Ask Pinkbike: Over-Forking, Missing Bolts & Anti-Squat Energy

Will-narayan asked, in a pretty extensive post, about the idea that if energy is lost to heat in the damper due to pedal bob, then wouldn't the forces of anti-squat also rob the same energy and make it harder to pedal. It's a really interesting question. One that can get very deep into physics quickly and to have a definitive answer needs a good dose of calculation, and assumption, to come out with numbers behind the answer.Rather than have the idea that with anti-squat a bike would be harder to pedal, let's say that the amount of energy input into the bike system is fixed, and look at where it could be lost to instead of what you really want, the bike going forwards.A bike with a lot of pedal bob, potentially because of very low anti-squat levels, would indeed have some of the rider input energy lost in compressing the shock when you try to accelerate forwards. While the acceleration might be the same as a bike with higher anti-squat, the reaction of the system due to the acceleration and ensuing load transfer would be very different.A bike with enough anti-squat to counteract the tendency to squat due to the load transfer would also need some energy taken from the rider to have this. The load transfer due to the acceleration still happens, just that it results in less or no squat. The response from the bike due to the acceleration is then very different to a bike with lots of pedal bob.Physically quantifying how much energy is taken from the rider in each case is something I haven't done, unfortunately. I'd need the assistance from some of the bigger minds in the bike industry to have accurate numbers and so a good comparison.But overall, it's more favourable to have a bike that doesn't bob excessively when we pedal. Having had the chance to ride bikes with removable idlers, and so have the exact same bike and setup just with altered chain lines and anti-squat amounts, I can say with complete confidence that it was a lot more exhausting riding around on the bike with drastically reduced anti-squat. So much of the energy invested in the system was spent in squashing the suspension rather than going in the direction I wanted to go.We've already looked a lot at anti-squat in our Enginerding article , and there will be more in the future on different topics. But your comparison of the two scenarios and energy lost is something that we'll look at calculating and definitively commenting on.