Ask Pinkbike: Mismatched Wheels, and What Pressure Gauge?

You already have a 29er, so I'd suggest you first switch forks and see how the transplant works before making the sizable investment in a 29-inch wheel and a new Pike. Be sure to remove at least 10 millimeters of spacers from below the stem to maintain some semblance of your original stack height. Give yourself some time to get used to your "new" bike before you pass judgement on its handling. Riding with a larger front wheel is a different sensation. Your concept is intriguing. I've ridden three different bikes with the 29/front, 27.5/rear combination, and I think it has merit. The Foes Mixer was the most impressive handling of the bunch. The most prevalent benefit seems to be that the front wheel holds and tracks a better line around corners. Another is that you can ride a little farther forward on the bike while descending, which makes it easier and quicker to react to changes.Converting to a larger front wheel will dictate some changes in your Rallon's geometry. Because you didn't specify size, I'll assume that you own a medium. A 160-millimeter 29er fork and a wheel with a 2.3 Maxxis Minion tire will raise your handlebar 38 millimeters, raise your bottom bracket 12.5 millimeters, and slacken your head tube angle by 1.8 degrees (these are rounded numbers). That seems like a huge change for a bike that you admit is already a great handling machine. I'd suggest a 150-millimeter fork instead. The larger front wheel will more than make up for the reduction in travel, and you'll end up with a one-degree slacker head angle, and a 9-millimeter increase in your BB height. Orbea set the Rallon's BB pretty low, so that extra 9 millimeters should not be a destabilizing factor. And, who knows, you may enjoy being able to pedal without banging your pedals every 50 meters.You already have a 29er, so I'd suggest you first switch forks and see how the transplant works before making the sizable investment in a 29-inch wheel and a new Pike. Be sure to remove at least 10 millimeters of spacers from below the stem to maintain some semblance of your original stack height. Give yourself some time to get used to your "new" bike before you pass judgement on its handling. Riding with a larger front wheel is a different sensation. — RC