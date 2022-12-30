Ask Pinkbike: Body Armor, Fork Upgrades, Cornering Tips, & Shoulder Bumps

Dec 30, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers?" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech-oriented.




Recommendation for new body armor?

Question: @Sam1567 asks: I might be in search of a new body armor, because the one I own at the moment isn't the best fit with my Leatt neck brace. It works okay, but could be better. The one I have currently is Alpinestars Bionic Plus without the shoulder pads (if I remember correctly). It is a good roost guard, but just doesn't fit with a Leatt brace. Also, the guard should fit under a jersey. Also, Leatt's availability isn't the best locally, so I might not be able to get one of them

bigquotes
I've been very impressed with the fit of Fox's Baseframe chest guard ($199.95 USD). Matt Beer got along well with the option pictured below, and I spent a bunch of time wearing the sleeveless version in the bike park this season with similar results. The low profile makes it easy to forget you have it on underneath a jersey, and it's breathable enough to wear on those hot summer bike park and shuttle laps.

Protective apparel has come a long way from the stormtrooper gear that used to be the norm in the early 2000's, and there are all sorts of worthy options on the market right now. Start by looking for a CE certified back protector, and from there you can decide what other protection you're looking for – there are versions that provide more shoulder protection, chest protection, or even full-length jerseys with elbow protection.


Fox's Baseframe protective jersey is comfortable and unobtrusive.



Upgrade or replace RockShox 35 Fork?

Question: @Maxants33 asks: I have a RockShox 35 Gold on my hardtail - it's an ok fork! But I am trying to get more small bump compliance - my specific issue is feeling like I'm losing grip when trying to rail rough berms with lots of dents/roots/braking damage etc. I've played around with the basic MoCo damper, but have not been able to get a satisfying result.

I've been advised by friends to get a 2nd hand Pike. But I have been looking for months and every Pike for £300 or less has either a short steerer, chips in the stanchions, or is not Boost/29er.

My budget is small - I cannot afford a 2nd hand fork costing more than £300. I'm also a little reluctant to buy 2nd hand, since most of my friends have horror stories about 2nd hand forks being ragged and full of dirt, becoming money pits. My fork is due a service, so I was thinking about going for the Fast 3 way damper upgrade when I send it for service. It's £230, so in my budget , plus, since I know my fork has been well cared for, there's less gambling about buying something thats pre worn out.

However - anyone with more knowledge/experience think this is a dumb idea? Is this false economy? Leave it another year and save for a Pike?


bigquotesI don't think your £300 budget is totally unreasonable for finding a fork that's an improvement over the RockShox 35, although I'd recommend saving a little bit more to expand the number of options. A quick skim through the Pinkbike BuySell brings up several decent options for £350 or less. Looking for a used Pike is a good option, but I wouldn't limit yourself to that particular model and brand. A newer Marzocchi Z2 or a Fox 36 (or 34) Rhythm fork would also be worthwhile upgrades over the 35.

As for the damper upgrade, I'd hold onto that money for now. I would recommend looking into doing the basic lower leg service on your fork yourself, assuming you're at least a little mechanically inclined. It's fairly easy, and doesn't require that many tools. It can also help improve the small bump sensitivity that sent you down the upgrade route in the first place.

Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork 2020
Marzocchi's Z2 fork would be a worthy upgrade from a RockShox 35.


Shoulder bump after AC separation?

Question: @Jnics7 asks: Experienced a level 3 AC separation a few months back (on 3/27/21). Kept it in a sling for a few weeks and then began recommended movement followed by regular activities. I am back to normal strength and speed in my enduro mtb/moto riding however I have a huge deformity on my shoulder. Has anyone else experienced a lasting deformity where the clavicle never really settles back down onto the scapula?

bigquotesWelcome to the club! Unfortunately, as you found out, the cost of admission is painful and annoying – I'm glad to hear you're back up to speed. As for the bump, if you ever end up at the beach with a bunch of shirtless mountain bikers there's a very good chance that a decent number of them will be sporting the distinctive shoulder deformity you mentioned. I'm no doctor, and nothing I say should be considered medical advice, but in my experience that bump shouldn't cause any issues in the future – just think of it as a souvenir from a ride that didn't go exactly as planned.





How to handle chunky corners?

Question: @imnotded asks:I live up in the Sierra Nevada mountains and pretty much all the trails around here have pretty chunky rock gardens (rocks probably stick up between 4 and 6 inches). Usually they are weaving through large boulders on either side. These scenarios are everywhere up here and they give me a pretty hard time. Since I am new to riding I tend to ride a little slow anyway, but then you add in narrow trails and super chunky turns and I can't actually make the turn a lot of the time. Is speed the biggest benefit here?

bigquotesSpeed can be your friend in the situation that you're describing, but I'm not about to suggest that you start letting off the brakes and hoping that everything works out...

Instead, I'd recommend practicing your cornering in an area with fewer consequences if things go wrong. Setting out some cones in a grassy field and creating a mini-slalom course is a great way to get used to cornering at a variety of speeds. You can make the spacing as tight or far as you'd like, and adjust it to create a scenario that replicates what you're finding out on the trail. Start slow, and as you get more comfortable on the bike your speed will naturally increase.

Remember to look ahead at where you want to go, and to have your line planned out as far in advance as possible. It's very common for riders to end up looking at the trail right in front of them, which reduces the time you have to react to things like chunky rock gardens.

A pump track is another great place to practice cornering – the tighter rollers and berms, and the lack of pedaling can really improve your bike handling. Finally, seeking out a coach for a lesson or two is another highly recommended option. Having someone else examine your technique will make it easier to figure out what you can adjust to make those tricky corners a bit easier.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Ask Pinkbike


Must Read This Week
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
46645 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Winner
46341 views
University Student Designs Oleo Shock With a Titanium Shaft
43280 views
Dangerholm's Scott Ransom Enduro Project
42164 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Nominees
38068 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Athlete of the Year Winner
38067 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Value Bike of the Year Winner
37479 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Innovation of the Year Winner
35495 views

18 Comments

  • 12 0
 Fist bump for the shoulder bump.
  • 1 0
 Shoulder bump club member, here.

I did mine skiing years ago and still have a bit of a bump. Got back into the gym fairly shortly after and then competed in olympic weightlifting for a few years. Got strong with all kinds of shoulder/overhead mobility. Other than looking funky, the shoulder hasn't ever given me any issues.
  • 2 0
 Seriously, mine was only grade 2 and it took nearly a full year to be pain free and years later still has slightly reduced mobility.
  • 3 0
 I've had partial separations on both shoulders now. First time happened while wrestling a polar bear and he hip tossed me.... or maybe I fell while ice skating for the first time and tried to roll through a fall.. I can't remember which.

Second time was a relatively mild crash trying to avoid a friend that had crashed at the bottom of a blown out, marbley steep chute.

Both times resulted in what felt like an eternity of sleep depravation, weakness and loss of mobility.
I haven't had surgery on either of them though and would say I have 100% strength and mobility now.
  • 4 0
 @imnotded I live in the Southern California mountains myself, Front and traction is at a minimum so good suspension, a soft compound front tire, and the correct tire pressure are critical in the dry loose and rocky trails that we live in as traction is at a minimum. I would recommend a fork with at least 140 mm (up to 160) of travel, keeping it serviced with its recommended service intervals, hanging it upside down to keep the seals lubricated, using silicone lube under the seals once a month between intervals. The increase in traction after a fork service is mind blowing. for tire psi I use one psi for every 8.5 pounds of body weight in the front, and 7.5psi per pound in the rear (for me that’s 20/23psi @ 170lbs). lastly assuming you don’t want heavy Enduro casings, the only Maxis tire that comes in a sticky rubber with an EXO casing is the DHR ii in 2.4. this would be my tire recommendation for the front or find another brand who makes a sticky rubber tire in a lightweight casing. I have found the soft rubber to make a enormous difference in the loose dry terrain of Socal.
  • 1 0
 This is good advice for @maxants33 also.
A tire is a lot cheaper than a fork, and even cheaper than that is optimizing tire pressure.
  • 5 1
 ..."if you ever end up at the beach with a bunch of shirtless mountain bikers".... While on the subject: If you found yourself on the beach with a bunch of pants less mountain bikers, I wonder what would be seen? Leathery taints? Saddle sore scars? For a while I had a scar on my inner thigh alarmingly close to genitals from a hard case where I scraped my thigh against the seatpost qr lever, and somehow managed to avoid testicular trauma. An acquaintance blew off the pedals at high speed and made violent and prolonged contact between butt crack and rear tire. He was nicknamed Frodo for the rest of the trip, cause he destroyed his ring.
  • 1 0
 Please just don’t. I can’t think about that.
  • 2 0
 I had a 5th degree separation of the left AC. Went to my surgeon, who works exclusively on athletes. He told me that the fix would be "Purely cosmetic." And unless I make my living throwing with my left arm, it is best to just PT your way to success. Mine always reminds me to go back to the gym if I fall off the back, with a slight sharp pain that goes away with a few sessions of very light weight training.
  • 1 0
 @Maxants33 If the 35 can accept the Fast damper, I'd say do it, then upgrade to a better chassis down the road. The feel of the fork is very heavily influenced by the damper. That damper is likely something you'll take from fork to fork in the future. A lowers service will at best return the fork to feeling new, which still sucks.
If you want to get a different fork with tonnes of value built in, its Z1 all the way. Z2 is not as good because the damper is contained in the upper by a clip, which can blow out of place, and you cannot upgrade to a contained damper like the grip or grip2. Currently I'm on a Z1 coil with a grip2 damper, which feels like a big shiny pair of tits!
  • 1 0
 Keep your 35 and go there : www.novyparts.com/optimisation-novyparts-suspensions-vtt/rock-shox-fourches/splug-novyparts-bloc-compression-optimisation-fourche.html
Needs to be translated in english sorry but Novypart has a solid reputation in France. You can contact him directly to have the best advice .
  • 4 0
 RS 35 needs to go away
  • 4 0
 Same with all the lower level sram products. There is no reason for SX drivetrain or Level brakes to exist.
  • 1 0
 Anyone here ride with hip and thigh protection? Kali makes padded shorts, just wondering if anyone has any feedback on that idea.
  • 3 0
 Quite logical answers
  • 1 1
 Can more manufacturers make bikes with 68 degree head angles for us riders with real bike handling skills?
  • 7 0
 Just run your fork backwards, then you can really show everyone how skilled you are.
  • 3 0
 wut





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.048665
Mobile Version of Website