Live in 10 Minutes: Ask Me Anything - Claudio Caluori

With the sweet scent of World Cup Season in the air we thought now would be the time to bring you the man behind the mic, and your favourite track previews--Mr Claudio Caluori.
Have any burning questions for Claudio? Who are his season picks? Who will he be riding with this season for the course previews? What is he working on with Velosolutions? You will have the chance to ask him today from 09:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM CEST as Claudio will be joining us LIVE on the Pinkbike Facebook page
to answer all of your questions. How ‘Ask Me Anything' Works:
Starting at 09:00 AM PST/6:00 PM CEST
Claudio will begin to answer your questions live on Facebook
. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously. To make the process as efficient as possible, try to follow these simple guidelines:
• Keep your questions relevant.
• Stay focused.
Try to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later.
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
.
• Ask Us Anything
is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have a negative issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner.
• Use propping
to acknowledge good—or not so good—questions. Bump them up or down to where they belong.
The conversation starts at 9:00 AM Pacific Time / 6:00 PM British time today.
