Ask Pinkbike: AXS Derailleurs, Izzo Shocks, & Brake Caliper Conundrums





As with the TTX2 I reviewed, the TTX1 on the Izzo has a very usable range of adjustment, which makes it possible to fine-tune the damping feel in a meaningful way, but without it becoming over-complicated; the scope to get the setup really wrong is less than it is with some shocks. I was able to get a setup I was happy with, running 28% sag, the high-speed compression in the firmer setting and the low-speed compression near the middle.



On the other hand, the shock fitted to a bike by a manufacturer is usually selected for a reason, and they usually go through several different tunes with the suspension manufacturer to find what works best for the bike. So in general, swapping shocks isn't something I'd recommend lightly.



Based on your comment about the twist-grip lockout I'm assuming you have one of the first-generation ones with the Fox DPS shock. While I haven't ridden the Izzo with that damper, Dan Roberts was impressed with the performance



I think the remote lockout suits the Izzo nicely. Admitedly, the ergonomics of a grip shift lockout and a dropper post lever leave a lot to be desired.

Besides, what struck me most about the Izzo with the TTX1 was how mediocre the pedalling efficiency was for the travel. I was regularly reaching for the climb switch, and if I was going to do a multi-day race, a lockout is not something I would want to forgo. I realise that the twist-grip remote is ergonomically awful, but have you considered swapping to an under-bar remote

As well as reviewing an Ohlins TTX2 air shock on my Privateer 161, Ohlins sent me a YT Izzo to review their RXF 34 fork which was also fitted with an Ohlins' TTX1 air shock. The TTX1 has a smaller volume air can and so is more progressive than the TTX2, which, combined with the Izzo's kinematics, meant I had to fit the smallest volume spacer to get all the travel without too much sag.As with the TTX2 I reviewed, the TTX1 on the Izzo has a very usable range of adjustment, which makes it possible to fine-tune the damping feel in a meaningful way, but without it becoming over-complicated; the scope to get the setup really wrong is less than it is with some shocks. I was able to get a setup I was happy with, running 28% sag, the high-speed compression in the firmer setting and the low-speed compression near the middle.On the other hand, the shock fitted to a bike by a manufacturer is usually selected for a reason, and they usually go through several different tunes with the suspension manufacturer to find what works best for the bike. So in general, swapping shocks isn't something I'd recommend lightly.Based on your comment about the twist-grip lockout I'm assuming you have one of the first-generation ones with the Fox DPS shock. While I haven't ridden the Izzo with that damper, Dan Roberts was impressed with the performance in his review , and I'm not sure how much better it would descend with the Ohlins. At the end of the day, the less travel you have the lower the ceiling for potential performance in terms of sensitivity, traction and bump absorption. While you might be able to get it to handle gnarly terrain in a way that's slightly more to your tastes using the extra adjusters, given there's only 120 mm of movement to optimise I don't think it's going to change your world.Besides, what struck me most about the Izzo with the TTX1 was how mediocre the pedalling efficiency was for the travel. I was regularly reaching for the climb switch, and if I was going to do a multi-day race, a lockout is not something I would want to forgo. I realise that the twist-grip remote is ergonomically awful, but have you considered swapping to an under-bar remote like this Fox-compatible one from DT Dwiss and a normal grip?