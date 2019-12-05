Ask Pinkbike: Crash-Proof Rain Jackets, Shock Setup, Bike Sizing, & a Degreaser Dilemma

Dec 5, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.



What size bike?

Question: @Haygie31 asks in the Freeride & Slopestyle Forum: What bike size do I need? I've looked everywhere on Google and can't seem to find anything. I'm 5'10".


bigquotesIn this case, a Google search will probably just end up making you more confused than when you started. Choosing the right bike size isn't as easy as it once was, but with a little research and a few test rides your chances of getting a bike that fits you perfectly are better than ever.

The best place to start is by looking at the manufacturer's geometry chart for the bike you're interested in. In many cases, there will be a list of recommended heights for each size, which will provide a good starting point. However, things get a little trickier when you find yourself between sizes, which is going to be a common occurrence given your height. 5'10” is typically right between a medium and a large, and you'll need to look at a few other numbers and think about your riding style before deciding which way to go. This is when a knowledgeable local shop can be an asset – they should be able to talk you through the differences in each size and help you make a decision.

I'd also recommend demoing a bike before you buy whenever possible, whether that's by attending an organized event, through a shop, or just snagging a buddy's bike for a ride or two. Riding both sizes of the bike you're considering will make it a lot easier to come to a final decision.

If you decided to go a little further down the geometry rabbit hole, one of the numbers that you'll see tossed around when talking about frame size is 'reach.' Reach is the horizontal distance from the center of the bottom bracket to the center of the head tube. That number is used to provide an indication of how long the bike will feel when you're standing out of the saddle, the position you should be in while descending. It doesn't tell the whole story, but it's something you can use to compare two different bikes and get a rough idea of what might work best for you. There are other geometry numbers that are worth paying attention to, like the seat tube angle and effective top tube length, but visiting a local shop and ride a whole bunch of bikes to see what works for you is the best tactic to avoid getting too overwhelmed by numbers and opinions.


Photo by Trevor Lyden
Bike sizing can get confusing due to the fact that every manufacturer's geometry numbers vary slightly.



Tough & Cheap Rain Jackets?

Question: @captainjack07 asks in the Bikes, Parts & Gear Forum: Is there a wet weather riding jacket for dh/enduro/bikepark that can withstand a crash or two? I guess I'm thinking something waterproof or really water-resistant, fairly breathable, maybe tougher materials on the elbows/forearms, and doesn't cost $200-$400 because, well, I'm going to crash in it (and I am not a dentist). There's a chance whatever I buy doesn't even make it through an entire day before I destroy it. So, is there anything out there like this? What do you all wear or suggest?


bigquotesWaterproof, breathable, and tough is a tricky combination to find when it comes to rain jackets, especially since many of them are designed to be lightweight and packable rather than being able to withstand cartwheeling through blackberry bushes.

You didn't mention what your budget is, but there are plenty of options in the $80 - $100 range that should do the trick. I'm a fan of Marmot's Precip jacket – it's simple and effective, with pit zips to help with ventilation, and it's easy to find it on sale for well under $100. The fabric is moderately tough, but don't expect miracles - it can still rip if you end up sliding through a boulder field or run right into a spear-like branch. If that's too much money, secondhand will be the way to go. Outdoor stores often have a consignment section, where you might be able to score one of those expensive jackets for a fraction of the price.

If you somehow found a nice dentist that was willing to buy you a $200 jacket, Leatt's DBX 5.0 would be my recommendation. It's not light, and I wouldn't really want to pedal around in it all day, but the fabric is incredibly tough, and should be able to handle all of your crash-filled rides.

On that note, if you do find a cheap rain coat, it might be worth investing the money you saved in a lesson or two. Crashing every once in a while is expected, but if you're regularly flying off your bike there's probably room for improvement in your technique. And just think how much longer your equipment would last if you spent less time rolling around on the ground...


Bontrager Avert Stormshell
There's a massive number of rain jacket options out there, some that are much better suited to the rigors mountain biking than others.



Transition Sentinel Shock Setup?

Question: @rangerdanger2001 asks in the Mechanic's Lounge Forum: I have a 2018 large Transition sentinel with a Fox DPX2 Elite. I have an issue with the rear shock setup...

I’m 5’10, 190 lbs with gear, I ride pretty hard. I ride a variety of trails including steep, loamy and rocky chutes, big drops, very fast chattery sections, as well as mostly flat XC style trails.

When I’m riding in the more technical trails the bike obviously usually feels much better all around compared to the XC trails considering the geometry. However on any drop more than like 3 feet as well as just jumping around the trail the bike tends to bottom out harshly. I have the largest volume spacer in the shock running around 200 psi. Is there any way to further increase the progressivity of the shock? Any suggestions to make the bike feel more planted and comfortable without running lower pressures? I’ve messed about with the rebound and I think I’ve got it feeling pretty good on 90% of the time.

Any other shocks that might help? I’ve looked into MRP's progressive coil, seems like a good option to me considering the more planted feel of a coil with a more progressive design. Would that be more progressive than an air shock with a lot of tokens? Transition says the sentinel has quite a linear design...



bigquotesThe first step that I'd take is to check the amount of sag . Transition recommends running between 32-35%, but if you've already maxed out the number of volume spacers, the next step is to try slightly higher air pressure. Give it a try with 25% sag and see if that helps. It'll feel a little firmer throughout the entire stroke, but hopefully that extra support will help keep you from blowing through the travel as easily. It's worth checking your fork setup while you're at it – if you're running it extremely firm, that could be forcing your weight further back, and causing you to put more force into the rear shock than a more balanced set up would.

As far as potential upgrades, I'd recommend against a coil shock, even one with a progressive coil. As you mentioned, the Sentinel has a fairly linear suspension curve, which means that there's a chance you'd still need to overspring it in order to avoid having the same problem that you're already experiencing. A Float X2 would be my recommendation. You'd gain the ability to adjust high-speed compression and rebound, but the biggest selling point is the newer version's generous bottom-out bumper. That bumper makes it nearly impossible to experience a harsh bottom out, which is exactly what you're looking for. You'll need a 205 x 57.5mm shock, which can be a little harder to find, but a good shop should be able to reduce the stroke length of a 205 x 60mm shock for you by adding in a 2.5mm spacer. 

Transition Sentinel


Degreaser That Actually Degreases?

Question: @lucapcp asks in the Bikes, Parts & Gear Forum:

Once upon a time, I had a "Mud Shine" orange-based degreaser that worked very well to clean my gears and chain. But since I run out of it, I am struggling to find a good replacement. Most degreasers I buy are not actually able to dissolve the grease that accumulates e.g. on the shifter gears; if I spray them on a toothbrush and then brush the gears, and then I spray water on the toothbrush, the toothbrush is still completely gunky, a sign that the so-called degreaser is not dissolving the grease. Most "degreasers" I find for sale are some kind of mild soap, which is rather unable to dissolve wax/oil residue.

Can anyone recommend a good degreaser for bike chains and gears that actually dissolves the grease?

bigquotesI'm a little confused by your evaluation methods. I'd focus more on what the derailleur pulleys look like after you scrub them, rather than examining the toothbrush you're scrubbing them with to determine the effectiveness of a degreaser, but that's just me.

I try to avoid harsh solvents when it comes to bike cleaning. A bucket of warm water with some Dawn liquid dish soap squirted into it is really all it takes to clean up a filthy bike. Simple Green diluted with water in a spray bottle works well too, and you can purchase a gallon of the stuff for next to nothing. Yes, there are stories floating around about how it can affect chain strength, but unless you soak parts in it for months at a time there's nothing to worry about. There's also no need to do a full deep clean after every single ride, especially if it wasn't particularly muddy, and in many cases a light hose down and a wipe with a rag is all that's required to get your bike ready for its next outing.

One easy way to reduce the time spent cleaning your drivetrain is to avoid applying too much lube to your chain, and to avoid lubes that build up and create a grimy, greasy mess. My personal favorite is Dumonde Tech's Lite chain lube. I'll apply it every couple of rides depending on how many puddles I've been splashing through, and the amount of gunk that builds up on the cassette, chainring, and pulley wheels remains fairly minimal. 

The bike wash hoses getting a good workout on Friday afternoon.
Fancy cleaners aren't required to keep your bike looking fresh.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Ask Pinkbike


Must Read This Week
Impossible Quiz: Can You Guess These Weird & Wonderful Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
237253 views
Must Watch: Pinkbike's 50 Best Edits of the Decade
71344 views
First Look: Sprindex's Adjustable-Rate Coil Spring
59291 views
Field Test: 2020 Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol - Down for Whatever Country
48517 views
Field Test: 2020 Mondraker F-Podium DC - It Says Downcountry on the Frame
48170 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Sends HUGE Gaps in Paris and Lyon for 'Urban Freeride Lives 3'
42999 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Ride With or Without Gloves?
39734 views
Reader Story: The Rig v1 – A Custom Hardtail Frame with a Pinion Gearbox
36338 views

27 Comments

  • 22 0
 Pick a frame size and be a dick about it.
  • 4 0
 Pick your geometry and be a dick about it.
  • 3 0
 How can I like this more.
  • 4 0
 @zmums: jump up and down while cheering?
  • 8 1
 Transition needs to update its linkage to be more progressive. Both the sentinel and the scout are far to linear, which is such a shame because the geometry is so spot on.

According to Fox the DpX2 shock that they spec are also silly. The fella who has the largest volume spacer in there is technically voiding his warranty. The shock that Transition specs can only take a medium volume spacer before it experiences "spikes" in shock pressure that will aerate your damper (force you to rebuild it) and/or destroy your shock. (Though I ran the largest spacer in the Scout for a bit and had decent luck).

If Transition can update the linkage, (and maybe shave a pound of their frames...) they'd have the best bikes out there.
  • 7 0
 But what about #oncoil?
  • 1 0
 Huh. How do you know this? How can i find out if my fox dpx2 can take the largest spacer.
  • 1 0
 Eh, I kinda blame Fox for this. I also wanted less volume in my DPX2, only to find out that it already had the largest allowable spacer in there. They need to design a shock that can handle larger spacers so that they can be used on a wider range of bikes.

I'm consistently underwhelmed by Fox, will probably be swapping in a DVO topaz instead of paying the ~$170 service that the DPX2 requires
  • 7 0
 Light cheap durable rain jacket. Got one at a clothing boutique called Target (pronounce with french accent) it’s made by Champion (also french accent). It’s imported.......from china. $12 survived 5 seasons.
  • 7 0
 Ah oui - Tarjay.
  • 4 0
 I'm with you here. The real gems are at Targét. MTB specific clothing sucks for the price.
  • 1 0
 The breathability of a rain jacket has a lot to do with humidity. If it’s humor your always going to have hot wet air inside your layers. I find that an umbrella works so much better, I would recommend you try one. I use a ODI brolly that comes with your choice off lock on grip. It’s not cheap at $70 but I think it’s worth it to stay dry and if your going to crash just let it go and it will float down to the ground.
  • 7 0
 Just gotta say this is awesome advice all round. pb editors have to deal with the most ornery comments, but they are down to earth and realistic. I would also like a dentist to buy all my gear.
  • 2 0
 For rain jackets, it's worth checking out motorcycle gear... I got an Alpinestars rain jacket for $50 on sale at Cycle Gear and it's WAY more heavily built and durable than anything mountain bike specific. Not quite as fashionable but much heavier duty.
  • 1 0
 Word Leroy, word. Function over form.
  • 4 0
 There's no need for degreaser when using Squirt Lube, warm water and that's it!
  • 2 0
 yip, here's a long read that supports that . cyclingtips.com/2019/12/the-best-bicycle-chain-durability-and-efficiency-tested
  • 1 0
 The Leatt DBX 5.0 is a rad jacket, but the forearms are ridiculously tight - like it was designed for a roadie. After starting to ride, enough blood starts flowing I cannot push them up, plus it doesn't have pit zips and has heavy fabric, so runs hot. Yes, it's definitely durable. The taped seams have also started delaminating - have not contacted them yet, but am sure they will support it.

The Dakine jacket isn't the best quality, but has survived many crashes (amazingly) unscathed. Forearm/elbow impacts even.
  • 1 0
 As for the Sentinel question-- I weigh 175lbs kitted up and ran exactly 200psi giving me ~30-31% sag. I'm guessing at 190lbs you are running too much sag for your riding. With 200psi I almost never have a "harsh" bottom out (I have the .86 spacer or whatever was included in the 2019 model). When riding park I always up the pressure ~5psi to avoid any harsh end-of-travel events. That said, I just switched out this shock for a DVO Topaz which I'm having a little harder time avoiding bottom out on my biggest drops and compressions. Also, as Transition recommends- run the rebound FAST!
  • 1 0
 Jackets, Iam into Leatt dbx 5.0 now, it's pretty good and really tough enough, but also having 2.0 for "warmer" days. Before I had some Dakine which was light enough but still very solid in crashes, it costed something around 200cad , however Iam not sure they have it anymore
  • 1 0
 Has anyone wondered why isn´t there a chainguide that pulls the chain up and back while guiding it, so it can reduce chain tension?? I know it wouldn´t work on all frames, but it would be a start atleast
  • 2 0
 Do you mean the lower or the upper part? Most chain guides (exclusively) work with an upper part. It shouldn't pull the chain as you already put a lot of stress on it when pedaling. Exceptions are idler pulleys of course, if you'd consider these chain guides of some sort. Lower guides though do exactly as you mention, pull the chain up and back. Some brands like Liteville mount these separately on the chainstay but other chainguides have these have a lower pulley or slider that's mounted to the same (ISCG05 mounted) backplate. But nothing really reduces chain tension, does it? Upper chain tension depends on the pedaling force, lower tension depends on how hard the derailler cage pulls.
  • 1 0
 Simple Green Industrial degreaser - get the non-dyed one with no scent. Probably one of the best degreasers you can purchase.
  • 1 0
 This an excellent degreaser. In fact, It is exactly what I use when I’m in the mood to destroy then replace all of my linkage bearings.Wink
  • 2 0
 Muc-off products are worth the $. A little goes a long way, and leaves like new results.
  • 1 0
 Why would you ever pick "What size bike?" as a topic for this column? Especially a blatant trolling question like that one... "I've looked everywhere on Google..."? Come on.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.015085
Mobile Version of Website