Ask Pinkbike: Which DH Bike, Stem Length, Getting Into Slopestyle

Shorter stems can grant a rider more responsive steering on the bike but there is more to consider when looking to shorten up that stem. One important point when looking into a very short stem on many of the major manufacturer's bikes is whether the seattube angle is steep enough. If a bike has the reach lengthened but the seat tube doesn't steepen enough to accompany that change, a shorter stem has potential to further exaggerate issues with body position when climbing, especially for taller riders. The width of the bars that you like to run with also play into this. When first stepping down to a 40mm stem (previously a 50mm on that and other bikes) a number of years ago these points were immediately noticeable, while also finding it a little more difficult to weight the front wheel sufficiently when descending—at least at first. The result was more exaggerated body movements in order to get the bike to track and corner as needed, but while climbing there was extra movement and effort required in order to have a position that kept the spread of weight where it needed to be.The companies that are really pushing this forward—the likes of Mondraker, Pole, Nicolai—have very aggressive seattube angles (with the exception of Mondraker) that aim to position the rider in such a manner that along with the long reach, they're able to run a shorter stem. If comfort and efficiency when climbing are key to you, then seriously consider whether the bike you want to run a short stem on is really capable of it, without making you suffer for the other 50% of the time you're on the it (climbing—unless you only shuttle/ride chair lifts).Even with the above, rider preference comes into play in a large way too. Sam Blenkinsop is a good example of this. Sam actually runs a 60mm stem on his large Norco Range , so that he can keep the wheelbase shorter, but he also finds that he has more traction on the front and better weight distribution over the bike by going this route. If you have the opportunity to try a shorter stem from a friends bike, or maybe your LBS has a demo bike with a shorter stem that they'll let you borrow, go for it. It's good to be aware of the potential drawbacks to running a super short stem (rider position, front wheel traction, and weight distribution to name a few), but better yet, it's good to try different things and see what you feel works best for you, especially when it concerns the fit of your bike. — AJ Barlas