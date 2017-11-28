Ask Pinkbike: Clutch Trouble, DH Pants, Converting a DH Bike, and Sub-Par Shops

I've never seen a modern DH bike modified to that extent, but converting your Trek Session to an enduro/AM bike could be done, as long as you can put up with the weight and shoulder the expense of the components you'd need. Consider also, that there are some hidden concerns that come with the territory:



I assume you'll be switching to a 180mm single-crown fork like the Fox 36. Your Session already has a low bottom bracket, lowering it farther is going to cause innumerable pedal strikes. Fortunately, Cane Creek and other quality headset manufacturers make extended lower headset cups (invented to justify BB height when converting 29-inch bikes to 27.5 Plus, ala Pivot Switchblade). An extended lower cup will add 10 millimeters, and if you set your fork sag a bit higher (say, 20 percent sag). your BB should be tall enough to pass muster.



Next on your shopping list is a dropper seatpost, and before you buy the longest stroke post you can ride, remember that you'll want your saddle pretty low for DH trails. Check the insertion length to ensure you can get your optimum DH position with your new dropper. Also anticipate that you'll be running your saddle well forward on the seatpost clamp to compensate for the Session's slack seat tube angle.



Gearing is limited on a big bike, so plan on investing on a wide-range one-by transmission. Chances are good that you'll keep your crankset, and your existing chainring, if it's fresh. Your Session should have a 7-speed cassette with a standard, splined driver. I'd suggest converting to a wide-range Shimano XT 11 x 42 or 11 x 46 cassette, rear derailleur, and shift levers. (Your existing derailleur wouldn't have enough chain take-up to shift a wide-range cassette.)



If your current shock has a separate low-speed compression adjustment, then you may be spared a new shock purchase. I have used air and coil-sprung DH shocks on enduro bikes and found that cranking in the low-speed compression dial provides a good measure of pedaling support. Of course, you'll have to remember how many turns to open it back up when the time comes to descend. Otherwise, choose an air-sprung shock, so you'll have the freedom to change spring settings to suit the terrain and trails you'll be riding. I'd suggest the Fox X2 for its range of adjustment, and you'll appreciate the "climb switch" when your Session is pointed uphill.



All totaled, that's a little over $2000 USD at the retail level to change your Trek Session into an acceptable all-mountain bike. Normally, I'd recommend that you purchase a used enduro machine, like the Santa Cruz Nomad, and sell it for the same money when you return, but I am intrigued with the concept of re-purposing a World Cup winning DH bike for all-mountain use. To be frank, the latest crop of enduro sleds are so close to being downhillers that your experiment may be the beginning of a more sensible trend.

— RC