Coming Up Live: Ask Me Anything with Chris Ball on Organising Future World Cups

How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:

Last week we had the announcement from the UCI that ESO Sports, the owners and operators of the EWS, are leading mountain biking within Warner Bros. Discovery, including the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. Warner Bros. Discovery and ESO will provide the organisation, media, production, broadcast and promotion of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup from 2023 to 2030.From next year Chris Ball and his team at ESO will lead the future of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, and have said they will be "working with riders, teams and destinations to bring the mountain bike community together at festival-style events celebrating the entire discipline." There are no concrete details on a 2023 calendar or what the format will look like under Warner Bros. Discovery but this is set to be announced in the coming months.For now, Chris (@c-ball-mtb) is here to answer any and all questions you might have on the organisation of future World Cups. Fire away!Starting at 9 AM PDT/ 5 PM BST on 10 June, 2022 you can type your questions for Chris Ball into the comment box below this article and he'll have a crack at answering them from 11 AM PDT/ 7 PM BST. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Chris works his way through questions. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:• Keep your questions relevant• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belongOther time zones:• 2 PM EST (New York)• 7 PM BST (London)• 8 PM CET (Paris)• 8 PM SAST (Cape Town)• 4 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)