Ask Pinkbike: Climbing With a Coil Shock, Adjusting Bike Fit, & Is 120mm Enough for Enduro?

You're correct, on a Float X2 the only difference between the 60mm, 65mm, and 62.5mm stroke lengths is the size of the travel spacer. However, removing that spacer isn't all that easy, and it requires some tools that you may not have. In the video below, at 2:57 you can see where the travel spacer will be – it sits above the bottom out bumper and accessing it requires removing the eyelet.If you have all the necessary tools to ensure you won't end up scratching or crushing the shock it's not that difficult of a procedure. However, if anything in the first couple minutes of that video is outside of your comfort zone, I’d recommend taking your shock to a local shop to have them do the removal for you.