Ask Pinkbike: Coil Shocks on Trail Bikes, Changing Fork Travel, and Drivetrain Upgrades

This is a good question and it opens up the age-old debate of "upgrade or replace."



Yes, you can easily and affordably make the switch from 2x10 to 1x11 or even 1x12 now and many people, including myself, have done so at one time or another. To do the upgrade, you'll need, at a minimum, a new derailleur, shifter, cassette, chain, and a chainring. To make sure that your set-up works well, I'd recommend going with a system that has a clutch and then a narrow-wide chainring to prevent tossing your chain off in technical terrain.



A Shimano SLX 11-speed or SRAM's new 12-speed Eagle NX group (available this fall), are both excellent upgrade options and you don't have to change freehubs on your wheels with either, as you do with any SRAM systems using the XD driver.



As far as buying a new bike or changing components on the bike you have, as we've already covered, you can certainly keep upgrading components as new groups come out as long as they're compatible. If you have a custom handbuilt masterpiece like a Sycip hardtail or bike with sentimental value, of course, upgrade the components and keep the same bike.



With most bike brands, the technologies in bikes themselves are updated every several years. New geometries, suspension, lighter frames, and other elements are making bikes easier than ever to ride on more technical terrain. Considering this, it can be difficult to decide if it's worth putting more money into an older bike or if it's time to upgrade to a new ride.



If you're not sure whether it's time to just upgrade components or get an entire new bike, you can try test out something new from a bike shop or at a bike festival to help you decide.



— Daniel Sapp