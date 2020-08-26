Ask Pinkbike: Tire Sealant, Trunnion Shocks, Spoke Lengths, Fork Steerers & Insect Repellent





So then, onto pressing. While I'm certain none of the fork manufacturers will tell you it's the way to go, it is possible and there are companies out there offering this service. RSF Suspension in the UK, Honey Suspension in Barcelona, CJ Suspension and Shockcraft Suspension in New Zealand are at least some of the places I've seen this being done. ND Tuned are a Portugese company making aftermarket steerer tubes, and they could be a good point of call for finding a suspension shop close to you that could offer this service. Or perhaps people in the comments can help with American suspension shops that would offer this service.



Each method is going to have a price associated with it, and once you've got an idea of how much each one costs then you can make a decision on the best route to go for changing your steerer tube.

Before we get onto pressing out the steerer, it would also be an option to buy a new steerer crown unit. Then you'd have a completely fresh and uncut steerer and the bonus is that your fork would get a rebuild with fresh oil to boot. You can find the SCUs online at many different outlets, or even sometimes in the Pinkbike BuySell for a bit cheaper, but it's definitely possible to get hold of a new one through your local RockShox dealer. And if you're curious, you can also use the SCU to play around with a different fork offset if that's something that takes your fancy. Prices do vary where you look, but you're looking at around $370