Ask Pinkbike: Over-Forking, Missing Bolts & Anti-Squat Energy

Over-Forking Geometry ChangesQuestion: @lyfcycles
asks in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country Forum
: Are there any hard numbers on what over forking a bike by 10mm does to the geometry, HA, BB height, STA etc? I'm looking at picking up a 2020 Top Fuel 8 but immediately replacing the fork. Trek says the frame is designed to be able to take a 130 and since I'm buying a fork anyway I thought maybe I'd get a 34 and just have the air springs for 120 and 130. Just trying to get an idea on how much it is going to slack out the HA and STA mostly.
|Long forking is brilliant. More party up front and potentially more aggressive geometry come from it. But it really depends on the bike's standard geometry as to whether it will work and how much it would change the geometry by.
Taking a standard 2020 Trek Top Fuel 8, there's a Rock Shox Recon Gold RL fork with 46mm offset. This is actually a little different in dimensions as to what Trek state in their geometry of the bike. They quote a 44mm offset, which points at the bike being designed around a Fox fork.
Rock Shox and Fox don't always have the same dimensions for forks with the same travel, and in the case of the 120mm forks the Rock Shox is a shorter axle to crown with a longer offset. So, truth be told, the geometry on your bike as you got it is ever so slightly different to that quoted. That's nitpicking, though, and only makes the head and seat angles 0.1 degrees steeper and changes the rear, stack, bottom bracket height and wheelbase by a single millimeter.
Adding in the 130mm travel 34 changes things a bit more, and guessing that you'd be buying a standard 34, rather than the Step Cast version, which isn't available in 130mm travel, you'd actually have a fairly efficient packaging of 130mm travel in a small axle to crown.
Statically, no rider on the bike, comparing your exact bike spec to a 130mm travel Fox 34 your head and seat angles would slacken half a degree, your BB would raise by 4mm, your reach would get 6mm shorter and your stack would increase 5mm.
For setup, if you took the same 15% fork sag between 120mm and 130mm travel you'd lose 1mm more due to it, but the extra 8mm of fork is still big enough to give a geometry change.
Those are all relatively small changes, but if you're in-tune with your bike then they could be something that you might pick up. Over the top of 10mm more party that is.
Long-forking bikes is a common scenario, although, depending on the bike, the geometry changes that arise from it can be good or bad.
Bolts and StuffQuestion: @recklessrye
asks in the Downhill Forum
: Does anyone out there have any clues as to where to find those specific bolts for older bike, without having to call every local bike shop. In particular, I need a rear pivot bolt for a 2006 Norco B-Line. It’s sad because otherwise the bike is in good shape and would be great to save for my youngest son.
|Brands would normally have to keep a bunch of spares for bikes that were produced within the last five years. But, given that your bike is from 2006 it's pretty far out of that period. You mentioned not wanting to call every local bike shop, but I'd still recommend trying the Norco dealer closest to you. If they don't have the part in stock, it's possible they could order it in for you, or at least provide you with the exact dimensions.
Failing that, if it's the rear pivot bolt that you're after, you could take the bolt out from the other side down to a machine shop and either see about an existing standard bolt that could fit for the length, diameter, thread and head. Worst case, I imagine they could machine up a new bolt, although it would be the most expensive option.
Once upon a time, while out on holiday in France, the same bolt fell out of my Intense M1, and myself and a bunch of friends managed to find a standard bolt that fit like a dream. It came from the back of a road sign of all places. So, there might be a standard option out there for you.
Failing that, perhaps one of the Pinkbike readers out there has exactly what you need?
Keeping old bikes like this 2006 Norco B-line going is a worthy endeavor, but getting hold of specific parts or hardware can be really tricky with these older generation bikes.
Anti-Squat & Waste of EnergyQuestion: @Will-narayan
asks in the Mechanic's Lounge Forum
: Is having anti-squat as much a waste of energy as pedal bob?
|Will-narayan asked, in a pretty extensive post, about the idea that if energy is lost to heat in the damper due to pedal bob, then wouldn't the forces of anti-squat also rob the same energy and make it harder to pedal. It's a really interesting question. One that can get very deep into physics quickly and to have a definitive answer needs a good dose of calculation, and assumption, to come out with numbers behind the answer.
Rather than have the idea that with anti-squat a bike would be harder to pedal, let's say that the amount of energy input into the bike system is fixed, and look at where it could be lost to instead of what you really want, the bike going forwards.
A bike with a lot of pedal bob, potentially because of very low anti-squat levels, would indeed have some of the rider input energy lost in compressing the shock when you try to accelerate forwards. While the acceleration might be the same as a bike with higher anti-squat, the reaction of the system due to the acceleration and ensuing load transfer would be very different.
A bike with enough anti-squat to counteract the tendency to squat due to the load transfer would also need some energy taken from the rider to have this. The load transfer due to the acceleration still happens, just that it results in less or no squat. The response from the bike due to the acceleration is then very different to a bike with lots of pedal bob.
Physically quantifying how much energy is taken from the rider in each case is something I haven't done, unfortunately. I'd need the assistance from some of the bigger minds in the bike industry to have accurate numbers and so a good comparison.
But overall, it's more favourable to have a bike that doesn't bob excessively when we pedal. Having had the chance to ride bikes with removable idlers, and so have the exact same bike and setup just with altered chain lines and anti-squat amounts, I can say with complete confidence that it was a lot more exhausting riding around on the bike with drastically reduced anti-squat. So much of the energy invested in the system was spent in squashing the suspension rather than going in the direction I wanted to go.
We've already looked a lot at anti-squat in our Enginerding article, and there will be more in the future on different topics. But your comparison of the two scenarios and energy lost is something that we'll look at calculating and definitively commenting on.
Anti-squat is one way of combating the effects of load transfer when we accelerate, but it does need some energy to do it. But how much energy compared to that lost in suspension bob on a bike with low levels of anti-squat?
