Ask Pinkbike: A Stubborn Dropper Post, Riding At High Altitude & Geeking Out On Race Results

Stubborn Dropper Post Question:
SuperDucky asks in the All-Mountain and Cross-Country Forum
: I recently bought a used Giant Trance Advanced SX from 2014, and the dropper will not fully extend. It will only fully extend when I hold the lever and pull it up. I tried loosening the seat collar and cleaning the post. Any other suggestions on how to fix it? And, if the price is too high to fix it, should I just get a new dropper, like the RockShox Reverb?
|Giant Contact Switch dropper posts have simple internal mechanisms, powered by a replaceable cartridge. If you have average mechanical skills, you can fix your post for the cost of a new cartridge - about $60 USD. Here's a link to the User Manual, which clearly explains the post's internals. Oddly, replacement cartridges are not easy to find on Giant's website, but they are readily available on the web, where you will also find a number of how-to videos as well.—RC
Riding at High Altitude?Question:
Pinkbike user @MoonQuake
asked this question in the Fitness, Training & Health forum: I was wondering if anyone here had experience with riding at high altitude and how fit one needs to be to do so. I'll be touring in Switzerland in June and while there on a day off, I figured I'd rent a bike and hit the trails in the Swiss Alps. Rothorn-Zermatt and the like. But the high altitude and lesser oxygen have me worried.
I'm not a professional rider nor super fit. I have a bit of excess weight and I don't bike extensively. 10-15 kilometers every other day in the summer. So should I be concerned, should I avoid it, or should I pace myself once I'm there?
|I used to work at a ski shop in Crested Butte, Colorado, elevation 9898', and inevitably, at least once a winter, I'd look up from my bench to see a tourist who'd recently arrived from the lowlands of Texas looking a little green around the gills. Next would come the question, “Mister, where's the bathroom?”, usually followed by a pile of vomit on the shop floor. Ah, the good old days.
Anyways, back to your question. Yes, you should definitely go for a ride while you're in the Swiss Alps, and yes, you should be aware of how your body reacts to the higher altitude, especially if the location you're visiting is over 8,000 feet (2438 meters). A headache, nausea, or vomiting can all be signs of altitude sickness, so pay attention to how you're feeling; sometimes descending to a town that's at a slightly lower elevation can be all that's necessary for the symptoms to subside.
It's important to stay hydrated – drink more water than you normally would, and go easy on the alcohol. Also keep in mind that you'll likely get out of breath much more easily when you start to exert yourself. Take your time, don't try to push yourself too hard, and you should be fine. Although it takes a few weeks for your body to fully acclimate, you'll likely start to feel better after only a few days at a higher altitude.
—Mike Kazimer
Results Website?Question:
Pinkbike user @Randomscruff
asked this question in the Downhill Forum:
Could someone point me in the direction of the website that has all the riders results? The site I'm thinking of had the results displayed with a line graph and, if I remember rightly, what percentage they were off the win.
| www.rootsandrain.com is the website you're after and is a great resource for checking results, seeing if you beat your mates and for checking winning margins in the new "Finish Spread" page. You can also click on your name and profile and find any photographs that were taken of you at events and buy them in hi-res straight from the photographer. The site is continuously updated, and if you are a race organizer with results from years gone by they will still be added to the site if you use the contact page.
There is also a new kid on the block as of last week, the worldcup.eliotjackson.com blog page promises all the stats for those who want to get really geeky. The page is in its infancy, but Eliot is on it and should provide all the numbers you need after a heavy weekend of World Cup racing.—Paul Aston
Does New Brakes Mean New Rotors?Question:
Pinkbike user @noah1991
asked this question in the Bikes, Parts, and Gear forum: I'm in the market for new brakes and was wondering if you need to buy new rotors at the same time, or are rotors interchangeable? I currently have SRAM Level brakes and am looking at either SRAM Guides or TRP Quadiem brakes. Should I also buy new rotors in either case or in both cases?
|I think this is a question a lot of us have had and there are a lot of opinions. In your case, it's more of a what you can do vs. what you should do.
Can you run different rotors with different manufacturer's brakes? Yes, in some cases. Should you? Ehh... It's not the best idea. Here's why: Almost every manufacturer has a slightly different rotor thickness and they design and engineer their brakes and pads to work best with their own rotors. Plus, mixing and matching safety equipment (brakes) is never a good idea since it could hamper performance. If you're going to drop money on new brakes to increase performance, then just go ahead and get new rotors too for the best performance.
If you're planning on purchasing new brakes that are from the same manufacturer, it's a great time to install fresh rotors unless the ones you currently have are in good shape AND you're using the same pad compound, as the material from your pads being bedded into the rotor is what is helping you stop. Rotors do take some time to reach full potential once you install them (that's why you bed them in before your first ride) so if the rotors are in good shape and you don't have deep grooves, discoloration on the edges of the rotor, or they're making noise (which usually indicates they're toast) you'll likely be ok with keeping them in that situation.
For reference: EWS mechanic Kyle Hayes goes with a 2-1 formula most of the time, changing brake pads twice for every time he swaps out the rotor. For racers like Jared Graves, he'll change rotors every time he changes pads to keep performance at top levels. While most of us probably don't need to be nearly that obsessive, it underscores the importance of rotors to the system.
—Daniel Sapp
I spent a whole day trying to get my rotors back to their best using alcohol and a torch but gave up after 3 sets of batteries and a drunk dial to my ex-wife.
And I don't spend the extra $$$ because I have a pile of Ice Tech rotors that were on sale that I'm burning my way through. I may not like Shimano's brakes, but I don't have any complaints about their rotors.
I hit crested butte, steamboat & tressle before heading to Moab mast year with some friends.
The only stop we made between landing in Denver to hitting the 12500 ft was the dispensary. Didn't die or anything but would take it easier next time.
I have heard that the air in the suspension fork will heat up thus changing its pressure causing it to feel inconsistent throughout a run. so people say coil is better because it stays consistent.
So why don't they charge a fork with nitrogen. In aviation struts and tires are filled with nitrogen, this keeps it from changing pressure due to different altitudes and temperatures.
So why not run nitrogen?
The expense and access if definitely the issue. And definitely not dangerous... our atmosphere is already around 70% nitogren.
Aviation uses nitrogen because compressed air invariable contains water vapor, which freezes at altitude and can cause all sorts of issues in valves and seals. Also, removing oxygen helps with corrosion and flammability issues.
You can run nitrogen if you want, it's not going to hurt anything. It's just air is free, and while nitrogen is cheap, it's costs more than free.
