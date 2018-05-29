PINKBIKE TECH

Ask Pinkbike: A Stubborn Dropper Post, Riding At High Altitude & Geeking Out On Race Results

May 29, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Ask Pinkbike Header

Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.



Stubborn Dropper Post

Question: SuperDucky asks in the All-Mountain and Cross-Country Forum: I recently bought a used Giant Trance Advanced SX from 2014, and the dropper will not fully extend. It will only fully extend when I hold the lever and pull it up. I tried loosening the seat collar and cleaning the post. Any other suggestions on how to fix it? And, if the price is too high to fix it, should I just get a new dropper, like the RockShox Reverb?


bigquotesGiant Contact Switch dropper posts have simple internal mechanisms, powered by a replaceable cartridge. If you have average mechanical skills, you can fix your post for the cost of a new cartridge - about $60 USD. Here's a link to the User Manual, which clearly explains the post's internals. Oddly, replacement cartridges are not easy to find on Giant's website, but they are readily available on the web, where you will also find a number of how-to videos as well.RC

Giant Contact Switch dropper post
Giant's Contact Switch dropper posts are both reliable and user-serviceable.



Riding at High Altitude?

Question: Pinkbike user @MoonQuake asked this question in the Fitness, Training & Health forum: I was wondering if anyone here had experience with riding at high altitude and how fit one needs to be to do so. I'll be touring in Switzerland in June and while there on a day off, I figured I'd rent a bike and hit the trails in the Swiss Alps. Rothorn-Zermatt and the like. But the high altitude and lesser oxygen have me worried.

I'm not a professional rider nor super fit. I have a bit of excess weight and I don't bike extensively. 10-15 kilometers every other day in the summer. So should I be concerned, should I avoid it, or should I pace myself once I'm there?

bigquotesI used to work at a ski shop in Crested Butte, Colorado, elevation 9898', and inevitably, at least once a winter, I'd look up from my bench to see a tourist who'd recently arrived from the lowlands of Texas looking a little green around the gills. Next would come the question, “Mister, where's the bathroom?”, usually followed by a pile of vomit on the shop floor. Ah, the good old days.

Anyways, back to your question. Yes, you should definitely go for a ride while you're in the Swiss Alps, and yes, you should be aware of how your body reacts to the higher altitude, especially if the location you're visiting is over 8,000 feet (2438 meters). A headache, nausea, or vomiting can all be signs of altitude sickness, so pay attention to how you're feeling; sometimes descending to a town that's at a slightly lower elevation can be all that's necessary for the symptoms to subside.

It's important to stay hydrated – drink more water than you normally would, and go easy on the alcohol. Also keep in mind that you'll likely get out of breath much more easily when you start to exert yourself. Take your time, don't try to push yourself too hard, and you should be fine. Although it takes a few weeks for your body to fully acclimate, you'll likely start to feel better after only a few days at a higher altitude.

Mike Kazimer


A Journey Through Colorado s Trail Diversity - Alpine meadows to red desert
Sometimes, it's not only the scenery that'll take your breath away. Photo: Ross Bell




Results Website?

Question: Pinkbike user @Randomscruff asked this question in the Downhill Forum: Could someone point me in the direction of the website that has all the riders results? The site I'm thinking of had the results displayed with a line graph and, if I remember rightly, what percentage they were off the win.


bigquotes www.rootsandrain.com is the website you're after and is a great resource for checking results, seeing if you beat your mates and for checking winning margins in the new "Finish Spread" page. You can also click on your name and profile and find any photographs that were taken of you at events and buy them in hi-res straight from the photographer. The site is continuously updated, and if you are a race organizer with results from years gone by they will still be added to the site if you use the contact page.

There is also a new kid on the block as of last week, the worldcup.eliotjackson.com blog page promises all the stats for those who want to get really geeky. The page is in its infancy, but Eliot is on it and should provide all the numbers you need after a heavy weekend of World Cup racing.Paul Aston

Roots and Rain Images
World Cup Stats by Eliot Jackson



Does New Brakes Mean New Rotors?

Question: Pinkbike user @noah1991 asked this question in the Bikes, Parts, and Gear forum: I'm in the market for new brakes and was wondering if you need to buy new rotors at the same time, or are rotors interchangeable? I currently have SRAM Level brakes and am looking at either SRAM Guides or TRP Quadiem brakes. Should I also buy new rotors in either case or in both cases?

bigquotesI think this is a question a lot of us have had and there are a lot of opinions. In your case, it's more of a what you can do vs. what you should do.

Can you run different rotors with different manufacturer's brakes? Yes, in some cases. Should you? Ehh... It's not the best idea. Here's why: Almost every manufacturer has a slightly different rotor thickness and they design and engineer their brakes and pads to work best with their own rotors. Plus, mixing and matching safety equipment (brakes) is never a good idea since it could hamper performance. If you're going to drop money on new brakes to increase performance, then just go ahead and get new rotors too for the best performance.

If you're planning on purchasing new brakes that are from the same manufacturer, it's a great time to install fresh rotors unless the ones you currently have are in good shape AND you're using the same pad compound, as the material from your pads being bedded into the rotor is what is helping you stop. Rotors do take some time to reach full potential once you install them (that's why you bed them in before your first ride) so if the rotors are in good shape and you don't have deep grooves, discoloration on the edges of the rotor, or they're making noise (which usually indicates they're toast) you'll likely be ok with keeping them in that situation.

For reference: EWS mechanic Kyle Hayes goes with a 2-1 formula most of the time, changing brake pads twice for every time he swaps out the rotor. For racers like Jared Graves, he'll change rotors every time he changes pads to keep performance at top levels. While most of us probably don't need to be nearly that obsessive, it underscores the importance of rotors to the system.
 
Daniel Sapp


A lot of brake rotors are similar but they aren't exactly the same. For the best performance, don't mix your brands.



Have some unresolved tech questions? Jump in the Pinkbike Forum and we'll look to answer it for next time.

Must Read This Week
First Look: Shimano's New XTR is More Than Just 12-Speed
110457 views
Spotted: New Shimano XTR
108681 views
Spotted: New Santa Cruz V10?
68752 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk’s Contra - Video
67081 views
XTR 9100 is Here - How Did it Remain So Secret?
64147 views
Review: Cannondale Lefty Ocho Fork
55791 views
3 Bike Checks From Round 1 of the Raon L'Etape Enduro Series
54084 views
Opening Weekend Survey 2018: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
48228 views

27 Comments

  • + 13
 Sorry what?? I have never worn out a rotor. Contamination being the only reason to ever replace one. And since when aren't they compatible with other brands? What about aftermarket discs then? Obviously they work fine as I have done it myself. Not sure I agree with this one.
  • + 7
 Or bending one.... Just adding to reasons to replace. Also, the calipers auto adjust to thickness... pads wear and become thinner, so why would rotor thickness matter?
  • + 4
 I agree that rotors can be swapped between brands easily, but you've never worn one out? Do you just not use your brakes at all?
  • + 5
 @eswebster: rotor thickness matters because once the rotors are too thin, they can warp or fail very easily, and in the case of icetech rotors, you could be braking on aluminum instead of steel. A micrometer is necessary to measure rotor thickness, calipers can't measure the centre of the rotor, which is what needs to be measured.
  • + 4
 They can't always be swapped, and if your dropping 400 on some hope DH brakes why the hell not spend the extra 100 or so @tsheep:
  • + 3
 Contamination is the last reason to swap rotors, can be easily fixed with a grinder or alcohol and a torch. They bend, that's why I've gone through so many
  • + 1
 @tsheep: ever tryed using maguras in anything maguras, they don't fit, also Sram centreline rotors are shit in Shimano brakes... If you use from new most brands can be mixed apart from maguras
  • + 3
 @eswebster: All rotors have a minimum thickness. Unless you're running organic pads in completely dry and clean (ie: not dusty) conditions, eventually it's going to wear down below than minimum. We're talking like 1.9mm to 1.5mm, so it's not exactly easily visible, but a decent inspection will reveal a small ledge from the rotor into the support arms. You can even feel it if you drag a fingernail across.
  • + 10
 @gjedijoe:

I spent a whole day trying to get my rotors back to their best using alcohol and a torch but gave up after 3 sets of batteries and a drunk dial to my ex-wife.
  • + 2
 Rotors certainly do wear out. I’ve seen ice tech rotors where the outer layer of steel started to peel after the aluminum core was reached. I’ve seen rotors where the brake track was concave from use so new pads didn’t fully contact the rotor until those new pads were worn down which they did more quickly as only the outermost edges were being used until the pad mated with the concave surface. Most modern brakes use small reservoirs and as the pad and roto wears you find the lever reach gets closer to the bar because once you reach the limits of oil volume the pistons don’t come out far enough. At least that’s what I’ve concluded based on my use.
  • + 3
 @gjedijoe: Apparently there are some combos that don't work (see @Scotj009's comment about Maguras), but I've freely swapped Shimano, Hope, and Formula rotors without any issues.

And I don't spend the extra $$$ because I have a pile of Ice Tech rotors that were on sale that I'm burning my way through. I may not like Shimano's brakes, but I don't have any complaints about their rotors.
  • + 5
 Risk of altitude illness and the progression of symptoms of acute mountain sickness (AMS) and injury beyond that are not so much due to the final altitude reached, but the rate of your ascent. Colorado is a very high risk example, considering folks often come from sea level to Denver (5280') and immediately drive to ski resorts (base areas on average are at 8-10,000') and from there take a lift of gondola to 12-13,000'+. Prevention is key and as Mike mentioned, hydration is extremely important. In addition to going easy with alcohol, avoid diuretics (caffeine being one). Acclimation with regards to how short-of -reath or out-of-shape you feel will won't be accomplished in the span of a short vacation, but the physiologic changes that occur to offset your risk of altitude illness will happen within three days given you don't continue ascending. Here's a link to some good resources: www.altitudemedicine.org
  • + 1
 one more for staying hydrated, it's crucial. really pace yourself, too, especially on the ascent. personally, i never got much relief from oxygen canisters, but they're out there, along with some other random remedies. i tried to ride the day after i moved to summit county, CO. it was funny.
  • + 3
 Can confirm.

I hit crested butte, steamboat & tressle before heading to Moab mast year with some friends.

The only stop we made between landing in Denver to hitting the 12500 ft was the dispensary. Didn't die or anything but would take it easier next time.
  • + 7
 When I have a problem with my dropper extending I just pull out a photo of a “Unno Ever”, problem sorted, booooiiinnnng
  • + 2
 high altitude never gets easier - you just get faster up there. This is what I have determined after living in CO for 4 years after spending the prior 30+ years in NY
  • + 1
 wouldnt be having issues with a stubborn dropper post once you came to terms with the fact that its a useless mechanical on your bike. Extends post for climb = still stands up.
  • + 3
 I change my pads three times a year, which mean rotors at least once per year, what am I a dentist.
  • + 0
 I've got a question:

I have heard that the air in the suspension fork will heat up thus changing its pressure causing it to feel inconsistent throughout a run. so people say coil is better because it stays consistent.

So why don't they charge a fork with nitrogen. In aviation struts and tires are filled with nitrogen, this keeps it from changing pressure due to different altitudes and temperatures.

So why not run nitrogen?
  • + 0
 Expensive. Dangerous. Some Shocks already have nitrogen charges not aware of any forks though, unless someone wants to enlighten me!
  • + 6
 Because the average person doesn't have the equipment needed to pressurize forks or tires with nitrogen, and forks and tires are the kind of things you want to be able to easily vary the pressure in.
  • + 1
 @Scotj009: [Some] Fox shocks use nitrogen in the IFP chamber, for the same reasons @rockchomper mentioned, but not the main spring chamber.

The expense and access if definitely the issue. And definitely not dangerous... our atmosphere is already around 70% nitogren.
  • + 2
 That's kind of a half-truth. The air in a airspring will heat rapidly when compressed, but will then cool rapidly as it re-extends. The main factor for the heating of an airspring is the heating from friction around the airspring piston, which I imagine is a very minor effect given how well lubricated they are.
  • + 3
 Half of the point of air in the shock is that its easy to adjust and change to your preference if you go with nitrogen you might as well just go coil
  • + 8
 Air is 78% nitrogen already. Both air and nitrogen will change pressure with heating, as all gasses will. Using pure nitrogen in racing tires is done because it eliminates the other partial pressure elements (oxygen, CO2) that have slightly different expansion rates than nitrogen and make for a (slightly) less predictable system. So when F1 cars are messing with 2 tenths of a PSI in their tires, they prefer to only have one gas to deal with.

Aviation uses nitrogen because compressed air invariable contains water vapor, which freezes at altitude and can cause all sorts of issues in valves and seals. Also, removing oxygen helps with corrosion and flammability issues.

You can run nitrogen if you want, it's not going to hurt anything. It's just air is free, and while nitrogen is cheap, it's costs more than free.
  • + 1
 www.pinkbike.com/news/brew-nitro-shox-sea-otter.html
  • - 1
 I don’t agree with the changing of the rotors. What a money grab!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035581
Mobile Version of Website