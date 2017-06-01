Ask Me Anything: Brendan Fairclough

With the release of his new film 'Deathgrip'
and the Fort William World Cup coming up this weekend we're giving you the chance to ask Brendog anything about, well anything. He'll be live on Facebook to answer your questions so get them ready and tune in on Facebook later today. Have any burning questions for Brendog? Tune in from 5:00 PM BST, as Brendan Fairclough will be live
to answer all of your questions. How ‘Ask Me Anything' Works:
Starting at 17:00 PM BST
as he has a crack at answering them. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously. To make the process as efficient as possible, try to follow these simple guidelines:
• Keep your questions relevant.
• Stay focused.
Try to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later.
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
.
• Ask Us Anything
is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have a negative issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner.
• Use propping
to acknowledge good—or not so good—questions. Bump them up or down to where they belong.
Mark your calendars—the conversation starts at 17:00 PM UK Time. Other time zones:
• 12:00 PM EDT (New York)
• 9:00 AM PDT (Squamish, BC)
• 18:00 PM CEST (Paris)
• 18:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 2:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Aus)
