Ask Pinkbike: Bike Sizing, Getting Sponsored, & One Bike to Do It All

Feb 9, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers?" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech-oriented.




Should I Follow Manufacturer's Sizing Recommendations?

Question: @maucina asks in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: I was wondering if I should look for reach or manufacturer's tables for sizing. I am 6 feet 3 and with every manufacturer I am deep in XL size, but I had a Mondraker XL with reach 510 and it was awful. I much preferred the size L with 490 reach. Should I then follow my preferred reach around 490 or manufacturer's tables because some bikes are 490 in XL?


bigquotesBack in the old days, mountain bike sizing was based on seat tube length, and if you could straddle the frame without the top tube smashing into your important bits you were good to go. That's obviously no longer the case, and with all of the numbers and opinions floating around it can be a pretty tricky landscape to navigate.

Let's tackle those manufacturers' sizing charts first. Those tables are a good place to begin, but it's important to keep in mind that they're suggestions, not hard and fast rules. You're trying to find the bike that feels the most comfortable for you, and you alone – deviating from the recommendations isn't anything to worry about. Now, if you told me that at 6'3” you were planning to purchase a size small, well, that might be something to worry about, but that doesn't sound like it's the case.

The fact that you've found a reach number that feels good to you is a great starting point. Reach is helpful in determining what a bike will feel like when you're standing up out of the saddle – your descending position. Too much reach can make it difficult to get enough weight over the front wheel, while too little reach can make a bike feel cramped, as if you're going to go over the handlebars. Personally, I've found that there's around a 20mm range that feels good for my height, although it's very possible to go even further in either direction – it's amazing how adaptable the human body can be.

Reach is only one part of the equation, though. The effective top tube length is another useful number to consider. This one helps give you an idea of how the bike will feel when you're sitting down, which is important since that's what you'll be doing for a large portion of every ride. A bike's seat tube angle has a big influence on the effective top tube length. For instance, take the Mondraker Superfoxy. The size large has a reach of 490mm, and a seat tube angle of 75.5-degrees, resulting in a fairly long top tube length of 651mm. Compare that to the Canyon Torque, which also has a 490mm reach. It has a shorter, 636mm top tube length due to its steeper 77.5-degree seat tube angle. 15 mm may not seem like much, but if you've ever tried a 35mm stem vs. a 50mm stem you'll know that it's a noticeable amount.

Reach and top tube length are the two numbers I refer to the most. The third number that's good to be aware of, especially for taller riders, is stack. This number helps give you an idea of how high or low the front end of the bike will be. Higher rise bars can be used to give you a more upright position, but there are limits – comparing the stack height of the bike you're on to the one you're considering can help give you an idea of how it will feel. For a deeper dive into the importance of stack, reach, and handlebar height, be sure to check out Seb Stott's excellent article on the topic.

Confused yet? Hopefully not, but there's no denying that all of the numbers can be overwhelming. Whenever possible, I highly recommend getting out for a test ride on the bike or bikes you're considering. Actually riding the bike, even if it's just for a short loop, can make the decision-making process a whole lot easier.


2020 Mondraker Superfoxy RR Geometry
Reach numbers alone don't tell the whole story when it comes to bike fit. Top tube length and stack shouldn't be overlooked, and the same goes for the seat tube angle.


How Do I Get Sponsored?

Question: @Miles2423 asks in the Freeride & Slopestyle forum: Hey guys! I’m interested in how I know I should apply for a sponsor, and how I can have better chances? I’m a freeride / slope rider (that’s why I put this thread here) but I’m young (15) and want to know when should I try for one? I’m thinking something small (local Utah brands, etc.)


bigquotesAh, the dream of sponsorship. When I was around 15 I remember typing up a resume filled with my glorious mid-pack Sport class XC racing results and sending it off to any brand that I could think of. That led to me being sponsored by exactly zero companies, although one time I did get a bunch of hand-me-down lycra from Team Saturn. I rocked that kit, including the fingerless gloves that came with it, for years.

Anyways, enough reminiscing, let's back to your question. How do you improve your chances of getting sponsored? Be really good at what you do. It seems simple, but it's important to be realistic – it's not really in a company's best interest to sponsor a mediocre rider, although the rise of the YouTuber seems to have changed that a little, for better or worse. (I vote worse).

Start by putting together a promo reel, a short video that shows what you're capable of on the bike. Make sure it showcases your skills – the tricks should be landed cleanly, the successful attempts should outweigh the crashes, etc... It's also important to consider why you'd like to be sponsored – is it simply for bragging rights, or will the free parts, and/or funding help make it easier to accomplish your goals? Explain to the company what you're hoping to accomplish in the next year or so, and how their support will help you achieve that goal. If you're on social media, make sure that your posts don't contain anything that could be concerning to a potential sponsor.

Keep in mind that some companies have limited time frames when they actually accept sponsorship requests – that's typically in the fall and early winter. Be persistent without being overly pushy, and don't get discouraged if that Monster contract doesn't appear right away. Keep riding, keep practicing, and go to events and contests where you can display your skills. Good luck! 



It's important to be realistic when trying to get sponsored - not everyone has the skills of Finn Iles or Jackson Goldstone, which is why not everyone has a Red Bull helmet.



Privateer 141 or Commencal Meta TR For Mellower Trails?

Question: Dylan asks on Instagram: I live in Minnesota, and a lot of the trails around me are uh a little boring. They're getting to be more and more flowy, but still pretty flat. There are spots that I go to ride twice a month with some steeper elevations, rocks and larger hits. I have some space constraints and can only have one mountain bike. I currently have a pre-order on a Privateer 141. Would that be a good choice, or should I go with a Meta TR 29 Signature?

bigquotesThe Privateer 141 and the Meta TR 29 are both stout bikes that do well on rowdy trails, but I'm worried that they still might be a little more bike than you're looking for. They're best suited to trails with steep descents and climbs, one of the reasons the seat angle on both models is pretty steep. That's great for the kind of rides where you grind up a fireroad and then bomb down a gnarly trail, but it can feel a little odd on flat terrain.

I'd be more inclined to go with something like the Ibis Ripmo AF (if we're sticking with the aluminum theme) – that bike pedals very well, and has more of an all-rounder nature than the brutish Meta TR or Privateer. Or if you didn't mind having a little less travel, the 130 / 140mm Specialized Stumpjumper is a great do-it-all trail bike, and it's also available in aluminum.

If you do get that 141 I'm sure you'll have a good time, you just might want to try and get to those steeper zones a little more often.

Privateer 141 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
Prvateer 141
Commencal Meta TR




