressure for him to rush back! He’s got a lot of years ahead of him. We’ll have the rig warm and ready whenever he is. — Frameworks Racing