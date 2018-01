Ask Pinkbike: A Slippery Wheel, A Used Bike that's Too Good to Be True and the Elusive Alloy DH 29er

A great bike at a great price. What could be wrong with that? Well, there is the possibility that this bike was gently and ever-so-gingerly competed on for an entire season of enduro racing….just like there’s a possibility that you could win the lottery or develop a cold-fusion reactor in your bathroom. Possible? Sure. But probable? Not so much.



It’s been years since I’ve raced with any regularity, but I can say this: I put a hurt on my race bikes back when I was doing everything I could to beat the clock. Enduro racing is, on the whole, pretty damn demanding on equipment. The odds that the bike is in perfect nick after a season of racing? Slim



This bike may be very well maintained, but “well maintained” isn’t the same thing as minty-fresh. And besides, what are the odds that the bike wasn’t used for training as well as racing? If so, that’s a whole lot more miles to account for. The old “If it sounds too good to be true…” saying comes to mind here. Finally, there’s the question of warranty. Every warranty that I’ve ever run across is limited to the original owner of the bike or component. There’s little likelihood of you benefitting from any warranty here. You’re right, it sounds like a great bike, but you’re probably better off, in this case, starting fresh.

— Vernon Felton