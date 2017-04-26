EVENTS

Live in 10 Minutes: Ask Me Anything - Claudio Caluori

Apr 26, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Claudio gurns a unhealthy looking pain-face mid TRX session.
Ask Me Anything
Claudio Caluori



With the sweet scent of World Cup Season in the air we thought now would be the time to bring you the man behind the mic, and your favourite track previews--Mr Claudio Caluori.

Have any burning questions for Claudio? Who are his season picks? Who will he be riding with this season for the course previews? What is he working on with Velosolutions? You will have the chance to ask him today from 09:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM CEST as Claudio will be joining us LIVE on the Pinkbike Facebook page to answer all of your questions.

How ‘Ask Me Anything' Works:

Starting at 09:00 AM PST/6:00 PM CEST Claudio will begin to answer your questions live on Facebook. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously. To make the process as efficient as possible, try to follow these simple guidelines:

Keep your questions relevant.

Stay focused. Try to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later.

• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words.

Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have a negative issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner.

Use propping to acknowledge good—or not so good—questions. Bump them up or down to where they belong.

WE ARE LEGEND Fort William WC Finals 2016
Ready set... course preview

Loic and Claudio embark on the scariest track preview of all time.
Claudio at Mont St Anne

The conversation starts at 9:00 AM Pacific Time / 6:00 PM British time today.

Join us live on Facebook and get your questions in ready!

MENTIONS: @SCOTT-Sports / @claudiocaluori


  • + 50
 Claudio you still haven't replied to my last email. Why?
  • + 1
 this is serious.
  • + 25
 Who would win on a track between you and Rachel (grabs popcorn)
  • + 16
 would you rather fight one duck size of horse or 100 horses size of duck?
  • + 5
 cmon its very relevant
  • + 5
 It is actually very relevant, just last week i saw a flock of horse ducks, luckily i was eating pineapple pizza on my 29er dh bike, so i was able to escape
  • + 3
 @Husker2112: thank you mtb industry for those lifesaving innovations
  • + 1
 @nikifor88: never underestimate the power of pineapple pizza
  • + 10
 How come you're so bloody silly? What can I put in my morning flakes to get sort of satisfaction out of life?

You're an inspiration to the lot of us. Please never stop being you.
  • + 7
 Logistically how does the WC work? Do North American teams/manufacturers have trucks, trailers, all the equipment and such just parked in Europe all year and when the WC kicks in they move it around for each race? And what happens for Mont Saint Anne? Do the Euro teams rent trucks/trailers, etc for that event and just fly riders and bikes over? They don't ship all of the trucks, trailers, tents, etc over do they? Just trying to wrap my head around how all of this works logistically and what it takes for a team to compete and how all of that STUFF gets around.
  • + 11
 Will there be a Gambler 29er in the future?
  • + 11
 How do you feel about 29ers in DH?
  • + 11
 Scariest moment doing a track preview?
  • + 3
 Easy, Rampage.
  • + 9
 Do you talk to yourself out riding when not filming a track preview?
  • + 7
 How many pumptracks have you built in the past year? Are you seeking out the locations and pitching projects or has it cought on so well that people are coming to you now ?
  • + 6
 Do u think we will ever have wc season where alot of trails will be outside of Europe. It would be great to see some new trails
  • + 7
 Do you feel compensation in the MTB race world is fair?
  • + 7
 Any truth in the rumours that you are all foreskin and barely any shaft?
  • + 7
 When will you finally jump the canyon gap on the old rampage site?
  • + 1
 Dude, when you are in Nanaimo working on Stevie's pump track are you going to ride Prevost? If so you should so think about a track preview down Stevie's favourite trail, Patchworks! I can offer shuttle services should you need it!
  • + 1
 Will Syndicate's 29er loose out to teams on smaller wheels on the techy twisty dh trails?

Should Uci set a strict dh standard on wheel size, wheelbase, bike weight, rim brakes, suspension designs and etc since the 90s so that we could ride the same design forever?
  • + 3
 Will there be another course preview with yourself, Steve Pete, and Rob Warner?
  • + 4
 Which track is the scariest to preview in your opinion, and why? Cheers
  • + 4
 Why you left racing?
  • + 2
 What is it like to be managing a World Cup Downhill Team? What do you do specifically?
  • + 1
 How do you keep focused and composed enough, while riding a WC track blind at full speed, to do all of your course preview commentary in English, not your first language?
  • + 1
 Claudiooooooooooooo, Could we do a track preview together one day?? I think it could be fun and people would like it a lot hahaha Smile
  • + 1
 Biking, music, ice skating, managing a team, building tracks, being a commentator... The list goes on and on. Claudio is there anything you cannot do?
  • + 3
 How often do you get to ride?
What do those rides look like?
  • + 2
 Where is the Lourdes track preview?!
  • + 1
 How'd you get into building pumptracks/parks? What was your progression and interest? Does the business make money?
  • + 1
 Hey Claudio will you ever go easy on Brendog? HAHA
  • - 1
 Please can velo solutions help me design the back garden I deserve as once it's built the misses can't really do much can she? Can she? :/
  • + 1
 Whats your realistic aim for the 2017 season?
  • + 1
 When's a Scott genius lt 29er being put into production
  • + 1
 Can you do a course preview on a full rigid?
  • + 1
 Who is #1 on your list of people you'd love to do a track preview with?
  • + 1
 What do you think it will take for Brendog to win a world cup?
  • + 0
 Pinapple on pizza? And how do your lungs still work?
  • - 1
 What do you think we can do to stop the flood of 29ers from killing mountain biking.
  • + 1
 Has Rachel forgiven you?
  • + 0
 How does it feel to ride with a broken toe? ;-)
  • + 0
 Starmix or tangfastics?
  • + 0
 Any EWS course previous?
  • + 0
 come for a beer with me?
  • - 3
 What makes you triggered?
