Ask Pinkbike: A Slippery Wheel, A Used Bike that's Too Good to Be True and the Elusive Alloy DH 29er

How Do I Stop My Wheel From Slipping in the Frame?
Pinkbike user @LouisEvans1
asked this question in the Dirt Jumping & Street forum
: So a couple of months ago I bought the parts to build a new dirt jump bike. I read into it (looking back now obviously not enough) and “thought” I had everything right. As it is now my rear wheel (happens to be a downhill wheel Hope hubs and a QR skewer) pulls forward in the drop outs when I pedal and with my tire being too wide rubs on the frame. I have set it to a place where the wheel runs smooth beforehand. Anyone got any ideas about what I could do? Thanks.
|I'd first suggest trying to track down a bolt-on axle conversion kit for that hub. Hope offer a number of different options, and more than likely, with a little internet sleuthing you'll be able to find a kit that'll work. Quick-releases and dirt jumping don't go well together, so I'd recommend taking this step sooner than later. You may also want to pick up a set of chain tensioners, something along the lines of DMR's Chain Tugs. Those will help keep the wheel from shifting during hard pedaling or cased landings. As a final step, I'd keep an eye out for a narrower tire so you have at least a little bit of wiggle room before it rubs on your frame.— Mike Kazimer
A bolt-on rear wheel is the way to go when it comes to dirt jumping. A chain tensioner can also add protection against wheel slippage, although in this photo there's no chain to worry about - it's been removed for some pumptrack action.
Too Good to Be True?
asls in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: So I’m about to buy a new enduro bike. I've just seen a nice second-hand bike advertisement: Norco range A 7.1 …basically a top-end enduro race bike. The bike was used for one season and it still has got a warranty, but it was used in races the entire season - at least 10 enduro races and some downtowns. Does it really matter?
|A great bike at a great price. What could be wrong with that? Well, there is the possibility that this bike was gently and ever-so-gingerly competed on for an entire season of enduro racing….just like there’s a possibility that you could win the lottery or develop a cold-fusion reactor in your bathroom. Possible? Sure. But probable? Not so much.
It’s been years since I’ve raced with any regularity, but I can say this: I put a hurt on my race bikes back when I was doing everything I could to beat the clock. Enduro racing is, on the whole, pretty damn demanding on equipment. The odds that the bike is in perfect nick after a season of racing? Slim
This bike may be very well maintained, but “well maintained” isn’t the same thing as minty-fresh. And besides, what are the odds that the bike wasn’t used for training as well as racing? If so, that’s a whole lot more miles to account for. The old “If it sounds too good to be true…” saying comes to mind here. Finally, there’s the question of warranty. Every warranty that I’ve ever run across is limited to the original owner of the bike or component. There’s little likelihood of you benefitting from any warranty here. You’re right, it sounds like a great bike, but you’re probably better off, in this case, starting fresh.— Vernon Felton
Norco's Range A 7.1 is an undeniably compelling rig, but buying one that's been raced for a season? It may not be as good a deal as it sounds.
Alloy 29 DH Bikes
Pinkbike user @oldgoat
asked this question in the 29er forum:
Does anyone know if there will be an alloy 29er DH bike available for 2018?
|Despite the flurry of 29" bikes panicking towards downhill world cup tracks after the opening round in Lourdes, 2017, there are few that have come to physical, for sale, fruition. The only real-life example so far is the Commencal Supreme 29, which are actually available to order and are on a boat, as you read this, to Andorra. I have been following the countdown on the Commencal and at the time of writing I only need to wait another 44 days, 05 hours, 39 minutes and 12 seconds until my test bike arrives. For the 6'5" @CONomad who was looking for a big bike in the same forum thread, the 470mm reach on the large size, or the whopping 495mm on the XL size should suit your needs. Does this make it the biggest production downhill bike in the world? Also at €5,399 for the complete version or €4,599 for the frame kit, it's likely the cheapest option that will be available for a while.
Other bikes to note are the (carbon) Santa Cruz V10 that started the ball rolling, which still hasn't appeared on their website. Trek does have a pricy frame kit available on their website that includes a Fox 49. Mondraker and Saracen also had alloy prototype machines at the races, so we could possibly see some of those appear soon. The towering Florent Payet has been helping Mondraker with development over the winter. Eddie Masters and the Bergamont team did wedge wagon wheels into their Straitline bikes, and I did the same with my Canyon Sender and it worked out - but it's not officially recommended.—Paul Aston
The Commencal Supreme 29er will be here soon for €5,399.
Trek's Carbon Session 29 frame and fork is listed on their website for $4,999 USD.
