Ask Pinkbike: Carbon or Aluminum, Norco Sight or Optic?

Buy the carbon version if you have the expendable cash. If there were no price difference between carbon and aluminum frames, aluminum mountain bikes would be extinct, except for those built by bike makers, or for customers who adhere to religious beliefs about the cosmic virtues that steel and aluminum bestow upon otherwise ordinary fabricated structures. There is also a real need for designers to quickly cob up test mules to try new geometry or suspension configurations, and metal makes that an easier task.



Inflammatory statement, perhaps, but carbon's immense strength-to-weight ratio over steel or aluminum alloys provides frame designers more options to build in durability, strength, stiffness and yes, impact resistance, than are available when using metals at similar weight targets. Top designers who work in both mediums will tell you that they can make an aluminum chassis that will approach the performance of a carbon version, but the cost to construct that metal wonder would also match its carbon sibling. (Liteville furnishes an excellent example.)



Carbon requires more up-front engineering and testing, but once it is in production the frames come out of a mold perfectly aligned and close to completion. That accurate alignment is paramount for suspension components. If a weakness appears, extra carbon can be layered in that area, or the mold can be altered to provide strength. And, if a lighter version is desired, less material can be used. Carbon composite is wonderfully resistant to chemicals and weather, and when stored, it sits in rolls in a freezer.



By contrast, aluminum frames are assembled from a number of forged, bent, butted and manipulated pieces which must be pre-manufactured for each frame size, which adds to delivery times. And, the parts are melted together, barbecued in a furnace, and then bent into alignment, which creates production variables. Aluminum frame makers err towards heavier weights because, if a problem arises or a change is required, new tubes or forgings must be manufactured, and lead times for a fix often exceed the effective model year of the product.



There are places on a mountain bike where aluminum or steel are better applications, but apples to apples - comparing two high-end frames from a reputable bike maker (like your YT Jeffsy) - the only reason to buy an aluminum framed version is to spend significantly less money, knowing that you will be riding the same geometry and enjoying nearly the same performance as the carbon version delivers. Aluminum is the better value. Carbon is the better performer.



— RC