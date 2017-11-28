Ask Pinkbike: Clutch Trouble, DH Pants, Converting a DH Bike, and Sub-Par Shops

Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.
Stop the DropQuestion:
Pinkbike user JamboDHD asked this question in the downhill forum
: I have a 1X Shimano drivetrain with a Deore derailleur (with a clutch) and narrow-wide chainring, but I'm still dropping the chain. At the moment, I don't have a guide but I think that would fix the issue right away. Would shortening the chain be the same as using a guide? Or maybe combining all options is the best solution? Would the efficiency of the drivetrain be reduced?
|Some bikes seem to be more prone to dropping a chain than others, presumably due to how their rear suspension works. That said, your chain should be the correct length regardless of if you're running a guide or not, so that's the first step. You can follow this old Tech Tuesday from 2012 on chain length basics to figure that out, and then go for a ride to see if it makes any difference. Your derailleur's clutch might need to be adjusted to provide more force, which can be easily done by removing the clutch cover as RC explains in this Tech Tuesday that covers Shimano clutch tuning. Also, how old is your chainring? A worn narrow-wide 'ring loses much of its holding ability, so that'd be the next step.
If, after all that, you're still dropping the chain, you might want to consider a minimal chain guide that covers the top section of the chainring. — Mike Levy
Shimano's adjustable clutch lets you add or remove tension as required.
DH Pants for Tall RidersQuestion:
Pinkbike user @harrywr
asked this question in the Bikes, Parts, and Gear:
I'm 6'6" with 34" waistline, I'm looking at getting some DH pants such as the Fox Racing Demo DH Pants or similar TLD pants. However my waist line and leg length would make all the pants short in the leg. Does anyone know anywhere where they sell similar style of pants but with a tall option?
I'm 6'1" with a 31" waist and a 33" inseam and have always struggled to find downhill pants that are long enough and also shorts that don't reveal 'the kneepad gap' that nobody wants to see. My favorite downhill pants to date are the Resistance Strong pants from POC I reviewed last year. The pants in the review were just long enough for me in size M and sizing goes up three more sizes to XXL. The waist adjusters are useful unlike some out there so upsizing shouldn't be a problem. Overall, they are great pants with integrated protection, they are lightweight, well cut, stretchy, and seemed to wear well, the downside is the €200 price tag.
—Paul Aston
POC's Resistance Strong pants are some of the best out there, but with a price tag to match.
Actually, it Is a Session Question:
Mick asks in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: I was wondering if anyone had ever converted a DH bike to an AM bike? I'm off to New Zealand, but only want to travel with one bike, so I had the idea of buying different forks and rear shock, so I could use my Session for either DH or more pedaly single track.
|I've never seen a modern DH bike modified to that extent, but converting your Trek Session to an enduro/AM bike could be done, as long as you can put up with the weight and shoulder the expense of the components you'd need. Consider also, that there are some hidden concerns that come with the territory:
I assume you'll be switching to a 180mm single-crown fork like the Fox 36. Your Session already has a low bottom bracket, lowering it farther is going to cause innumerable pedal strikes. Fortunately, Cane Creek and other quality headset manufacturers make extended lower headset cups (invented to justify BB height when converting 29-inch bikes to 27.5 Plus, ala Pivot Switchblade). An extended lower cup will add 10 millimeters, and if you set your fork sag a bit higher (say, 20 percent sag). your BB should be tall enough to pass muster.
Next on your shopping list is a dropper seatpost, and before you buy the longest stroke post you can ride, remember that you'll want your saddle pretty low for DH trails. Check the insertion length to ensure you can get your optimum DH position with your new dropper. Also anticipate that you'll be running your saddle well forward on the seatpost clamp to compensate for the Session's slack seat tube angle.
Gearing is limited on a big bike, so plan on investing on a wide-range one-by transmission. Chances are good that you'll keep your crankset, and your existing chainring, if it's fresh. Your Session should have a 7-speed cassette with a standard, splined driver. I'd suggest converting to a wide-range Shimano XT 11 x 42 or 11 x 46 cassette, rear derailleur, and shift levers. (Your existing derailleur wouldn't have enough chain take-up to shift a wide-range cassette.)
If your current shock has a separate low-speed compression adjustment, then you may be spared a new shock purchase. I have used air and coil-sprung DH shocks on enduro bikes and found that cranking in the low-speed compression dial provides a good measure of pedaling support. Of course, you'll have to remember how many turns to open it back up when the time comes to descend. Otherwise, choose an air-sprung shock, so you'll have the freedom to change spring settings to suit the terrain and trails you'll be riding. I'd suggest the Fox X2 for its range of adjustment, and you'll appreciate the "climb switch" when your Session is pointed uphill.
All totaled, that's a little over $2000 USD at the retail level to change your Trek Session into an acceptable all-mountain bike. Normally, I'd recommend that you purchase a used enduro machine, like the Santa Cruz Nomad, and sell it for the same money when you return, but I am intrigued with the concept of re-purposing a World Cup winning DH bike for all-mountain use. To be frank, the latest crop of enduro sleds are so close to being downhillers that your experiment may be the beginning of a more sensible trend.—RC
Is it possible to convert a Trek Session into a decent-performing all-mountain bike? Considering how far AM/enduro makers are pushing the envelope of long, low, and slack, it may be worth a try.
Is it Me, or My Shop Mechanic? Question: @steelfed
says in the Mechanic's Lounge forum: I want your opinions. I have a 2012 XCal. Never a problem with it until last month when it became time to replace the bottom bracket. I took it to a national chain bike store and they replaced the bottom bracket.
On my next ride I started hearing the same popping noises from the bottom bracket again, took it to the shop and the mechanic told me the new BB was literally in pieces. He replaced the BB again. The next time I ride the bike lo and behold the bottom bracket starts popping again I take it back to the bike shop and he tells me the BB is fine but I need a new chain.
With the new chain on I test ride it in the parking lot and it feels like it's slipping, so the mechanic replaces the cassette. It's still slipping so the mechanic replaces the wheel. It still slips so he replaces the rear derailleur, cable, and another 10 speed chain. It was still slipping after all this. He replaced the rear deraillur hanger, but no fix. They removed all the new parts and they want me to come get my bike.
It blows my mind that I took a bike in near perfect condition into the shop and now it is unrideable. I am out a bike. I think the shop should let me buy a new one at invoice price (what the shop paid for it) what would you guys expect or want? Am I just S.O.L.?
|My first piece of advice would be to find a new shop to frequent. Unless you're doing something you shouldn't be on that bike – you're not hucking off loading docks all day, every day, are you? – then a bottom bracket shouldn't end up in pieces after one ride, even an inexpensive one.
That being said, the shop doesn't owe you a discounted bike. It sounds like they tried some fairly extensive troubleshooting, and reached the limit of their expertise. As long as they returned your bike to you with all your original parts re-installed, there's no reason for you to expect anything else from them.
Without more information it's hard to say exactly what's wrong with your bike, unless the one thing they didn't check, the front chainring, ends up being the cause of the skipping drivetrain. The repeatedly broken bottom bracket is a puzzler too – again, it's tough to diagnose without knowing more.
It's understandable that you're frustrated, but I think a more knowledgeable shop should be able to sort you out. Keep in mind that it's very possible you'll still end up buying some new components – moving parts do wear out, and if your bottom bracket was toast, there's a chance it's time to replace some other drivetrain parts as well.— Mike Kazimer
Finding a reputable bike shop, one that you can trust to return your bike in better condition than when you dropped it off, can sometimes be challenging.
Have some unresolved tech questions? Jump in the Pinkbike Forum
and we'll look to answer it for next time.
9 Comments
Step 1: sell your DH bike
Step 2: buy a bike with 160mm travel
The positives were you could bomb down anything, and if I'm trying to look on the sunny-side...your quads get a great workout on the way up :-/
Post a Comment