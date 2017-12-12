Ask Pinkbike: Mismatched Wheels, and What Pressure Gauge?

Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented. Converting to a 29" Front Wheel Question:
blackmountainsrider asks in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: I'm toying with the idea of trying a 29 wheel on the front of my 650b Orbea Rallon. I love this bike. It's fast and composed already, but I love the big wheels on my XC bike (Whyte T129). I was wondering if anyone on here has tried anything similar? I can see it being the best of both worlds. The Orbea currently runs a 160mm fork with a very low BB. My issue is whether to get a 160 or 150mm-travel air shaft to try in my 29er pike. It will only really be used for 'enduro' type riding, where I'm not bothered about speed on the ups or easy flat sections.
The 2016 Orbea Rallon featured 27.5" wheels and spot-on geometry for aggressive riding. Could a 29" front wheel improve it?
|Your concept is intriguing. I've ridden three different bikes with the 29/front, 27.5/rear combination, and I think it has merit. The Foes Mixer was the most impressive handling of the bunch. The most prevalent benefit seems to be that the front wheel holds and tracks a better line around corners. Another is that you can ride a little farther forward on the bike while descending, which makes it easier and quicker to react to changes.
Converting to a larger front wheel will dictate some changes in your Rallon's geometry. Because you didn't specify size, I'll assume that you own a medium. A 160-millimeter 29er fork and a wheel with a 2.3 Maxxis Minion tire will raise your handlebar 38 millimeters, raise your bottom bracket 12.5 millimeters, and slacken your head tube angle by 1.8 degrees (these are rounded numbers). That seems like a huge change for a bike that you admit is already a great handling machine. I'd suggest a 150-millimeter fork instead. The larger front wheel will more than make up for the reduction in travel, and you'll end up with a one-degree slacker head angle, and a 9-millimeter increase in your BB height. Orbea set the Rallon's BB pretty low, so that extra 9 millimeters should not be a destabilizing factor. And, who knows, you may enjoy being able to pedal without banging your pedals every 50 meters.
You already have a 29er, so I'd suggest you first switch forks and see how the transplant works before making the sizable investment in a 29-inch wheel and a new Pike. Be sure to remove at least 10 millimeters of spacers from below the stem to maintain some semblance of your original stack height. Give yourself some time to get used to your "new" bike before you pass judgement on its handling. Riding with a larger front wheel is a different sensation.— RC
The Foes Mixer has a 27.5" rear and 29" front wheel - a combination that produced a very responsive chassis that was stable at almost any speed.
What Tire Pressure Gauge? Question: @JHollowell
says in the Bikes, Parts, and Gear forum: What does everyone use to check air pressure in Presta valved tires? I bought the SKS digital gauge and it was junk, or at least the one I got was. Worked fine on Schrader but wouldn't give me a reading on the Presta valves, so I sent it back.
|I went longer than I should have without owning a tire pressure gauge. I'd convinced myself that all those years of wrenching had turned my hands into the only gauges I needed, but then tires and rims began to get wider, and ideal pressure window began to get a little narrower. My current go-to gauge is the Topeak SmartGauge D2. It has a swiveling head with an easy-to-read screen, can quickly be switched to work with Presta or Shrader valves, and the battery life has been impressive.
As a backup, I use an analog Meiser Accu-Gage. It's about half the price of the Topeak, doesn't require batteries, and it'll measure in half-pound increments if you really feel like dorking out. As with any pressure gauge, it's best to try and use the same one as often as possible for consistency's sake.— Mike Kazimer
The Topeak SmartGauge D2 and the Meiser AccuGage are both worthy options.
