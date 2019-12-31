Ask Pinkbike: Bike Development Project, Fox X2 Bottom Out Point, Quiet Chain Stay Protectors

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.
University Project - Developing a BikeQuestion:
A good friend is currently at university and has chosen to develop a bike frame as his final year thesis. He recently asked: Where do you find out information on the fundamentals of bike design and engineering? How do you go about figuring out the process for the first time?
| This one is close to home, as I chose a similar endeavor for my university thesis. While it might seem like there is a complete lack of information, there are some bits and pieces out there. Bike engineering as a profession isn’t as established and recognized compared to the likes of aerospace and motorsport engineering.
There’s interesting and relevant literature on websites like Linkage and i-track. It’s applied to bikes and explains the fundamentals really well. Lots can be found from Google with manufacturer's two cents and other academic documents from individuals who have done the exact same thing and set about designing their own bike.
Pinkbike has also recently provided some information on suspension with the Behind the Numbers series, and we plan to offer more explainers and information in the future.
Lots of literature is available from the automotive world looking at motorcycle suspension and chassis design. For example, Tony Foale’s book, Motorcycle Handling and Chassis Design. Many of the fundamentals and concepts are the same for bikes, but they do need to be translated due to the lack of internal combustion engine and also the lack of consistently smooth tarmac.
There is, though, much less information about the process of bike development floating around. Most brands keep the exact process under wraps, and like most development cycles, it needs a couple of times around the Ferris wheel to understand and learn by actually do the necessary steps.
However, here’s a really condensed version from concept to going about making something physical.
Identifying the Concept – A bike doesn’t suffice. It needs a purpose, a potential rider, and potential riding terrain. The concept needs to be defined, no matter how obvious, and damn clear otherwise the coming steps will continue the haziness. Decisions always relate back to this concept and questions use it as guidance for an answer.
Defining Ideal Geometry and Specs – You can define the geometry you would ideally want. It will change as you go further into development, but you need a starting point. Also defining all the parts you want to fit and be available to work with your bike.
2D of Geometry and Kinematic – Converting the numbers on a table into a 2D line drawing. Geometry is the first drawing, and you can add in as many knowns as you can to see how clearances and parts standards come into play. Adding in the kinematic is next, with a lot of time behind the scenes in deciding which layout, which characteristics and iterations of 2D design to put the pivots where you want them, and also in a place that works in the real world.
2D to 3D – Bit by bit you start to add in 3D volumes of parts and no-go areas of the bike. Important things like clearances and spec parts go in here and effectively narrow down the envelope that you have to work in. Rough volumes of your frame parts can go in here to. They help make the model look more like a frame, helping you see improvements or issues, and generally adding stoke as you can see a form you recognize as a bike.
3D Modelling – You can then start to model the parts of the frame properly taking into consideration your chosen material or production method. Tube by tube, forging by forging, bolt by bolt you’ll build up a full model of the bike.
Iterations, Development and Refinement – Rarely does the first shot at modelling result in the final part. It takes time and many iterations to balance all the clearances, suspension layout, shapes, volumes, parts (I could go on forever here). These iterations can go back all the way to the geometry and kinematic as you tweak and dial things in. The more experience you have here results in fewer iterations between the first model and the final model. But this is usually the longest segment in development for the engineer, barring industrialization. Other factors like FEA or CFD can come in here and influence the development time and number of cycles round you go.
Deadlines – Unfortunately, we can’t just develop for ever and a day. At some point we need to have a deadline and call it time to move onto the next stage in development. For my friend that will be when he has to write up the thesis. For brands it’s often moving onto industrialization or prototyping or handing the project across to a different department.
As mentioned, this is a very condensed version. I honestly could write a book on the development process with all its factors and intricacies. And while the condensed version may put the process across as easy, it is anything but. However, the challenge and the final product are two of the most satisfying things ever. This question hit close to home and got me stoked to see someone wanting to develop a bike and perhaps pursue a career in the industry. Let’s get more smart people in the bicycle brain trust!
Images from 77designz's We Develop a Bike Frame series show them moving from a simple definition of concept to a complete 3D model.
Fox X2 Bottom Out PointQuestion: @sihotaman
asks in the Bikes, Parts and Gear Forum
: Trying to figure out if my X2 is bottoming out. Should it go right to end of the shaft/stanchion, or is it a few mm before, or does it vary between stroke lengths?
|RockShox have a patent on printing shock information on the shaft, which means other shock manufacturers can’t make it that easy. But most bike companies give you the specs for your bike including the shock length and stroke. Taking that and measuring your shock would give you your bottom out point on your X2.
Another way would be to measure the eye to eye of your shock, and go check the Fox website to see what stroke is available for that shock length. Then you can do a quick measure on your shock to see where the max stroke is.
On a lot of the imperial length shocks, the end of travel was easier to line up as the end of the shaft. But with metric shocks it’s not always as clear, since some shock lengths have multiple strokes. You can also let the air out of the shock (record your air pressure first), then compress the shock to see exactly where the bottom is. On the X2, there's a generous bottom out bumper that saves those last few millimeters of travel for really big hits.
Always trying to get the O-ring to the end of the shaft might result in you compromising your setup for a bigger chunk of your riding, and getting full travel every ride shouldn't be a priority.
The Fox website is really helpful for the information you’re after. And grabbing a measuring tape too will help implement that knowledge for your specific bike.
The amount of shock shaft you have isn't necessarily the amount of available stroke. Finding out the actual stroke figure and measuring your shock is the best way to figure out when your O-ring is at the end of travel.
Quiet Chain Stay ProtectorsQuestion: @rangerdanger2001
asks in the Mechanic's Lounge Forum
: Anybody have a really quiet chain stay protector setup they recommend?
|For a long time, brands would include a chain stay protector with the frame. But some were more an afterthought with naff-all coverage and hard plastic adding to the potential bucket of bolts sound of your bike. Recently, more and more brands are doing a wicked job of covering up the chain stay and seat stay in good soft rubber, molded to the shape of the frame and including a ribbed design to deaden the chain slap. So now there’s less reason to buy Velcro or rubber tape to custom make your own.
That being said, and looking at World Cup DH race bikes, we see a lot of custom setups still being used.
Time and time again, soft Velcro and 3M tape seem to be the choice setups. Doubling up layers also helps add extra cushion for the chain.
I’ve been a long-time fan of Velcro, and one of the best I can find, Tesa, comes with a 2m roll of the soft side and hooky side. Not one to waste the hooky side I often use it as the middle layer in the 3-part sandwich. First, I lay down a thin strip of soft on top of the chain stay. Then I cut the exact same piece of the hooky side and lay it on the first soft piece, hooks down. The final layer is the soft side and uses the full width of the strip to cover over the previous 2 layers and have good purchase on the chain stay. You can extend this as far back and as far forwards as you need and use a real sharp blade to trim that final layer into all the shapes you usually find at the yoke and drop out, and around the tire and heel clearance areas.
3M Rubber Mastic 2228 tape is also a really good option and a favourite on the World Cup circuit. It can be trimmed to all shapes and sizes and even molded to itself with a bit of warmth and thumb action. It can be a pain in the arse to remove off paintwork, so sometimes it’s good to lay down a layer of decent electrical tape before you add the 3M tape. That makes it easier to remove further down the line for sale or for re-applying a new protection setup. The 3M tape also enables you to get wild with your protector design with ridges and bumps galore.
In any case, it’s best to stick your stuff to a clean and degreased surface. If it’s warm, that also helps the adhesion between the glue and your frame. Other solutions have popped up, with the likes of the STFU offering their take on chain slap silencing which appears to receive praise.
Otherwise, channel your inner Neko Mulally or Aaron Gwin and do away with the chain all together.
Velcro and rubber tape are two of the most common protector solutions. After that you can go wild to get the coverage and silence you're after.
11 Comments
For instance, with a 50mm stroke shock, I'd mark 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 16mm, 17mm (for checking sag), 25mm (50% usage), 37mm (75% usage), 48mm/49mm/50mm (for the last few mm of stroke)
MTBR frame building forum is also a wealth of knowledge. I know I just read a report jdyer8989 (over on MTBR) just wrote for one of his engineering classes that has some good information in it. Plenty of threads with good info if you search.
Post a Comment