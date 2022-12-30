Ask Pinkbike: Body Armor, Fork Upgrades, Cornering Tips, & Shoulder Bumps

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers?" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech-oriented.
Recommendation for new body armor?Question: @Sam1567
asks: I might be in search of a new body armor, because the one I own at the moment isn't the best fit with my Leatt neck brace. It works okay, but could be better. The one I have currently is Alpinestars Bionic Plus without the shoulder pads (if I remember correctly). It is a good roost guard, but just doesn't fit with a Leatt brace. Also, the guard should fit under a jersey. Also, Leatt's availability isn't the best locally, so I might not be able to get one of them
I've been very impressed with the fit of Fox's Baseframe chest guard ($199.95 USD). Matt Beer got along well with the option pictured below, and I spent a bunch of time wearing the sleeveless version in the bike park this season with similar results. The low profile makes it easy to forget you have it on underneath a jersey, and it's breathable enough to wear on those hot summer bike park and shuttle laps.
Protective apparel has come a long way from the stormtrooper gear that used to be the norm in the early 2000's, and there are all sorts of worthy options on the market right now. Start by looking for a CE certified back protector, and from there you can decide what other protection you're looking for – there are versions that provide more shoulder protection, chest protection, or even full-length jerseys with elbow protection.
Upgrade or replace RockShox 35 Fork?Question: @Maxants33
asks: I have a RockShox 35 Gold on my hardtail - it's an ok fork! But I am trying to get more small bump compliance - my specific issue is feeling like I'm losing grip when trying to rail rough berms with lots of dents/roots/braking damage etc. I've played around with the basic MoCo damper, but have not been able to get a satisfying result.
I've been advised by friends to get a 2nd hand Pike. But I have been looking for months and every Pike for £300 or less has either a short steerer, chips in the stanchions, or is not Boost/29er.
My budget is small - I cannot afford a 2nd hand fork costing more than £300. I'm also a little reluctant to buy 2nd hand, since most of my friends have horror stories about 2nd hand forks being ragged and full of dirt, becoming money pits. My fork is due a service, so I was thinking about going for the Fast 3 way damper upgrade when I send it for service. It's £230, so in my budget , plus, since I know my fork has been well cared for, there's less gambling about buying something thats pre worn out.
However - anyone with more knowledge/experience think this is a dumb idea? Is this false economy? Leave it another year and save for a Pike?
|I don't think your £300 budget is totally unreasonable for finding a fork that's an improvement over the RockShox 35, although I'd recommend saving a little bit more to expand the number of options. A quick skim through the Pinkbike BuySell brings up several decent options for £350 or less. Looking for a used Pike is a good option, but I wouldn't limit yourself to that particular model and brand. A newer Marzocchi Z2 or a Fox 36 (or 34) Rhythm fork would also be worthwhile upgrades over the 35.
As for the damper upgrade, I'd hold onto that money for now. I would recommend looking into doing the basic lower leg service on your fork yourself, assuming you're at least a little mechanically inclined. It's fairly easy, and doesn't require that many tools. It can also help improve the small bump sensitivity that sent you down the upgrade route in the first place.
Shoulder bump after AC separation?Question: @Jnics7
asks: Experienced a level 3 AC separation a few months back (on 3/27/21). Kept it in a sling for a few weeks and then began recommended movement followed by regular activities. I am back to normal strength and speed in my enduro mtb/moto riding however I have a huge deformity on my shoulder. Has anyone else experienced a lasting deformity where the clavicle never really settles back down onto the scapula?
|Welcome to the club! Unfortunately, as you found out, the cost of admission is painful and annoying – I'm glad to hear you're back up to speed. As for the bump, if you ever end up at the beach with a bunch of shirtless mountain bikers there's a very good chance that a decent number of them will be sporting the distinctive shoulder deformity you mentioned. I'm no doctor, and nothing I say should be considered medical advice, but in my experience that bump shouldn't cause any issues in the future – just think of it as a souvenir from a ride that didn't go exactly as planned.
How to handle chunky corners?Question: @imnotded
asks:I live up in the Sierra Nevada mountains and pretty much all the trails around here have pretty chunky rock gardens (rocks probably stick up between 4 and 6 inches). Usually they are weaving through large boulders on either side. These scenarios are everywhere up here and they give me a pretty hard time. Since I am new to riding I tend to ride a little slow anyway, but then you add in narrow trails and super chunky turns and I can't actually make the turn a lot of the time. Is speed the biggest benefit here?
|Speed can be your friend in the situation that you're describing, but I'm not about to suggest that you start letting off the brakes and hoping that everything works out...
Instead, I'd recommend practicing your cornering in an area with fewer consequences if things go wrong. Setting out some cones in a grassy field and creating a mini-slalom course is a great way to get used to cornering at a variety of speeds. You can make the spacing as tight or far as you'd like, and adjust it to create a scenario that replicates what you're finding out on the trail. Start slow, and as you get more comfortable on the bike your speed will naturally increase.
Remember to look ahead at where you want to go, and to have your line planned out as far in advance as possible. It's very common for riders to end up looking at the trail right in front of them, which reduces the time you have to react to things like chunky rock gardens.
A pump track is another great place to practice cornering – the tighter rollers and berms, and the lack of pedaling can really improve your bike handling. Finally, seeking out a coach for a lesson or two is another highly recommended option. Having someone else examine your technique will make it easier to figure out what you can adjust to make those tricky corners a bit easier.
I did mine skiing years ago and still have a bit of a bump. Got back into the gym fairly shortly after and then competed in olympic weightlifting for a few years. Got strong with all kinds of shoulder/overhead mobility. Other than looking funky, the shoulder hasn't ever given me any issues.
Second time was a relatively mild crash trying to avoid a friend that had crashed at the bottom of a blown out, marbley steep chute.
Both times resulted in what felt like an eternity of sleep depravation, weakness and loss of mobility.
I haven't had surgery on either of them though and would say I have 100% strength and mobility now.
A tire is a lot cheaper than a fork, and even cheaper than that is optimizing tire pressure.
If you want to get a different fork with tonnes of value built in, its Z1 all the way. Z2 is not as good because the damper is contained in the upper by a clip, which can blow out of place, and you cannot upgrade to a contained damper like the grip or grip2. Currently I'm on a Z1 coil with a grip2 damper, which feels like a big shiny pair of tits!
Needs to be translated in english sorry but Novypart has a solid reputation in France. You can contact him directly to have the best advice .