Ask Pinkbike: Carbon Cranks, Winter Bike Setup, and Slow-Rolling Tires

Jan 9, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.




Carbon Crank Conundrum

Question: Pinkbike user @andrewcuellar asked this question in the all-mountain, enduro, and cross-country forum: I'm looking to upgrade my cranks to carbon but I'm wondering if it's worth it. Let me know if you've done it, and if it's worth it.

bigquotesThe answer to this one is simple: No, it's probably not worth it to ''upgrade'' to carbon cranks unless, of course, you're all out of things to change on your bike and you'd like to drop some weight. When it comes to upgrades, there are things that make sense as far as an instant performance advantage goes: lighter or stronger wheels, better tires or suspension, or adding a dropper post if you don't have one already. And then there are those "upgrades" that, while cool, don't really make much (or any) difference to the rider on the trail.

You didn't say what cranks you're looking to swap out, or which model of carbon crank you're considering, but it's a safe bet to assume that you'll likely drop a few hundred grams if you're going from an average aluminum crankset to a high-end carbon option. But does that make a difference on the trail? Not one iota. The weight will add up, however, if you're on a gram murdering spree and just want the lightest bike possible. Unless that sounds like you, there are probably better things to spend your money on. Mike Levy

Blackspire s new carbon cranks and direct mount narrow-wide chainring
Carbon cranks look the business and are usually lighter than aluminum arms, but the performance advantage is negligible.


Winter Bike Setup?

Question: Pinkbike user @Kiotae asked this question in the all-mountain, enduro, and cross-country forum: Temps here in Virginia are cold (for us) and I don't have much experience on the mountain bike in sub-freezing temps. I noticed today that I seemed to have way less cornering grip than normal and felt like I was getting bounced around more than usual. Tire pressures were in the low 20's on 29x2.4 Ibex's. Dropping the pressure down to 18/20 helped, but still felt like there was a lack of cornering grip.

Is this normal for cold weather and I just need to adjust my riding accordingly? My thought was that it was a combination of the ground being more frozen than I'd experienced before and the tire rubber not liking low temps. I'd been out in some low 30's conditions with no problems, but this was mid/upper 20's after some single digit nights.

bigquotesBike setup for below-freezing temperatures can be a little tricky – air and oil behave differently when the mercury plummets, which means your bike isn't going to feel the same as it does on a warm summer's day. Reducing your tire pressure was a good first step, but, depending on how many frigid rides are in your future, you may want to consider trying a tire with a softer rubber compound than the Ibex's 55a durometer. Schwalbe's Soft Addix compound or Maxxis' MaxxTerra compounds are both a little softer, which should help keep them pliable in those colder temps.

Your suspension is another area to pay attention to during winter rides. Typically, you'll need to speed up your rebound by a click or two; otherwise your bike will feel sluggish and less willing to leave the ground. Don't forget that you changed your settings when the temperatures rise, though, or you could be in for a bouncier ride than you want.

There will also be a learning curve as you get accustomed to riding on the frozen ground. Aside from the surprise ice patches (always a good time), the soil won't have as much give to it when you really push into a turn – it's faster, but less forgiving than riding in warmer temperatures. Staying loose (appropriate clothing helps here) and as relaxed as possible will help you be prepared to deal with the wider variety of trail conditions that accompany winter rides.  Mike Kazimer

Fresh powder in the valley Picture Adrian Greiter
Winter riding can be challenging, but a little extra preparation and a few bike setup tweaks can help make it more enjoyable.






The Slow Kind of Minion

Question: melias24 says in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: This might sound a bit odd, or possibly even stupid to veteran riders, but I just want some input on this one. I have a 2017 Scott Genius LT 720 plus bike. It is an awesome bike, but it just doesn't feel right - very sluggish and heavy (I've yet to buy some tires that have less rolling resistance). It has Maxxis Minions at the moment (probably half the problem), and getting air, it just feels like a brick! I've adjusted the suspension multiple times, but still can't get it to feel right. I rode my mate's 2017 Trek Remedy RSL and I felt right at home. It was fast, felt lightweight and handles well in the air. Is my bike just setup wrong or is it just the characteristics of the bike?


bigquotesIt would help to know the type of terrain you are riding. I wouldn't run the Maxxis Minions unless you were tearing up your sidewalls, or your downs were dry and littered with sharp rocks. Maxxis Minions in the Plus size ride harshly and roll slower than a number of similar-sized tires with aggressive treads. Maxxis apparently scaled up their standard-width model to make a tougher option for Plus and, predictably, it is a bit too stiff and heavy (940g/1040g) to easily conform to the terrain. It's not bad, but it's not great either. Suppleness is the key to Plus performance.

Switch to the Addix 2.8-inch Schwalbe Nobby Nic tires. Nics have an aggressive tread pattern with a more flexible casing. Start with pressures around 14psi front and 18psi rear. Play around in 2psi increments (up or down) until you reach the minimum pressure you can run and still push hard in the corners without flexing the casings too much. The switch is sure to brighten up your Scott. My Ibis is on 2.8 Nobby Nics and rolls faster than with 2.3 Minions on the dirt (crazy, but true), while it's a tiny bit slower on the pavement. My home loop is dry, loose, with a number of three-foot booters and has lots of corners and boulder steps. I often ride my "dune buggy" there because of how playful it feels. RC



Schwalbe 2.8 Nobby Nic
Schwalbe's 2.8" Nobby Nic is an aggressive, lightweight (810g/910g), and fast-rolling Plus option.



Have some unresolved tech questions? Jump in the Pinkbike Forum and we'll look to answer it for next time.

  • + 97
 All Hail Minions. If you're slow with them, you're slow.
  • + 55
 Thirty PSI in my Minions. I don't care about your opinions.
  • - 8
flag nxrezzn (4 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @tbmaddux: it's 60
  • + 10
 @tbmaddux: need to go fast so I ride clipped in
  • + 12
 @thedriftisreal: i can't help that i always win
  • + 1
 @arrowheadrush: Minion sin? stop this spin!
  • + 1
 More sponsors than you’d believe.
  • + 19
 Yes you should definitely upgrade to carbon cranks. Also let me tell you about my negative ionic alkaline water that increases hydration levels up to 7% better than regular water and comes in a cool bottle
  • + 18
 and if you stay addicted long enough you end looking and feeling like steve bannon - disheveled, chronic alcoholic, unemployed...haha, fuck that guy
  • + 5
 Fuck trump and all his minions
  • + 9
 pretty sure that snowy pic is the run-up to the Bender Sender....
  • + 11
 Life's too short not to go big - gotta go big

*eats shit
  • + 4
 While I agree there are more important upgrades to do to a bike (wheels, dropper post, etc.), I did notice a difference with the carbon cranks. They feel stiffer and I could actually feel the weight difference (I spin-to-win a lot, so maybe that has something to do with it?). Carbon cranks would be the last upgrade, but now that I've done it I don't regret it. - Al
  • + 1
 I agree. I have a couple of sets of carbon cranks and you can notice the difference. Maybe it's just because they are plastic and I think I can feel the difference when there isn't one. Who knows.
  • + 1
 I think you can notice the stiffness if you a heavier rider and/or are coming from cheap aluminum cranks. I have RF SixC 165mm cranks on my DH bike and can't tell a difference in stiffness from aluminum Saints I had on my previous bike. I can tell a difference in stiffness from cheaper/lighter aluminum stuff though... I do weigh 210lbs which matters here.
  • + 6
 Until you can accept the honest truth that you are slow, you'll never be fast no matter how much money you throw at your bike! Get you some Richie Rude time!
  • + 3
 Yes dhf’s need to be ride fast and agresive,or they feel a little bit harsh or slow and then too Much of a tire ,run hr2 they are easier and more mellow,and really good on almost all conditions,but still not the fastest in rolling kind
  • + 2
 I found the carbon six c cranks to be the antidote to the twisting crank arms I experienced with aluminum race face cranks that I previously had. The twisting was only during hard climbs and with the wide flat pedals I have. I think it is how I pedal, but there was perceptible flex with aluminum arms. The six c carbon cranks are much better at resisting torsion.
  • + 2
 1. I've had my Atlas olde tyme alu cranks and they have been flawless and look rad.

2. I have a 2.8 minion on my plus bike (front) and think it's a blast. yes, it's slow, but you can run that tire so soft without self steer or squirm, it's amazing. I've ridden schwalbe nics & rocket ron 2.8s and didn't find the grip much better than 29 Dampfs. The 2.8 minion was the first plus tire that I felt offered a real change, everything else had to be run too hard and just bounced.
  • + 4
 ok completely off topic but is it just me or do these fu!@#ing YT ads actually make you want to buy anything BUT a YT !
  • + 4
 those ads make me sick, i boycott YT for polluting my computer with that crap.
  • + 2
 The only popups I get are for viagra Smile
  • + 3
 @Matt115lamb: The only popups I get are because of viagra too, buddy.
  • + 1
 @wpplayer18: Mine are all Masengill
  • + 1
 While playing with tire pressure in low temps make sure you are manipulating pressure in the environment you will be riding in. If you're pumping up your tires indoors around 70 degrees and then ride in below freezing your pressures will drop.
  • + 1
 If your local trails are frozen up good and hard, try a set of Schwalbe Ice Spikers on your usual steed. Unreal grip on hardpack snow and solid ice. The harder and icier it is, the better. Just make sure you break them in per the instructions.
  • + 1
 Switching to nobby nicks may well help the bike feel lighter and less sluggish to improve things but I think you failed to address the other possibilities, soft suspension can make it feel heavy and slow, as can the setup. The comparison to a remedy is also always going to make it feel worse as the remedy is a shorter travel, lighter bike without plus tyres. Sounds like the remedy better suits the trails as the genius LT is naturally a burlier bike.
  • + 3
 From my experience NN are good and fast rolling tires if you ride in dry conditions but there is no comparison to DHF / DHR2 2.8.
  • + 4
 Magic Mary
  • + 1
 Once the temp gets cold enough, tire compounds can harden enough to be quite dangerous. You won't have much grip and will bounce around a lot.
  • + 1
 You have to get steel cranks, keep that weight low
  • + 1
 Buying carbon cranks is like buying crack...
  • + 14
 There are probably more benefits to taking crack (My carbon XO cranks have been great though)
  • + 5
 Once you try it, you'll never go back. Bicycle addictions are like drug addictions, only twice as expensive.
  • + 6
 @rnayel: yeah I steal from my family, gone all thin and lost my teeth
If she found out about the money I spend on my addiction!
  • + 3
 @WAKIdesigns But if you try to put it up your nose you will really have a bad trip.....
  • + 0
 Crack is whack. But you can't whack carbon cranks. So... No.
  • - 3
 I found a nice set of carbon cranks in the land fill, cuz we all know it is just soooooo full of carbon. Good answer though mike.

