INTERVIEWS

Ask Me Anything: Brendan Fairclough

May 31, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
The Deathgrip Movie Photo Epic
Ask Me Anything:
Brendog



With the release of his new film 'Deathgrip' and the Fort William World Cup coming up this weekend we're giving you the chance to ask Brendog anything about, well anything. He'll be live on Facebook to answer your questions so get them ready and tune in on Facebook later today. Have any burning questions for Brendog? Tune in from 5:00 PM BST, as Brendan Fairclough will be live on the Pinkbike Facebook page to answer all of your questions.

How ‘Ask Me Anything' Works:

Starting at 17:00 PM BST Brendan will begin to answer your questions below this article. Join us live on Facebook as he has a crack at answering them. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously. To make the process as efficient as possible, try to follow these simple guidelines:

Keep your questions relevant.

Stay focused. Try to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later.

• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words.

Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have a negative issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner.

Use propping to acknowledge good—or not so good—questions. Bump them up or down to where they belong.

The Deathgrip Movie Photo Epic
The Deathgrip Movie Photo Epic

Brendan Fairclough has a new TLD D3.
The Deathgrip Movie Photo Epic


Mark your calendars—the conversation starts at 17:00 PM UK Time.

Other time zones:
• 12:00 PM EDT (New York)
• 9:00 AM PDT (Squamish, BC)
• 18:00 PM CEST (Paris)
• 18:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 2:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Aus)

Join us live on Facebook and get your questions in for Brendog.

MENTIONS: @SCOTT-Sports / @SCOTT-Velosolutions


Must Read This Week
Trek Session 29 vs 27.5 – First Ride
95785 views
Tech Randoms – EWS Ireland 2017
70722 views
Enduro World Series Round 4, Ireland – Results
65984 views
7 XC Bike Checks from Albstadt World Cup
64540 views
Ibis' New HD4 - Review
60069 views
Pivot Switchblade – Review
49689 views
The New Santa Cruz Nomad is Longer and Slacker Than Ever – First Ride
46124 views
Isabeau Courdurier's Custom Sunn Kern - EWS Ireland 2017
45297 views

17 Comments

  • + 8
 Is there any truth in the rumours that Claudio is all foreskin and barely any shaft?
  • + 1
 it looks like a piece of bacon with a toe nail on the end
  • + 1
 it's like a baby's arm holding an apple
  • + 5
 Mr brendog, will we see your own tv series like Brandon's life behind bars.
  • + 2
 That time at Lourdes when you crossed the line and couldn't hold on, it was funny as shit. Were you amused, embarrassed or just relieved to get across the line?
  • + 1
 Question for my all time favorite mountain biker:

What's it like living the dream and if you weren't a pro rider what type of career do you think you'd be doing now?

DEATHGRIP IN 4K WAS SO DAMN RAD!!!
  • + 2
 Brendog, please clarify for the world. How would you like your last name pronounced?
  • + 1
 How much can you bench press? What's your favourite food and how is Nigel doing?
  • + 2
 Are the world cup tracks tough enough?
  • + 1
 Describe your training regimen? Also, how did you make Deathgrip so f*ckin awesome?
  • + 1
 Maybe it's being already asked in the past, but what was (or still is) your favorite bike movie while growing up?
  • + 2
 Can we expect another movie? that was rad
  • + 2
 How long was the final gap of the movie in Utah?
  • + 1
 If you were actually a dog, what kind of dog do you think you'd be?
  • + 1
 When you going to start a YouTube account and do vlogs?
  • + 1
 Favorite post ride ale?
  • + 0
 if i said you had a beautiful body, would you hold it against me?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.039135
Mobile Version of Website