Ask Pinkbike: Bike Sizing, Getting Sponsored, & One Bike to Do It All





Let's tackle those manufacturers' sizing charts first. Those tables are a good place to begin, but it's important to keep in mind that they're suggestions, not hard and fast rules. You're trying to find the bike that feels the most comfortable for you, and you alone – deviating from the recommendations isn't anything to worry about. Now, if you told me that at 6'3” you were planning to purchase a size small, well, that might be something to worry about, but that doesn't sound like it's the case.



The fact that you've found a reach number that feels good to you is a great starting point. Reach is helpful in determining what a bike will feel like when you're standing up out of the saddle – your descending position. Too much reach can make it difficult to get enough weight over the front wheel, while too little reach can make a bike feel cramped, as if you're going to go over the handlebars. Personally, I've found that there's around a 20mm range that feels good for my height, although it's very possible to go even further in either direction – it's amazing how adaptable the human body can be.



Reach is only one part of the equation, though. The effective top tube length is another useful number to consider. This one helps give you an idea of how the bike will feel when you're sitting down, which is important since that's what you'll be doing for a large portion of every ride. A bike's seat tube angle has a big influence on the effective top tube length. For instance, take the Mondraker Superfoxy. The size large has a reach of 490mm, and a seat tube angle of 75.5-degrees, resulting in a fairly long top tube length of 651mm. Compare that to the Canyon Torque, which also has a 490mm reach. It has a shorter, 636mm top tube length due to its steeper 77.5-degree seat tube angle. 15 mm may not seem like much, but if you've ever tried a 35mm stem vs. a 50mm stem you'll know that it's a noticeable amount.



Reach and top tube length are the two numbers I refer to the most. The third number that's good to be aware of, especially for taller riders, is stack. This number helps give you an idea of how high or low the front end of the bike will be. Higher rise bars can be used to give you a more upright position, but there are limits – comparing the stack height of the bike you're on to the one you're considering can help give you an idea of how it will feel. For a deeper dive into the importance of stack, reach, and handlebar height, be sure to check out Seb Stott's



Confused yet? Hopefully not, but there's no denying that all of the numbers can be overwhelming. Whenever possible, I highly recommend getting out for a test ride on the bike or bikes you're considering. Actually riding the bike, even if it's just for a short loop, can make the decision-making process a whole lot easier.

