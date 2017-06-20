Ask Pinkbike: Bears, Semi-Slicks, and Brakes

Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.
I'm just wondering what, if any, type of protection against a bear or mountain lion attack people bring with them during a ride. I don't feel comfortable carrying a gun in my pack while flying down a mountain, but maybe some bear spray. What do you carry out there?
|I don't ride or hike with a gun, either, but I've certainly heard of people doing exactly that. Thankfully, the black bears that live in my neck of the woods are the kind that will usually run away if you ask them to, whereas a grizzly bear will eat you regardless of what you do or say. I ride alone quite often because I have no friends, and the only thing that really worries me out there are cougars... by the time you've spotted the cougar, it's been following you since you walked out your front door and is already gnawing on your neck. Talk about a shitty ride.
I'm not a big fan of bear spray because, from what I've read, you need to be fairly close to the animal, and not be having a panic attack and spray it up wind where you need to go, or in your own face by accident. I carry two things with me for possible animal-related situations when I'm way out in the backcountry: a big ass knife that will probably not do much good but makes me feel better, as well as a bear banger with a few spare shells. Using a bear banger is a lot like shooting a blank; it makes ton of noise (mine will bang when it goes off, and again about fifty feet away), and it's about the size of a thick pen and can slip into a pocket or clip onto a bag's strap. The loud noise and flash should scare or at least confuse the wildlife long enough for you to retreat. Don't shoot it indoors for fun, though. Easier than all that is just to make a bunch of noise while riding, be it singing or from a sometimes annoying bell attached to your handlebar. Be safe out there, munney.- Mike Levy
Climbing on Semi-Slick Tires Question:
lyfcycles says in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: Just wondering about the climbing ability of tires like the Rock Razor and Minion SS. Been thinking about putting one on the back end for that rolling speed, but I'm primarily on hilly cross-country type trails and wasn't sure about their climbing ability on dusty hard-pack trails.
|Both of your choices are excellent for fast-paced aggressive trail riding in dry conditions and both are terrible in the wet or where there is sticky mud. My favorite semi-slick is the Schwalbe Rock Razor, because it has the same edging blocks as the Magic Mary, which many of us use as a front tire in dusty Southern California. I also like the latest Maxxis Minion SS, which I also have been riding for much of the early season. It also has pronounced edging blocks. You'd never know you were using semi slicks in a cornering situation on either tire, and both hook up well climbing on loose dirt, as long as you get the tire pressures low enough to keep all of those tiny tread points working across the top of the tire. You will be giving up a measure of climbing traction over a full fledged knobby tread, but they still grip well.
Both both fall short, however, on steep, dusty rock faces (braking or climbing), where I often have to concentrate harder than I wish to weight the rear tire and maintain grip. I think that longer, wider-spaced tread blocks put more point-pressure on the rock, so they grip better when the slabs are iffy. Same goes for gravelly soil on top of hard-pack, where the tread needs to push through to the hard surface to find grip. That said, Minion SS and Rock Razor tires grip surprisingly well up dusty climbs, perhaps because the wide crown compacts the soil a bit and the tiny tread doesn't churn it up. The bottom line is that semi-slicks roll and corner so well in dry conditions that the free speed they give you should be worth the few moments you may find yourself flailing up a steep grade searching for grip.— RC
The first generation Maxxis Minion SS tire (shown) has been upgraded with closer-spaced and grippier side blocks. I think it's the faster rolling of the two.
Schwalbe's Rock Razor has a more aggressive crown and edging tread pattern than the Minion SS - no surprise that it produces more traction everywhere.
Improving Brake Modulation?Question:
Pinkbike user @lcpcan
asked this question in the Mechanic's Lounge forum: I have a sweet set up on my Ibis with the SRAM Guide RSC, but I weigh 115lb and I am struggling with overly aggressive stopping/ jerking especially at high speed. I cannot figure out how to modulate the brake.
While I realize this is not its primary function, I have played with the contact point adjustment in hopes that it would help with modulation. But while it is great for optimal hand positioning, I haven't found it has much impact on modulation.I would love to be able to have a bit of a range in my brake. I know these brakes are top of the line and are sought after for their stopping power... For sure I could be better on my bike and more precise, but is there a way to increase the modulation of the brake?
|SRAM's Guide brakes have a well deserved reputation for having excellent modulation, rather than being overly grabby, so your questions is a little surprising, but I do think there are some steps you can take to solve this issue.
First, I'd revisit your pad contact and reach adjustments. The reach adjustment is the knob that protrudes from the lever blade, and the pad contact adjustment is the dial found on the lever body. Start by getting the lever position exactly where you want it – you may want to experiment with running them set a little closer to your grips. This way your fingers won't be as extended when the pads hit the rotors, and you'll be less likely to apply more force than necessary.
After the actual lever blade position is set you can then turn that pad contact adjustment dial. This will let you choose the point at which the pads engage – some riders like there to be minimal lever throw before they start biting, while others like to have a more room to play with. I'd recommend turning the pad contact dial inwards, which should give the brakes a little less of an on/off feeling.
If all of that still doesn't work, you could try switching to a different pad compound – metallic pads tend to be a little less 'grabby' than the stock organic pads, and as a bonus they work better in the wet – it's worth seeing if they make a difference, and if not, it's still a worthwhile upgrade. As a very last resort you could consider switching to smaller rotors, but that will lead to more of a braking power reduction rather more than improving the modulation, so it's not something I fully recommend.
Oh, and one more thing - you're only using one finger to brake, right? If not, that could be the source of the problem - slide your levers inboard so that only one finger reaches the curved portion of the lever, and you should find that there's plenty of easily controlled power on hand. — Mike Kazimer
SRAM's Guide RSC brakes have both a lever reach and a pad contact adjustment for getting them dialed into the perfect position.
Don't go buy bear bangers. People usually use them wrong (partly because you're scared because theres a freaking bear following you) and end up scaring the bear TOWARDS you rather than away from you. If you do decide to buy one, buy tons of extra shots and make sure you are extremely proficient and accurate at using it. Keep in mind that these are explosives and have also been known to start forest fires...
Also, just make sure to make lots of noise going down trails so animals know you're coming. A few studies seem to suggest that bear bells actually have the opposite intended effect, and may in fact attract bears to you due to their unusual and regular sound - speaking, yelling and music don't have that same effect.
www.spokesman.com/blogs/outdoors/2017/mar/08/mauled-mountain-biker-was-going-fast-grizzly-bear-attack
In terms of other products worth looking at, some brands make a chest holster for your spray, while many riders in my area who go without a pack use a "Scat Belt". Bear spray canisters on their own are too small to fit in a standard water bottle holster and need a sleeve to go with them - I buy mine from my LBS.
If you're in bear habitat, there should be nearby retailers who also offer bear safety courses where they will have classes on how to use your spray, and other good bear country safety practices.
I live in an area where you do not go into the woods without spray: The Tetons. We have hundreds of Grizzly and Black bears in our backyard. Bear spray is the preferred defense. I have tested bear spray in my yard. It sprays out forcefully, and definitely further then 15 feet (although the closer you are, the more effective the stream). The trick is to get it out and ready when you see a bear. You don't use it unless you are literally getting charged. Spray towards the ground in front of the bear so it will run through the spray as it charges you. Back up slowly as you spray. Depending on wind, there is a good chance you will get some in your eyes, but I'd rather spend 15 minutes washing out my eyes than be mauled by a bear.
I yell out "Rider" every minute or so when I ride solo. Helps warn pesky hikers and bears. I've seen many bears in the back country and they've seen me: Never had an issue. Bear Spray is the best option if you find yourself in a confrontation. There is no cheap bear spray. Get a full size can, or you're wasting your time. The "Bear Banger" sounds like a horrible solution.
Some touristy areas will have shops that actually rent you cannisters too.
The other thing to remember is that animal attacks, including bears and especially cougars, are SO RARE! It would be strange irony to ride with a load of weaponry and resources to protect yourself from a bear attack but not have a solid first aid kit. The likelihood of you impaling yourself on a twig, breaking a bone, or damaging yourself significantly from a crash is likely more than 100 times more probable and what precautions do most of us take to avoid that?
Here are some notes on Black Bears:
There is some interesting research on black bear/human interactions that sheds a bit of light on the situation. Hererro found 63 human deaths from Black bears between 1900 and 2009. That really isn't that many when you consider how vast a region these things cover with 44 of those attacks happening in Canada. Only 8% were attributed to mother bears and over 90% occurred while the person was alone or with one other person. Bear attacks almost never happen to groups (something to consider when cruising out into the woods). 38% were associated with black bears accessing attractants or food (food habituated bears). Trails around town with habituated bears could be a particular problem for this, as was the case for the "Black Bear of Whiskey Creek" incident in Banff.
No evidence of attacks from black bears related to guarding a carcass and lots of evidence that most attacks by black bears were predatory and not due to surprise encounter. So the advice is, if a Black Bear does show predatory behaviour, fight back and do not play dead (unless it is a rare case of a mother protecting cubs in which case playing dead may work).But again...so rare! Pack a first aid kit and extra water before the giant blade and bear bangers IMO
I drank up the Rock Razor Kool-Aid and stuck it as my rear. Bad move for the likes of Vancouver Island and perpetual wet/moist and my "just goon it" level of skill. Lots of drifting that I never intended on doing and spin outs on relatively mild climbs. Back to Magic Mary or DHF for the backside and time for me to stop chasing trends....
That's counter to a lot of what I've heard from people running these here in Squamish. Most feedback is that they're great on slab - possibly because of the increased amount of rubber in contact with the rock, and the lack of squirm on the tall treads - but pretty much terrible in any other steep terrain where you might occasionally need to scrub speed.
With black bears if encountered, make lots of noise, do not be aggressive but do not back down, if the bear continues to advance, get your spray ready. If the bear is merely trying to figure out what you are (getting a scent), make your precence known.
Grizzlies are another matter. If encountered, stay calm, do dot make eye contact, do not make loud or sudden noises, do not be aggressive & do back away slowly, talk in a low calm voice to let it know you are there & do not run (you will never outrun any bear...ever). If attacked, fight back as hard as you can or lie on your stomack & cover your neck with your hands.
Overwhelming evidence shows that most bears of any type want nothing to do with us & will actively go out of their way to avoid us. You have a better chance of being struck & killed by lightning than being attacked by a bear. Pay attention to your surroundings, make lots of noise. The animals I am most concerned with after all my years of climbing, hiking & riding are moose & cougars. Be safe out there.
