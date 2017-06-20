Ask Pinkbike: Bears, Semi-Slicks, and Brakes

SRAM's Guide brakes have a well deserved reputation for having excellent modulation, rather than being overly grabby, so your questions is a little surprising, but I do think there are some steps you can take to solve this issue.



First, I'd revisit your pad contact and reach adjustments. The reach adjustment is the knob that protrudes from the lever blade, and the pad contact adjustment is the dial found on the lever body. Start by getting the lever position exactly where you want it – you may want to experiment with running them set a little closer to your grips. This way your fingers won't be as extended when the pads hit the rotors, and you'll be less likely to apply more force than necessary.



After the actual lever blade position is set you can then turn that pad contact adjustment dial. This will let you choose the point at which the pads engage – some riders like there to be minimal lever throw before they start biting, while others like to have a more room to play with. I'd recommend turning the pad contact dial inwards, which should give the brakes a little less of an on/off feeling.



If all of that still doesn't work, you could try switching to a different pad compound – metallic pads tend to be a little less 'grabby' than the stock organic pads, and as a bonus they work better in the wet – it's worth seeing if they make a difference, and if not, it's still a worthwhile upgrade. As a very last resort you could consider switching to smaller rotors, but that will lead to more of a braking power reduction rather more than improving the modulation, so it's not something I fully recommend.



Oh, and one more thing - you're only using one finger to brake, right? If not, that could be the source of the problem - slide your levers inboard so that only one finger reaches the curved portion of the lever, and you should find that there's plenty of easily controlled power on hand.

— Mike Kazimer