Ask Pinkbike: Carbon vs. Aluminum Rims, Mismatched Drivetains, Coil Shock Sag, & How Much Travel Does a Beginner Need?

May 12, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.





How Much Travel For My First MTB?

Question: @TrickyNI asks in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country Forum: Is a 160mm travel bike front and rear like the Whyte G160RS too aggressive and too much for a first bike to hit the local trail centres?

Should a first MTB owner look something less aggressive geo with a higher bottom bracket and 120-140mm travel? Like a Giant Stance 2, Vitus Mythique or Whyte G130?


bigquotes
This question comes up quite often, and it ties right in with a recent episode of the Pinkbike podcast, where we discussed the concept of being over-biked vs. under-biked. You can listen to that here.

There's nothing wrong with starting out on a long travel bike like the G160, but it's best to assess your skills and think about what type of terrain you'll be riding the most. If you're just starting to get your wheels off the ground, and still learning things like proper cornering, braking, etc..., then those shorter travel, more trail-oriented options that you listed will be easier to learn on. They'll feel more maneuverable at the slower speeds that you'll be traveling, which will let you focus on dialing in those skills rather than struggling to handle a big, cumbersome beast of a bike.

Now, maybe you're entering the sport with dreams of hitting big jumps, going as fast as possible downhill, and eventually seeking out and riding the hardest trails around. If so, that Whyte G160 or something similar will certainly work, just keep in mind that it's not as well suited for the tamer terrain where you'll learn the basics.

You'll also inevitably encounter riders who think that everyone should learn to ride on a fully rigid hardtail with cantilever brakes, but don't pay attention to them. Hardtails are fun, and can be a useful learning tool, but they're absolutely not a necessity for learning how to mountain bike. I'd also suggest taking a lesson or three if there's a good skills coach in your area – that can speed up the learning process, and get you tackling those advanced trails much more quickly (and less sketchily). 

Vitus Mythique 29 VRX review photo by Anthony Smith
A do-it-all trail bike like the Vitus Mythique can be an excellent entry point into mountain biking.





Carbon Wheels in the Bike Park?

Question: @Lando406 asks in the Downhill Forum: I'm thinking of purchasing a set of carbon wheels for my 2020 Norco Sight, and I plan to ride a lot of bike park this summer (pandemic conditions notwithstanding...). Is bringing carbon wheels with a lifetime warranty to the bike park a bad idea? Better to run the aluminum wheels I have at the bike park and run carbon elsewhere? Is the carbon game worth it in the end? $1650 for a carbon wheelset with a lifetime warranty or $700-$1200 for a nice set of aluminum wheels with less than a lifetime warranty. What do you guys think?



bigquotes
Carbon wheels can certainly handle bike park usage, but you'll want to make sure the wheels you buy are designed for that type of riding. An ultra light set of carbon (or aluminum) wheels designed for XC racing obviously isn't going to be the way to go for smashing through brake bumps all day long.

There are two schools of thought here – you can go with aluminum rims and save some money initially, but it's likely you'll need to replace a rim or two by the end of the season once they get dented and dinged beyond repair. Those dents and dings won't happen with carbon wheels, but if they do break you won't be able to repair them – there's no bending back carbon, and they'll need to be sent in for a replacement.

In the end, it's up to you and your wallet, and how long you plan on keeping that set of wheels. Either way, I would suggest investing in some DH tires and possibly some tire inserts for either wheelset if you're planning on racking up a bunch of park days – those heavier duty tires and the addition of a foam liner can help protect your investment by reducing the chances of a rim vs. rock incident.

Zipp 3Zero Moto carbon wheels
Carbon wheels are getting stronger and more reliable, but aluminum rims aren't going away any time soon due to their excellent price vs. performance ratio.






SRAM Chain With Shimano Chainring?

Question: @Endosch2 asks in the Mechanic's Lounge forum: I am building an SB-100 for my wife. I want to go with the new XT 12-speed. I have a set of take-off wheels with an XD driver rear hub. I know I can use an XT 12-speed shifter and rear der with the 10-50 SRAM Eagle Cassette. I plan to use a SRAM GX chain.

Can I also use an XT 12 S crankset ? No problem, right? Just need confirmation, I am trying to delay the wheel upgrade for a bit by using the older wheels. I cannot change the freebub on these.


bigquotesAh, the classic, “Here honey, I built you up a bike with all my leftover parts” scenario. The short answer? Yes, you can use an XT crankset as part of your hybrid drivetrain – that SRAM GX chain should work fine with Shimano's tooth profile.

However, I'd strongly recommend getting that MicroSpline-equipped wheel along with a Shimano cassette and chain as soon as possible. The cobbled together drivetrain you're proposing will work, but it lacks the defining feature of Shimano's new drivetrains – the ability to shift under load, which is only possible with a Hyperglide+ chain and cassette. 

Shimano Deore XT 8100
It's possible to mix and match certain SRAM and Shimano drivetrain components, but the best results occur when sticking with one brand.





How Do I Check Coil Shock Sag By Myself?

Question: @gnarcissistictendency asks in the Bikes, Parts & Gear forum: Hey guys, I’m wanting to know if there’s a company out there that makes some kind of gadget that makes checking your sag on a coil shock easy...? Since we're in quarantine I have no one to help me measure my shock sag.


bigquotesReverse Components has a device on the way that's designed to accomplish exactly what you're suggesting, although I haven't had a chance to check it out in real life. Measuring coil shock sag can be kind of a pain without someone to help, especially if the shock doesn't have the handy sag gradients found on RockShox's coil and air shocks.

In a pinch, I'll slide the bottom out bumper (that sort of dome-shaped foam piece at the bottom of your shock) up to the base of the shock body, using it the same way I would with an o-ring on an air shock. Sit on the bike and get off, and with a set of calipers or a tape measure you'll be able to see if you're in the ballpark. The coil spring's position sometimes gets in the way of totally accurate measurement, but this should do the trick until you're no longer in quarantine.

Reverse Components Bike Hacks Collection
Reverse Components' travel and sag indicator might be just the ticket for checking sag in a time of social distancing.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Ask Pinkbike


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Police to Patrol Bike Park Wales]
121818 views
First Look: Shimano's New Deore 12-Speed Group & Other 2021 Updates
80256 views
Specialized Diverge EVO: Gravel Shredder, High-End Hybrid, or Just a Rigid Mountain Bike?
51556 views
Mavic Placed into Receivership in France
48341 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Spot Ryve 115 29
47285 views
Throwback Thursday: Champery 2007 - The Greatest Race Run Ever?
34487 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Drive to Your Local Trails?
34372 views
Forbidden Bike Co. Introduce Ziggy Link For Mullet Conversions
32426 views

17 Comments

  • 9 2
 'I can get 4 aluminum rims for the price of one carbon'
'Carbon is the best!'
Everyone needs to realize that not all carbon is created equal. How come carbon rims are all draped under the same blanket but aluminum rims are all known to be different and treated as such? Different alloys and the aluminum supplier play huge factors in the aluminum rim quality and durability. Conversely a cheap carbon rim from overseas is not the same as a carbon rim made here from carbon sourced from quality companies. Carbon supplied to aerospace is NOT the same carbon used for making knockoff rims from China or wherever. Theres 2 camps, those that see rims as consumable and those that see rims as an area of performance for their bike. Either side is correct imo.
  • 1 0
 Correct. These are 26ers I assume, but still fun:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=acAlAd15pZA
  • 3 0
 I think that starting on a hardtail does give you the advantage of cleaner jumps, bunny hops and handling your crap on a rooty/rocky downhill section of trail. then when you get a full squish you feel like superman because you've developed skills and now have the rig to go with it.
  • 4 0
 Either Aluminium or Carbon wheels, the key are inserts to save you money in the long run! Nothing worse than finding a rim dent or crack!
  • 1 0
 You forgot to mention that the inserts are absolutely delicious and filling. I ate an entire cush core and was full for days, then I went to the Dogtor and took a nap and then I had to wear this cone that made it hard to lick my genitals and I got my head stuck in things more than I usually do. But the cush core was pure delectable bliss and went down like a pool noodle or an expensive duvet cover.
  • 8 3
 How I check sag on my coil shock...I don't.
  • 3 0
 I believe a sturdy carbon wheel set with a good warranty like the SC Reserve wheels is one of the best investments you can make to improve the way your mountain bike rides.
  • 1 0
 So...I'm on a DB lux 1 with janky 1x9, hydraulic brakes of a giant talon, and a Suntour raidon. I've also passed solidly above beginner and into intermediate. Is it time for an upgrade? ThanksSmile
  • 1 0
 Yes without a doubt! I personally recommend the. Specialized S-Works Turbo Levo SL Founder’s Edition.
  • 3 3
 I know I'm directly contradicting what they say but I don't see why anyone would learn on full sus, hardtails have WAY better components for the same price and they teach you how to absorb bumps with your body and pick a good line
  • 1 0
 Depends on where you ride. I'm glad I learned on a hardtail, but that was on clay trails back east with just a few roots to contend with. Now I'm in Colorado and about 2% of the trails in my area would still be fun on your average hardtail and I think a beginner would be turned off pretty quick.
  • 1 1
 Nothing like watching your buddy blow up his new carbon rim at the bike park while you're lapping downhill tracks the rest of the day with 50 or so dents in your $400 wheelset. Carbon on a park bike? Dumbest thing I've ever seen.
  • 3 0
 I’m down for carbon rims with a lifetime warranty.
  • 2 0
 Coil shock sag - just slide the bump stop against the shock body, check sag like you would on a fork, ride.
  • 1 0
 Also, the frame is a bit too small now that I put on a 30mm stem over the 80/90 one it came with.
  • 1 2
 Why the all would you want to use a Sram chain? Shimano or KMC all the way.
  • 1 1
 Are carbon rims still cool? I thought we were all back on alu

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009937
Mobile Version of Website