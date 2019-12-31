Ask Pinkbike: Bike Development Project, Fox X2 Bottom Out Point, Quiet Chain Stay Protectors

This one is close to home, as I chose a similar endeavor for my university thesis. While it might seem like there is a complete lack of information, there are some bits and pieces out there. Bike engineering as a profession isn’t as established and recognized compared to the likes of aerospace and motorsport engineering.



There’s interesting and relevant literature on websites like



Pinkbike has also recently provided some information on suspension with the



Lots of literature is available from the automotive world looking at motorcycle suspension and chassis design. For example, Tony Foale’s book, Motorcycle Handling and Chassis Design. Many of the fundamentals and concepts are the same for bikes, but they do need to be translated due to the lack of internal combustion engine and also the lack of consistently smooth tarmac.



There is, though, much less information about the process of bike development floating around. Most brands keep the exact process under wraps, and like most development cycles, it needs a couple of times around the Ferris wheel to understand and learn by actually do the necessary steps.



However, here’s a really condensed version from concept to going about making something physical.



Identifying the Concept – A bike doesn’t suffice. It needs a purpose, a potential rider, and potential riding terrain. The concept needs to be defined, no matter how obvious, and damn clear otherwise the coming steps will continue the haziness. Decisions always relate back to this concept and questions use it as guidance for an answer.



Defining Ideal Geometry and Specs – You can define the geometry you would ideally want. It will change as you go further into development, but you need a starting point. Also defining all the parts you want to fit and be available to work with your bike.



2D of Geometry and Kinematic – Converting the numbers on a table into a 2D line drawing. Geometry is the first drawing, and you can add in as many knowns as you can to see how clearances and parts standards come into play. Adding in the kinematic is next, with a lot of time behind the scenes in deciding which layout, which characteristics and iterations of 2D design to put the pivots where you want them, and also in a place that works in the real world.



2D to 3D – Bit by bit you start to add in 3D volumes of parts and no-go areas of the bike. Important things like clearances and spec parts go in here and effectively narrow down the envelope that you have to work in. Rough volumes of your frame parts can go in here to. They help make the model look more like a frame, helping you see improvements or issues, and generally adding stoke as you can see a form you recognize as a bike.



3D Modelling – You can then start to model the parts of the frame properly taking into consideration your chosen material or production method. Tube by tube, forging by forging, bolt by bolt you’ll build up a full model of the bike.



Iterations, Development and Refinement – Rarely does the first shot at modelling result in the final part. It takes time and many iterations to balance all the clearances, suspension layout, shapes, volumes, parts (I could go on forever here). These iterations can go back all the way to the geometry and kinematic as you tweak and dial things in. The more experience you have here results in fewer iterations between the first model and the final model. But this is usually the longest segment in development for the engineer, barring industrialization. Other factors like FEA or CFD can come in here and influence the development time and number of cycles round you go.



Deadlines – Unfortunately, we can’t just develop for ever and a day. At some point we need to have a deadline and call it time to move onto the next stage in development. For my friend that will be when he has to write up the thesis. For brands it’s often moving onto industrialization or prototyping or handing the project across to a different department.



