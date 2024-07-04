Ask Pinkbike: Creaky Components, Downhill Cassettes, Transmission Chainslap

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers?" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech-oriented.
Can I run a 27.5" wheel on my Phoenix 29?Question: @newbiesparky39
in the Downhill Forum:
asks, "Is it possible or has anyone done a mixed wheel with a 2022 Pivot Phoenix 29?"
|This is one of the most common inquiries I hear of, and for good reason - there are plenty of excellent bikes out there that are only available with 29” wheels front and rear. This is due to the demand of shorter riders looking to bring more agile handling to the bike in question by swapping out to the smaller rear wheel. There are a few ways to do so, but none come without compromises, constraints or possible clearance issues, which is why the best mixed-wheeled bikes will always be designed as such.
One method requires an aftermarket linkage component from WRP (depending on the model of bike) or Cascade Components. Cascade Components also offers an eyelet extender for Fox DHX2 shocks that can account for those changes too. You’ll want to check with Cascade Components to see if there may be frame clearance issues; in this case the shock extender will not clear the seat tube. For those frames that do have enough clearance, the frame's kinematics will be slightly altered as well.
A cheaper alternative that isn’t dependent on the linkage or shock type is to install an angled 1-degree head set in the positive position to counteract the effect of the smaller rear wheel. Although the head tube angle is nearly corrected, the seat tube angle will tip back further and the bottom bracket height will be slightly lower too. That’s not such a problem for a downhill bike, but if you’re intending to pedal uphill, the slacker seat tube angle could sever the bike’s climbing abilities.
It is crucial to check that the front wheel clears the downtube when the fork is fully compressed. This will vary depending on the bike and most likely be an issue on smaller sizes.
Chasing mysterious creaking sounds.Question: @poej77
in the Mechanic's Lounge:
asks, "I have a Trek Fuel EX 5. When I'm riding, the slightest pressure I put on my front forks, be it me putting pressure on or me going over bumps or curbs, there is a loud creaking noise. It's been doing it for about 2 weeks now, and I have no idea what's causing it. Any help or advice would be greatly appreciated."
|This can be a tricky one for even the best mechanics to diagnose, so don’t feel bad if you have chased this issue without success. The reason could be anything from frayed cable housing to gritty headset bearings, or the beginning of a frame or component failure. It may not be that dire though. Small items such as a broken rotor bolt or loose brake pads could be the culprit too.
First and foremost, I would clean the bike thoroughly and inspect all of the welds around the head tube, as well as the fork, arch, in adequate light. Start by using a process of elimination to direct forces into the bike through different components.
A good way to isolate the stem and handlebars from failure is to bump the front wheel into a curb or wall gently while holding just the top tube of the frame. If the sound continues while you’re not pushing on the handlebars, then it’s not coming from there - its probably the headset.
The next step would be to remove the fork and headset, then clean and inspect all of those pieces, including the crown race and headset cups themselves. While the fork is off the bike, you could rule out a creaky steer tube issue by placing moderate leverage between the dropouts and steer tube and listening for that sound. Contact the fork manufacturer for further information in that case.
Basically, any interface can creak. Cleaning those surfaces (and re-greasing where appropriate), should solve the issue.
What's the correct 7-speed downhill cassette and freehub body?Question: @stereokillah
in the Downhill Forum:
asks, "I bought some DT Swiss 1500 wheels with 240 hubs. I'm running SRAM GX DH 7-speed. It doesn't fit to the body. I tried to find a body that does but only body I found are Shimano 8 or 11-speed. Would be great if any of you know which body the 11-speed fits."
|DT Swiss makes hubs to carry all three freehub (driver bodies); SRAM XD, Shimano HG, and Shimano MS (not relevant to this case).
It sounds like you have a SRAM GX DH 7-speed derailleur, but it’s unclear which cassette you have. SRAM makes two 7-speed cassettes: the GX DH which slides onto the Shimano HG freehub and is retained by a single lock ring, and the X01 DH cassette which treads onto the newer SRAM XD freehub. Both of those SRAM cassettes use their PG-11 series of chains and require the specific 7-speed GX or X01 DH shifter.
For the first possibility, and as outlined by skierdud89, you’ll need to install one washer behind the GX DH cassette to properly space it on the HG freehub as indicated by the SRAM cassette user manual.
Otherwise, the X01 DH cassette threads straight onto the XD freehub without a washer. If XD-style cassettes are under-torqued, they can cause the chain to bind against the frame in the smallest, most outboard cog.
Why so much chainslap?Question: @nickskater09
in the Bikes, Parts, and Gear Forum:
asks, " I installed GX Transmission on my Stumpy Evo and ever since I’ve noticed that the chain slap seems way worse than any other drivetrain I’ve ran from GX Eagle to any Shimano Deore to XTR. What gives? It’s like the clutch does hardly anything to slow the derailleur down and the slightest chatter creates all kinds of noise. I’ve tried installing the STFU device and am running a front MRP chain guide but it seems like it’s just the noise of the chain coming back and slapping the cassette. Has anyone else found this to be problematic?"
|SRAM transmission drive train requires specific set up steps and could be the cause for some of your chainslap woes. We have tested the GX version thoroughly and on a variety of bikes at that. We can’t say that those produced more chains slap than the SRAM Eagle drivetrains. In fact, it’s been quite the opposite. I’d revisit the setup guide and double check everything is in order.
The key to the Transmission setup is selecting the correct chain length that corresponds to the chain length of the bike. The next few steps outlined in their set up guide includes selecting the correct setup key position (A or B), as well as tightening the derailleur onto the frame while positioned in the set up cog.
I have noticed on occasion that the derailleur can slip overtime and may need to be re-torqued - there are indicators on the knurled ring and on the derailleur itself that should be lined up. If the derailleur is not properly torqued, it could cause the chain to become slack in the lower cogs, which may increase the amount of chainslap you’re experiencing.