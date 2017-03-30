INDUSTRY INSIDER

ENDED: Ask Us Anything - The Masters Brothers

Mar 30, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Masters Ask Me Anything
Ask Us Anything
Wyn and Eddie Masters




Today, starting at 10.15 AM NZST, Eddie and Wyn will be looking at you live via Pinkbike Facebook Live to answer all of your questions. Yes, you can ask them about their victorious EWS race, their wheelie training program and what Wyn's favorite microphone instrument is. Type your questions in the comments on the Facebook LIVE post!


How ‘Ask Me Anything' Works:

Starting now you can type your questions into the comment box following this article and Eddie and Wyn will have a crack at answering them over on Facebook LIVE. Maybe your question will be answered, maybe it won't, but everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously. To make the process as efficient as possible, try to follow these simple guidelines:

Keep your questions relevant.

Stay focused. Try to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later.

• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words.

Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have a negative issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner.

Use propping to acknowledge good—or not so good—questions. Bump them up or down to where they belong.


Get set and Go! The conversation starts at 10:00 AM NZT

Other time zones:
• 2.00 PM PST (Vancouver)
• 5:00 PM EST (New York)
• 10:00 PM BST (London)
• 11:00 PM CET (Paris)

Write your questions below and we'll see you for the Q and A soon!

facebook.com/pinkbikecom

@GTBicycles


100 Comments

  • + 17
 Did Wyn win, or did Eddie lose on Sunday?
  • + 1
 Did Cedric cheat?
  • + 15
 hi eddie im your biggest fan, is the rumours true that youve signed with mcdonalds recently?
  • + 14
 Who pulls more ladies?

Also, will you get a frozen penguin to keep in the freezer for your own children?
  • + 2
 Whats the story on the frozen penguin.
  • + 11
 There was a lot of comments yesterday around the NZs Secondary Schools DH competition and the lack of a similar program in the States. Did you guys ride in Secondary School comps and how beneficial was it?
  • + 6
 Being on different teams, do you guys get to train together much? If so, do much training happen or is it more or less general brotherly Tom foolery?
  • + 6
 Which of the "Spirit of Enduro" techniques gave you the biggest edge at Rotorua?
  • + 4
 Wyn, when you played the character 'Stephen' in the 1995 box office smash hit 'Braveheart', did you have trouble learning the Irish accent?
Also was Mel Gibson cool or bit of an a*shole?
  • + 1
 Eddie, being the better looking brother and up until recently having more success than Wyn, how does it feel knowing you have a far superior social life? I hear that National Lampoon has reached out to you and the Vanzaks to make a film about you all... I hear it is to be produced by Brazzers.
  • + 5
 Wynn and Eddie what is your opinion on the UCI bringing back SKIN SUITS ??
  • + 4
 A question for both: Are you disappointed in the continuous move from natural tech terrain, to bike parks in UCI downhill?
  • + 1
 Can you describe how your personalities are different? The same? How has that changed since you two were wee lads?


Wyn, you seemed so relaxed at ALL times. How do you interact with the many other top WC DH'ers who seem so serious and so competitive much of the time.
  • + 1
 Eddie. At the Megavalanche 2015, you headed past my mates and myself on a mission to get to your start. How'd you do and what did you think of the race?
Wyn. Have you ever come a cropper while doing a wheelie?
  • + 4
 Eddie my wife wants to know What's your phone number?
  • + 2
 Your not being entirely honest are u?
  • + 1
 @jrocksdh: take a gander mate
  • + 1
 Eddie - what have you learned after last years World Cup at Fort William? You're qualifying was awesome, hoping you can turn it into an appearance on the podium this year dude!
  • + 1
 And Eddie, how embarrassing was it to crash so hard and so very early at the aforementioned downhill race?
  • + 1
 Wyn, you're riding style is 'over the front'; is there anything you have to be careful of or work on to improve because of this style? Thanks. Also, prefer clips or flats if not racing? Cheers
  • + 3
 What is the meaning of life? Is it to do a stoppie after sending and whippin' like Bernie Kerr can do?
  • + 2
 How many bones have each of you broken since you begun riding? Wish you a super season and lot of fun guys, cheers from France!
  • + 3
 If you had to pick one place in the world where you had to bike what would it be?
  • + 2
 Who would win in a fight between a taxi and a grilled cheese sandwich?

Also are you guys going to be attending the Queenstown bike fest?
  • + 1
 When you were growing up, before bikes, did you have a horse each or did you share? What was his/ her/ their names? Did they/he/she like sugar cubes? Also bareback or saddles?
  • + 3
 Wynn and Eddie whats the funniest post world cup or bike event story in most recent years, you guys get so loose, Props
  • + 1
 My ex-fiance is from Tauranga. . . . and she left me (in Aussie).... should I move to Rotorua just too spite her, and ride my bike all the time?
  • + 1
 How come Wyn has more hair ?

Is wyn been approached by Pantene hair products for a sponsor ?

Who has the best bike mechanic ?
  • + 2
 Did america fail to consider legitimate soviet security concerns after world war 2?
  • + 2
 what sag would you recommend for enduro riding? also whats your opinion on illegal trails when its your only option
  • + 1
 How awesome is it to be sponsored by DEWALT? Do you get all the wireless tools you want? Rather than give out stickers, do you give our drill bits?
  • + 2
 have either one of you ever pooped your pants during a farting competition?
  • + 1
 Hi Eddie, do you hope that one day you can too be as beautiful as Wyn?? Serious question: How much time do you guys spend on core stability & strength training?
  • + 3
 Lost me at "download the facebook app"...
  • + 1
 Ok, here's a shot out of a canon: Oprah, Barbara Walters, your wife/girlfriend. Your gotta bang one, marry one, kill one. Go!
  • + 4
 Boobs or ass?
  • + 1
 I heard one of your house mates at rotorua has a sick apds tattoo... and something to do with a vibe race team... says he taught Eddie everything he knows... just saying...
  • + 1
 How would you rate your tire selection for this race? If you were just riding for fun and not racing, would you change tires? If so, which tires would you pick?
  • + 2
 What particular aspect of training did you change coming into 2016 compared to your preparations for the 2017 season?
  • + 1
 Why were you born in New Zealand? I wish I could have been born in New Zealand.
  • + 1
 Whats your favourite World cup race venue and why ?

Are you looking forward to world champs in Cairns ?
  • + 2
 How do equestrian skills transfer to mtb?

Who is taller?
  • + 1
 Wyn, with most of the world cup scene holidaying in queenstown this season, why aren't you there?
  • + 2
 Does Emily Batty follow you on Instagram yet, Eddie?
  • + 2
 when will the masters show up at rampage?
  • + 1
 Eddy ~ Is there any chance of a Danger bus reunion from 2007 nationals ?

Brake levels flat or down ?
  • + 2
 Best trail you have ridden.
  • + 2
 do gearboxes have any forseeable future in MTB?
  • + 2
 Whats your favorite beer brand?
  • + 1
 Do you still have any bikes from your childhood and who would win if you were to race them now?
  • + 2
 Is it true that eddie is really sh*t at wheelies?
  • + 1
 whats the story behind you two starting to race bikes and getting so good at it?
  • + 1
 When are you guys going to team up and start your own team to rival the good time of the Syndicate?
  • + 1
 Eddie did the rain make it easier to slide under the course tape on Sunday?
  • + 1
 Eddie, Do you have any tips for people trying to find seasonal accomodation in Queenstown?
  • + 1
 Are we going to see more Eddie Enduro training videos, now your the 3rd fastest rider in the planet.
  • + 1
 How will you react when I beat you in a wheelie contest at ews aspen
  • + 1
 Where's all the good tracks around New Plymouth?
  • + 1
 Hi guys! What was your most disappointing post race meal?
  • + 1
 where do you guys have these dog stare eyes from?
  • + 1
 is your brother Fabian Barel?
  • + 1
 Stream it on this page, skip the Facebook please
  • + 2
 What's that smell?
  • + 1
 How was the ride with the broken dropper?
  • + 1
 Whats the best country for racing in other than NZ?
  • + 1
 Wyn, are you jealous of your bro's eyes?
  • + 1
 Who is the sexiest brother, and why is it Eddie?
  • + 1
 whens the next bus tour crib edit review
  • + 1
 Wears your favorite place to ride thats not Whistler or in NZ?
  • + 1
 Would you like to come to Bulgaria to check out the trails?
  • + 1
 What does your training look like?

Also, pineapple on pizza?
  • + 1
 Wyn how does it feel to be Happy Gilmore's caddy?
  • + 1
 Favorite video part?
Favorite rider to see come out with a video?
  • + 2
 Is a hotdog a sandwich?
  • + 1
 That's the most legit question yet. Eat a dick you neg proppers
  • + 2
 Skids or stoppies?
  • + 1
 how was the after party at EWS?
  • + 1
 Describe your favourite sandwich
  • + 1
 What music do you guys listen to for a pre-race warm up?
  • + 1
 Could u guys make a new FAT bike video together ? you rock !!
  • + 1
 You guys gonna be at Sea Otter Classic again??
  • + 1
 What locations you most looking forward to?
  • + 1
 Hi Guys, How do you handle being the raddest guys on the MTB scene?
  • + 1
 Congrats on your Wyn bro! Hope you guys have a great season out there!
  • + 1
 Wyn, whats ur weight and what # coil~fury; psi x2?
  • + 1
 Who is the better horse rider?
  • + 1
 whos going to win the dh world champs this year
  • + 1
 Wyn: Are you going to ride at Bikepark Samerberg again this year?
  • + 1
 whos more likely to sell out? worst trend in mtb?
  • + 1
 Who rides the nicer bike?
  • + 0
 If the moon was made of cheese would you try to eat it?
  • + 1
 Vagina or fahjina?
  • + 1
 Facebook app only fail
  • + 1
 Blonde or brunette
  • + 0
 Where's my car keys?
  • + 0
 Cheers guys!
  • - 1
 why don't you have matching beards?
congrats on the great racing guys
  • - 2
 Do you wish you were Australian?
  • - 1
 This should be good!
  • - 2
 Hangover part 2 this year?

Post a Comment



