Ask Pinkbike: A Slippery Wheel, A Used Bike that's Too Good to Be True and the Elusive Alloy DH 29er





Other bikes to note are the (carbon) Santa Cruz V10 that started the ball rolling, which still hasn't appeared on their website. Trek does have a pricy frame kit available on their website that includes a Fox 49. Mondraker and Saracen also had alloy prototype machines at the races, so we could possibly see some of those appear soon. The towering Florent Payet has been helping Mondraker with development over the winter. Eddie Masters and the Bergamont team did wedge wagon wheels into their Straitline bikes, and I did the same with my Canyon Sender and it worked out - but it's not officially recommended. Despite the flurry of 29" bikes panicking towards downhill world cup tracks after the opening round in Lourdes, 2017, there are few that have come to physical, for sale, fruition. The only real-life example so far is the Commencal Supreme 29, which are actually available to order and are on a boat, as you read this, to Andorra. I have been following the countdown on the Commencal and at the time of writing I only need to wait another 44 days, 05 hours, 39 minutes and 12 seconds until my test bike arrives. For the 6'5" @CONomad who was looking for a big bike in the same forum thread, the 470mm reach on the large size, or the whopping 495mm on the XL size should suit your needs. Does this make it the biggest production downhill bike in the world? Also at €5,399 for the complete version or €4,599 for the frame kit, it's likely the cheapest option that will be available for a while.Other bikes to note are the (carbon) Santa Cruz V10 that started the ball rolling, which still hasn't appeared on their website. Trek does have a pricy frame kit available on their website that includes a Fox 49. Mondraker and Saracen also had alloy prototype machines at the races, so we could possibly see some of those appear soon. The towering Florent Payet has been helping Mondraker with development over the winter. Eddie Masters and the Bergamont team did wedge wagon wheels into their Straitline bikes, and I did the same with my Canyon Sender and it worked out - but it's not officially recommended. — Paul Aston