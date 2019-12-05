Ask Pinkbike: Crash-Proof Rain Jackets, Shock Setup, Bike Sizing, & a Degreaser Dilemma

In this case, a Google search will probably just end up making you more confused than when you started. Choosing the right bike size isn't as easy as it once was, but with a little research and a few test rides your chances of getting a bike that fits you perfectly are better than ever.



The best place to start is by looking at the manufacturer's geometry chart for the bike you're interested in. In many cases, there will be a list of recommended heights for each size, which will provide a good starting point. However, things get a little trickier when you find yourself between sizes, which is going to be a common occurrence given your height. 5'10” is typically right between a medium and a large, and you'll need to look at a few other numbers and think about your riding style before deciding which way to go. This is when a knowledgeable local shop can be an asset – they should be able to talk you through the differences in each size and help you make a decision.



I'd also recommend demoing a bike before you buy whenever possible, whether that's by attending an organized event, through a shop, or just snagging a buddy's bike for a ride or two. Riding both sizes of the bike you're considering will make it a lot easier to come to a final decision.



If you decided to go a little further down the geometry rabbit hole, one of the numbers that you'll see tossed around when talking about frame size is 'reach.' Reach is the horizontal distance from the center of the bottom bracket to the center of the head tube. That number is used to provide an indication of how long the bike will feel when you're standing out of the saddle, the position you should be in while descending. It doesn't tell the whole story, but it's something you can use to compare two different bikes and get a rough idea of what might work best for you. There are other geometry numbers that are worth paying attention to, like the seat tube angle and effective top tube length, but visiting a local shop and ride a whole bunch of bikes to see what works for you is the best tactic to avoid getting too overwhelmed by numbers and opinions.