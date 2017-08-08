Ask Pinkbike: Tubeless Setup, Cleat Trouble, Wide Tires

I've had plenty of good ' 'tubeless tantrums' when a stubborn tire refuses to seat and seal up, and the sight of sealant all over the place and tired arms from working a floor pump as fast as possible isn't an uncommon one for many riders. There are a few tricks that can make this sometimes frustrating job a bit easier, though, with there being two important things to remember: the tighter the tire fits on the rim, the easier it'll be to seat, and the quicker you can get air into the tire, the quicker it'll seat.



The shape of the rim bed and its actual diameter - which can vary by a few millimeters - are major factors in how difficult or easy a tubeless job is. If a tire needs to fit a bit tighter on a rim, I'll often use Gorilla Tape (you can find it at most hardware stores) as tubeless rim tape, and I might even do two or three complete wraps around the rim to artificially create a tighter fit between it and the tire. Too much tape and you'll have trouble getting the tire on or off, however. The other trick is to use a reservoir pump that stores and releases a charge of air all at once, along with a tubeless valve stem that has a removable core. Taking the core out when initially seating the tire allows the air to rush into it much quicker than if it had to pass through the valve first.

— Mike Levy