ENDED: Ask Us Anything - The Masters Brothers









Today, starting at 10.15 AM NZST, Eddie and Wyn will be looking at you live via



Today, starting at 10.15 AM NZST, Eddie and Wyn will be looking at you live via Pinkbike Facebook Live to answer all of your questions. Yes, you can ask them about their victorious EWS race, their wheelie training program and what Wyn's favorite microphone instrument is. Type your questions in the comments on the Facebook LIVE post!



How ‘Ask Me Anything' Works:



Starting now you can type your questions into the comment box following this article and Eddie and Wyn will have a crack at answering them over on Facebook LIVE. Maybe your question will be answered, maybe it won't, but everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously. To make the process as efficient as possible, try to follow these simple guidelines:



• Keep your questions relevant.



• Stay focused. Try to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later.



• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words .



• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have a negative issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner.



• Use propping to acknowledge good—or not so good—questions. Bump them up or down to where they belong.



