Coming up in 1 Hour: Ask Me Anything - Reuben Krabbe

May 3, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Dylan Sherrard in Kamloops BC
Ask Me Anything
Reuben Krabbe




Reuben Krabbe is a photographer that shouldn't need an introduction, but in the event that you're reading this and don't know about him, here goes: Rueben calls Squamish B.C. home, which is perfect with all of the time he spends up and down the Sea to Sky highway, shooting and playing in the backcountry that the area provides access to. Perhaps this has helped with his success shooting the style that he often does, which includes the full beauty of the scene, rather than the athlete doing a sick skid? Regardless, his eye and style have won him multiple competitions against his peers and he now works for the who's who of the action sports industry.

Reuben joins us today, live on Pinkbike to answer all of your questions about his career, his shooting style and what it takes to make it work in this industry.

Kenny Smith Deep Summer Whistler
Stephen Matthews rides through foggy mordor like trees on sumas

Wade Simmons riding with style and confidence on a greasy day on sumas
James McSkimming Whistler BC

Copyright Reuben Krabbe 2011


How ‘Ask Me Anything' Works:

Starting at 10:00 AM PDT/6:00 PM BST on Wednesday, May 3rd you can type your questions into the comment box following this article and the Reuben will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a while, Reuben will be busy responding to the flood of questions. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously. To make the process as efficient as possible, try to follow these simple guidelines:

Keep your questions relevant.

Stay focused. Try to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later.

• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words.

Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have a negative issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner.

Use propping to acknowledge good—or not so good—questions. Bump them up or down to where they belong.


Mark your calendars—the conversation starts at 10:00 AM Pacific Time / 6:00 PM British Time on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Other time zones:
• 1:00 PM EST (New York)
• 6:00 PM BST (London)
• 7:00 PM CET (Paris)
• 8:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 5:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Aus)


Reuben is sponsored by MEC, Yeti Cycles, F-stop camera bags, G3 skis, Dissent Labs and Oakley.

MENTIONS: @ReubenKrabbe


17 Comments

  • + 10
 Favorite food the Krabbe patty?
  • + 4
 What was your first breakthrough into professional photography and what's your advice on how someone can try and do the same?
  • + 1
 I ride alone 99% of the time and I want to show my friends what they are missing out on. Other than my phone, what is a decent portable camera I could carry in my hydration pack or small backpack that you would recommend.
  • + 1
 Where is mountain bike photography heading? Are you being asked to shoot more video than stills? Seems like true storytelling is becoming more and more important in advertising. Do you think that's true?
  • + 2
 What is your preferred body, and lens setup?
  • + 1
 hour glass shape obviously
  • + 1
 @wheeled: 36, 24, 36. But only if she's 5'3"
  • + 1
 How do you find time to shoot photos whilst squiring supermodels and being an international man of mystery?
  • + 1
 As an entry level/hobby type of action photography would you recommend a DSLR or a micro 4/3 system will do?
  • + 1
 How do you go about getting a shot? Does it come from a vision in your head? Or something "real" that inspires a photo?
  • + 3
 roost or no roost?
  • + 1
 What do you use to carry your gear with you? Backpack? Sling bag? Other? And which make and model fits your setup the best?
  • + 1
 Has anyone ever told you that you look like Jim Morrison?
  • + 1
 What's the difference between a photographer and a large pizza?
  • + 1
 A large pizza feeds a family of 4. Bing Bing Bong
  • + 1
 Alex wants you to come to newfoundland.
  • + 1
 Kebab or Falafel?

