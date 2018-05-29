Ask Pinkbike: A Stubborn Dropper Post, Riding At High Altitude & Geeking Out On Race Results

I think this is a question a lot of us have had and there are a lot of opinions. In your case, it's more of a what you can do vs. what you should do.



Can you run different rotors with different manufacturer's brakes? Yes, in some cases. Should you? Ehh... It's not the best idea. Here's why: Almost every manufacturer has a slightly different rotor thickness and they design and engineer their brakes and pads to work best with their own rotors. Plus, mixing and matching safety equipment (brakes) is never a good idea since it could hamper performance. If you're going to drop money on new brakes to increase performance, then just go ahead and get new rotors too for the best performance.



If you're planning on purchasing new brakes that are from the same manufacturer, it's a great time to install fresh rotors unless the ones you currently have are in good shape AND you're using the same pad compound, as the material from your pads being bedded into the rotor is what is helping you stop. Rotors do take some time to reach full potential once you install them (that's why you bed them in before your first ride) so if the rotors are in good shape and you don't have deep grooves, discoloration on the edges of the rotor, or they're making noise (which usually indicates they're toast) you'll likely be ok with keeping them in that situation.



For reference: EWS mechanic Kyle Hayes goes with a 2-1 formula most of the time, changing brake pads twice for every time he swaps out the rotor. For racers like Jared Graves, he'll change rotors every time he changes pads to keep performance at top levels. While most of us probably don't need to be nearly that obsessive, it underscores the importance of rotors to the system.





— Daniel Sapp