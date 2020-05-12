Ask Pinkbike: Carbon vs. Aluminum Rims, Mismatched Drivetains, Coil Shock Sag, & How Much Travel Does a Beginner Need?



This question comes up quite often, and it ties right in with a recent episode of the Pinkbike podcast, where we discussed the concept of being over-biked vs. under-biked. You can listen



There's nothing wrong with starting out on a long travel bike like the G160, but it's best to assess your skills and think about what type of terrain you'll be riding the most. If you're just starting to get your wheels off the ground, and still learning things like proper cornering, braking, etc..., then those shorter travel, more trail-oriented options that you listed will be easier to learn on. They'll feel more maneuverable at the slower speeds that you'll be traveling, which will let you focus on dialing in those skills rather than struggling to handle a big, cumbersome beast of a bike.



Now, maybe you're entering the sport with dreams of hitting big jumps, going as fast as possible downhill, and eventually seeking out and riding the hardest trails around. If so, that Whyte G160 or something similar will certainly work, just keep in mind that it's not as well suited for the tamer terrain where you'll learn the basics.



You'll also inevitably encounter riders who think that everyone should learn to ride on a fully rigid hardtail with cantilever brakes, but don't pay attention to them. Hardtails are fun, and can be a useful learning tool, but they're absolutely not a necessity for learning how to mountain bike. I'd also suggest taking a lesson or three if there's a good skills coach in your area – that can speed up the learning process, and get you tackling those advanced trails much more quickly (and less sketchily).

