Ask Pinkbike: Adjusting B-Tension, Cutting Forks, Making a Full-Suspension Rigid, & Quieting Loud Hubs

In theory, yes. Should you do it? No. You can obviously bolt a piece of metal in place of a shock and the rear end won't move, but it's not recommended. For one thing, the bike wasn't really designed to handle the forces that would go through it in a fully topped-out position. The point where you run out of suspension travel and your frame becomes rigid is at the bottom, not the top, of the travel. In this sense, the frame is in a very different position at full travel than it would be at zero. Bikes are designed to handle these "rigid" impacts at bottom out. That doesn't mean it'll break, but it does mean that you'll be subjecting it to forces it might not be able to handle.



"But what about a bike with a lock out?" Even when a bike's suspension is locked out, or set up a very stiff spring rate (think putting the max air pressure in a shock) it still has some give. You'll also be altering the bike's geometry, since the rear end will have 0 millimeters of sag. Overall, it's much easier (and safer) to run more air pressure, a stiffer spring, or find a shock with a firm lockout if you're trying to make your bike to ride more like a hardtail.