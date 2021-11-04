Ask Pinkbike: CushCore vs. Tubes, Fork Setup, Sticky Brake Pistons, & 12-speed Chain Length

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers?" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech-oriented.
DH Wheels: Tubes or No Tubes? CushCore or Not?Question: @Michvin
asks in the Downhill forum
: Got my first DH bike and started overthinking. First knee-jerk was to go tubeless CushCore, but now I don't know... Should I? Magic Mary + Big Betty. Thanks!
|I have always been a strong believer of the thinking that if you were to flat with a tubeless setup, you would have flatted a tube, barring that a dented rim causes the tubeless system to lose air, which is a different type of failure. Given that reason and the time I have spent on both systems, tubeless is also lighter and some riders claim to notice the tire being more supple. Some drawbacks to setting up tubeless wheels are getting the tire to seat on a dented rim (a pro for choosing carbon rims), air leaking from the rim tape, low air flow while seating from a clogged valve, and the mess of tubeless sealant.
As for CushCore inserts, they offer benefits in the eyes of some riders, such as rim protection, the ability to run lower tire pressure while supporting the sidewall against tire roll, and increased damping. They are not a guarantee against denting wheels and do not deter sidewall tears. It can take some practice to install and remove them without throwing a tantrum, but following the instructions will set you on the right track.
Both pros and amateurs sit on either side of the fence when it comes to the tire insert debate and ultimately you have to choose what works best for you, whether that may be saving ride time warding off flat tires or the preference of a lighter wheel. Depending on your riding style and the terrain you frequent most often, you may want to start your own experimentation with inserts before your rims become too dented to seat tubeless tires on. From there, you could remove the insert and note the differences. The price tag for engineered foam may seem high, but you could be saving money in the long run, in addition to performance benefits, and if they don't find them beneficial, you can resell them.
Pinkbike's Henry Quinney did an in-depth analysis of nine inserts here, if you wish to dive into the characteristics of each one on test.
RockShox Pike Fork Setup HelpQuestion: @mca896
asks in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum
: The last few rides I've been trying to pay more attention to what my fork is doing to see if I can tune it to improve handling. It is a 2015 Pike RC. I had it set up completely stock, meaning no tokens (as far as I am aware), about 70 PSI, and LS compression fully open. I am happy with the rebound setting. I am 162-165 lbs. fully kitted, depending on how much food and drink I've consumed that day.
I was feeling like there was very poor small bump compliance, and also poor bottoming resistance. I tried decreasing my air pressure to 65 PSI and this improved the small bump compliance some. I added three clicks of LS compression. My question is will the tokens alone allow me to run lower air pressure while adding bottom out resistance? I would like to stay around this 65 PSI (maybe even lower) without having to add much compression damping. I always used to think good enough was good enough but now I'm thinking I can tune this to be better than good enough?
|Decoding suspension settings to find the optimum balance doesn't always have to be a game of chance. Most suspension manufacturers' setup guides are a great place to start, like SRAM's explanation of the suspension controls.
Since we are talking about a fork that could be nearing six years of use, it may be worthwhile to get a full overhaul scheduled. If this hasn't been completed before and the performance is poor, there could be a chance that the damper is blown or needs service. The suspension tech will be able to service the lowers while checking things out and refresh the fork for the silkiest operation.
Jumping back to setup, your previous air pressures are within the suggested RockShox brackets, but always resort back to the sag measurements, which can change depending the bike setup. The general rule is 15-20% sag for the fork and around 30% for the rear shock. Remember, the entire bike needs to balanced, which applies to suspension controls too.
Rebound can also have a compounding effect on small bump performance. If it is too slow, the suspension will not recover between successive bumps, which may be the cause of the complaint you have. It's best to adjust one parameter at a time to understand the changes it has on the system, so if you want to open the rebound control for faster return to full travel or add a volume spacer, it's best to use the same pressure as before. Depending on the travel, you may need to add more than one token to notice any apparent ramp up - too many volume spacers can feel like the fork is bottoming too early.
Magura MT7 Brake DragQuestion: @spudmaster
asks in the Mechanics' Lounge forum
: Got some new Magura MT7 brakes that I've been trying to set up for the last couple of days now but whatever I do I can't seem to stop the brakes from dragging. It's not just a little bit of drag, it's constant drag for the full rotation of the wheel! The brakes aren't over filled with mineral oil, the pistons will fully retract when pushed back in but they don't seem to retract enough under normal operation. With the pads removed to check the pistons, they don't seem to move out properly when then lever is pressed, one or two always seem to remain in the caliper and requires holding the other pistons back to get it to move.
It's not consistently the same piston and the brakes haven't been used yet so aren't dirty and shouldn't have sticky pistons. Despite the drag the lever feels solid so I don't think its a bleed issue but no amount of aligning or adjusting will get rid of the drag. At this point I'm wondering if there is an issue with the brakes, faulty seal preventing the pistons from retracting properly perhaps? Anyone got any ideas or tips I should try. Never had an issue like this before when setting up previous brakes I've owned.
|Having been down this road myself, sticky pistons can be so downright frustrating that I've removed the brake pads for a long climb in order to avoid the constant chirp as they graze the rotor with every rotation of the wheel.
Step one to solving this problem is to make sure that the rotor is dead straight. Any wiggle can throw off the reference for the later steps. When performing any operation where brake fluid may be present, remove the pads and set them in a safe place, then unbolt the caliper from the mount. Install a bleed block between two opposing pistons and squeeze the lever slowly to expose the other two pistons, being careful not to fully displace them - a second set of hands can help to hold everything here, since you may need to manipulate the pistons with a soft lever. Using isopropyl alcohol, clean all the way around the exposed pistons with a lint-free rag. Add a couple drops of Magura's Royal Blood mineral fluid to the exposed surface of the piston and work the piston in and out with the soft tool and the brake lever. Continue this for the next three pistons by alternating the bleed block.
When the process is finished, make sure the caliper is clean and dry of any mineral fluid, then proceed to reinstall it on the mount. Center the caliper on the rotor, not the free space between the pads. If the pads are not centered, gently manipulate them with the soft lever to position them evenly. This will give the best brake performance, making the pads heat up evenly and give the crispest brake lever action.
GX Eagle Chain Length Correct?Question: @mikebowden
asks in the Mechanics' Lounge forum
: Hi there, This might be a dumb question, but I am new to how sensitive 12 speed drivetrains are to setup! I'm having difficulty getting my GX Eagle to shift cleanly through the cassette, and I wanted a sanity check on the chain length! Pictures are taken unsagged, but there isn't much chain growth (2021 Sentinel). How does it look? Before I break the chain to check, does anyone have any thoughts? Thanks!
|Measure twice, cut once, right? You can always make a SRAM chain shorter, but you cannot reuse the pins that are already pressed into the chain. Adding length must be done with a SRAM PowerLock master link.
There are two baselines for measuring SRAM Eagle 12-speed chains: hardtails or full suspension bikes. Both methods start by wrapping the chain around the front chainring and the largest cog on the cassette, bypassing the derailleur altogether.
For full suspension bikes, release all of the air from the rear shock or remove it altogether and cycle the suspension to the end of the travel. From here, one outer and one inner piece of chain should overlap from the opposing inner link. You'll need to connect two inner pieces of the chain with the PowerLock master link, so it's best to err on the longer side of the measurement when deciding where to cut. Hardtails require two outer and two inner sections.
SRAM also has two B-tension chain gap tools available, depending on the size of the cassette range, to lineup the exact clocking of the derailleur on the hanger. This should be adjusted under the rider's sag.
feed chain correctly through derailleur, and around 10t and the chainring. pull ends together and not the two pins that over lap. remove one more link than that(making sure you are left with two male ends obviously. if its close, cut it longer). install the quick link and see if there is tension on the derailluer. of it's slack, remove one more link.
you are now done in about 3 min
Switching to Shimano and Tektro bolts solved the issue.
Higher pressure can definitely cause your tire to bounce uncontrollably on real chunky DH trails too.
