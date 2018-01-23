PINKBIKE TECH

Ask Pinkbike: A Slippery Wheel, A Used Bike that's Too Good to Be True and the Elusive Alloy DH 29er

Jan 23, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Ask Pinkbike

Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.




How Do I Stop My Wheel From Slipping in the Frame?

Question: Pinkbike user @LouisEvans1 asked this question in the Dirt Jumping & Street forum: So a couple of months ago I bought the parts to build a new dirt jump bike. I read into it (looking back now obviously not enough) and “thought” I had everything right. As it is now my rear wheel (happens to be a downhill wheel Hope hubs and a QR skewer) pulls forward in the drop outs when I pedal and with my tire being too wide rubs on the frame. I have set it to a place where the wheel runs smooth beforehand. Anyone got any ideas about what I could do? Thanks.

bigquotesI'd first suggest trying to track down a bolt-on axle conversion kit for that hub. Hope offer a number of different options, and more than likely, with a little internet sleuthing you'll be able to find a kit that'll work. Quick-releases and dirt jumping don't go well together, so I'd recommend taking this step sooner than later. You may also want to pick up a set of chain tensioners, something along the lines of DMR's Chain Tugs. Those will help keep the wheel from shifting during hard pedaling or cased landings. As a final step, I'd keep an eye out for a narrower tire so you have at least a little bit of wiggle room before it rubs on your frame. Mike Kazimer


Industry Nine single speed hub laced to a Reynolds hoop. Shimano Saint brakes for stopping.
A bolt-on rear wheel is the way to go when it comes to dirt jumping. A chain tensioner can also add protection against wheel slippage, although in this photo there's no chain to worry about - it's been removed for some pumptrack action.







Too Good to Be True?

Question: @tomas2000 asls in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: So I’m about to buy a new enduro bike. I've just seen a nice second-hand bike advertisement: Norco range A 7.1 …basically a top-end enduro race bike. The bike was used for one season and it still has got a warranty, but it was used in races the entire season - at least 10 enduro races and some downtowns. Does it really matter?


bigquotesA great bike at a great price. What could be wrong with that? Well, there is the possibility that this bike was gently and ever-so-gingerly competed on for an entire season of enduro racing….just like there’s a possibility that you could win the lottery or develop a cold-fusion reactor in your bathroom. Possible? Sure. But probable? Not so much.

It’s been years since I’ve raced with any regularity, but I can say this: I put a hurt on my race bikes back when I was doing everything I could to beat the clock. Enduro racing is, on the whole, pretty damn demanding on equipment. The odds that the bike is in perfect nick after a season of racing? Slim

This bike may be very well maintained, but “well maintained” isn’t the same thing as minty-fresh. And besides, what are the odds that the bike wasn’t used for training as well as racing? If so, that’s a whole lot more miles to account for. The old “If it sounds too good to be true…” saying comes to mind here. Finally, there’s the question of warranty. Every warranty that I’ve ever run across is limited to the original owner of the bike or component. There’s little likelihood of you benefitting from any warranty here. You’re right, it sounds like a great bike, but you’re probably better off, in this case, starting fresh. Vernon Felton



Norco Range A 7.1
Norco's Range A 7.1 is an undeniably compelling rig, but buying one that's been raced for a season? It may not be as good a deal as it sounds.



Alloy 29 DH Bikes

Question: Pinkbike user @oldgoat asked this question in the 29er forum: Does anyone know if there will be an alloy 29er DH bike available for 2018?

bigquotesDespite the flurry of 29" bikes panicking towards downhill world cup tracks after the opening round in Lourdes, 2017, there are few that have come to physical, for sale, fruition. The only real-life example so far is the Commencal Supreme 29, which are actually available to order and are on a boat, as you read this, to Andorra. I have been following the countdown on the Commencal and at the time of writing I only need to wait another 44 days, 05 hours, 39 minutes and 12 seconds until my test bike arrives. For the 6'5" @CONomad who was looking for a big bike in the same forum thread, the 470mm reach on the large size, or the whopping 495mm on the XL size should suit your needs. Does this make it the biggest production downhill bike in the world? Also at €5,399 for the complete version or €4,599 for the frame kit, it's likely the cheapest option that will be available for a while.

Other bikes to note are the (carbon) Santa Cruz V10 that started the ball rolling, which still hasn't appeared on their website. Trek does have a pricy frame kit available on their website that includes a Fox 49. Mondraker and Saracen also had alloy prototype machines at the races, so we could possibly see some of those appear soon. The towering Florent Payet has been helping Mondraker with development over the winter. Eddie Masters and the Bergamont team did wedge wagon wheels into their Straitline bikes, and I did the same with my Canyon Sender and it worked out - but it's not officially recommended.Paul Aston

Images for SUPREME DH 29 with Amaury Pierron
The Commencal Supreme 29er will be here soon for €5,399.
Trek Session 2017
Trek's Carbon Session 29 frame and fork is listed on their website for $4,999 USD.




Have some unresolved tech questions? Jump in the Pinkbike Forum and we'll look to answer it for next time.

78 Comments

  • + 56
 On "starting fresh" vs buying something used...point taken on abuse, but what Vernon does not address is that the used bike in question is probably $2000-2500 while the new version of same bike is $6000. That's just a bit of a price difference, and generally means that it's "used bike" or "no bike". I know which option pretty much anyone here would pick.
  • + 28
 Right, but new bike manufacturers sponsor this website. Bikes are simple, lets not pretend anything other than consumables is worn out after a season. Kind of pissed off that Vernon is advocating a whole new bike when something as simple as new bearings, shifter cables, and brake pad/bleed and tires would suffice. Nope, gotta feed the hungry industry and keep up with the jones' and DUD.
  • + 15
 just going to throw this in here, I bought a used bike, looked great, the guy said he barely got to ride it well.. bullshit. I had to service and replace pretty much everything on said bike and probably put in as much money if not more than it would've cost to buy a bike three years newer with better specs. live and learn.
  • + 12
 Ive been into mountain bikes for about 11 years and only ever bought used. Just check it over when you buy it and get a good read on the seller. Great deals out there new bikes are insanely overpriced.
  • + 5
 Yeah, YT or Canyon for example.
  • + 8
 Exactly. Even if you have to put a grand into it replacing parts, you're still at half the price of new. If the wheels and frame check out, I say go for it.
  • + 12
 Valid points, but if I was deciding between buying a used bike that had been raced versus one that hadn’t, I know what I would choose. Racing takes a much greater toll than ‘regular’ riding - fatigue and adrenaline lead to more poor line choices and crashes - race bikes lead hard lives.
  • + 1
 Just verify what the previous owner did with the bike, ask the hard questions. Some owners who sell their bike after a season or two will also throw in consumables. I always throw in a set of new tires of the buyer wants, and let them know when their next suspension service is due. If you find someone like that, or better yet an industry insider or shop mechanic letting loose their personal machine you hit the jackpot.
  • + 7
 Nah, totally disagree @TheRaven
In my experience, bikes ridden and raced hard tend to last roughly 18 months before cracks develop in the frame; the transmission is utterly ruined and the wheels need more than a few spokes tweeking.
Always buy new if you ride hard and read the warranty details VERY carefully, because some are utterly crap.

This statement is in no way trying to come across as a Billy Bigtime brag, it's just my own experience
  • + 1
 ...also, a "well maintained" bike may come with a clean chain and pivots that don't wobble, but it has no relevance to how many times it's been hucked-to-flat.

Good/poor maintenance is not what kills a frame
  • + 6
 @mikekazimer: If they're serious about beating the clock, the maintenance intervals are probably way more frequent than a typical rider. The bike gets ridden harder, but a lot of those bikes also get serviced way more often, by people who know what they're doing. Brakes bled, forks rebuilt, bolts checked, suspension pivots greased or replaced, wheels trued. Just walk through the pits at any DH race, most people have a stand set up and boxes of spare parts handy.
  • + 5
 Exactly, the used market is killer. My last 5 bikes have been second hand pinkbike or Craigslist finds. Definitely got me into bikes that I otherwise wouldn't have dreamed of owning
  • + 13
 I, for sure, will never buy another used bike off PB. I was burned by a clown from Arizona selling a Demo 8 about 2 or 3 years ago.

My first obvious questions that I asked was "are there any cracks or dents?", he said "nope, the bike is mint." I get the bike and the first thing I see is a crack on the weld where the headtube met the downtube, a crack in the front rim, and a HUGE dent on the swingarm. I texted the seller and he said "its a crack in the paint, not the frame" then immediately followed it up with "no refunds" and ignored my texts/calls from that moment on.

AND I know youre reading this - you douche bag. You know who you are.
  • + 2
 For 2500 get a brand new top spec diamondback.
  • + 2
 @poozank: don't forget pricey suspension rebuild.

As I see it there's one big thing to consider: WHO raced the bike. Frame stress is more important than consumables, when buying a 2nd hand bike used for racing.

One could fully trust a race bike owned by me or any other or the average 30something guys, who race aware that they'll have to work on monday and try not to die in the big stuff, but you can't trust that much a bike owned by the top local guys, 15" faster in a 2' track usually, and throwing whips landing sideways everywhere when not racing.

Said so, if you give me the choice to spend 2k in top notch bike raced for a season, or 3k in a lower spec'ed brand new bike, I'd choose the latter hands down. Nowadays even the same 2k will get you something gooood.
  • + 2
 @Nathan6209: I'm an industry insider and you sure as shit don't want my used bike! When you don't pay for bikes, you generally beat them with little regard even if they are maintained properly. Point being, don't trust that a bike is in good condition just because someone's an "industry insider" or mechanic, it's always a case by case.
  • + 4
 @NYShred: l learned a similar lesson. I bought a frame that was "mechanic maintained" plus "i haven't even registered it, I can give you the receipt!", only to find a crack in the frame on the underside of the bottom bracket. Had to spend more money to get it fixed, plus the seller never got back to me with the receipt or to answer why there was a crack.

Down with all douche bag PB sellers!
  • + 3
 @NYShred: paypals your friend, dont neglect him.
  • + 8
 @poozank: My recommendation is purely that--mine. It's not influenced by advertisers. A year of racing on enduro on a bike takes its toll. As I noted in my response, there's also a very good likelihood that the bike was trained on as well. How many people really own a race-day-only rig? So, we're likely talking about a bike that has seen a lot of miles, and some very hard ones at that. Routine maintenance helps stave off drivetrain and suspension replacement, but there's no guarantee that this bike was "babied" by its owner. I mean, just about everyone selling a bike says that the thing has been babied, never put away wet and so forth. Having worked in a shop, I know that ain't true.

So, it comes down to this: The used bike carries some level of risk. A new bike at that price will, as many have rightfully pointed out, not come with anywhere near the high-end level of componentry. True--and definitely something worth pondering. That said, I'd still save up for another half season and buy a $3,000 rig instead. Yeah, I'd be getting low-end brakes, a Yari instead of a Pike, a budget dropper, but I'd sleep better knowing I had a warranty and, frankly, as long as the rotor size is right, I've gotten on really well with a set of Deore or SLX brakes. Ditto for the Yari--it's a good fork for the money.

But, hey, that's just my take. I'm less of a roll-the-dice kind of guy. If someone feels like taking a chance on a used bike with unknown mileage and no warranty, go for it. To each their own.

I'd insert some bikes that I'd consider (there are plenty), but then someone in this thread will just suggest I'm trying to sell you a new bike and, frankly, I don't care if any of you ever buys a new bike again. Just not something I give a damn about. Most of us riders retire our "old" bikes way too early. I've said it before--you don't need a new bike to be happy riding bikes. Just ride what you've got. That pretty much does it for me every time.
  • + 1
 Clapped out Range or new Capra for the same price?

Go!
  • + 1
 Save up and buy a new bike. Buying second hand uninspected could be great, but if it goes wrong, it goes very wrong and can be a false economy.
  • + 1
 this is like that person that comes up to you with their nice white Focus/Merc van and says “It was a right bargain. its ex police. No expense spared. Always serviced”.
Yet its never left second, rammed into things, had every heroin addict in town in the back,been sicked in, bled in etc.
Not such a great deal now.
I would not buy a hard raced bike.
(Some folks buy old ambos. Jesus!)
  • + 1
 to add to vernon's discussion, you may get a more high end spec on the used race bike, but i would take brand new slx components over xtr components that have been raced on for a year.
  • + 28
 if you knew how many juicy beer farts i've ripped while riding by bike, you would never buy from me second-hand. tootles
  • + 8
 I buy lots of stuff second hand. Neither I am proud or ashamed. I’d never pay for a new complete bike for myself... my advice: find someone miserable enough to knows sht loads about bicycles to help you with a particular purchase. Don’t buy a rental bike or a bike that belonged to a racer. Swcond hand market has two rules: good things come to those who wait and windows of opportunity are made for those that are ready to jump through them. Have your cash ready and browse classifieds every day. Once an occasion pops up, grab it!
  • + 6
 Wow...that's actual solid advice. You feelin' ok?
  • + 1
 It depends... A DH racing sled...no... A XC bike raced by a senior, well I would check it out
  • + 6
 You can tell a lot about a horse by looking at its teeth. I just bought a used 2015 bike 4 months ago, and I seriously doubted that it had more than 300 very gentle km's on it. No cable scuffs was a good indicator, original tires, no scuffs on oem crank arms or scratches on the arm ends, derailleur pulleys were almost new, dropper post had no wear. If you do your due diligence, you can score some pretty good deals out there. Talking to the person tells a lot as well. The guy I bought it from gave me a good impression, so I went for it.
  • + 2
 I had good experiences too, but always plan a reasonnable budget for immediate repairs (something like 300-500$ depending on the bike). If you put all your money on the bike, you'll feel like you have been screwed if the bike needs some minor maintenance and you don't have the cash available right now
  • + 4
 As far as the dirt jump bike is concerned... If it's a steel frame you can get a bolt on conversion and just crank the thing down super tight while pulling the wheel back in its drop outs. If it's aluminum definitely get chain tensioners or the drop out will gouge to the point where the wheel only wants to be in one place and that place is usually the front of the drop out.
  • + 2
 #steelisreal
  • + 1
 Do you know where to buy bolt on kits? I've been trying to get one but the hub I need it for is no-brand
  • + 1
 @mattg95: it needs to be a name brand hub probably. you can get tricky and buy a solid axle and replace the hollow axle that is on a QR hub, but no guarantees there
  • + 2
 Why does everybody seem to start sentences ‘So...’ I sort of understand it when people speak as it’s lazy and buts slow thinkers a few seconds to figure out what to say, but when you are typing a question? Really?
It’s the new ‘like’ ‘you know .. like’
  • + 2
 Annoys me nearly as much as for sale adds the start "here we have..."
  • + 1
 That’s a great question. It’s similarly annoying when someone begins an answer with, “that’s a great question.”
  • + 1
 Ive never personally bought a used bike, but I have sold my bikes here on PinkBike and the people that get my used bikes are surprised I even let it go looking so new, I ride and I also like to baby them, when I race ill specifically say I raced on the bike, but just because people say they race doesn't mean they are Minnaar or Gwin now that is racing and putting crazy abuse on the frames, Look at where the seller is from and look at the possible races around his or her area also investigate their Instagram or Facebook the reason why I say this is because I tell the people interested on my bikes to look me up and that gives people relief on what they are buying. Shit if anything a guy can say he raced and it could be a sprint down the street hahahahaha happy hunting guys peace.
  • + 2
 Buy second hand at the MTBR site, those guys that post there can’t ride and buy bikes well beyond their abilities. PB Buy/Sell get a lot of use out of their bikes so it’ll be hit and miss!
  • + 3
 Plus side on owned bikes is they have already some use, so the first nick you make doesn't hurt as much.
Makes careless riding much more fun Smile
  • + 1
 I'm still thrashing a 2007 Norco fluid 3.0. (26" wheels) 160 up from 150 in the back.. I raced 10 Enduros on this bike last year. Most the the races in Pisgah Natl forest. I did all of my training and multiple xc races. I don't plan on buying a new bike for 2018. I'm going to see how far I can push this one but I'm sure a new Norco Sight would do me some good.
  • + 1
 I sell my carbon CC Santa Cruz Bronson or similar every year or 2 and get another. I'm 45, don't race and the guys who buy them get a smoking deal on a bike that has 10 years of life left in it. There are lots of good deals out there. However - Caveat Emptor.
  • + 4
 Liteville warranty covers all owners. Not a bad second hand buy in my book.
  • + 2
 Yeah I think that goes for Nicolai too.
  • + 1
 My last two bikes have been used rental purchases. I just got a patrol from Granby Ranch. The wheels were clapped out, but I knew I wanted to replace them anyways. The other components were fine. It depends on what your willing to give and take regarding the bike you want and your budget.
  • + 5
 Did you mean a Fox 48.99?
  • - 1
 No only SRAM/RS is super transparent like that. Fox will lie to you and tell you its a 49.
  • + 1
 Alloy 29 DH bikes might as well be boat, anchors! They are so big, has to be over built, run on carbon rims only, alloy rims will be too flexy! They hype machine is already in full force, people will eat it up!
  • + 2
 @LouisEvans1 For a slipping QR rear wheel, a Surly Tuggnut is a good fix for the drive side. Also, Shimano skewers have a patented clamp that is the strongest
  • + 1
 I also immediately thought "I bet he's not using shimano skewer"
Plus if a Shimano slips, I'll bet a bolt-on will slip too.
Lot's of tugnuts out there to choose from, or find something that can fit in front of the axle in the dropout, sometimes you can put a nut and bolt in the slot for the axle to rest against
  • + 1
 If a standard qr doesn't work then the DT Swiss one that winds up works much more effectively
  • + 1
 @andrew9: totally right, a nut worked for me, doesn't move
  • + 3
 Bird warranty covers any owner of the bike for life.
  • + 1
 Are Birds good? Seriously looking into one. Not a brand snob so just can’t see sense in laying out for an Orange or Santa Cruz when there are bikes out there better specced but without the fashion label.
Most don’t even offer than kind of warranty at 2 times the price either!
  • + 1
 @kelownakona: my original bird aeris has outlived the top end rockshox suspension and dt Swiss wheels it started with. Frame is still going strong minus a bit of paint. Average 2 rides a week for 2.5 years. I would definitely buy again
  • + 1
 Does Commencal really have a 29er DH bike before a 29er AM/Enduro type bike?
  • + 1
 A year ago they used to say Alutech was the first with a 29er dh frame. Not sure if it is still available.
  • + 1
 Alutech Sennes DH 29
Available
alutech-cycles.com/Sennes20-29-DH-Custom-Komplettbike
  • + 1
 I'm just waiting for the Orange strange 29er DH bike to come into production
  • + 2
 Vernon felton must have one hardcore bathroom.
  • + 5
 @Zay my first thought was, "Damn, how does he know that?" I mean, I'm trying to get more fiber in my diet and everything...

But then I realized you were referencing the cold-fusion reactor.
  • - 2
 I tend to think that the bike coming out of the summer rental fleet from a resort is a good bet. It's been professionally maintained and you have a little bit of recourse if something doesn't work out with it, as opposed to an individual.
  • + 29
 Not for me. The flip side of the assumed maintenance is that no single rider gives the slightest hoot about how they treat the bike they're renting for a day. There could always be a rental for sale that is in good shape, but I wouldn't typically look in that direction for a used bike. What you want to find is the OCD rich guy who is obsessive about having the best bikes and keeping them in the best shape, and at the same time doesn't ride very hard or often. That's the used bike jackpot.
  • + 2
 I've seen rental bikes get fairly thrashed at bike parks before. I would consider the resort, type of terrain, and skill level of rental riders.
  • + 2
 Clearly you've never been to mountain creek LOL@BiNARYBiKE:
  • + 6
 I am guessing you have never looked closely at the rental donkeys at a resort. Maintenance is spraying them with water and occationally lubing the chain. Otherwise, if it isn’t broken, the bike is not touched. Combine this with the fact that renters ride them like they stole them and they are rented out 30+ days a year and resort bikes are the worst used bikes to purchase.
  • + 9
 I would take a raced on bike any day over a rental bike. You at least know the racer likely takes actual care of the bike they are counting on come race day. While the bro behind the counter is spraying it down with a fire house thinking about beers and bong loads while he rolls it into the back after not drying it off....
  • + 2
 @preach go home you are drunk. @BiNARYBiKE knows the secret. Rich dude who rarely rides the bike and sends it every half of a year to the most expensive workshop in town for service as if it was a track version of Porsche GT3
  • + 0
 well, I guess according to yall that I "hit the jackpot" since my 2 bikes were from resorts and they were extremely well cared for and in great condition...and i paid a third of their purchase price for a same year model bike...so...good for me.
  • + 1
 What resorts were they from? I just highly doubt they were in good shape. Also most places keep there rental fleets for years so of course it'll be cheeper @preach:
  • + 1
 @freeridejerk888: Nah, both were 2017s bought in the fall of 2017. Remember you can actually check the bike out before you buy it, and you can "pick the best of the litter".
  • + 1
 i knew someone who bought a bike from a resort and realized after purchase that the frame was bent... i would be skeptical of bike park demo fleets unless they extend a warranty to you.
  • + 2
 ^^^ I've seen this also. And yes, try to get a warranty.

Most fleet bikes have had hard lives. Unfortunately they get the "It's not mine" or "I don't care about it" attitude. In addition, I'm sure maintenance varies from place to place. → Caveat Emptor.

I associate a rental bike to a rental car. What's that saying "rode hard and put away wet".
  • + 1
 What place were they from and what was it? Also what did you pay. I'm just wondering as I've looks at portly of rental bikes and they were all f*ckED @preach:
  • + 1
 @freeridejerk888: Mine was from Keystone. Giant Glory and Diamondback mission. I checked them out first which I understand you can't always do, but if you're around it's nice to have several to choose from. i paid like a grand for each.
  • + 1
 @preach: from what I saw on Rental bikes in Italy, Norway and Sweden, the rims were fkd and brakes were fkd. Suspension is harder to fk up. But finding a good model thinking I’ll need to replace rims, tyres, brakes, grips may be a good shot. As long as the bike is silly cheap.
  • + 2
 @BiNARYBiKE: "What you want to find is the OCD rich guy who is obsessive about having the best bikes and keeping them in the best shape, and at the same time doesn't ride very hard or often"

So basically buy a second hand yeti.
  • + 1
 well the cost on the glory on your profile is VERY close to what you paid. I'm glad you got lucky with that but I can gsrentee you everything on that bike needs a rebuild unless you got a super big or small sized which won't be used as much to begin with either way I'm glad your happy with your bikes @preach:
  • + 1
 I know the horrible things I have done on rental bikes, and I consider myself a fairly considerate person. It would take a VERY good deal for me to even think about buying one.

Post a Comment



