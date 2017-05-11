Ask Pinkbike: Which DH Bike, Stem Length, Getting Into Slopestyle

Pinkbike's tech editors answer some of your most pressing forum questions.Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.
Pinkbike user explodinglamas asked this question downhill forum
: I'm pretty keen to buy my first proper DH bike, either a Norco Aurum or a Scott Gambler, both of which are 2015 models. Price-wise, the Aurum wins. I work at a store that stocks them, so my staff pricing brings it in at a whole $700 AUD less than the Gambler. Not only that, the Norco also a better spec'd and lighter bike. However, the Scott is the bike that I saw and instantly thought ''That's it, that's the one!'' This, despite it not having as good of a spec, being heavier, and costing more - I can't remove it from my list. The Aurum is the obvious choice, but I want the Gambler and to hell with the consequences!
So, should I be smart, save the money and buy the Aurum? Or go with my heart, which is yelling ''GAMBLE, YOU BASTARD!"
Pinkbike user @Paxx
asked the question in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum
: What's the shortest stem you've run and did you like it or not?
Pinkbike user @georgebooky
asked this question in the Freeride & Slopestyle forum:
Hi all, been mountain biking for a while and have been wanting to get into slopestyle. Could anybody recommend a first bike $850 max (if that's possible). I was also wondering if to start laying down basic tricks should I go to my local skate park or BMX track? I have some sick dirt jumps near me but they need a bit of work. Any advice is appreciated .
There are several worthy options in the $1000 USD range when it comes to dirt jumpers, including the steel Norco One25 (left) and the aluminum Specialized P.3 (right).
