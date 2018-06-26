PINKBIKE TECH

Ask Pinkbike: Coil Shocks on Trail Bikes, Changing Fork Travel, and Drivetrain Upgrades

Jun 26, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.




Coil Shock for a 130mm Bike?

Question: MHE1993 says in the All-Mountain/Cross-Country Forum: I Just got my 2018 Transition Scout and absolutely love it. I'm toying with the idea of putting a coil shock on the rear instead of the Fox DPX2 to try and get a bit more rear-wheel traction. I noticed myself sliding out on corners that I've never had an issue with before. I also could feel the bike drifting a bit at high speeds over some of the "slick rock" on my local trails.

My sag is setup correctly and my LBS helped get it tuned correctly, but I think a coil might help the rear tire track the ground better. Of course, before I do any of this, I need to switch over to tubeless and reduce my tire pressure, but I'll get to that later. I really just want to know what people think about putting a coil shock on this bike and more generally, on bikes with 130mm of rear-wheel travel.


bigquotesA coil-sprung shock is a sensible upgrade for a 130 millimeter suspension, but before you search for a better shock, pay heed to your closing comments. Convert your Transition to tubeless and do some test laps on your home trails with the proper air pressure before you pull out your credit card. Suspension setup always begins with correct tires and air pressure.

That said, Cane Creek makes a 210mm long x 55mm stroke DB Coil in-line shock that will fit your Scout, so you can achieve the feel of a coil spring while retaining the flip-switch for on-demand pedaling firmness. Cane Creek's MSRP for the DB Coil IL shock is $460 USD, plus another $60 for the spring.

Just a thought, but you might consider sending your DPX2 air shock to Fox for a custom tune. It would cost a lot less, and the advantage would be that you could add a little spring pressure to keep your bike riding plush on big pack days and, well, you get the idea.RC
Cane Creek DB Coil IL shock
Cane Creek's in-line DB Coil shock can be configured to fit almost any bike. - Cane Creek photo




Can I Increase My Fork's Travel?

Question: Pinkbike user @Adamjc13 asked this question in the Mechanics' Lounge forum: I’m looking to upgrade several components on my Whyte T130. My intention is to give it a more enduro feel. I was considering increasing the fork from 130 to 150 in order to slacken the head angle as I always feel too far forward in the cockpit on the downs and find it quite hard to get the front up.

bigquotesYes, you can definitely increase the fork travel on your T130. You don't say which brand or model of fork is on there now, but if it's the RockShox Pike that most versions of that bike come with it's a relatively simple procedure to purchase and install a different air shaft. If you're not mechanically inclined, it's something that any good shop should be able to do for you without charging an astronomical fee.

What will the result of adding that 20mm of extra travel be? Well, you'll your head angle will become approximately 1-degree slacker, which will also raise the bottom bracket height and created a slacker seat tube angle as well. It'll give the bike a slightly different feel while climbing and descending, but the difference won't be super drastic – I'd imagine you'll get used to it within one ride. Plus, if you don't like it you can always reduce the travel back to the stock configuration.

A longer travel fork might help address the issues you're having, but I'd also recommend looking at what length stem you have, as well as the amount of handlebar rise and the number of spacers under the stem. A different cockpit setup – a shorter stem and higher rise bar – may be all you need to transform the feel of your bike to accomplish your goals. Mike Kazimer


Whyte T-130c 2016
The Whyte T130 has 130mm of travel front and rear, but it's not unreasonable to consider running a 140 or 150mm fork.




Drivetrain Upgrade

Question: Pinkbike user @Sean4414 asked this question in the Mechanics' Lounge forum: I'm looking to get info on changing my bike to a 1x11 from a 2x10. Does anyone have experience with this on their own bike? What do I need to get? I currently ride a 2013 Giant Trance X1 29er. Instead of buying new bikes when the new components change, can I just change with them?

bigquotesThis is a good question and it opens up the age-old debate of "upgrade or replace."

Yes, you can easily and affordably make the switch from 2x10 to 1x11 or even 1x12 now and many people, including myself, have done so at one time or another. To do the upgrade, you'll need, at a minimum, a new derailleur, shifter, cassette, chain, and a chainring. To make sure that your set-up works well, I'd recommend going with a system that has a clutch and then a narrow-wide chainring to prevent tossing your chain off in technical terrain.

A Shimano SLX 11-speed or SRAM's new 12-speed Eagle NX group (available this fall), are both excellent upgrade options and you don't have to change freehubs on your wheels with either, as you do with any SRAM systems using the XD driver.

As far as buying a new bike or changing components on the bike you have, as we've already covered, you can certainly keep upgrading components as new groups come out as long as they're compatible. If you have a custom handbuilt masterpiece like a Sycip hardtail or bike with sentimental value, of course, upgrade the components and keep the same bike.

With most bike brands, the technologies in bikes themselves are updated every several years. New geometries, suspension, lighter frames, and other elements are making bikes easier than ever to ride on more technical terrain. Considering this, it can be difficult to decide if it's worth putting more money into an older bike or if it's time to upgrade to a new ride.

If you're not sure whether it's time to just upgrade components or get an entire new bike, you can try test out something new from a bike shop or at a bike festival to help you decide.
Daniel Sapp


NEMBA Fest 2016
An easy way to find out if bike technology has progressed to where you want an entirely new rig is to try the latest out. A bike festival with multiple brands is a great place to do that and there's no substitute for getting a bike on the trail.Photo: Brice Shirbach


Have some unresolved tech questions? Jump in the Pinkbike Forum and we'll look to answer it for next time.

16 Comments

  • + 15
 It seems like now it's cool to have coil suspension on short travel bikes and air suspension on dh bikes
  • + 1
 yeah...and nobody actually cares if the suspension geo on his frame is made for it...its so fashionable! Razz
  • + 1
 I have the same bike, had the DPX2 send to Avalanche and it feels like a brand new bike. I didn't really love the small bump compliance on the stock tune. The difference was really amazing.
  • + 8
 $500+ on a new rear shock? Or $20 (or less) to go tubeless and put a little less air in your tires...........

Yep, definitely need that new shock. That's gotta be the answer.
  • + 1
 @BullMooose: With improperly inflated tires, those won't be the only part of your bike touching the ground for long.
  • + 2
 @BullMooose: With improperly inflated tires, those won't be the only part of your bike touching the ground for long.
  • + 1
 1. only if it's a rigid bike. 2. only if it's a rigid bike. 3. only if it's a single speed. I'll be here all day answering questions on my pennyfarthing, wearing a tuxedo print t-shirt, handlebar mustache, and an autographed picture of andy devine.
  • + 6
 1. only if it's a rigid bike. 2. only if it's a rigid bike. 3. only if it's a single speed. I'll be here all day answering questions on my pennyfarthing, wearing a tuxedo print t-shirt, handlebar mustache, and an autographed picture of andy devine.
  • + 5
 Don't let people around here hear you say things like that!
  • + 3
 Don't let people around here hear you say things like that!
  • + 1
 At bike components.de a full slx group (crank and chain ring included) costs 185 euro. A slx upgrade kit (including a shifter and derailleur) costs 110 euro
  • + 1
 Shimano 10spd mechs work fine with Shimano 11spd shifters too if you wanted to do some sort of partial 'upgrade'.
But as above there are also plenty of options to keep most of your existing drivetrain if it's not fubar.
  • + 1
 Shimano 10spd mechs work fine with Shimano 11spd shifters too if you wanted to do some sort of partial ‘upgrade’.
But as above there are also plenty of options to keep most of your existing drivetrain if it’s not fubar.
  • - 2
 "I'm looking to get info on changing my bike to a 1x11 from a 2x10."
Why??
Because everybody is talking about it??
Post a Comment
  • + 1
 I'm not used to the slang term FOK, any thoughts?
  • + 1
 Friggin Old Kook?

Post a Comment



