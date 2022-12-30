Ask Pinkbike: Body Armor, Fork Upgrades, Cornering Tips, & Shoulder Bumps

Speed can be your friend in the situation that you're describing, but I'm not about to suggest that you start letting off the brakes and hoping that everything works out...



Instead, I'd recommend practicing your cornering in an area with fewer consequences if things go wrong. Setting out some cones in a grassy field and creating a mini-slalom course is a great way to get used to cornering at a variety of speeds. You can make the spacing as tight or far as you'd like, and adjust it to create a scenario that replicates what you're finding out on the trail. Start slow, and as you get more comfortable on the bike your speed will naturally increase.



Remember to look ahead at where you want to go, and to have your line planned out as far in advance as possible. It's very common for riders to end up looking at the trail right in front of them, which reduces the time you have to react to things like chunky rock gardens.



A pump track is another great place to practice cornering – the tighter rollers and berms, and the lack of pedaling can really improve your bike handling. Finally, seeking out a coach for a lesson or two is another highly recommended option. Having someone else examine your technique will make it easier to figure out what you can adjust to make those tricky corners a bit easier.