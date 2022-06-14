Coming Up Live: Ask Me Anything with Chris Ball on Organising Future World Cups

Jun 14, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

ASK ME ANYTHING
Chris Ball
CEO, ESO Sports

Last week we had the announcement from the UCI that ESO Sports, the owners and operators of the EWS, are leading mountain biking within Warner Bros. Discovery, including the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. Warner Bros. Discovery and ESO will provide the organisation, media, production, broadcast and promotion of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup from 2023 to 2030.

From next year Chris Ball and his team at ESO will lead the future of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, and have said they will be "working with riders, teams and destinations to bring the mountain bike community together at festival-style events celebrating the entire discipline." There are no concrete details on a 2023 calendar or what the format will look like under Warner Bros. Discovery but this is set to be announced in the coming months.

For now, Chris (@c-ball-mtb) is here to answer any and all questions you might have on the organisation of future World Cups. Fire away!


17 Comments

  • 27 0
 Rob Warner?
  • 13 0
 Will the live steams next year be free?

And better not give Warner the boot! He is one of the reasons the worlcups are exciting too watch
  • 9 0
 What improvements or specific ideas does Discovery plan to implement for how to better cover the event, especially individual race runs? I.e., is it possible to cover more of each race run? (I understand this would make for a much longer event overall, but I would argue many of us avid watchers would be stoked on more coverage)
  • 10 0
 Thanks for jumping on this morning Chris. Can Pinkbike Racing actually use race footage for Season 2 next year? Smile
  • 6 0
 Are there plans for an increase in the number of rounds in the DH calendar in order to make it more of a 'world' cup? NZ, Australia being the most obvious candidates for permanent rounds.
  • 6 0
 Eddie Masters is getting old, any plans to make him race enduro and downhill in the same week? Or even at the same venue in the future?
  • 4 0
 How do you plan to balance the actual race footage with interviews course previews and other media highlights? I feel the majority of people watching would like to see more of the racers runs along with more view of the entire course and less "fluff".
  • 4 0
 What is the broadcast situation going to be? Can we expect the same ad-free, money-free experience we've come to appreciate with redbull tv?
  • 2 0
 Is there a plan to make the EWS a proper world series and visit more world veniues...is this logistically possible...what's your fav venue currently?
  • 4 0
 WC in British Columbia?
  • 3 0
 Pay wall?
  • 2 0
 How do you plan to go about broadcasting EWS?
  • 2 0
 Where do babies come from?
  • 2 2
 Why isn’t there WC in South America if the whether is a lot nicer and everything (hotels, food, etc..) are cheaper.
  • 1 0
 When will you return to Durango WC?
  • 1 0
 Are we keeping Rob Warner?
  • 1 0
 Any chance of getting more coverage? Qualifying? Juniors?





