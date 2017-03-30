ENDED: Ask Us Anything - The Masters Brothers

Today, starting at 10.15 AM NZST, Eddie and Wyn will be looking at you live via Pinkbike Facebook Live
to answer all of your questions. Yes, you can ask them about their victorious EWS race, their wheelie training program and what Wyn's favorite microphone instrument is. Type your questions in the comments on the Facebook LIVE post!
How ‘Ask Me Anything' Works:
Starting now you can type your questions into the comment box following this article and Eddie and Wyn will have a crack at answering them over on Facebook LIVE. Maybe your question will be answered, maybe it won't, but everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously. To make the process as efficient as possible, try to follow these simple guidelines:
• Keep your questions relevant.
• Stay focused. Try to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later.
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words.
• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have a negative issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner.
• Use propping to acknowledge good—or not so good—questions. Bump them up or down to where they belong.
Get set and Go! The conversation starts at 10:00 AM NZT Other time zones:
• 2.00 PM PST (Vancouver)
• 5:00 PM EST (New York)
• 10:00 PM BST (London)
• 11:00 PM CET (Paris)
Write your questions below and we'll see you for the Q and A soon!facebook.com/pinkbikecom
Also, will you get a frozen penguin to keep in the freezer for your own children?
Also was Mel Gibson cool or bit of an a*shole?
Wyn, you seemed so relaxed at ALL times. How do you interact with the many other top WC DH'ers who seem so serious and so competitive much of the time.
Wyn. Have you ever come a cropper while doing a wheelie?
Also are you guys going to be attending the Queenstown bike fest?
Is wyn been approached by Pantene hair products for a sponsor ?
Who has the best bike mechanic ?
Are you looking forward to world champs in Cairns ?
Who is taller?
Brake levels flat or down ?
Also, pineapple on pizza?
Favorite rider to see come out with a video?
congrats on the great racing guys
