Ask Pinkbike: CushCore vs. Tubes, Fork Setup, Sticky Brake Pistons, & 12-speed Chain Length

Pinkbike's Henry Quinney did an I have always been a strong believer of the thinking that if you were to flat with a tubeless setup, you would have flatted a tube, barring that a dented rim causes the tubeless system to lose air, which is a different type of failure. Given that reason and the time I have spent on both systems, tubeless is also lighter and some riders claim to notice the tire being more supple. Some drawbacks to setting up tubeless wheels are getting the tire to seat on a dented rim (a pro for choosing carbon rims), air leaking from the rim tape, low air flow while seating from a clogged valve, and the mess of tubeless sealant.As for CushCore inserts, they offer benefits in the eyes of some riders, such as rim protection, the ability to run lower tire pressure while supporting the sidewall against tire roll, and increased damping. They are not a guarantee against denting wheels and do not deter sidewall tears. It can take some practice to install and remove them without throwing a tantrum, but following the instructions will set you on the right track.Both pros and amateurs sit on either side of the fence when it comes to the tire insert debate and ultimately you have to choose what works best for you, whether that may be saving ride time warding off flat tires or the preference of a lighter wheel. Depending on your riding style and the terrain you frequent most often, you may want to start your own experimentation with inserts before your rims become too dented to seat tubeless tires on. From there, you could remove the insert and note the differences. The price tag for engineered foam may seem high, but you could be saving money in the long run, in addition to performance benefits, and if they don't find them beneficial, you can resell them.Pinkbike's Henry Quinney did an in-depth analysis of nine inserts here , if you wish to dive into the characteristics of each one on test.