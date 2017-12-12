PINKBIKE TECH

Ask Pinkbike: Mismatched Wheels, and What Pressure Gauge?

Dec 12, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Ask Pinkbike Header

Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.




Converting to a 29" Front Wheel

Question: blackmountainsrider asks in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: I'm toying with the idea of trying a 29 wheel on the front of my 650b Orbea Rallon. I love this bike. It's fast and composed already, but I love the big wheels on my XC bike (Whyte T129). I was wondering if anyone on here has tried anything similar? I can see it being the best of both worlds. The Orbea currently runs a 160mm fork with a very low BB. My issue is whether to get a 160 or 150mm-travel air shaft to try in my 29er pike. It will only really be used for 'enduro' type riding, where I'm not bothered about speed on the ups or easy flat sections.
Orbea Rallon 2016
The 2016 Orbea Rallon featured 27.5" wheels and spot-on geometry for aggressive riding. Could a 29" front wheel improve it?

bigquotesYour concept is intriguing. I've ridden three different bikes with the 29/front, 27.5/rear combination, and I think it has merit. The Foes Mixer was the most impressive handling of the bunch. The most prevalent benefit seems to be that the front wheel holds and tracks a better line around corners. Another is that you can ride a little farther forward on the bike while descending, which makes it easier and quicker to react to changes.

Converting to a larger front wheel will dictate some changes in your Rallon's geometry. Because you didn't specify size, I'll assume that you own a medium. A 160-millimeter 29er fork and a wheel with a 2.3 Maxxis Minion tire will raise your handlebar 38 millimeters, raise your bottom bracket 12.5 millimeters, and slacken your head tube angle by 1.8 degrees (these are rounded numbers). That seems like a huge change for a bike that you admit is already a great handling machine. I'd suggest a 150-millimeter fork instead. The larger front wheel will more than make up for the reduction in travel, and you'll end up with a one-degree slacker head angle, and a 9-millimeter increase in your BB height. Orbea set the Rallon's BB pretty low, so that extra 9 millimeters should not be a destabilizing factor. And, who knows, you may enjoy being able to pedal without banging your pedals every 50 meters.

You already have a 29er, so I'd suggest you first switch forks and see how the transplant works before making the sizable investment in a 29-inch wheel and a new Pike. Be sure to remove at least 10 millimeters of spacers from below the stem to maintain some semblance of your original stack height. Give yourself some time to get used to your "new" bike before you pass judgement on its handling. Riding with a larger front wheel is a different sensation. RC


FOES Mixer
The Foes Mixer has a 27.5" rear and 29" front wheel - a combination that produced a very responsive chassis that was stable at almost any speed.



What Tire Pressure Gauge?

Question: @JHollowell says in the Bikes, Parts, and Gear forum: What does everyone use to check air pressure in Presta valved tires? I bought the SKS digital gauge and it was junk, or at least the one I got was. Worked fine on Schrader but wouldn't give me a reading on the Presta valves, so I sent it back.


bigquotesI went longer than I should have without owning a tire pressure gauge. I'd convinced myself that all those years of wrenching had turned my hands into the only gauges I needed, but then tires and rims began to get wider, and ideal pressure window began to get a little narrower. My current go-to gauge is the Topeak SmartGauge D2. It has a swiveling head with an easy-to-read screen, can quickly be switched to work with Presta or Shrader valves, and the battery life has been impressive.

As a backup, I use an analog Meiser Accu-Gage. It's about half the price of the Topeak, doesn't require batteries, and it'll measure in half-pound increments if you really feel like dorking out. As with any pressure gauge, it's best to try and use the same one as often as possible for consistency's sake. Mike Kazimer



Tire gauges
The Topeak SmartGauge D2 and the Meiser AccuGage are both worthy options.


Have some unresolved tech questions? Jump in the Pinkbike Forum and we'll look to answer it for next time.

Must Read This Week
2018 Canyon Spectral - First Ride
63710 views
Spengle's One-Piece Carbon Enduro Wheels - First Look
63492 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: Yeti Lawwill DH6
53825 views
2017 Pinkbike Awards - Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
49022 views
MUST WATCH: Wade Simmons Crushes Old School Cool in 'Pipedream' - Video
47823 views
IMBA Opposes Bill to Allow Mountain Bikes in Wilderness
38923 views
Wheel Love - 50to01's Zany Full Length Film
34157 views
DMR Sled - Review
33435 views

12 Comments

  • + 5
 I've had my topeak smarthead gauge since about 2005, and it's still rocking. Still on the same battery too.
  • + 1
 The battery last longer than the O-ring if you consistently check air shocks with Schrader valves
  • + 1
 Mismatched wheels is not that unusual, Dirtbikes have been that way for decades. Typically they are a 18"R/21"F but I've had 17"/21" and 18"/23" bikes too. A lot of MX bikes are 17"/21". You can't quite directly compare sizes as the aspect ratios on the tires are much different but still.
  • + 2
 I can't accurately gauge the pressure of making the first comment, but there's a lot.
  • + 2
 Did you think of that pun at the BAR?
  • + 1
 Baring such pressure, would you still be inflated about it? Hard to gauge.
  • + 1
 This thread is going to be atmospheric!
  • - 3
 Pinkbike needs to get a grip, 29 front with a 27.5 rear WTF!
  • + 1
 To be fair to come up with a good pun you do find yourself under a lot of pressure
  • + 1
 The topeak gauge is the gauge I use. The O-ring in the end of the head wears out quickly.
  • + 2
 The pressure of having mismatched wheels is driving me bonkers.......
  • + 1
 Chris porter experiment?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.037203
Mobile Version of Website