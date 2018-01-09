Ask Pinkbike: Carbon Cranks, Winter Bike Setup, and Slow-Rolling Tires

Bike setup for below-freezing temperatures can be a little tricky – air and oil behave differently when the mercury plummets, which means your bike isn't going to feel the same as it does on a warm summer's day. Reducing your tire pressure was a good first step, but, depending on how many frigid rides are in your future, you may want to consider trying a tire with a softer rubber compound than the Ibex's 55a durometer. Schwalbe's Soft Addix compound or Maxxis' MaxxTerra compounds are both a little softer, which should help keep them pliable in those colder temps.



Your suspension is another area to pay attention to during winter rides. Typically, you'll need to speed up your rebound by a click or two; otherwise your bike will feel sluggish and less willing to leave the ground. Don't forget that you changed your settings when the temperatures rise, though, or you could be in for a bouncier ride than you want.



There will also be a learning curve as you get accustomed to riding on the frozen ground. Aside from the surprise ice patches (always a good time), the soil won't have as much give to it when you really push into a turn – it's faster, but less forgiving than riding in warmer temperatures. Staying loose (appropriate clothing helps here) and as relaxed as possible will help you be prepared to deal with the wider variety of trail conditions that accompany winter rides.

— Mike Kazimer