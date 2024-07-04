Ask Pinkbike: Creaky Components, Downhill Cassettes, Transmission Chainslap





It is crucial to check that the front wheel clears the downtube when the fork is fully compressed. This will vary depending on the bike and most likely be an issue on smaller sizes. This is one of the most common inquiries I hear of, and for good reason - there are plenty of excellent bikes out there that are only available with 29” wheels front and rear. This is due to the demand of shorter riders looking to bring more agile handling to the bike in question by swapping out to the smaller rear wheel. There are a few ways to do so, but none come without compromises, constraints or possible clearance issues, which is why the best mixed-wheeled bikes will always be designed as such.One method requires an aftermarket linkage component from WRP (depending on the model of bike) or Cascade Components . Cascade Components also offers an eyelet extender for Fox DHX2 shocks that can account for those changes too. You’ll want to check with Cascade Components to see if there may be frame clearance issues; in this case the shock extender will not clear the seat tube. For those frames that do have enough clearance, the frame's kinematics will be slightly altered as well.A cheaper alternative that isn’t dependent on the linkage or shock type is to install an angled 1-degree head set in the positive position to counteract the effect of the smaller rear wheel. Although the head tube angle is nearly corrected, the seat tube angle will tip back further and the bottom bracket height will be slightly lower too. That’s not such a problem for a downhill bike, but if you’re intending to pedal uphill, the slacker seat tube angle could sever the bike’s climbing abilities.It is crucial to check that the front wheel clears the downtube when the fork is fully compressed. This will vary depending on the bike and most likely be an issue on smaller sizes.