Ask Pinkbike: Clipless or Flats, Building Ramps, & Preventing Hand Pain

The biggest thing that's helped me is that when my hands start to hurt, I get off of the flow trails and head to the singletrack. There seems to be less traffic and therefore fewer braking bumps and vibrations on technical trails in any bike park I've ever ridden. 14 runs on an A-Line style trail may be fun, but you're going to essentially jackhammer your hands apart by the end of the day. Plus, mixing it up makes you a well-rounded mountain biker, capable of riding more than perfectly groomed jump lips. Sometimes, it's all just pushing through. Do keep in mind that if you're having severe or unusual pain, numbness, or tingling, it's always worth checking in with a medical professional to make sure there are no other underlying issues causing your discomfort. Your situation isn't isolated by any means. Almost everyone I know, myself included, has had some hand pain after riding in the bike park. After a bunch of runs often all you can do is make circles with your hands and hope you're still holding onto the bars when you land. How long does that take to get conditioned and will you ever be conditioned? It depends on the person, but sometimes it can take a couple weeks of consistent bike park riding, and even at that, some of the best riders will still say that their hands hurt after a long day of hitting rocks and brake bumps. However, there may be some things you can do to help.Body position is a good place to start. If you're trying to ride in the perfect position, you may be focusing a lot on keeping your arms out, which is good but, your core could be falling down a little because you're loading your arms but not using your core. Doing some core strengthening may help you be able to ride with your body supporting you more rather than relying too much on your arms. This will take some weight off of your hands and provide some relief.You also seem to be on the right track by trying out different grips but keep in mind that thicker grips may not be the answer. You need the correct size grips for your hands, that's more important than thicker padding. A lot of people seem to be enchanted by the Vibrocore handlebar set up and that could also be worth a try. If your bars are too stiff, they could be transmitting a lot of chatter from the trail into your hands. There's an interesting read on mountain biking and vibrations here. Ensuring that your fork and shock are properly tuned is really important in managing trail noise. If you have too much or too little compression or rebound damping then you are just fighting your bike the whole run down, so ensure that your fork is properly set up, and if it is a coil set-up then it needs to be the appropriate weight spring for you.The biggest thing that's helped me is that when my hands start to hurt, I get off of the flow trails and head to the singletrack. There seems to be less traffic and therefore fewer braking bumps and vibrations on technical trails in any bike park I've ever ridden. 14 runs on an A-Line style trail may be fun, but you're going to essentially jackhammer your hands apart by the end of the day. Plus, mixing it up makes you a well-rounded mountain biker, capable of riding more than perfectly groomed jump lips. Sometimes, it's all just pushing through. Do keep in mind that if you're having severe or unusual pain, numbness, or tingling, it's always worth checking in with a medical professional to make sure there are no other underlying issues causing your discomfort.